We compared dozens of formulas to find the best drugstore foundations, considering factors like coverage, finish (like matte or dewy), shade range, and SPF. We also consulted Youssef for expert tips on what to look for when shopping for foundation at the drugstore.

“The type of foundation you should buy, whether it's a liquid, powder, cream, or any other form, depends on a few factors: skin type, coverage preference, finish, and skin application preference,” says Jennah Youssef, professional makeup artist.

You don’t have to spend a ton of money on a foundation to see amazing results. The best drugstore foundations give you the coverage, finish, and shade you’re looking for, all at a wallet-friendly price. But with so many different formulas on the market, it can be hard to figure out which is best for your skin.

Best Overall Drugstore Foundation NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This is a buildable foundation with a dewy finish that’s comparable to high-end formulas. What Could Be Improved: The foundation doesn’t contain any SPF. If you’ve ever wanted a luminous foundation that feels lightweight, is buildable from a medium- to full-coverage finish, and won’t produce excess face oil, meet the NYX Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation. Though jojoba oil is a key ingredient, the formula won’t clog pores or cause more oil production. You can toss the term “cakey” in the trash, too; this buildable formula starts out as medium coverage but can be built up to a full-coverage finish that still looks natural. It’s vegan, suitable for all skin types, and comes in an impressive 45-shade range. Need we say more? Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Shades: 45

45 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Dewy

Dewy SPF: N/A

Best Budget Drugstore Foundation e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Satin Foundation Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: It’s one of the most affordable foundations on our list, and the satin finish is ideal for those who are torn between matte and dewy. What Could Be Improved: It’s not as long-lasting as some other drugstore foundations. This pick from E.l.f. has a Goldilocks finish that sits comfortably between matte and dewy. The formula’s satin finish has a mild luminosity and isn’t overly glowy, making it ideal for people who want their foundation to look natural. The lightweight formula is oil-free and enriched with glycerin to soothe and moisturize skin, however it might not be as long-lasting as other options. This drugstore foundation comes in 40 different shades, and at such a budget-friendly price, you’ll probably end up buying it on repeat. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Shades: 40

40 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Satin

Satin SPF: N/A



Best Full-Coverage Drugstore Foundation Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This formula provides full coverage, making it ideal for people who want to cover blemishes and dark spots. What Could Be Improved: It’s only available in a matte finish. This drugstore foundation from Revlon has major staying power with transfer-proof, full coverage that lasts all day and feels comfortable on the skin. Anyone with oily or combination skin can wear this foundation confidently knowing it’s completely oil-free and will help control shine over the course of the day. Since it’s a full-coverage foundation, you can blend less product onto the skin for a flawless look without having to build it up with several coats. Another perk of this foundation is that the newest formula has an SPF of 35, although we still recommend pairing it with a face sunscreen for added protection. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Shades: 15

15 Coverage: Full

Full Finish: Matte

Matte SPF: 35

Best Drugstore Foundation for Dry Skin L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This is a hydrating foundation that feels barely there. What Could Be Improved: The shade range isn’t as inclusive as we’d like. If you have dry skin, then a hydrating foundation with a dewy finish is your best bet. This serum-style formula from L'Oréal Paris is a great choice because it’s a lightweight formula that leaves your skin glowing and hydrated. The part-makeup, part-skincare product contains hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into your skin, which can help it appear smooth, hydrated, and plump. Plus, this drugstore foundation serum works well on all skin types, including sensitive. The only downside is that it only comes in 14 shades, but each is designed to suit a range of skin tones. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Shades: 14

14 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Dewy

Dewy SPF: N/A



Best Drugstore Foundation for Oily Skin L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: The matte finish of this drugstore foundation is ideal for diminishing shine. What Could Be Improved: It’s slightly below the SPF 30 that most dermatologists recommend. For 24-hour wear that won’t fade, transfer, or smudge on oily skin, look no further than this foundation from L'Oréal Paris. The breathable, lightweight formula is non-comedogenic (aka it won’t clog your pores or cause excess oil production) and dries down matte. This drugstore foundation comes in an impressive range of shades with 40 colors, and it also has an SPF of 25 (though this is slightly below what most dermatologists recommend). Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Shades: 40

40 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Matte

Matte SPF: 25

Best Drugstore Foundation for Mature Skin Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: It’s a multitasking formula that targets fine lines and wrinkles. What Could Be Improved: It provides lighter coverage (more like a BB cream) and only comes in eight shades. If you have mature skin, then Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Perfector should be on your radar. This multitasking foundation combines primer, concealer, foundation, and highlighter into one brightening formula that feels light on the skin and looks radiant post-blending. It contains antioxidants like goji berry and caffeine that help with reducing fine lines and wrinkles and hyaluronic acid and collagen to plump skin for a hydrated and smooth finish. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Shades: 8

8 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Dewy

Dewy SPF: N/A

Best Cream Drugstore Foundation Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Foundation Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This pick feels like a moisturizer but offers the coverage of a foundation. What Could Be Improved: We wish this formula offered sun protection. This foundation from Revlon provides a natural, long-lasting finish with a slightly dewy sheen. It contains several soothing ingredients like vitamin E (for protecting against environmental pollutants) and green tea (for easing inflammation). This formula since it goes on like a moisturizer and covers like a foundation, blending seamlessly with a brush or makeup sponge. The only thing missing is SPF, so be sure to wear sunscreen underneath this pick. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Shades: 31

31 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Dewy

Dewy SPF: N/A

Best Powder Drugstore Foundation Maybelline Super Stay 24-Hour Hybrid Powder-Foundation Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: It’s a mattifying foundation that controls shine and offers buildable, medium-to-full coverage. What Could Be Improved: The powder may be hard to blend in. Contrary to popular belief, a powder foundation can provide more than sheer coverage, and this one from Maybelline offers medium to full coverage that can make dark spots, acne, and redness disappear while controlling shine. The mattifying formula is a great option for anyone with oily or combination skin types who aren’t interested in liquid formulas. The compact comes with a sponge applicator that can be used for a full-coverage finish, but you can blend it in with a brush, too. It’s also worth noting that the brand upgraded this foundation, so it’s an improved formula that lasts longer and comes in a few more shades than it used to (though we still wish the range was more inclusive). Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Shades: 16

16 Coverage: Medium to full

Medium to full Finish: Matte

Matte SPF: N/A

Best Lightweight Drugstore Foundation Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation Covergirl View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This lightweight formula offers sheer coverage and contains skin-soothing ingredients. What Could Be Improved: There aren’t many shades available for darker skin tones. Coconut milk and aloe vera are the tag-teaming duo of this hydrating and lightweight foundation from Covergirl. It’s ideal for those looking for sheer coverage, though you still have the option to build it up to a medium coverage foundation. Even though the formula is quite light, it still can blur blemishes and even skin tone without the thickness of a full-coverage foundation. The only downside is that it’s only available in 14 shades, and only a handful are suitable for darker skin tones. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Shades: 14

14 Coverage: Sheer to medium

Sheer to medium Finish: Dewy

Dewy SPF: 30



Best Matte Drugstore Foundation Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Maybelline New York View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This foundation is long-lasting and provides a shine-free finish that’s ideal for those with oily skin. What Could Be Improved: The formula may cling to dry patches, so those with combination skin should consider another option. This matte foundation from Maybelline is available in 40 different shades, each with buildable coverage that will give you that flawless base for the rest of your makeup routine. It’s designed to stay put for up to 12 hours, keeping oil and shine out of sight and out of mind. If you’re heading out for several hours, this foundation is a solid pick that will last all day (and look incredible in photographs). Just note that this drugstore foundation may cling to dry patches, so it’s not ideal for those with combination skin (such as an oily T-zone and dry cheeks). Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Shades: 40

40 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Matte

Matte SPF: N/A

Best Dewy Drugstore Foundation Wet n Wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This medium-coverage liquid foundation leaves behind a radiant finish on your skin. What Could Be Improved: The built-in plastic applicator may be awkward to use. This foundation’s claim to fame? A light-diffusing complex that prevents white-cast flashback in photos, making it a go-to for special events and everyday errands alike. It provides just the right amount of glow that still keeps your skin looking like skin. This dewy liquid foundation comes with a plastic applicator built into the cap, but it’s more like a spatula so you’ll still need to blend with a brush or sponge. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Shades: 20

20 Coverage: Medium

Medium Finish: Dewy

Dewy SPF: N/A