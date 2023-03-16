The 12 Best Drugstore Moisturizers of 2023 for Every Skin Type

"I tell my patients that they should think of their moisturizers as a protective coating that shields their skin," says Dr. Kung. "I even tell them to treat their moisturizers as a second layer of skin because they include free fatty acids, cholesterol, and ceramides that mimic our natural skin barrier."

To find the best drugstore moisturizers, we spent hours researching various formulas and ultimately narrowed down the options by considering factors such as key ingredients and recommended skin types. We also tapped two experts for tips on finding a drugstore moisturizer that works for your skin: Elaine F. Kung, MD, dermatologist at Future Bright Dermatology, and Jennifer Hurtikant, chief science officer for Prime Matter Labs, a contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products.

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to ensure that your skin is properly hydrated. There are many high-end face moisturizers on the market, but a drugstore moisturizer can be just as effective at nourishing your skin.

Best Overall Drugstore Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Laroche-posay.us Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality daily moisturizer that’s lightweight yet hydrating. Who it isn't for: People who are looking for a gel-cream formula. La Roche-Posay is an affordable skincare brand loved for its hydrating properties across all products—including its moisturizers, of course. For a solid all-around daily facial moisturizer, the Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer hits the mark. It's both oil-free and fragrance-free for those with sensitive skin, and it feels lightweight and not at all greasy. Its moisturizing ingredients include skin-protecting, anti-inflammatory niacinamide, ceramide 3 (which is naturally found in the skin barrier and thus helps to restore it), and the occlusive glycerine that serves as a barrier against external elements and seals in moisture. One thing to note is that if you use this moisturizer with other skincare products, it can pill if you don't wait long enough between applications. So we think it's best for people who are looking for a one-and-done kind of deal—unless you have plenty of time to finish a longer skincare regimen. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Size: 2.5 ounces

Best Budget Drugstore Moisturizer Vanicream Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin 4.9 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who need a budget-friendly pick that’s extremely moisturizing. Who it isn't for: People who are averse to thick moisturizers. This thick moisturizer from Vanicream surely gets the job done. If you have severely dry skin anywhere on your body, slather this cream on immediately for deep relief. What's impressive is it does it without any frills. Its ingredient list is quite short, with only one main moisturizing ingredient: petrolatum, or petroleum jelly. Now, it's not quite like smearing Vaseline all over your face, as there are a few other ingredients that make it a little more like a lotion than jelly. But that said, it does go on quite thick, though not necessarily greasy. Vanicream is perfect for those who need the soothing properties of an occlusive barrier but also have sensitive skin. The moisturizer is free of many irritants, including fragrance, dyes, formaldehyde, lanolin, and parabens, to name a few. And best of all, it's a rather low-cost option: The 16-ounce tub will likely last you quite some time. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Size: 4 ounces, 16 ounces

Best Tinted Drugstore Moisturizer L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a drugstore moisturizer that makes their skin glow. Who it isn't for: People who want a nighttime moisturizer. If you're looking for a daily moisturizer that goes beyond hydration and makes your skin glow, this is the product for you. It has a sheer tint to help even out your skin tone, but more importantly, it has a subtle shimmer to it that makes your skin look naturally luminous. You can apply it all over for a full-face glow, or you can apply it in targeted zones (like your cheekbones) as a soft highlighter. Given its beauty implications, this is definitely a daytime moisturizer—and it's a pretty lightweight one at that. While it does moisturize with glycerin and shea butter, the focus is more on the glowing effect. That said, we love that it not only looks sheer on the skin, but it feels sheer, too. One area where this product has room for improvement is its shades, as it has a limited selection of four colors. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Size: 1.35 ounces

Best Drugstore Moisturizer With SPF CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want a two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen for daytime use. Who it isn't for: People with darker skin tones. Face sunscreen is essential, but if you don't feel like adding another step to your skincare routine, you can use a moisturizer with SPF for some two-in-one action. The oil-free formula works with all skin types, but it does feel a little thicker than other moisturizers, and it also takes some time to absorb into the skin. Like many sunscreens, this product leaves a bit of a white tint on the skin, which is not ideal for people who want a sheer finish—especially those with darker skin tones. But all that said, this CeraVe pick does a great job moisturizing. It contains ceramides to bolster the skin barrier, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid (a humectant that transfers moisture from the air into your skin). And because it’s SPF 30, this product also does a great job protecting your skin from damaging UV and UVB rays. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Size: 3 ounces

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Dry Skin Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People who want a moisturizer they can use on both their face and their body. Who it isn't for: People who want a lightweight moisturizer. This drugstore cream has been around for nearly 100 years, so there are plenty of people who can speak to its excellence at hydrating extremely dry skin. It differs from many other moisturizers in that it only uses natural extracts for hydration rather than synthetic compounds. You'll find ingredients like almond oil, glycerin, lanolin, beeswax, calendula, chamomile, and pansy extract. The overall formula is a bit on the thicker side, but it does absorb quickly as long as you use the proper amount (you don't need much, we promise!). Apply a thin layer all over your face and hands, or use it to spot-treat problem areas on your body. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Size: 2.5 ounces

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Oily Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel 4.2 Neutrogena View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a drugstore moisturizer that works well under makeup. Who it isn't for: People who want a fragrance-free moisturizer. If you have oily skin, a gel moisturizer is a great option that won't leave your skin feeling greasy. And Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel is perhaps one of the most lightweight, fastest-absorbing options around. The key ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which is a humectant that takes moisture from the air and uses it to hydrate your skin. And a pleasant side effect is that it plumps your skin, too. This drugstore moisturizer also has dimethicone in its formula, which leaves your skin feeling extra smooth. The one downside to this moisturizing gel is that it's not fragrance-free, and some users might find the scent to be a little overwhelming. That said, there's another version of this product that’s fragrance-free, although it’s a gel cream that’s not quite as weightless as this moisturizer. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Size: 1.7 ounces

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a drugstore moisturizer that treats acne. Who it isn't for: People who prefer dewy finishes. This product is not only a drugstore moisturizer, but it’s also an effective acne treatment. If you have acne-prone skin that needs a little hydration, the Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer is a great product to consider. Its active ingredient is salicylic acid, which is known for its ability to unclog pores. As you would expect from a topical acne product, this moisturizer is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free. You can use it to both clear up acne as well as prevent new acne from forming, whether that's whiteheads or blackheads. It also leaves behind a matte finish, combating the oiliness that people with acne-prone skin often experience. On the moisturizing front, glycerine, squalene, and dimethicone contribute to hydrating your skin and making it feel smooth. It's a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly and can be worn under makeup, too. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Size: 3 ounces

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin Burt's Bees Sensitive Daily Moisturizing Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want a drugstore moisturizer to soothe irritation and redness. Who it isn't for: People who want deep hydration. There's a reason this Burt’s Bees moisturizer has the word "calming" in its name—a blend of aloe, rice milk, and honey soothes irritated skin and reduces redness. But the rest of the fragrance-free formula is also ideal for sensitive skin, made of 98.6 percent naturally derived ingredients, including aloe vera, squalene, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides. In fact, the product was awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. This product feels lightweight on your skin, though it still excels at restoring your skin's natural barrier. If you have extra-dry skin, you might want to pair this product with its nighttime counterpart, which provides additional hydration with the inclusion of shea butter in its formula. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Size: 1.8 ounces

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Mature Skin Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Who it’s for: People who want to reduce wrinkles and improve skin firmness. Who it isn't for: People who want a lightweight moisturizer. One of Olay's most famous products, its Micro-Sculpting Cream is also effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. That's thanks to its blend of niacinamide, which is a form of vitamin B3 that can minimize wrinkles, and amino-peptides, which help restore skin's firmness and elasticity. For moisture, you can look to hyaluronic acid in the formula—a humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Overall, this drugstore cream feels a little thick, so those who prefer lightweight daytime moisturizers should only use this one at night. Just be sure to use a small amount, as a little goes a long way. While this product is beneficial to mature skin that already has wrinkles and fine lines, it can also be used to prevent them. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Size: 1.7 ounces

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Nighttime Use Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Who it’s for: People with flaky skin who want a nourishing moisturizer. Who it isn't for: People who want an extra-thick night cream. Yes, you're probably familiar with Differin for its over-the-counter acne treatment. But the skincare brand has expanded its product collection to include moisturizers like this product, a deeply hydrating cream that contains shea butter, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and allantoin, an emollient that has gentle exfoliating properties to help remove flaky skin. The non-comedogenic formula also contains caffeine, which can plump your skin and leave your face looking refreshed. Though this moisturizer is designed to be applied before bed, its formula doesn't feel as thick as other night creams. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Size: 2.5 ounces

Best Natural Drugstore Moisturizer Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Honest.com Who it’s for: People who want an effective gel cream that contains natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who prefer moisturizers that come in squeeze tubes. Is it a gel? Is it a cream? Somehow, the Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is both, combining the best of both worlds. This cream absorbs so quickly and feels so lightweight that it's almost gel-like in quality. What makes this product stand out—beyond its all-natural ingredient list, that is—is its double dose of hyaluronic acid, an ingredient we've been talking about a lot here. According to the brand, this formula includes hyaluronic acid in two "different molecular weights designed to help bind and retain moisture in different layers of the skin." There are also other hydrating and smoothing ingredients in the formula, including jojoba esters and squalene. As an oil-free, fragrance-free drugstore moisturizer, this product is effective for all skin types. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Size: 1.7 ounces

