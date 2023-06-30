To date, we’ve tested more than 280 vacuums—including 15 Dyson models—both in our Lab and at home. Each vacuum was evaluated on effectiveness, ease of emptying, noise level, portability, and more. We also spoke to White for expert tips on what to look for when shopping for a Dyson vacuum, as well as Sam Cole, design manager at Dyson, for insights on the brand’s lineup.

But shopping for a Dyson vacuum can get overwhelming. There are so many different models to choose from, and deciphering the different terminology is a challenge. (If you’ve ever wondered what the difference is between Animal and Absolute models, this guide is for you.)

Dyson vacuums have a reputation for being top-of-the-line appliances: They’re powerful, sleek, and seriously effective—and they even impress cleaning professionals. “Dyson vacuums are known for their outstanding suction power, customer service, replacement parts, and reliability,” says Whitney White, Airbnb cleaning specialist.

It’s important to note that during our testing, we found that this model is a bit louder than some similar Dyson vacuums. The dustbin is also smaller than most on our list. Still, the vacuum’s lightweight design and strong suction make it a worthwhile pick for those who want a lightweight, easy-to-carry option that works on multiple surface types.

This vacuum easily picks up crumbs, dust, and long hair, though we found that it performed best on carpets in our Lab testing. However, at home, we noticed that the high suction power can sometimes suck up the edges of area rugs. It comes with several handy accessories like a cleaner head that effectively picks up hair without getting tangled and a crevice tool for getting into those tight corners. The device also has a laser cleaning head that reveals hard-to-see dust particles on hard floors.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum is ideal for those who want a lightweight yet versatile vacuum. At 5.2 pounds, it’s the second lightest option on our list—just a pound more than the Omni-glide+, which can only be used on hardwood floors anyway. In our testing, we found that it was easy to carry with one hand, although it’s worth noting that shorter people may find the length a little unwieldy when going up or down stairs. The vacuum is a great option for anyone worried about tiring out their arms during a long cleaning session. It’s also ideal for those who need a slim option that’s easy to store in tight places.

It’s compact enough that you won’t get tired out while using it for long periods.

Thanks to not one but two batteries, this model has a runtime of up to 120 minutes, which is far longer than most cordless vacuums. Additionally, we love that you can keep track of the vacuum’s progress through its digital touchscreen. It comes with two cleaner heads (one that’s fluffy and has a laser for hard floors and another that detangles hair and thoroughly cleans carpets). Just take note that this is a heavier stick vacuum that can be hard to handle, especially if you’re petite—and you do have to keep your finger on the button the entire time you’re vacuuming.

When we tested it, we found that the cordless vacuum was able to clean hardwood floors, thick carpets, upholstery, and more with total ease. Plus, it transitioned smoothly from one space to another, no matter the floor type. It’s especially good at getting out pet hair, thanks to its many helpful tools, and it features laser technology to illuminate any dust in your path that’d typically be hard to see.

For anyone with a large home that requires a serious amount of vacuuming, this is the Dyson model for you. The Outsize+ is remarkable for its incredibly powerful suction, its twice-as-long-as-average run time, and its huge dust bin, among other features—making it a great pick for those with bigger spaces to clean.

It’s cumbersome and you have to hold down the power button the whole time.

Storing the vacuum when it’s not in use is no problem due to its compact design, although you’ll need to put the attachments elsewhere. The only real downside of this model is that it does emit a high-pitched noise on its higher settings that can be irritating until you get used to it.

Its accessories, which include a mini motorized tool, are even better for getting hair out of upholstery, and you can also convert the vacuum into a handheld model for quick cleanups and tight spaces. Moving this vacuum around your home is easy thanks to its lightweight and steerable head, and emptying the dustbin is just as simple. The battery life is long enough to clean an apartment on the highest setting in one shot. We also appreciate that the corkscrew design of the brush head prevents hair from getting tangled.

Pet owners know that an effective vacuum for pet hair is essential for keeping your home clean. If you have dogs or cats that shed a lot, this cordless stick vacuum from Dyson will be your new best friend. Despite its relatively small size, the Cyclone V10 Animal features powerful suction that easily picked up hair from both carpets and hardwood during our tests, leaving minimal debris in its wake. The stick vacuum comes with three cleaning modes, including a boost function that we found is great for sucking up stubborn bits of fur, kibble, and litter.

Because the Omni-glide+ vacuum is so small, its dustbin fills up very quickly and needs frequent emptying, which isn’t the easiest to do at first (you might need to manually remove some hair that gets stuck). It’s also worth noting that the battery life is just 20 minutes, which can be frustrating if you’re trying to do a full house cleaning. It may not be the best choice for those with large homes and carpeted surfaces, but for quickly yet thoroughly cleaning hard floors, this vacuum is one you can rely on.

The vacuum transitions well between hardwood floors, stairs, and tile, and its small size makes carrying it from room to room a breeze. The floor brush swivels extremely effortlessly, so you can move the vacuum in any direction without missing a beat. Also, it comes with three tools that are especially helpful for cleaning hard-to-reach spaces and pet hair.

For a high-quality vacuum that’s especially effective on hardwood floors, consider the Dyson Omni-glide+. It’s a super slim and lightweight vacuum that’s extremely easy to maneuver on hard surfaces such as hardwood and tile. In our testing, we found that this model was able to pick up nearly all types of debris in less than a minute, though it did struggle with popcorn kernels.

It maneuvers very well on hard floors thanks to a swivel on the floor brush.

We were also very impressed with its battery life. The brand claims that it lasts up to 70 minutes depending on the settings used—and we found that it lasted throughout the entirety of our tests without showing any signs of dying. And when we specifically tested the runtime in a separate test, it lasted 51 minutes on low and nearly 13 minutes on high. It took four hours to fully recharge the battery. The only downside is that we found the vacuum to be pretty heavy, so we needed to use two hands to hold it up high.

It comes with two different brush heads in the box. We recommend using the Fluffy Optic head on hard floors, which has a special light to illuminate hard-to-see dirt and dust, and the Digital Motorbar head for carpets and rugs, which is designed to prevent hair from getting tangled. (It’s worth noting that some hair did get tangled in our tests, especially in the fluffy brush head.) Other attachments include a combination tool, hair screw tool, and built-in dusting and crevice tool, the latter of which appears as soon as you detach the stick vacuum. That means you can transform the Gen5detect into a handheld vacuum instantly without having to grab a separate attachment from the closet. We used this built-in accessory to clean a bookshelf, and it sucked up all the debris in one swipe.

The Gen5detect is the most recent addition to Dyson’s vacuum lineup, and perhaps the most impressive. In our testing, this vacuum sucked up all the debris from grouted tile, hardwood, and medium- and high-pile carpet floors without any issues. It was very easy to maneuver, even on stairs and around furniture, and the transition from hard surfaces to carpets was practically effortless. Like many of the other vacuums on our list, this one can be adjusted to accommodate multiple carpet heights. (We used the medium setting in our tests.)

This cordless vacuum is easy to maneuver and store, but you will need to find a place to put all the accessories—it does come with a wall dock and wand clip that hold some of the most common attachments, though. As for other downsides, you do have to hold down the trigger for the entirety of the session, but we got used to it after a few months and actually grew to like it.

It also has a handy LCD screen that shows your cleaning progress, a runtime countdown, and the power mode as you go. It comes with two cleaner heads (one that adapts to different floor types and another designed to be gentle on hard floors) and numerous helpful attachments, such as an anti-tangle hair screw tool and a dirt brush. You can also choose from three different height levels for vacuuming various surfaces and types of debris. Like many stick vacuums, you can convert this one into a handheld model for when you want to clean tight corners, stairs, cars, or upholstery.

In terms of maneuverability and accessibility, cordless stick vacuums are the way to go. The Dyson V15 Detect stands out for its laser illumination that helps you see dust on hard floors, ensuring a thorough cleaning. This vacuum is so easy to use that we don’t mind grabbing it immediately whenever there are quick messes to clean up, like kitchen crumbs or clumps of fur. Plus, it can run for up to 60 minutes depending on the setting used.

Additionally, you can choose from a range of height settings for the vacuum, which is convenient for when you need to vacuum high-pile rugs or bulky debris (like cereal). Plus, you can use the hose attachments to take care of upholstery and other often-difficult surfaces to clean. On the downside, the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra is a fairly heavy pick, which makes taking it up and down stairs a struggle. But if you’re set on getting an upright vacuum for its power, this model is an excellent choice.

It also comes with several attachments, such as a combination tool and a pet grooming tool, which were useful and intuitive (even though their purposes weren’t clearly explained). We also love that the vacuum works just as well on hard floors as it does on carpets. It transitions easily between various surface types and maneuvers smoothly around furniture and corners.

If you’re looking for a reliable upright vacuum from Dyson, the Ball Animal 3 Extra is worth considering. It stands out for its powerful suction that effectively and efficiently picked up all types of debris (including hair, lint, cereal, coffee grounds, and more) in just a few passes during our testing. The upright vacuum is also great for households with pets, as its roller collects thick fur and prevents it from getting tangled. This is a bagless model, so it has a large dustbin that holds 1.7 liters of debris—we were able to clean a 1,400-square-foot house without needing to empty it mid-way.

It’s heavy and bulky, making it a challenge to take up and down stairs.

Final Verdict

Our favorite upright vacuum from Dyson is the Ball Animal 3 Extra, thanks to its strong suction power and smooth maneuverability. For a top-tier cordless model, opt for the Dyson V15 Detect, a lightweight yet powerful vacuum with plenty of attachments and a helpful laser to illuminate your cleaning path.

Our Testing Process

To date, we’ve tested more than 280 vacuum cleaners—including 15 Dyson vacuums—both in our Lab and at home. The tests we put each model through vary largely depending on the type of vacuum—for example, handheld vacuums go through different tests than upright vacuums, and many of the cordless vacuums on our list navigated through a “living room” obstacle course. All types of debris get thrown onto the floors during our vacuum testing: cereal, pet hair, long hair, popcorn, and dirt, to name a few.

Then, we evaluate the vacuums based on attributes such as effectiveness on various surface types (including hardwood, grouted tile, medium- and high-pile carpets, upholstery, and more), maneuverability, portability, noise level, ease of emptying, and value. Once our Lab testing is complete, many of the vacuums on our list were tested at home for up to six months to see how they held up to long-term use.

How to Shop for Dyson Vacuums Like a Pro

Type

When picking out a Dyson vacuum, first consider whether you want a stick or an upright model. Stick vacuums tend to be lightweight and cordless, while upright vacuums are typically bulkier and attached to cords—though they tend to be more powerful.

“Stick/handheld vacuums (especially the Dyson) have spectacular suction power and can maneuver through smaller spaces better than an upright vacuum, but tend to have a shorter battery life, making it difficult to complete an entire cleaning if needed,” says Whitney White, Airbnb cleaning specialist.

She says that upright vacuums, like the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra, “will always be the best choice for deep cleaning, thick carpets, or large homes,” since they don’t run on batteries and can therefore sustain an entire cleaning. These vacuums tend to be fairly heavy, though, and harder to maneuver.

Flooring

Some Dyson vacuums are better suited to operate on hardwood floors—particularly the Dyson Omni-glide+, which swivels effortlessly on hard surfaces—while others are particularly strong at cleaning thick carpets. Upright vacuums, as said, are typically better for carpets since they can handle a deep clean and get through the thick bristles.

If you have mostly hard surfaces and low-pile rugs, a stick vacuum will be just fine. It’s also worth noting that if you live in a small space, stick vacuums are ideal because they can maneuver around furniture and clean in tight spaces much more efficiently than an upright model.

Runtime

Since cordless vacuums run on batteries, it’s important to pay attention to their runtime or battery life. The Dyson vacuums we tested have batteries that can last anywhere from 20 minutes to 120 minutes, depending on the model. As you’d expect, larger and pricier models tend to have greater runtimes, so keep that in mind when considering which Dyson vacuum is right for you.

For example, the Dyson Outsize+ comes with two batteries, giving it an impressive runtime of up to 120 minutes. We were also impressed with the battery life of the Dyson Gen5detect—with only one battery, the brand claims it can last up to 70 minutes (it lasted 51 minutes on low power in our testing).

Accessories

Dyson vacuums are known for their wide variety of accessories, including hair screw tools that help pick up pet hair without getting it twisted in the brush roll, mini motorized tools that are great for use on upholstery, and multiple brush heads designed for specific surfaces and cleaning needs. Some models also come with LED touchscreens that you can use to control the cleaning modes as you work.

Other Dyson vacuums have laser technology that lights up your cleaning path. “'Detect' refers to dust detect technology and illumination, however not all dust detect and illumination vacuums feature ‘detect’ in the name (for example, Gen5outsize),” says Sam Cole, design manager at Dyson.

If you see terms like “Cyclone, Animal, Extra, and Torque Drive” in the vacuum’s name, know that those models may include additional accessories than the base model, such as special cleaner heads. (Though Cole says some terms are also retailer-specific.)

More Dyson Vacuums to Consider

Dyson Humdinger Handheld Vacuum: This handheld vacuum is lightweight, compact, and comes with some solid accessories. However, we found that it works most effectively when going backward, not forward, and that it doesn’t have particularly strong suction. We recommend converting a full-size cordless Dyson vacuum into a handheld model instead.

Dyson CY23 Big Ball Canister Vacuum: In our testing, we found that Dyson’s canister vacuum is very easy to maneuver and has a slim, flexible profile that allows it to get into tighter spaces. Unfortunately, it’s not great at picking up debris in rugs, and it’s fairly loud and heavy.

Questions You Might Ask

Are Dyson vacuums worth it?

While there are plenty of other effective (and less expensive) vacuum brands on the market, Dyson vacuums are worth splurging on, according to White.

“Dyson vacuums are absolutely worth the investment if you’re looking for an extremely reliable vacuum with the best suction power,” she explains. “Dysons have advanced filtration which means your [vacuum] is picking up more dust, hair, and particles while also expelling cleaner air into your home.”

What are the different Dyson vacuum models and sub-models?

There are so many vacuum cleaners made by Dyson and they all have somewhat similar names, so it can be hard to figure out the difference between them. “Dyson naming conventions can reference where the product is sold, special features, and additional accessories included,” says Cole. For example, “Absolute” vacuums are typically available exclusively on Dyson’s site and may come in a special color, have HEPA filtration, or include additional accessories.

“Our customers have varying home types and sizes, and different cleaning needs, which is why we engineer vacuums across formats, including corded upright vacuums and cordless stick vacuums,” Cole says. “The core of all Dyson technology is the same: powerful suction, effective pick-up, and advanced or HEPA filtration. We believe there isn’t a one-size-fits-all vacuum, which is why we offer vacuums that vary in size, weight, and power to fit specific home needs.”

Below, Cole outlines the most important differences between Dyson’s vacuums. But if you’re really stuck, Dyson’s site has a “Help Me Choose” quiz that can help you decide which vacuum is best for your needs.

Gen5: The Gen5detect and Gen5outsize are the most recent additions to the brand’s lineup. “Both feature Dyson’s next-generation Hyperdymium motor and are the most powerful HEPA cordless vacuums,” says Cole.

The Gen5detect and Gen5outsize are the most recent additions to the brand’s lineup. “Both feature Dyson’s next-generation Hyperdymium motor and are the most powerful HEPA cordless vacuums,” says Cole. V-series: There’s a good chance you’ve come across one of Dyson’s V-series vacuums before, such as the V8, V11, V12, and V15. Cole says that the key differentiators of all models include size, weight, battery life, and power. Additionally, “the Dyson V12, V15, Gen5detect, and Gen5outsize feature the new Fluffy Optic cleaner head to illuminate invisible dust on hard floors,” Cole adds.

There’s a good chance you’ve come across one of Dyson’s V-series vacuums before, such as the V8, V11, V12, and V15. Cole says that the key differentiators of all models include size, weight, battery life, and power. Additionally, “the Dyson V12, V15, Gen5detect, and Gen5outsize feature the new Fluffy Optic cleaner head to illuminate invisible dust on hard floors,” Cole adds. Outsize : The main difference between Outsize and other models is that Outsize vacuums have bigger dustbins and wider floor heads, which make them better for cleaning large spaces (such as entire homes).

: The main difference between Outsize and other models is that Outsize vacuums have bigger dustbins and wider floor heads, which make them better for cleaning large spaces (such as entire homes). Ball : Dyson’s upright vacuums fall under the “Ball” series. “The Ball family, including the Ball Animal 3, Ball Animal 3 Extra, and Ball Animal 3 Complete represent our latest upright machines with detangling brushbar technology, which it shares with the cord-free range,” says Cole. “The key differentiators from our cordless vacuum technology are the unlimited runtime and size.”

: Dyson’s upright vacuums fall under the “Ball” series. “The Ball family, including the Ball Animal 3, Ball Animal 3 Extra, and Ball Animal 3 Complete represent our latest upright machines with detangling brushbar technology, which it shares with the cord-free range,” says Cole. “The key differentiators from our cordless vacuum technology are the unlimited runtime and size.” Omni-glide: The Omni-glide vacuum, “is the slimmest and most maneuverable Dyson vacuum, designed for quick, multi-directional cleaning on hard floors,” says Cole. If you have a lot of rugs and carpets in your home, you'll want to pick a different model as this one works best on hard surfaces.

What is the most powerful Dyson vacuum?

Dyson is always improving its vacuums, so it makes sense that its newest model has the best suction power. “Dyson’s most powerful cordless vacuum is the Gen5detect, with 280AW [air watts] of powerful suction,” says Cole. We found this to be true in our testing, too: No matter what debris we threw in its path, the Dyson Gen5detect sucked it all up without any issues.

How long do Dyson vacuums last?

“Dyson vacuum cleaners have a lifespan of around 10 years, longer than any other vacuum on the market—especially for cordless vacuums,” says White. She adds that Dyson is known for its great customer service, so if your vacuum needs some repair or maintenance, reach out to customer support and the brand will see what it can do to help extend the vacuum’s life.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Rachel Simon, a writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, The New York Times, and many other publications. To write this article, we tested many Dyson vacuums and evaluated them on effectiveness, portability, maneuverability, and more. For expert insight, we spoke to Whitney White, Airbnb cleaning specialist, and Sam Cole, design manager at Dyson.

