The 9 Best Drugstore Mascaras of 2023

Whether you want to thicken, lengthen, or lift, there’s a drugstore mascara below that will quickly become a staple in your makeup routine .

Once you decide whether you want a lengthening, volumizing, or curling mascara, you can search for a formula with nourishing ingredients. “I look for shea butter, castor seed oil, and carnauba wax,” says Attaryan. “These ingredients are known for their moisturizing properties.”

To find the best drugstore mascaras, we researched dozens of options while evaluating their ingredients, price, formula, brush shape, and more. We also spoke to makeup artists Anie Attaryan and Alexis Chapman for expert tips on finding your new go-to mascara.

While you certainly can splurge on mascara if you want to, there are plenty of drugstore mascaras that can give you the lashes of your dreams.

Clear mascara can give your lashes some shine and help them look more defined without worrying about flaking, smudging, or fading. The Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Mascara contains peptides to strengthen, as well as mineral water and vitamin E to nourish—and it can be used on your lashes and brows.

Who it isn't for: People who want a formula that’s designed to lengthen or volumize.

Who it’s for: People who want clear mascara for a natural look.

The Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, making it safe for people who wear contact lenses and anyone with sensitive skin or eyes. The formula contains rice protein, vitamin E, and olive oil to nourish and strengthen your lashes, and it's available in three shades of black. Plus, you only need water to remove this mascara from your lashes.

Who it isn't for: People who want a drugstore mascara for lifting and curling.

Using an eyelash curler isn’t the only way to give your lashes some lift—mascaras can help, too. The Essence Lash Princess Curl & Volume Mascara makes your lashes look fuller and lifts them for a curling effect. The washable formula is easy to remove and the peanut-shaped bristle brush helps curl your lashes during application.

Who it’s for: People who want a curling effect on their eyelashes.

This lengthening mascara from L'Oréal Paris amplifies your eyelashes using its signature slim brush. This mascara, which comes in three shades of black as well as a black-brown shade, has a super-thin, flexible wand that coats every last lash. This makes application easy, but just note that the wand can be difficult to get back into the tube. It’s available in both washable and waterproof versions, so you can choose the formula that works best for your needs.

Who it’s for: People who want mascara to make their lashes look longer.

A volumizing drugstore mascara can make your lashes look thicker and fuller—no fake eyelashes needed. The CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara has a unique brush with a tapered conical shape that adds volume and rubber bristles for precise application without clumping. The product is available in four shades of black and brown and a waterproof version. It’s hypoallergenic, making it a good pick for people with sensitive skin.

Who it isn't for: People who want a drugstore mascara that comes in colors besides black and brown.

Who it’s for: People who want to add more volume to their lashes.

Tubing mascaras contain polymer ingredients that wrap around each eyelash, giving you lengthened, luscious lashes. This two-step pick from L'Oréal has a primer that contains nourishing ingredients and a pigmented tubing mascara. The formula is ophthalmologist- and allergy-tested, making it safe for people who wear contact lenses and people with sensitive eyes. It’s not waterproof, so it’s simple to remove.

Who it isn't for: People who want a formula that focuses on volume.

Unlike regular mascara, this waterproof mascara resists sweat, tears, and smudging, making this pick an ideal option for people in humid environments or those prone to watery eyes. Keep in mind that waterproof makeup can be tricky to remove , so you may need an effective makeup remover if you opt for this one.

This waterproof Maybelline formula contains collagen to give your lashes more volume and lift. And with a wear time of up to 18 hours, according to the brand, you can be sure your lashes will be intact all day.

Who it’s for: People who want a drugstore mascara that stays on through tears and sweat.

Drugstore mascaras are generally pretty affordable, but this one from Essence stands out for its even more budget-friendly price. The flake-free, fade-free formula means your mascara will last all day. One downside to this mascara is that it only comes in one shade: black. That means it won’t work for people who want brown or clear mascara for a more natural look.

Who it isn't for: People who want a range of mascara colors to choose from.

This mascara comes in a range of shades, including black and clear. It has a slim fiber brush that prevents overapplication while allowing you to build a more dramatic look by applying several layers.

Maybelline Great Lash is a classic drugstore mascara that’s ideal for everyday use. It contains beeswax to help moisturize your lashes, and the resulting look is natural and long-lasting. Because the formula is washable, you don’t need makeup remover to take it off. At the end of the day, simply it’ll come off easily when you use a face cleanser and water. (But you can get it in a waterproof version , too.)

Who it isn't for: People who want a wand with rubber bristles.

Who it’s for: People who want an everyday drugstore mascara that comes in multiple shades.

Final Verdict

Our top pick for drugstore mascaras is Maybelline Great Lash for its washable formula, which comes in several shades and won’t flake, fade, or smudge. The mascara contains beeswax to help nourish and moisturize your lashes, and you don’t even need makeup remover to take it off.

How to Shop for Drugstore Mascara Like a Pro

Formula Type

There are various types of drugstore mascaras on the market, and each one has its benefits. Some of the most common include lengthening mascara to make your eyelashes appear longer, tubing mascara, which encases each eyelash in a “tube” of makeup, volumizing mascara to make your eyelashes appear thicker, and waterproof mascara, which is designed to withstand water, so it won’t budge if exposed to sweat, tears, or precipitation.

Shades

The right mascara shade for you depends on what kind of makeup style you prefer. For a natural look, you might want a shade that matches your hair color or is one shade darker. Generally, a mascara that closely resembles your hair color will look more natural—though some may prefer the added drama of a darker color. For special events, you may want to opt for a very dark black or an unusual color.

“I choose a shade based on the person’s skin tone or hair color,” Attaryan says. “If you’re fair-skinned, you can choose a brown or light-colored mascara to emphasize the lashes. If you’re dark-skinned, you can choose a dark or colorful mascara to prevent the lashes from blending in with the face.”

Brush Shape

“The brush shape of the mascara wand isn’t the main factor for getting great lashes,” says Chapman. “However, the plastic wands deliver more product to the lashes in less time. I prefer traditional wands, with a circular voluminous shape.”

Another thing to consider? The bristles. Attaryan prefers fine-toothed mascara brushes because the bristles “help separate the lashes and give them a natural look,” she says.

Questions You Might Ask

How can you prevent drugstore mascara from clumping?

Clumpy mascara can irritate your eyes and make your eyelashes stick together. Attaryan says that clumping is usually related to how you apply mascara, rather than the makeup formula itself. Luckily, she has some tips for how to prevent your mascara from clumping:

Don’t over-apply. Attaryan recommends letting a coat fully dry before applying more, so you can see what the final effect will look like.

Attaryan recommends letting a coat fully dry before applying more, so you can see what the final effect will look like. Use a smaller wand. “The denser the brush, the more likely the mascara will clump up,” Attaryan says.

Do you need to use a lash primer underneath drugstore mascara?

Attaryan says that you usually don’t need to use a primer before applying a drugstore mascara. “Most mascaras perform well on their own, or they have a built-in primer,” she says.

One tip to help your mascara last: Make sure your lashes are bare before you apply. This might mean double-checking there’s no residue on your eyelashes from yesterday’s application. A quick once-over with an eye makeup remover before you start applying will ensure your lashes are good to go.

What’s the best way to apply mascara for natural-looking lashes?

Both of the experts we spoke to have a few recommendations for ensuring that your mascara looks natural. Before applying mascara, they recommend curling your lashes and wiping away excess product on the brush (make sure the mascara is evenly coated on the wand!). You can also use brown mascara for a subtle, natural look. Once you’re ready to apply, “start at the root of the lashes and roll the wand in a circle as you bring it forward to the tip of the lash,” Chapman says.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nina Bahadur, a writer with over a decade of experience covering beauty, health, and home topics. For this piece, she spent hours researching different drugstore mascara offerings to select the best picks. She also spoke to professional makeup artists Anie Attaryan and Alexis Chapman for their advice on what ingredients to look for, how to avoid clumping, and tips for natural-looking mascara.