Our top pick is the Pottery Barn Farmhouse 6-Drawer Wide Dresser thanks to its ample storage and clean lines. The piece also comes in a variety of finishes sure to fit any (and all) design styles.

To determine the best dressers on the market right now, we spent hours researching the best dressers, considering the number of drawers, size, materials, and finishes. We also received expert advice from Kate Gray , interior designer and founder of Hamilton Gray Studio . “High quality drawer slides and good materials are the first thing I look at,” says Gray. “The best dressers are an investment piece for a reason.”

Whether you’re a uniformed minimalist or a fashionista changing with the trends, odds are, you have a few pairs of jeans or a handful of T-shirts that need storage space. And while closets are great for hanging your favorite work button down or formal dresses, there are some things that benefit from being folded and kept in a closed drawer .

Best Overall Dresser Pottery Barn Farmhouse 6-Drawer Wide Dresser Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want a dresser with ample storage and a variety of finish options. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a tall dresser or people with small spaces. With six, deep drawers and five different finishes, the Pottery Barn Farmhouse Wide Dresser tops our list as the best overall dresser because of its versatility. Whether you opt for the sleek white or the more rustic gray wash, the clean lines of this double dresser are sure to fit right in, no matter your design style. Crafted of kiln-dried meranti wood and matching hardware, this farmhouse-style dresser was built to last and become a future heirloom. While you do need to be mindful when cleaning this piece—no harsh chemicals or standard household cleaners, instead dust with a microfiber cloth—the finishes will only get better with age. Price at time of publish: $1,999 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 66 x 21 inches

36 x 66 x 21 inches Material: Kiln-dried meranti wood, Sungkai veneers

Kiln-dried meranti wood, Sungkai veneers Number of Drawers: 6

Best Budget Dresser IKEA Malm 3-Drawer Chest IKEA View On Ikea Who it’s for: People who want a storage option that won’t break the bank. Who it isn’t for: People who need more than three drawers. A cult-classic for a reason, the clean lines and affordable price of the IKEA Malm chest is ideal for first apartments and forever homes alike. Not only does the piece’s hardware-less front keep it low-profile, the grooved drawers allow for easy and accessible opening (no pesky knobs that are hard to grip). Available in four finishes, black/brown, gray, white, and oak veneer, the Malm boasts surprisingly ample storage for its small stature. Place it between two twin beds for a double-duty nightstand, or use it as entryway storage—the possibilities are endless. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.8 x 31.5 x 18.9 inches

30.8 x 31.5 x 18.9 inches Material: Particleboard

Particleboard Number of Drawers: 3

Best Small Dresser AllModern Williams 3-Drawer Dresser AllModern View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People wanting to maximize their small-space storage. Who it isn’t for: People who want more finish options or more drawers. Small but mighty, this three-drawer dresser from AllModern takes the cake as the best small dresser. With a chic, mid-century design and deep drawers (the top drawer is 7 inches deep, and the bottom two are 10 inches deep), bulky sweaters and your denim collection are no match for the Williams’s spacious interior. Perfect for city apartments or even kids’ rooms, the dresser was made with small spaces in mind—it’s actually no bigger than a single kitchen cabinet box at 32 inches wide. Plus, the small knobs are perfect for those independent little ones. And easy assembly means you’ll be ready to get organized in no time. Price at time of publish: From $840 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 32 x 18 inches

36 x 32 x 18 inches Material: Mahogany solids, Okoume veneer

Mahogany solids, Okoume veneer Number of Drawers: 3

Best Double Dresser Anthropologie Fern 6-Drawer Dresser Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want a display piece with an abundance of storage. Who it isn’t for: People who have small or narrow rooms. Beautiful ash wood graining and ballooned feet make Anthropologie’s dresser not just a solution to clutter, but a worthy display piece as well. Shiny, brass hardware adds a touch of glamor, while a Carrara marble top packs a punch (and allows for easy cleaning). The Fern Dresser is an investment piece, but entirely crafted from real wood and stone, you can be sure the quality is there to back up the hefty price tag. Whether you’re sharing the drawer space with a partner, or keeping it all to yourself, this piece ensures you can finally reclaim that cluttered chair in the corner. Price at time of publish: $2,498 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 66 x 19 inches

36 x 66 x 19 inches Material: Ash wood, Carrara marble

Ash wood, Carrara marble Number of Drawers: 6

Best Narrow Dresser Mercury Row Camilla 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want taller storage for narrow or small rooms. Who it isn’t for: People who need deep drawers or people who are wanting a variety of colors. For those that are short on space or just prefer to keep things closer to eye level, the Mercury Row Camilla dresser is the bedroom storage piece for you. At only 15.7 inches deep, the narrow frame can slide almost anywhere while six drawers at varying depths keep every sock and t-shirt in place. Plus, safety stops placed in each drawer track keep your fingers from getting pinched while you’re getting ready in a hurry. The intricate graining of both the solid acacia frame and the acacia veneer detailing is a great quick-ship alternative to long days spent scouring antique market stalls in search of a similar style. Because of its height (nearly four feet tall), we’d recommend a wall anchor to keep the piece from leaning or tipping over accidentally. Price at time of publish: $710 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 44.9 x 31.5 x 15.7 inches

44.9 x 31.5 x 15.7 inches Material: Acacia solid wood, acacia veneer

Acacia solid wood, acacia veneer Number of Drawers: 6

Best Tall Dresser Burrow Prospect Tall Dresser Burrow View On Burrow Who it’s for: People who have limited square-footage to work with. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low surface or longer profile. Soft-close drawers and negative space handles are what defines our favorite tall dresser, the Prospect Tall Dresser from Burrow. Made from sturdy ash veneer stained to mimic oak or walnut, the dresser’s clean lines fit right in whether your style is modern or more traditional. Prospect’s build also features a handy, elevated lip around the perimeter of the top, making losing an earring to the darkness behind the dresser a worry of the past. Burrow’s dresser system is designed to look seamless no matter how many units you add. So feel free to expand if you need more storage, but a single unit looks just as good on its own. But the best part of this piece is the anti-tip hardware, built directly into the frame. Now, you don’t need cumbersome wall anchors or a power drill in order to keep your home feeling safe. Price at time of publish: $1,395 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 51 x 32.5 x 20 inches

51 x 32.5 x 20 inches Material: Engineered wood and ash veneer

Engineered wood and ash veneer Number of Drawers: 5-15

Best Solid Wood Dresser Crate & Barrel Bremond 6-Drawer Oak Dresser Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want a lasting and high-quality furniture piece. Who it isn’t for: People looking for more cost-effective or lighter options. Crate and Barrel’s oak dresser highlights the beauty of solid wood. Inspired by the arts and crafts movement of the 19th century, the Bremond features traditional finger joinery and handcrafted leather drawer pulls. The piece, wire brushed to best showcase the wood’s natural grain, was designed with longevity in mind. While there are no metal or soft-close drawer tracks, having an all-wood construction (including the drawer mechanics) still prevents the drawers from slamming or loudly closing. Made entirely of white oak, the dresser is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, meaning the wood was responsibility sourced. So you can feel good about the Bremond’s environmental impact if you’re bringing this dresser into your home. Price at time of publish: $1,799 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 32 x 66 x 20 inches

32 x 66 x 20 inches Material: Solid oak wood and engineered wood

Solid oak wood and engineered wood Number of Drawers: 6

Best Rattan Dresser Edloe Finch Lyra 4-Drawer Dresser Edloe Finch View On Edloefinch.com Who it’s for: People looking for added visual interest in their wood furniture. Who it isn’t for: People who want solid wood or more color variation. Looking to spice things up from the traditional veneers or wood grains? Opt for the chic Lyra Cane Rattan Dresser from Edloe Finch. Crafted of acacia wood with woven, rattan drawer fronts, the piece is our top pick for best rattan dresser thanks to its timeless silhouette. With easy to grab wooden handles and soft-close drawers, the Lyra is ideal for those looking to buy a piece that will last them years and years. And, with spacious storage and minimal self-assembly, this dresser leaves little left to want. If you do want a larger piece, the Lyra is also available in a 6-drawer size. Price at time of publish: $1,295



Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 41 x 36 x 19 inches

41 x 36 x 19 inches Material: Solid acacia wood and cane rattan

Solid acacia wood and cane rattan Number of Drawers: 4

Best Dresser With Storage Floyd Home Three Unit Dresser System Floyd Home View On Floydhome.com Who it’s for: People who want to have a designated place for everything. Who it isn’t for: People who want a piece that takes up less room or people who don’t need as much storage. Fit for all storage needs, the Floyd Dresser System is customizable. Choose up to nine drawers (six shallow and three extra deep) for maximum space, or stick to six and add a cabinet for shoes or extra sheets instead. The dresser is available in a mix and match choice of two wood tones (maple and walnut) and three colors (blue, yellow, or beige), and simple steel legs keep the piece in line with Floyd’s minimalist aesthetic. While this piece definitely isn’t for everyone, especially if you’re looking for a budget option or you don’t want to have to decide right now what kind of storage you need, the Floyd system is for those who like specificity in their organization process. Price at time of publish: From $3,650 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 34 x 71.6 x 19.6 inches

34 x 71.6 x 19.6 inches Material: Engineered wood and maple or walnut veneer

Engineered wood and maple or walnut veneer Number of Drawers: 6-9 The 25 Best Storage Furniture Pieces for Every Part of Your Home