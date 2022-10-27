The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2022

Keep reading for the best drugstore shampoos for every hair type.

Our best overall pick is Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo , which is a super affordable option that fights frizz and locks in shine. It contains salicylic acid and niacinamide to help keep your scalp healthy, and provides a gentle but thorough cleanse to remove buildup.

We did the hard work so that you don’t have to, researching dozens of drugstore shampoos and evaluating their key ingredients, scents, sizes, and the hair types they’re ideal for. For a step-by-step breakdown of how to use shampoo and conditioner effectively, we spoke to Kira Byrd, founder of the natural hair care website Curl Centric . We also consulted Bridgette Hill , a World Trichology Society-certified trichologist, and Cody Renegar , a licensed cosmetologist with 25 years of experience in women’s hair care, for insight on how often you need to wash your hair (and what happens if you don’t wash it often enough).

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get incredible hair care, but selecting the best drugstore shampoo from the overwhelming number of available options can be daunting. There are plenty of affordable shampoos to give your hair a deep cleanse and solve every issue, from split ends and stubborn frizz to limp curls and a dry scalp .

Three key ingredients are biotin, collagen, and hydrolyzed wheat protein. Biotin may also help strengthen strands of hair. The benefits of collagen , a protein component of your skin and hair follicles, are mostly linked to eating it—but that said, collagen may have a hydrating effect when applied topically to hair and scalp. And hydrolyzed wheat protein can be absorbed into the hair shaft, adding moisture and strengthening your strands.

Shampoos packed with oil can make fine hair look limp and dull. Instead, opt for a lightweight formula with some volumizing ingredients, like the OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo. This sulfate-free option adds volume and moisture to your hair without weighing it down.

Who it’s for: People with fine hair looking for added volume and moisture.

Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo is designed for wavy, curly, and coily hair types. The sulfate- and paraben-free formula contains macadamia and jojoba oils to add moisture, and niacinamide and salicylic acid for scalp health.

Some people swear by the Curly Girl Method , but many care for their curls using a regular shampoo routine. People with curly hair need a shampoo that can detangle, cleanse, and maintain curl definition without adding weight or residue.

Who it’s for: People with wavy, curly, and coily hair who want to maintain their natural curl pattern.

This shampoo also contains coconut oil , which prevents your scalp from becoming too dry and locks in moisture for the rest of your locks. Salicylic acid exfoliates, soothes the scalp , and may help prevent skin flaking.

Finding the right shampoo for oily hair is a balancing act, since you want something that will clean away oils without stripping your hair's natural moisture. The L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo contains three refined clays—kaolin, montmorillonite, and magnesium aluminum silicate—to help absorb excess sebum without drying out your scalp.

Who it’s not for: People with a dry scalp who want a shampoo that adds moisture.

Who it’s for: People with oily hair and dry ends who want a formula that removes excess sebum.

The formula contains menthol, which will give you that clean, tingly feeling, and aloe, which locks in moisture. Plus, this sulfate-, paraben-, and colorant-free shampoo is certified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) , which means the ingredients have been verified and meet the organization’s health and safety standards.

If you have dry hair, your daily shampoo should add moisture and softness to your hair without weighing it down with residue. The Herbal Essences Bio:renew Scalp Balance Shampoo keeps your scalp healthy while moisturizing dry strands.

This shampoo, which is free from phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils, is safe to use on color-treated hair. It nourishes and hydrates type 4 curls , which can be dry and prone to breakage.

Black-founded and owned brand SheaMoisture has plenty of shampoo offerings, and their Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo is packed with natural ingredients. It contains baobab seed oil, certified organic shea butter to keep hair soft, aloe juice , and honey for soothing properties.

This shampoo contains sodium lauryl sulfate, a cleansing and foaming agent that effectively eradicates dirt and residue but may be too harsh for people with sensitive skin. Grape seed extract adds shine and softness without weighing down your strands, and bamboo extract thickens and moisturizes hair.

If you have fine hair , you’ll want a shampoo that adds moisture to make your hair look fuller without weighing it down. Aussie Miracle Volume Shampoo contains lightweight moisturizing and conditioning agents that won’t leave behind hair-flattening residue.

Who it’s not for: People with super-thick hair they want to tame.

Who it’s for: People with limp hair who want more volume.

The formula also contains salicylic acid for scalp exfoliation. One thing to note, this shampoo contains sodium lauryl sulfate, a super-effective cleansing agent that might be too harsh for people with sensitive skin.

This shampoo combats five signs of damaged hair : Split ends, weak strands, rough hair, dull hair, and dehydration. It contains a repairing concentrate made with protein—amino acids arginine and serine—to moisturize and strengthen hair.

Who it’s for: People with hair that is rough, dull, or dehydrated.

The formula is free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, and mineral oils. A key ingredient is biotin , a type of water-soluble B vitamin that’s touted as a solution to hair dullness and weakness. Hard evidence on the benefits of topical biotin is limited, but there’s no denying the effectiveness of this shampoo when it comes to moisture and shine.

The right shampoo can keep color-treated hair looking fresh for longer . Harsh cleansing agents can cause dyes to fade, dry out color-treated strands, and contribute to breakage. So a gentle, moisturizing option like the Pantene Illuminating Color Care Shampoo With Biotin is a good choice for dyed or tinted hair.

Who it’s for: People who want gentle shampoo for their color-treated hair.

This sulfate-free shampoo doesn’t contain dyes or parabens and is formulated with colloidal oat extract to help soothe your scalp. It’s safe for color-treated hair, unlike some harsher clarifying shampoos that could make color treatments fade faster. Plus the subtle, apple-like scent isn’t overwhelmingly sweet.

Clarifying shampoo gets rid of residue on your scalp, like minerals from hard water or buildup from hair styling products. Some clarifying shampoos are designed for occasional use—if you have a sensitive scalp or color-treated hair you should use these products sparingly. Other products, like the Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo, are gentle enough to use daily to keep your hair clean and your scalp fresh.

Who it’s for: People who regularly use leave-in hair products, shower with hard water, or swim in chlorinated pools.

There is no one-size-fits-all shampoo, but Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo targets common concerns by smoothing frizz and adding shine to dull hair. It’s made with argan oil and Garnier’s “Kera-system,” which combines vitamin E , plant proteins, and conditioning agents for shinier strands. This shampoo also helps maintain scalp health, as it contains salicylic acid for exfoliation and niacinamide , an antioxidant that combats inflammation.

Who it’s not for: People with specific hair concerns, like a dry scalp, split ends, or oily hair.

Final Verdict



Our top drugstore shampoo pick is the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo, which helps keep hair shiny and tames frizz. It contains salicylic acid for a healthy scalp and comes in various sizes, including a travel-size option.

How to Shop for Drugstore Shampoo Like a Pro

Ingredients

At the most basic level, a shampoo should contain a cleansing agent and something to moisturize your hair. The right ingredients for you—and what to avoid—will depend on your hair type and scalp health.

If you have hair prone to oiliness , a shampoo loaded with nourishing oils and butters could weigh down your hair and contribute to buildup.

, a shampoo loaded with nourishing oils and butters could weigh down your hair and contribute to buildup. People with natural hair in the type 4 category may prefer a shampoo packed with moisturizing ingredients like seed oils and shea butter, which can also help keep curls defined and glossy.

in the type 4 category may prefer a shampoo packed with moisturizing ingredients like seed oils and shea butter, which can also help keep curls defined and glossy. Have fine hair and want more volume? Look for ingredients like clay that can soak up residue and oils, giving your hair more lift at the root.

As for sulfates, they’re actually not as bad as you might think. Sulfates are responsible for cleansing the hair, and they can be irritating for some people and strip hair of essential moisture. People with color-treated, very dry, or coarse hair, it’s a good idea to skip sulfates altogether. On the other hand, people with fine or oily hair or those who want a really deep clean don’t have to avoid sulfates, as long as they don’t experience any irritation.

Hair Type

"When washing your hair, it is important to use shampoo and conditioner that are tailored to your hair type," says Byrd. "For example, if you have oily hair, you would want to use a clarifying shampoo to remove buildup. If you have dry hair, you would want to use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner.

If you have color-treated hair, ask your colorist what they recommend to prevent faded or brassy hair. That could be a hydrating product, a formula developed specifically for blonde hair, or a super-gentle cleanser.

Product Purpose

Another thing to keep in mind is your intended result. Do you usually keep your hair looking sleek and straight, or are you looking for defined curls with major volume? Ensuring your shampoo choice is targeted to your go-to look can make it much easier to style your hair. Some shampoos can also tackle hair and scalp issues. If you have dandruff, look for a shampoo that contains a flake-fighting ingredient like zinc pyrithione.

Questions You Might Ask

How often should you shampoo your hair?

According to Renegar, the correct answer depends entirely on your hair type and scalp health. If you have fine hair, he recommends washing it every other day, while coarse hair can be washed every 3-4 days. If you have hair damaged by heat styling or color treatments, he recommends washing it every 2-3 days.

“Washing your hair too frequently can dry out your scalp and can lead to dryness which causes straw-like hair,” he says. “If you don't wash it enough, it can cause clogged pores, irritation, and dandruff.”

According to Hill, how much sebum (oil) your scalp produces depends on genetic factors and overall health. She explains that washing too often can trigger the overproduction of oil, which can contribute to other hair issues.

“Frequent shampooing breaks down the barrier by not allowing the natural hair cycle process to proceed in a healthy function,” she says. “It disturbs the flow, eventually weakening the hair follicle, which can then trigger other conditions that lead to hair thinning and hair loss.”

Plus, over-shampooing can also make your hair look dirtier. “Stripping natural oils can over-activate sebum production, resulting in overly oily hair that traps healthy bacteria,” Hill says. This can cause odor or a dirty appearance, which makes you shampoo even more often. “Over-shampooing also wreaks havoc on the hair fibers by speeding up the oxidative process, leading to dehydrated, brittle hair ends.”

How do you properly wash your hair?

Byrd says it’s best to wash with lukewarm water. “Hot water can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle,” she says. “Start by wetting your hair thoroughly with lukewarm water. Apply a small amount of shampoo to your scalp and massage gently with your fingertips. Rinse the shampoo out of your hair thoroughly.”

Next, she says you should apply conditioner to help replenish moisture—but focus on the ends of your hair rather than the roots. That’s because it's the oldest part of your hair, making it more vulnerable to damage and breakage (like split ends). Once you’ve applied the conditioner, Byrd recommends waiting a few minutes before rinsing. “This allows the conditioner to penetrate the hair shaft and moisturize the hair,” she says. “3-5 minutes is usually enough time, but if you have extra-dry hair, you may want to leave it on a little longer before rinsing off.”

How can you increase the time between hair washes?

If you’re hoping to put off washing for another day, try using dry shampoo. Dry shampoo doesn’t clean your hair—it contains ingredients like clay or talc that absorb oil, sweat, and other residues from your scalp. Essentially, it makes your hair look less oily.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nina Bahadur, a writer who has written home and lifestyle content for over a decade. For this article, she spent hours researching the best drugstore shampoos and tapped trichologist Bridgette Hill, cosmetologist Cody Renegar, and natural hair expert Kira Byrd of Curl Centric for expert input.

