The 5 Best Down Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our favorite is the Riley White Goose Down Comforter for its high-quality design and materials, such as long-staple combed cotton sateen, Responsible Down Standard (RDS)-certified white goose down, and baffle-box construction.

“I am definitely for down-filled [comforters] for [their] quality,” says Spets, who adds that down is typically “lighter and bouncier” than alternatives. “The great thing with a good quality down comforter is that it is light like a cloud, not at all heavy in weight,” she adds.

To come up with this list, we tested 34 comforters in our Lab—including 10 down comforters—and evaluated them on quality, texture, durability, breathability, and value. For expert insight on how to select a down comforter, we spoke with Anki Spets, founder of Area , a Scandinavian-inspired home accessory and bedding company.

The best down comforters feel lofty and luxurious without trapping too much heat, making them suitable for most climates and seasons. Since everyone has different bedding preferences , we set out to find down comforters for various budgets and sleep styles, whether you want a breathable blanket or a plush, hotel-quality option.

In our initial evaluation, we noticed that this down comforter “had a few loose threads.” And because of its lofty construction, our tester found that it “might need to be fluffed after lying on it.” This pick is above the median price of those we tested, but if you’re looking for a breathable yet fluffy down comforter, our tester thinks it may be “worth it if you’re willing to pay the price.”

During testing, we found this down comforter from Morrow to feel buttery and breathable. Our tester praised its cloud-like feeling, which makes this comforter an excellent option for hot sleepers who still want a fluffy blanket. It has a 700 fill power and is made of 80 percent RDS-certified European white duck down (the manufacturer doesn’t specify the remaining 20 percent) with a cotton sateen shell.

This pick costs a bit more than the average price point of those we tested, but we still think it’s a great option for anyone who wants a down comforter for year-round use. During our tests, we found it to be the perfect temperature: It “feels light and comforting without being heavy and hot,” our tester says. Just keep in mind that you can't throw this comforter in the wash—but during our spill test, the liquid was very easy to remove.

Brooklinen’s Down Comforter consists of fluffy down encased in a soft, cotton sateen shell, with baffle-box construction for a lofty yet lightweight feel. We tested the all-season version of this comforter, but it also comes in a lightweight and ultra-warm option—and the fill power ranges from 650 to 750 depending on which you choose. It is a “super soft and light material that stays cool to the touch,” says our tester. “The fill is soft and full and maintains its shape.”

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile down comforter that feels lightweight yet luxurious.

The 8 Best Sheets to Upgrade Your Bed, According to Our Rigorous Tests

Even though the comforter comes at a higher price than many others on our list, our tester says “it definitely delivers on luxury experience.” Plus, it’s available in four different weights, ranging from a lightweight option for summer to a heavy option for cold sleepers.

The construction of this down comforter is high-end, too: We didn’t notice any loose threads or snags, and the down was evenly distributed. The ethically sourced goose down is contained in tightly woven cotton to create “perfectly filled pockets” that “seem to refill with air after laying on top,” according to our tester.

We spend a lot of time in bed, so it makes sense that some people prefer to invest in a quality comforter that makes sleeping feel more luxurious. Our tester adored the Feathered Friends Bavarian 700 Down Comforter for its “satiny smooth” finish and “hotel luxury feel.” They found it to be cozy without becoming too warm, noting that the comforter “rests very lightly” over their body.

The baffle-box design, high loft, and long-staple cotton blend make this comforter “really soft, smooth, and extra fluffy,” says our tester. Unfortunately, this pick is not machine-washable, so if you need to deep clean, you have to haul it to a dry cleaner . It also made some slight noise during our Lab tests, but not to the level that interfered with overall comfort.

Down comforters can come at a steep price point, which is why this comparatively affordable option from Apsmile made our list. It's nearly half the price of our top pick, but our tester still noted its quality construction. We also appreciate that this comforter folds easily and feels lightweight. The goose down has a fill power of 750, but our tester found it to be “a cool blanket and easy to breathe in.”

During our evaluations, our tester noticed that this down comforter rested “lightly and evenly over [their] body.” They found it to be appropriate for year-round use, but it “might not be enough in the winter,” according to our tester. That said, the blanket also comes in an extra-warm option with a fill power of 750.

In our testing, Riley’s down comforter stood out for its impressive construction and materials. It’s made with RDS-certified white goose down, which ensures humane animal treatment and high-quality materials. We tested the all-season density, which has a fill power of 700. The down filling creates a light, airy layer of warmth that still offers breathability, making it an ideal material for your next comforter. Our tester describes the construction as “medium fluffy” and “smooth [with] no strings or snaps.” They also found the baffle-box construction to be “tailored and higher-quality.”

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Riley White Goose Down Comforter for its soft cotton sateen shell, quality baffle-box construction, and lightweight feel that makes it suitable for just about any sleeper. If you want a more affordable alternative that still creates a cozy, plush bed, we recommend the Apsmile Goose Feathers Down Comforter Duvet Insert.

Our Testing Process

To come up with this list, we tested 34 comforters in our Lab, 10 of which were down comforters. Our testers first examined the construction of the comforter by spreading it out on a bed and performing a visual check for loose threads, separated seams, snags, and other flaws. They also looked for corner loops or side tabs for use with a duvet cover.

Then, our testers measured the comforter’s length and width and recorded it before examining the quality and hand feel of the material, noting whether it felt smooth and well-made or scratchy and stiff. Our testers also assessed the fill distribution and looked for down clusters or feathers poking through the shell.

To assess the warmth of the down comforters, our testers used an infrared thermometer to take a surface temperature reading from underneath the blanket. Then, they lay under the comforter for five minutes while evaluating its comfort, loft, and airflow. After five minutes, they took the surface temperature reading again.



Real Simple / Dera Burreson

While laying under the comforter, our testers pulled and shook the comforter and noted whether the shell or filling made noise. They also folded the comforter and moved it around the bed to test for maneuverability and to see if the fill stayed evenly distributed. Next, our testers got on top of the comforter for two minutes. When they stood up, they assessed whether the comforter quickly became full and fluffy again.

To determine how easy the down comforter was to clean, our testers poured one tablespoon of coffee and let it sit for 30 seconds. They then blotted the area with a cool, wet towel, and if the stain remained, they used a Tide pen. For machine-washable comforters, our testers followed the manufacturer's instructions for washing and looked for any damage or wear sustained during laundering like loose threads, separating seams, snags, holes, and pilling. They also measured the comforter again to check if it shrunk.

After the lab tests were complete, our testers looked at the retail price of their product. They evaluated the price in conjunction with performance during the tests to assess the comforter's overall value. They also rated each down comforter for its quality, texture, durability, and breathability.



How to Shop for Down Comforters Like a Pro

Fill Power

If you want a lofty, hotel-quality comforter, keep a close eye on the fill power. Fill power is the space that one ounce of down feathers takes up—so the higher the number, the fluffier the comforter will be. That said, higher fill power is more insulating, which is disadvantageous to hot sleepers.

“Shoppers first need to take into consideration how warm your house is, and whether you like a warmer, bulkier comforter or a flatter and lighter weight comforter,” says Spets.

If you’re seeking a lightweight down comforter, opt for one with a fill of 500 or below. For cold climates or for those who prefer a super plush comforter, we suggest a fill power of 600 or more. A comforter with a fill power between 500 and 650 is typically considered an all-season option that provides ample loft without feeling stifling. (Brooklinen’s All-Season Down Comforter is our top choice for year-round use because it’s versatile, lightweight, and luxurious.)

Construction

Comforters are constructed by sandwiching fill material between two layers of fabric with compartments distributed throughout to prevent the fill from coalescing in any one area. There are two construction types: sewn-through and baffle-box. The sewn-through method stitches the two layers of fabric together to create pockets of filling, while baffle-box construction has additional fabric dividers sewn between the two layers to create 3D “boxes” of filling. Baffle-box comforters are generally more expensive than their sewn-through counterparts and are known to have more loft. That said, you may need to fluff them more frequently.

Certifications

When shopping for a down comforter, you should also consider whether the product has any certifications. Responsible Down Standard (RDS) is one of the most common certifications, as it ensures the animals are treated humanely and that the down is high-quality. Other comforters on our list have Downmark and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certifications.



Care

Some down comforters can be cleaned in the washing machine and dryer, while others require spot treatment or dry cleaning. If you want to frequently wash your comforter, opt for one that is easy to care for to eliminate the hassle of battling stains. That said, a duvet cover is another way to keep the exterior of your comforter clean. “This is a practical need to keep the comforters clean and to protect [them] from daily wear and tear,” says Spets. Plus, duvet covers are much easier to wash than bulky blankets, and they can be swapped out regularly for a design refresh.



Real Simple / Dera Burreson

More Down Comforters to Consider

Casper Down Duvet: The lightweight Casper Down Duvet is suitable for year-round use—whether you’re snuggling during frigid winter or dozing off in summer heat. One potential downside to this all-season comforter is that the 600-fill power can “seem a little flat,” according to our tester.

Casaluna Mid-Weight Premium Down Comforter: Casaluna’s down comforter comes at an affordable price and has a soft, fluffy feel. While our tester commended its overall quality, the construction had some loose threads and felt slightly heavy.

Questions You Might Ask

Are expensive down comforters worth it?

While down is often more expensive than down-alternative options, a quality comforter can last for many years to come—making it a worthwhile investment. Down is arguably the best comforter material as it creates warmth and comfort without becoming too hot or heavy.

Our testers found the Feathered Friends Bavarian 700 Down Comforter—the most expensive pick on our list—to be worth the splurge, noting that it feels like a luxurious hotel comforter. That said, if you’re on a tight budget or want to avoid animal-sourced materials, you might prefer a down-alternative comforter.



Real Simple / Dera Burreson

How do I find the fluffiest down comforter?

A fill power of 600 and above creates ample loft and fluff, which insulates the heat and keeps out winter chills while still providing some breathability. In our testing, we were impressed with the cloud-like construction and breathability of the Morrow Quilted Down Duvet Insert.

Is goose down or duck down better for a comforter?

Overall, goose down is considered to be a higher quality option than duck down. It is more durable, more insulating, and softer. That said, goose down generally costs more—so if you’re trying to stick to a budget, you can opt for a high-quality duck down option instead.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Quinn Gawronski, associate commerce editor for Real Simple, who has three years of experience writing and editing product reviews and roundups. To compile this list, we tested 34 comforters in our Lab and evaluated them on quality, texture, durability, breathability, and value. For expert tips, we consulted Anki Spets, founder of Area, a Scandinavian-inspired home accessory and bedding company.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn't an option. If that's the case, we test the product just like we test anything we buy, but we also disclose that we received it for free to be as transparent with you as possible.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.

