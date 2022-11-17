The 25 Best Teaser Deals You Can Get Now at Amazon—a Week Before Black Friday Officially Begins

Beat the rush—and save up to 70 percent.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Published on November 17, 2022 06:00AM EST

If fast-paced, hectic, crowded experiences aren’t your thing, then you might want to skip the day-of Black Friday shopping this year and opt for an easier alternative

Amazon released thousands of Black Friday deals early this year, and they’re all available to shop now from the comfort of your home. There are sales on popular electronics, holiday gifts, home goods, kitchen gadgets, beauty products, clothing and accessories, and more. And the discounts are in many cases just as steep as Black Friday, giving shoppers the chance to get up to 70 percent off. 

The 10 Best Early Amazon Deals Overall

Top brands and products, like Bissell cleaning gadgets, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, and Le Creuset cookware are all included. While you could wait until Black Friday, many of these offers will likely sell out before then (we’re looking at you, Apple AirPods). 

And this year, there are Prime member-only deals aplenty (and non-members can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial). But here’s the good news: The bulk of the offers are open to all shoppers. 

If you’re ready to wrap up your holiday shopping, so you can thoroughly enjoy the season away from the mall, there are all kinds of great gifts on sale. Several Apple products, like its Apple AirPods (second generation) and new AirPods Pro, are going for less. Both tend to be in-demand during the holiday season and often sell out on Black Friday. And given that Apple just released a new (and improved) edition of its Pro headphones, they may be some of the first to go.   

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

To buy: $90 (was $159); amazon.com.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

To buy: $230 (was $249); amazon.com.

Much to our surprise, the new Apple Watch Series 8, which was released this fall, is also marked down ahead of Black Friday. Every iteration of the smartwatch has been a hit with shoppers, and this one is no different, making it another gadget that may move fast. 

This updated version features a larger, brighter watch face, and upgraded motion sensors that can detect forces like car crashes and falls, prompting you to connect with emergency services. It’s the perfect gift for older folks who could use some extra assistance or anyone looking to improve their health. 

Apple Watch Series 8

To buy: $349 (was $399); amazon.com.

And for the most fashionable person in your life, there are designer deals, including savings on handbags and accessories from Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Tory Burch’s versatile Ella tote is one and there are several from Kate Spade, like the now $91 convertible Carson crossbody, which can also be used as a shoulder bag. And that’s just the start: There are dozens of stylish bags and accessories that are going for less in Amazon’s Shopbop store.  

Tory Burch Women's Ella Tote

To buy: $174 (was $248); amazon.com.

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag

To buy: $97 (was $113); amazon.com.

These advanced deals are also a great opportunity to save on hosting and Thanksgiving essentials. Refresh your bed linens before guests arrive with discounted sheets, deep clean your home for parties with marked down carpet cleaners, or prepare your kitchen for entertaining with a new coffee maker that brews hot java fast.

If you’re planning to serve up a big bird next week, you’ll want to make sure you have a time-saving electric carving knife ready to go—especially if you’re hosting a big crowd. The Hamilton Beach tool with 11,000 five-star ratings makes it easy to slice up your turkey in a fraction of the time it takes with a typical knife. And you can put it to use for all those leftovers, too. And beyond Thanksgiving, it will come in handy for serving loaves of bread, steaks and filets, and anything else that’s cumbersome to cut.  

hamilton beach electric knife

To buy: $18 (was $25); amazon.com.

And to our delight, there are several products on sale that are loved by editors, like Olay’s Regenerist retinol moisturizer. Both Real Simple’s shopping editor and Amazon reviewers alike rave about this night cream with 8,000 five-star ratings. Unlike most retinol skincare products, many of which require a prescription, this one is gentle enough to use every evening. And it works while you sleep, improving the look of dark spots, lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and even acne. 

After testing it for more than one year, it’s become one of my go-to skincare products. Its hydrating peptides and niacinamide counteracted the retinol’s drying effects. And the anti-aging retinol formula improved the look of my dark spots and acne. In fact, my family requested tubs of their own after using mine, and now it’s always one of my go-to stocking stuffer gifts. 

Olay Regenerist Retinol Moisturizer

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

These deals are just the start: There are over 24,000 early Black Friday sales available to shop at Amazon, and there are new ones launching every day. Other standout offers include savings on Amazon’s wildly popular Fire TV Sticks, comfortable wireless bras from Floatley, and reviewer-loved sleep pillows from Casper. 

More Early Amazon Black Friday Deals

Head to Amazon’s Black Friday hub to browse the complete assortment, or save yourself some time and effort by shopping this curated list of deals below. Just be sure to grab everything you’re eyeing soon. By Thanksgiving evening, droves of shoppers will begin deal hunting and items will start to fly off the virtual shelves. 

Sperry Women's Saltwater Alpine Snow Boot

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Alpine Snow Boots

To buy: $50 (was $100); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

To buy: $250 (was $274); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Smart Home Bundle

To buy: $190 (was $220); amazon.com.

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Cleaner

To buy: $150 (was $237); amazon.com.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oven

To buy: $200 (was $250); amazon.com.

100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheets

Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen)

To buy: $36 (was $60); amazon.com.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4k Max Streaming Device

To buy: $35 (was $55); amazon.com.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet

Bissell Little Green Carpet Upholstery Cleaner

To buy: $110 (was $124); amazon.com.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

To buy: $122 with coupon (was $155); amazon.com.

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

To buy: $41 (was $45); amazon.com.

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream

Roc Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Hamilton Beach Food Processor

Hamilton Beach Food Processor

To buy: $40 (was $60); amazon.com.

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder

Kate Spade Leila Triple Compartment Shoulder Handbag

To buy: $130 (was $141); amazon.com.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

To buy: $150 (was $230); amazon.com.

Hamilton Beach 49976 FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Two-Way K-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com.

AFITNE Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants

Afitne Women’s Bootcut Yoga Pants

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra

Floatley Adjustable Wireless Seamless Bra

To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest

Fuinloth Women’s Quilted Vest

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

More Early Black Friday Deals

