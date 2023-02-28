The 6 Best Down Alternative Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our top pick is the Utopia Bedding All-Season Down Alternative Comforter for its affordability, breathability, and ease of cleaning.

“The most common down alternative fill is polyester, which comes in different qualities and styles. The polyester is lightweight and lofty, which makes for a warmer and lighter comforter,” says Spets. “Other alternatives to down fills are natural fibers such as cotton wadding, wool, and silk. Most recently there is a trend towards 'wood' cellulose fibers (manufactured and made from cellulose), such as bamboo and eucalyptus.”

To help you find the best down alternative comforters on the market, we tested 19 popular options and evaluated them on quality, texture, durability, breathability, and value. We also spoke with Anki Spets, founder and owner of AREA, a Scandinavian bedding and home accessory company, and Whitney Thornburg , a designer at Coyuchi.

Down alternative comforters are a great substitute for down comforters, as they tend to be much less expensive, easier to clean, less likely to trigger allergies, and are made without the use of animal products.

We were impressed with how breathable and soft this comforter is. It’s a duvet insert so you can put a cover on it, but the cute little ties located all over the comforter give it an element of design that allows it to stand on its own. (And keep in mind that there are no corner ties.)

The fill of this down alternative comforter is wool, which is a great natural fiber that has impressive insulating properties. While you may think of wool as a material that’s most suited for cold weather, that’s not the case—wool is able to wick away moisture from your body while remaining dry, so it’s good for keeping you warm in winter and cool in summer.

People who prefer to shop sustainably , and don’t mind spending extra to do so, will really like the Climate Beneficial Wool Duvet Insert from Coyuchi. This duvet insert was made in the U.S., with the wool coming from farms that implement sustainable farming practices. The product has been certified to be free of harmful toxins and boasts a GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) distinction that proves that the cotton shell of this product is 100 percent organic.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to avoid all animal byproducts.

Who it’s for: People looking for a down alternative comforter that’s more breathable than polyester.

The outer shell has a silky texture that feels great against the skin, which is important since this comforter can be used with or without a duvet cover. (If you do use it with a cover, you’ll be happy to know that it comes with corner ties so it stays in place.) It also held up well after several washes, and was very easy to spot clean. Size options range from twin to California king, and you get your choice between seven neutral colors, including gray, navy, and white.

We found that this polyester down alternative comforter trapped heat and warmed us up very fast, making it a great option for people who run cold while sleeping . With a GSM (grams per square meter) of 300, this comforter isn’t the heaviest option, but it still does a remarkable job of keeping you feeling nice and toasty. Be warned though: If you’re someone who sleeps hot or is prone to night sweats, this is not the comforter for you.

Who it’s for: People looking for a budget-friendly comforter that isn’t too heavy but offers plenty of warmth.

This comforter is made of a polyester fill that is similar to the fluff that is used in mattresses. While it’s lightweight, very hot sleepers might find it a bit too warm because of the polyester construction. It is machine-washable and attractive enough that you don’t need a duvet cover to make it look presentable on your bed. It comes in seven colors, including gray, burgundy, and navy blue, and standard sizes as well as oversized king and queen options.

If you dread having to switch out your comforter when the seasons change, consider upgrading to one that you can use year-round. All-season down alternative comforters, like this Cohome comforter, allow you to do just that. We found that this comforter offered a happy medium in terms of weight: It’s lightweight enough to use comfortably during the summer months, but it also offers enough insulation to keep you warm in the winter. We also like how soft the shell is—it feels a bit like suede, which adds an extra cozy touch.

Who it’s for: People who want a comforter that is comfortable enough to sleep in all year long.

The Buffy Cloud Comforter’s fill is made from recycled polyester fibers, while its shell is made from cooling Tencel lyocell , which is made from eucalyptus trees. This fiber is growing in popularity with bedding, as it feels smooth and soft and offers impressive temperature regulation. The only thing we didn’t like about this comforter is that Buffy recommends air drying it, which can prove inconvenient when washing. Luckily though, we found that it dried surprisingly fast—and if you use a duvet cover, you don’t have to wash it as often.

A common issue with comforters is that they can feel heavy, which makes them unsuitable for year-round use. Not only that, but the added weight can make some people easily overheat. These issues, though, are nonexistent with the Buffy Cloud Comforter. This comforter differs from its counterparts in that it is noticeably lightweight, yet still able to provide warmth. We found that we never woke up feeling cold while sleeping with this comforter, and we appreciated that it had a silky, fluffy feel.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a comforter that they can put in their dryer.

Who it’s for: People who want a cooling comforter that can be used year-round.

Still, we do wish the washing instructions were a lot easier, as the brand recommends spot cleaning and dry cleaning. You can wash it at home , but you can’t use the spin cycle, and if you put it in your dryer you have to use certain settings and throw in dryer balls to prevent the filling from clumping. Therefore, it’s not the best choice for those with pets or kids.

This Cozy Earth comforter isn’t just cooling—it’s also customizable, allowing you to pick between standard and extra fill. The options for fill are bamboo viscose and silk, both of which are naturally breathable and will help regulate your body temperature . We tested the bamboo comforter, and can confirm that it’s a very breathable, comfortable option. We were also taken by its high-end feel, so much so that sleeping in it made us feel like we were in a hotel .

Who it’s for: People who want the ability to customize the fill of their comforter.

This comfortable feel probably has to do with the weight of the comforter, which is lightweight without being too flimsy. It’s also incredibly soft, and comes in a variety of colors, including white, plum, burgundy, navy, and more. So, you can use it without a duvet cover if you prefer—especially since this comforter is machine-washable and easy to spot clean. When we spilled coffee on it, we were surprised that we were able to get the stain out with just a wet cloth. The Utopia Bedding All-Season Down Alternative Comforter comes in standard bedding sizes, as well as a Twin XL, and is an incredible deal for the quality and comfort.

After sleeping with this comforter for over a month, we found that it provided surprisingly great temperature regulation, which makes it a great choice for people looking for a budget-friendly comforter. This breathability is especially noteworthy considering that the fill and shell are both made of synthetic fabrics, which are better known for their ability to trap heat.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a duvet cover that is made of natural materials.

Who it’s for: People who want a down alternative comforter that is super affordable and not too hot.

Overall we recommend the Utopia Bedding All-Season Down Alternative Comforter. This comforter is lightweight and comfortable, providing coziness whether you’re a hot or cool sleeper. It’s also easy to clean and is remarkably affordable, plus it comes in a variety of colors and sizes.

Our Testing Process

We tested 19 different down alternative comforters and evaluated them based on quality, texture, durability, breathability, and value. Before we started testing, we examined the construction of each comforter, noting if we found loose threads, separated seams, or snags. We also measured and weighed each comforter to ensure the manufacturer’s specifications were correct. After that, we paid attention to the feel of the fabric, evaluating how soft it was and whether the fill was evenly distributed.

We then laid under the comforters for five minutes, taking note of comfort, loft, and breathability. We also moved under the covers to rate the comforter’s maneuverability and noise. After that, we laid on top of each comforter for two minutes before getting up, to see if the fill was able to bounce back and be fluffy again.

To test if we could spot clean these comforters, we spilled a tablespoon of coffee on each and then tried to remove the stain with a wet cloth or a Tide pen, taking note if any comforter needed additional treatment. We then put each through our washer and dryer to see its condition after laundering.

Finally, we used these comforters in our homes, sleeping on them every night and washing them regularly. We checked in on each comforter after one and three months, and will continue to do so.



Tekamon All-Season Down Alternative Comforter: The diamond stitching construction on this comforter is a nice change from the many box-stitched styles that flood the market. It’s another good budget option, and feels very soft and comfortable.

Linenspa Down Alternative All-Season Comforter: This best-selling comforter is fluffy, soft, and not too heavy. It didn’t stand out in any of our tests, but it’s another solid budget option.

Fill

The fill of down alternative comforters is usually either made of polyester, such as microfiber or polyfill, or natural fibers such cotton, silk, or wool. “Many ‘down alternative’ duvets are made with synthetic fibers such as polyesters [...] and do not breathe as well as natural fibers such as wool and cotton,” says Thornburg. “Choosing a natural fiber will help regulate your temperature throughout the night.” Hot sleepers can benefit from a down alternative comforter made of natural fabrics, while cold sleepers might prefer a polyester filling.



Shell Material

The shell of a down alternative comforter refers to the exterior fabric that holds in the fill. Like the fill, you should pick a shell based on how hot or cold you run while sleeping. “The best material for a down alternative comforter is a natural fiber such as cotton or wool with a cotton shell,” says Thornburg. “This provides both warmth and breathability while you sleep.”

Spets agrees that high-quality, breathable cotton is best. If you are unable to find, or afford, a down alternative comforter with natural filling, the next best thing is to get one that has a shell made of a natural material.

Weight

The weight of a down alternative comforter is also important to consider, as it will affect your overall experience. “The weight should be well-distributed and not clumped together in random places,” says Spets.

A heavier comforter may translate to greater warmth. In that case, heavy comforters are best for cold sleepers or for use during the winter months, while lightweight comforters are best for hot sleepers and use during the summer. All-season comforters are a nice in-between, but are sometimes too warm for the hottest sleepers.

A heavier comforter also means that your comforter won’t move as easily with you. So for example, if you toss and turn a lot at night, it may take more effort to reposition your comforter with you as you move around, which may prove annoying to some people.

What’s the difference between down and down alternative?

Down comes from feathers of ducks and geese, while down alternatives are synthetic fibers that mimic the feel of natural down. These synthetic fibers are usually some form of polyester, which works quite well at trapping heat. However, because polyester is synthetic, it won’t be as lightweight or as breathable as natural down. There are some major pros to owning a down alternative comforter, though: Down alternative is usually much less expensive than a 100 percent natural down comforter, and can be better for household allergy sufferers.



What’s the difference between a comforter and a duvet insert?

Comforters and duvet inserts are terms that are often used interchangeably, but there’s a very slight difference between the two. A comforter doesn’t require a duvet cover, while a duvet insert does. If you want your comforter to have an element of style to complement other pieces of decor in your bedroom, get a comforter that has some color or pattern.

Can comforters be used year-round?

It depends on the type of sleeper you are and your environment. Because comforters are a heftier piece of bedding, hot sleepers may find them to be too much outside of cool fall and winter months. As such, if you’re a cold sleeper, or someone who finds themselves getting a chill from their cold AC running during the summer, a year-round comforter may work for you. Comforters that work year-round are often labeled “all-season.” Opting to get a lightweight comforter also works for all-season use.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Rachel Center, a product reviews home writer for Real Simple. We researched the best down alternative comforters and tested 19 of the most popular options in our Lab, evaluating them on quality, texture, durability, breathability, and value. We also spoke with Anki Spets, founder and owner of AREA, a Scandinavian bedding and home accessory company, and Whitney Thornburg, a designer at Coyuchi.

