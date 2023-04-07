No matter your hair type, these dry shampoos will effortlessly extend the amount of time you can go between washes.

We spent hours researching formula types, sizes, scents, and ingredients to offer a curated selection of top-performing dry shampoos. We also consulted Sarah Lund, a STYLE.MASTER for the KEVIN.MURPHY brand. "Dry shampoos work with either a powder starch base or an alcohol base (or both!) to absorb excess dirt, oil, and odors," explains Lund.

Washing your hair can feel like a chore, but a good dry shampoo can help extend the time between washes. The best dry shampoos will absorb excess oil and blend harmoniously into your hair color without weighing down your locks, so your hair will look and feel great for longer.

Best Overall Dry Shampoo Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People who want a fast-absorbing dry shampoo that works on all hair types. Who it isn’t for: People with very dry hair. Living Proof's Perfect hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo is an updated formulation of the brand's iconic aerosol dry shampoo. What sets this version apart is the shower-mimicking technology and enhanced ingredient profile. Fast-absorbing powders tackle excess sebum and sweat as odor neutralizers keep you feeling (and smelling) fresh. Added benefits include pollution protection from environmental stressors that can make hair dull and flat, conditioning agents that enhance the shine and manageability of strands, and a transparent formula that won't leave visible residue in the hair. This dry shampoo works for all hair types and textures and comes with 100 percent recyclable packaging. Price at time of publish: From $18 Product Details: Type: Aerosol

Aerosol Size: 2.4, 5.5, or 9.9 ounces

2.4, 5.5, or 9.9 ounces Scent: Light scent

Best Drugstore Dry Shampoo Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Original Dry Shampoo Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable and widely available dry shampoo for all hair types. Who it isn’t for: People who are willing to spend more for a dry shampoo that conditions the hair.



The dry shampoo from Not Your Mother's is a vegan and cruelty-free formula with a refreshing citrusy scent that instantly saves hair between wash days. Using rice and barley starches, this dry shampoo works for dark and light-toned hair, thanks to a formula that leaves no white residue behind. This lack of residue also means minimal product buildup on the scalp, so long as you incorporate scalp exfoliation or a clarifying shampoo into your routine once a week. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Type: Aerosol

Aerosol Size: 7 ounces

7 ounces Scent: Fresh citrus

Best Powder Dry Shampoo Briogeo Scalp Revival Dry Shampoo Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Briogeohair.com Who it’s for: People looking for a naturally-derived, powder dry shampoo. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dry shampoo for on-the-go use. This non-aerosol dry shampoo is infused with activated charcoal to detoxify the scalp as added biotin works to fortify strands, resulting in hair that feels resilient and oil-free. Despite the powder formula, witch hazel is in the ingredient profile, which acts as an additional astringent to normalize sebum production on the scalp. Like the rest of Briogeo's line, the Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo is free from silicone, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, artificial dyes, and DEA (diethanolamine). As a bonus, this is one of the few products on the market that is actually gluten-free, making it safe for those with sensitivities. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: Powder

Powder Size: 1.7 ounces

1.7 ounces Scent: Fresh

Best Foam Dry Shampoo Batiste Waterless Cleansing Foam + Shine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People with dry hair. Who it isn’t for: People with moderate to intense oil production.

The Batiste Waterless Cleansing Foam + Shine is a lightweight and hydrating foam ideal for individuals with normal to dry hair types who need to prolong the time between hair-washing days. And, unlike traditional dry shampoos that tend to leave a white cast on the roots, the foam delivery system ensures no visible residue is seen even on the darkest hair colors. There's also no wait time with this dry shampoo. Just dispense the product into your palms and massage it onto the roots of your hair. It dries within one minute of application, allowing you to style as usual. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Type: Foam

Foam Size: 3.6 ounces

3.6 ounces Scent: Coconut

Best Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo for Dark Tones Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who it’s for: People with dark hair who find dry shampoo to leave behind a white residue. Who it isn’t for: People with blonde or bleached hair. Infused with the brand's iconic argan oil, the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones is specifically formulated for individuals who find traditional dry shampoos to leave behind a white or powdery residue on their roots. Rice starch aids in absorbing excess sweat and sebum production, while antioxidants and essential fatty acids from the argan oil keep strands conditioned post-application. The formula is safe for individuals with color-treated hair plus all hair types and styles. Not to mention that this dry shampoo is available in two sizes, making it an ideal choice for anyone needing a TSA-friendly dry shampoo to take with them on their next trip. Price at time of publish: From $12 Product Details: Type: Aerosol

Aerosol Size: 1.7 and 5.4 ounces

1.7 and 5.4 ounces Scent: Signature Moroccanoil scent (spicy amber and musk with sweet floral)

Best Dry Shampoo for Blonde Hair Verb Dry Shampoo for Light Hair 4.4 Sephora View On Revolve View On Sephora View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want a purple-tinted dry shampoo that blends into light hair. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a powder formula. Dry shampoo can also leave a visible residue on blonde hair, but the Verb Dry Shampoo for Light Hair is the perfect antidote. Similar to shampoos formulated specifically for blondes, this aerosol oil absorber has a light violet hue, blending more seamlessly into bleached locks. The formula uses rice starch as the primary active ingredient, which is part of what makes this product vegan and cruelty-free. It also features added glycerin and pomegranate extracts to keep strands feeling hydrated (never parched) when compared to other dry shampoos. Verb’s dry shampoo is also available in a version for dark tones, too. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Aerosol

Aerosol Size: 5 ounces

5 ounces Scent: Grapefruit and oatmeal

Best Volumizing Dry Shampoo Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Olaplex.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want their dry shampoo to do double duty and provide extra volume. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a travel-friendly dry shampoo.

As the name suggests, the Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo lifts hair to new heights as it swiftly eliminates excess oil from the hair's roots. Included in the formula is the brand's beloved bond-building technology that helps restore hair strength after excessive bleach and heat exposure. However, the main ingredients in this dry shampoo are zeolite and bentonite clays that work in conjunction with rice starch to deliver a weightless and colorless fresh-out-of-the-shower feeling to the hair. And, unlike other products on the market, Olaplex uses rambutan seed extract which acts as an odor-neutralizer. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Aerosol

Aerosol Size: 6.3 ounces

6.3 ounces Scent: Fresh

Best Natural Dry Shampoo Billie Floof Dry Shampoo 4.2 Mybillie View On Amazon View On Mybillie.com Who it’s for: People seeking a minimal-ingredient dry shampoo. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer an aerosol spray application. The Bille Floof Dry Shampoo is an affordable powder option for anyone keeping natural ingredients top of mind. This super-fine powder dissolves into the roots for an invisible application. Baking soda and rice starch effectively eliminate oil and sweat from the scalp. And it’s available in both light- and dark-toned formulas. Dermatologist-approved for all skin types, vegan, and cruelty-free, this no-frill and no-mess dry shampoo is a worthy hair routine essential. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Type: Powder

Powder Size: 1.2 ounces

1.2 ounces Scent: Amber