Whether you want to hide dark circles, conceal acne and dark spots, or find a lightweight concealer that won’t settle into lines, we’ve got you (literally!) covered with the perfect concealer for skin care needs.

His top tip? "I wouldn't use anything green as magazines told us to do in the 2000s," he spills. "It never looks right."

To determine the top-performing drugstore concealers, we spent hours researching options, considering their shade ranges, level of coverage, and finish. We also spoke to makeup artist Glenn Brownell for his take on how to shop for your perfect concealer.

No matter its cost, a trusty concealer should offer ample coverage, be easy to use, and help—not hinder—your skin woes. Still, with so many concealer options available at the drugstore, understanding which formulas will give luxury-quality results without breaking the bank and matching your skin tone can feel like a struggle.

This budge-proof concealer isn’t for those who want a radiant or natural finish but for those who want a sweat-proof product that provides a nice matte finish for those who have oily skin. This product has a creamy texture and is dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic. This fool-proof option isn't a makeup collection want, but rather, a need-to-have.

Don't expect the L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer to slip and slide in the summer heat. With a full-coverage finish that stays locked in place for up to 24 hours, this non-greasy formula covers pesky blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and undereye circles with minimal effort.

This full-coverage concealer may be too thick for those who want a more natural finish.

Unfortunately, drugstore concealers often fall short of the demands of the beauty consumer when it comes to shade inclusivity. The good news is that the NYX HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand is one of the few options with a more extensive selection of tones, 23 to be exact, that don't skimp on a high-quality formulation. It doesn’t have a dewy or radiant finish, but you could pair it with a glow-inducing foundation . With a buildable coverage and non-comedogenic formula, this concealer never looks heavy on the skin or catalyzes breakouts. Plus, the skin-mimicking finish makes it ideal for daytime and nighttime application.

This concealer has a more natural finish and may not be dewy enough for those who want a more radiant or glowy look.

The skin around our eyes is incredibly delicate, and in addition to the right eye creams —reaching for a lightweight concealer that doesn't sacrifice coverage is crucial to achieving a flawless-looking under-eye. The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment has been around for years and never fails to be a staple in many makeup bags. Perhaps it's the infusion of Haloxyl which reinforces firmness and tone. Maybe it's the buildable coverage and natural finish (though if you want something more full-coverage, this isn’t the pick for you). It could also be the multi-use aspects of the non-comedogenic, vegan, and mineral oil-free formula. Whatever it is, there's a reason this concealer has been one of the number-one-selling concealers in the country.

For those who want full coverage, this concealer may not be opaque or thick enough.

Ample opacity, a seamless blend, and 12 hours of crease-free wear make the Milani Conceal + Perfect Longwear Liquid Concealer ideal for those with an oilier skin type. This concealer quickly camouflages everything from sun spots to blemishes without looking heavy on the skin. It includes hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and olive fruit oil, and the skin won't feel stripped of hydration from the first application to the time of product removal. Keep in mind, however, this buildable formula may not be a good choice for those who have dry or flaky skin or those looking for more coverage.

If you have oily skin, this may leave your skin looking shiny. For those with dry skin who want a hydrating concealer that covers imperfections and undereye circles with a natural finish, this is a great choice.

With hydration built right into the name, it's no wonder the Covergirl Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer is a standout for anyone with dry skin. Its formula includes coconut milk and aloe extracts, which enhance skin moisture levels and contribute to the product's dewy finish, according to the brand. Free from formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, and talc, this easy-to-blend and weightless concealer is exactly what every capsule makeup collection needs. It also has a buildable coverage.

For those who have undereye puffiness, this concealer doesn’t have the active ingredients to address that concern.

This product is available in six shades—so not quite as many options as others on the list if you are in between colors. If you are looking for a concealer that both disguises pimples and prevents new ones from forming, however, this is a great choice.

Almay's Clear Complexion Concealer is a hypoallergenic and affordable drugstore concealer made specifically to camouflage pesky breakouts. Formulated with 2 percent salicylic acid —a well-tolerated ingredient for treating acne—this buildable coverage concealer provides long-lasting and matte coverage to the skin. It also harnesses the power of prebiotics and aloe vera to restore the skin's protective barrier and soothe inflammation, often associated with acne. It is important to note that this product should not be used under the eyes, as the active ingredients could cause irritation.

Due to the active ingredients, this should not be used as an undereye concealer.

This concealer not only provides long-lasting coverage but contains prebiotics to help soothe inflammation.

This radiant concealer is dermatologist and ophthalmologically tested, so users can feel confident using it around their eye area to conceal even the deepest dark circles. Tired under eyes won't stand a chance.

The L'Oreal Age Perfect Radiant Concealer is the hydrating and smoothing addition everyone looking for anti-aging products needs in their makeup routine. Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and caffeine, this liquid concealer blends effortlessly into the skin, adding lasting hydration and brightening effects throughout its use. In addition to hiding imperfections and brightening, this lightweight formula won’t settle into fine lines and creases to keep your eyes looking fresh. It is packed with moisturizing ingredients, which is perfect for mature skin, however, those with oily skin may want a concealer that has more of a matte, instead of radiant, finish.

If you have oily skin, this may make your skin look too shiny.

If there were ever a brand that reigns supreme at the drugstore, it has to be Maybelline. A more recent launch is the Super Stay Active Wear Liquid Concealer, which offers up to 30 hours of opaque coverage without ever looking heavy on the skin. The formula is free from parabens and won't clog pores, making it a no-brainer for anyone, even those with sensitive or acne-prone skin types. Because this full-coverage concealer has a matte finish, it may not be ideal for those who prefer a more natural or radiant finish or need more hydration.

The brand explains that this base product is multifaceted and can act as a concealer, highlight, or contour, depending on the shade. To highlight, select a variant one or two tones lighter than your complexion. The opposite is true for contouring, which requires a selection of a few shades deeper than your skin tone.

On or off camera, the L.A. Girl HD PRO Concealer is an affordable option from the drugstore that offers full coverage with a natural, skin-like finish. With an extensive shade range from fair to deep, this brush-tipped cream can conceal darkness under the eyes, post-acne scarring, and redness in the skin. Because it is an lightweight, opaque, full-coverage concealer, it may not be hydrating enough for those with dry skin.

This is an opaque and full-coverage concealer and may not be the right choice for those who want a hydrating concealer with a more radiant or dewy finish.

This is the perfect concealer for those who want a lightweight and color-correcting concealer.

With a price that almost seems too good to be true, the e.l.f 16HR Camo Concealer is our best overall pick from the drugstore.

The cream formula is infused with nourishing avocado oil to moisturize and kaolin clay to absorb excess sebum throughout the day. Together these two powerhouse ingredients allow this matte-finish concealer to be universally flattering on all skin types. Keep in mind that if you have dry or textured skin, you may want a product that is more hydrating for an added boost of moisture.

The e.l.f brand has a track record for making affordable beauty products with astounding results, and its viral Camo Concealer is no exception. With 22 full-coverage shades, this 16-hour wear concealer seamlessly blends into the skin to offer a barely-there flawless appearance to everything from hyperpigmentation to dark circles.

This product may not be hydrating enough for those who have dry or textured skin.

This is a great drugstore concealer for most people, as it is long-wearing, full-coverage, and available in 22 shades.

Final Verdict

The e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer is our best overall concealer choice from the drugstore. It comes in 22 full-coverage shades at an incredibly affordable price point. The formula includes skin-nourishing ingredients that work for all skin types and offers a matte finish that helps keep it locked in place for hours of wear. If you prefer a concealer in a dewy finish that still offers considerable coverage, we recommend the Covergirl Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer.

How to Shop for Concealer Like a Pro

Type

There are a few main types of concealer, and the one you purchase depends on personal preference. You typically find concealers in stick, cream, liquid, or pot formulations. The main difference between them comes from the ease of use and opacity. Someone looking for a more realistic finish and buildable coverage is more likely to opt for a liquid concealer found in a tube with a doe-foot applicator. An individual looking for a thicker consistency that offers more coverage and a put-together look will opt for a cream or pot concealer. If you find yourself constantly on the go, a stick concealer might be your best bet.

Ultimately, no matter the type you decide to purchase, application is key, and blending out your concealer is crucial to having your makeup look less like makeup and more like an effortless extension of your skin.

Shades

Whether you're shopping at a drugstore or a high-end retailer, looking at a brand's shade range is something to consider. Not only does this give you an insight into the likelihood of finding your exact shade match, but it also gives you insight into that brand's ability to champion inclusivity in cosmetics. It's well-known that individuals with deeper skin tones, and occasionally those who are incredibly fair, have difficulty shopping for complexion products. This inability to find foundations or concealers that work for them is unjust, given the sheer demand for deeper shades. As such, consider if a brand holds the same values of diversity and inclusion that you do when shopping for cosmetics. If not for yourself, for your fellow makeup lover.

Coverage

Makeup artist Glenn Brownel explains that "concealer is the ultimate multi-use product," so it makes sense that different coverage levels exist. To his point, sheer, medium, and full-coverage concealers are available across all brands, not just those at the drugstore.

If your complexion has minor to nonexistent redness, scarring, hyperpigmentation, or dark circles, a formula with minimal opacity and a more liquid texture could fit effortlessly into your routine. A full-coverage concealer would be better for those with skin conditions like rosacea, ample acne-scarring, sun spots, or barely sleeping at night. Of course, there are also medium and buildable coverage concealers, which are as flexible as our skin concerns.

Finish

Your skin type will be the ultimate determinant of what concealer finish will be most compatible with your makeup routine. Any product with dewy, radiant, or natural in its description will be better suited for those with dry skin. These concealers often have formulas that contain oils, butter, or shimmer that can be too much for those with oily skin. Opposingly, individuals with oily skin will do well with concealers that have natural, semi-matte, or matte as the formula finish. Concealers that dry down this way can be too flat or emphasize dry patches and texture on those whose skin lacks moisture.

You'll notice that natural finish concealers are universal. As the name implies, the finish mimics the appearance of the skin, meaning it won't add or detract from the overall aesthetics of a makeup application on any skin type. It also is compatible with both matte and dewy foundations.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you choose what color concealer to get?

"Consider the undertone first," emphasizes Brownell. Easier said than done, but a good rule to follow is that if your veins appear blue and purple, you are cool-toned. If you notice veins that appear green and yellow, you are warm. Perhaps you're a mix of the two? Well, then, you have a neutral undertone. Once you've narrowed down your undertone, you can determine your best concealer match by looking at the color ranges available from the brand.

The same concept applies to color correctors, which usually come in a concealer formulation. "If you're trying to eradicate blue, shadowy areas like under the eyes, a concealer with a peachier warm tone will counteract that. If you have redness or a blemish, something yellow will work better," details Brownell. He also warns us to avoid green concealer as "it never looks right."

What’s the best way to apply concealer?

Brownell has two techniques for applying concealer. The first is for blemishes, for which he recommends building coverage. "To cover a blemish, stipple the product with a dense, firm brush until you get the coverage you need." Alternatively, if you're tackling discoloration like hyperpigmentation or dark circles, he suggests applying concealer "with a fluffy brush in small circles around the area." Both techniques offer complete control over how seamlessly the concealer blends onto the skin.

How do you prevent concealer from creasing?

A layered application is the best way to prevent your concealer from creasing. "Avoid too much product at once. Buff thin layers of product with a fluffy brush until you get the coverage you need instead of a thick layer," emphasizes Brownell. This technique can take time, which is why most people avoid it. Despite this, Brownell says it is a crucial step in a flawless, crease-proof application.

Also, consider setting your concealer layers with powder or a setting spray. A setting powder, different from a finishing powder, can soak up excess oil from your skin or product, which often catalyzes your concealer to settle into fine lines. If powder removes too much of that needed moisture from your skin, causing it to feel tight or dry, using a setting spray can give a similar, lightweight effect compared to setting powders.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless options to find the top concealers at the drugstore. She also consulted makeup artist Glenn Brownell when making her final selections.