The 10 Best Door Draft Stoppers of 2023

Learn more about our recommendations on the best door draft stoppers, and keep scrolling to find answers to all your related questions.

Our top pick, the Suptikes 2-Pack Door Draft Stopper , is affordable and effectively seals gaps under the door to keep your home warm and your bills down.

“Air sealing using door draft stoppers is probably the number one cheapest DIY fix and one of the most impactful things you can do for your home in terms of energy efficiency ,” says Shine.

To determine the best door draft stoppers for your space, we spent hours researching top options and considering factors such as type, material, size, and style. We also consulted Adam Smith, CEO and founder of Eco Energy Geek , Erin Shine, the founder of Attainable Home , and Michael DiMartino, senior vice president of installations at Power Home Remodeling .

If you want your home to be warm in the winter while lowering your heating bills, consider a door draft stopper as your first line of defense. They are typically inexpensive and easy to install in your home without hiring a professional. And although the majority of door draft stoppers sold on the market look plain and boring, you can find decorative versions that jazz up the inside of your home.

Best Overall Door Draft Stopper Suptikes 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a versatile, soundproofing door draft stopper for interior or exterior doors. Who it isn’t for: People who want a decorative door draft stopper. Whether you need to keep your home warm or cool, the Suptikes Door Draft Stopper can regulate temperatures and lower your electricity bills year-round. It comes in a pack of two and can seal gaps up to one inch under your door. This door draft stopper is made of silicone, so you won’t have to worry about damage to your floors. It is also completely waterproof and can be used for all interior and exterior doors as long as they’re not more than 39 inches. In the event that it is too long, you can cut off the excess seal you don’t need. At first glance, the Suptike draft stopper looks flimsy. But, if you look closely, you’ll see a three-layer sweep that stops bugs and critters from slipping in and blocks unwanted noise. It also prevents water from seeping into the front door on rainy days. To ensure it stays firmly on, it comes with a strong adhesive backing that sticks to wooden, plastic, glass, and metal doors—even when wet. Price at time of publish: $16 for 2-pack Product Details: Material : Silicone

: Silicone Dimensions : 2 x 39 inches

: 2 x 39 inches Type: Adhesive

Best Budget Door Draft Stopper Magzo Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an affordable and effective door draft stopper. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to use weather stripping. When you’re on a budget and want to reduce energy expenditure in your home, investing in the Magzo Under Door Seal may be what you need to kick off your efforts. Plain and functional, this 39-inch silicone strip comes in a coil and seals gaps up to one inch wide. It also features an all-in-one, three-layer design that reduces noise up to five times, according to the manufacturer. Because it’s so bendy, it can move smoothly whether you use it on hard flooring or carpets. It can keep light, dust, and insects out of your room, or seal air leaks on window sills and garage doors. The strong adhesive installs easily and can stick firmly at the bottom of wood, metal, plastic, and glass doors. It also comes with push pins for extra support. This draft stopper comes in either brown or white, which should blend with your decor if your doors are a neutral shade. A word of warning: The adhesive backing may not be the strongest, so you might need to use the additional pins to fasten it tight to your door. Price at time of publish: $10

Product Details: Material : Silicone

: Silicone Dimensions : 2 x 39 inches

: 2 x 39 inches Type: Adhesive

Best Door Draft Stopper for Exterior Doors M-D Building Products Cinch Slide-On Under Door Seal Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it’s for: People who want a door draft stopper for exterior doors. Who it isn’t for: People who have a gap larger than 3/4 inch. If you are looking for a durable under-door draft guard for your exterior door, the 36-inch Cinch Slide-On Under Door Seal is a great option to consider. It comes in neutral white, brown, and clear options so you don’t have to worry about it clashing with your door’s color scheme. Instead of using foam, cushion, or sticky adhesives to insulate your home, it features five adjustable fins that you can adjust to completely seal ⅜ to ¾ inch gaps at the bottom of your door. An additional side fin funnels rainwater away from your front door and, although it may look like technical expertise is required to put it on, you don’t have to use a single screw or a drill. Keep in mind that it is rigid vinyl, so if it doesn’t fit, you’ll have to use a hacksaw to snip it down to size. Also, it’s pretty snug so you may have to be patient when sliding it in. Price at time of publish: $14

Product Details: Material : Vinyl

: Vinyl Dimensions : 38 x 2.3 x 1.7 inches

: 38 x 2.3 x 1.7 inches Type: Under Door The 9 Best Electric Blankets of 2023, According to Our Tests

Best Under Door Draft Stopper Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a foam draft guard on both sides of their door. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less noticeable draft stopper. The Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper may not be the most aesthetically-pleasing choice—it looks and feels like a giant foam pool noodle that’s tacked on each side of your door. That said, it is extremely effective at keeping icy air at bay and warming up the room. Its diameter is almost double the size of other foam door draft stoppers, which makes it the perfect choice if you have a door gap of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. If it’s too long, you can always chop the foam down to the length you need. Plus, its thick size makes it a super-effective sound, light, and smell blocker. The velcro fabric cover is also removable and machine-washable. All you have to do is take the foam bar out and throw it into the washer whenever it needs a good cleaning. We recommend measuring your door gap before purchasing because if your gap is too small, it probably won’t fit your door. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material : Foam

: Foam Dimension s: 1.6 x 34 inches

s: 1.6 x 34 inches Type: Under Door

Best Fabric Door Draft Stopper Decorealm Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want their door draft stopper to look like a stylish accessory. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less expensive draft stopper. Most door draft stoppers emphasize function over style, but this heavy-duty 3.5-pound Decorealm door draft stopper does the opposite. Instead of plain and boring polyester designs which you’ll find in other fabric models, it has a classic wool and polyester herringbone cover that complements your home decor and stops most light and sound from filtering in. Also, it stays put because of its cylindrical shape and weighted ceramic beads. Lay it in front of any door or sliding door to keep the cold out and the heat in. It comes in four muted colors (oatmeal, chestnut, pewter, and charcoal) to match your decor. You’ll love all the small details that come with it too, like a twisted double cord so you can easily hang it in your closet when it's not in use. It comes in three sizes ranging from 30-36 inches, which should be enough length for most doors. However, you might find it too short to cover door corners. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material : Wool/polyester blend fabric

: Wool/polyester blend fabric Dimensions : 3.5 x 36 inches

: 3.5 x 36 inches Type: Cylinder The 9 Best Space Heaters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Velcro Door Draft Stopper Maxtid Adjustable Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a completely adjustable door draft stopper. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a silicone door draft stopper. If you’re looking for an easy-to-install option to weather-proof your home, it doesn’t get better than the velcro-adhesive Maxtid Door Draft Stopper. It fits doors up to 36 inches, and all it requires is sticking the velcro adhesive on your door gap. It seals gaps up to 1.3 inches, so it should be able to prevent creepy crawlies from coming in and reduce unwanted noise. It works well with all floors, but be careful how you position it if you have carpet, as it can have trouble moving with your door if you place it too low. This pick comes in five neutral colors (black, white, brown, gray, and beige), which can match your door no matter the color. Even though its foam-roller looks may not win you over initially, it effectively blocks cold drafts from entering your home. And if you think it doesn’t look good enough for your door but still want the benefits, you can always put it on the backside so you don’t see it as much. Price at time of publish: From $18 Product Details: Material : Fabric

: Fabric Dimensions : 1.3 x 36 inches

: 1.3 x 36 inches Type: Velcro

Best Magnetic Door Draft Stopper Evelots Door Draft Stopper/Noise Blocker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who have steel or metal doors. Who it isn’t for: People who would rather have a thicker door draft stopper that they can put against the door. Because it uses magnets as an adhesive, the Evelots Door Draft Stopper is a good pick for metal doors but works equally well with hardwood and fiberglass doors. In addition to magnets, this door draft stopper has detachable clips that you can slip under the door gaps, as long as they are 1.5 to 2 inches. The magnets also let you cover up gaps under large appliances like washers or dryers. It prevents cold air from entering in the winter and hot air during the summer months to keep your house insulated throughout the year. And at 36 inches, it will fit the average backdoor or bedroom door. Admittedly, it’s a little short so it may not block the corner cracks. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Material : Fabric

: Fabric Dimensions : 36 x 4 x 2 inches

: 36 x 4 x 2 inches Type: Magnetic This All-Season Tower Fan and Space Heater Is Saving My Electric Bill, and It Costs Just $125

Best Extra-Long Door Draft Stopper Home District Extra Long Draft Dodger Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want to seal air leaks in their French doors, patio doors, and sliding doors. Who it isn’t for: People who want a door draft stopper that goes under the door. Single doors aren’t the only doors that need draft stoppers. If you have sliding doors or French doors, opt for the Home District Extra Long Draft Dodger. This door draft stopper comes in several sizes, ranging from 36 inches for standard-size doors to 72 inches. Its size is noticeably hefty, allowing it to efficiently block cold air, smells, smoke, and outside noise. It’s made from faux suede and features colors like navy, gray, burgundy, and light brown to match most interior decor. One downside is that it doesn’t have loops on the side, so you won’t be able to hang it up and out of the way when you want to store it. To keep it in place, the stopper is filled with gravel, which is heavy enough to keep it firmly planted. And if you have a problem with drafty windows, you can also set it on window sills. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material : Faux suede fabric

: Faux suede fabric Dimensions : 4 x 4 x 60 inches

: 4 x 4 x 60 inches Type: Cylinder

Best Low-Profile Door Draft Stopper Grotheory 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a sleek weather strip rather than a door draft stopper. Who it isn’t for: People who want the best soundproofing options for their room. Made from silicone, this low-profile door draft stopper is technically a weather strip. But, no matter what you call it, it does what it needs to: insulate your home so you can lower your heating bills in the long run. Installing the Gro-Theory’s door draft stopper is easy—just peel back the outer layer and stick the 3M super-glue adhesives on the door. It can fit balcony, living room doors, or kitchen doors up to 39 inches, but you always have the option to cut it down if it’s too lengthy. It comes in a two-pack and features a triple-layer design that can block cold air from entering. It also prevents dust and small critters from coming into your home. If you need high-level soundproofing features though, this is not the one. Price at time of publish: $10 for 2-pack Product Details: Material : Silicone

: Silicone Dimensions : 1.9 x 39 inches

: 1.9 x 39 inches Type: Adhesive The 5 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool All Summer