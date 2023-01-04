Shopping The 10 Best Door Draft Stoppers of 2023 Our top pick is the Suptikes 2-Pack Door Draft Stopper for its indoor-outdoor versatility, affordability, and durable construction. By Nor'adila Hepburn Nor'adila Hepburn Nor’Adila is a contributing writer for Real Simple. Her work has appeared in The Krazy Coupon Lady, Insider, Merriam-Webster, and more. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / Reese Herrington If you want your home to be warm in the winter while lowering your heating bills, consider a door draft stopper as your first line of defense. They are typically inexpensive and easy to install in your home without hiring a professional. And although the majority of door draft stoppers sold on the market look plain and boring, you can find decorative versions that jazz up the inside of your home. To determine the best door draft stoppers for your space, we spent hours researching top options and considering factors such as type, material, size, and style. We also consulted Adam Smith, CEO and founder of Eco Energy Geek, Erin Shine, the founder of Attainable Home, and Michael DiMartino, senior vice president of installations at Power Home Remodeling. “Air sealing using door draft stoppers is probably the number one cheapest DIY fix and one of the most impactful things you can do for your home in terms of energy efficiency,” says Shine. Our top pick, the Suptikes 2-Pack Door Draft Stopper, is affordable and effectively seals gaps under the door to keep your home warm and your bills down. Learn more about our recommendations on the best door draft stoppers, and keep scrolling to find answers to all your related questions. Our Top Picks Best Overall Door Draft Stopper: Suptikes 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Door Draft Stopper: Magzo Under Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Door Draft Stopper for Exterior Doors: M-D Building Products Cinch Slide-On Under Door Seal at Amazon Jump to Review Best Under Door Draft Stopper: Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Fabric Door Draft Stopper: Decorealm Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Velcro Door Draft Stopper: Maxtid Adjustable Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Magnetic Door Draft Stopper: Evelots Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Extra-Long Door Draft Stopper: Home District Extra Long Draft Dodger at Amazon Jump to Review Best Low-Profile Door Draft Stopper: Grotheory Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Soundproofing Door Draft Stopper: Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Door Draft Stopper Suptikes 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a versatile, soundproofing door draft stopper for interior or exterior doors. Who it isn’t for: People who want a decorative door draft stopper. Whether you need to keep your home warm or cool, the Suptikes Door Draft Stopper can regulate temperatures and lower your electricity bills year-round. It comes in a pack of two and can seal gaps up to one inch under your door. This door draft stopper is made of silicone, so you won’t have to worry about damage to your floors. It is also completely waterproof and can be used for all interior and exterior doors as long as they’re not more than 39 inches. In the event that it is too long, you can cut off the excess seal you don’t need. At first glance, the Suptike draft stopper looks flimsy. But, if you look closely, you’ll see a three-layer sweep that stops bugs and critters from slipping in and blocks unwanted noise. It also prevents water from seeping into the front door on rainy days. To ensure it stays firmly on, it comes with a strong adhesive backing that sticks to wooden, plastic, glass, and metal doors—even when wet. Price at time of publish: $16 for 2-pack Product Details: Material: SiliconeDimensions: 2 x 39 inchesType: Adhesive Best Budget Door Draft Stopper Magzo Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an affordable and effective door draft stopper. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to use weather stripping. When you’re on a budget and want to reduce energy expenditure in your home, investing in the Magzo Under Door Seal may be what you need to kick off your efforts. Plain and functional, this 39-inch silicone strip comes in a coil and seals gaps up to one inch wide. It also features an all-in-one, three-layer design that reduces noise up to five times, according to the manufacturer. Because it’s so bendy, it can move smoothly whether you use it on hard flooring or carpets. It can keep light, dust, and insects out of your room, or seal air leaks on window sills and garage doors. The strong adhesive installs easily and can stick firmly at the bottom of wood, metal, plastic, and glass doors. It also comes with push pins for extra support. This draft stopper comes in either brown or white, which should blend with your decor if your doors are a neutral shade. A word of warning: The adhesive backing may not be the strongest, so you might need to use the additional pins to fasten it tight to your door. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Material: SiliconeDimensions: 2 x 39 inchesType: Adhesive Best Door Draft Stopper for Exterior Doors M-D Building Products Cinch Slide-On Under Door Seal Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it’s for: People who want a door draft stopper for exterior doors. Who it isn’t for: People who have a gap larger than 3/4 inch. If you are looking for a durable under-door draft guard for your exterior door, the 36-inch Cinch Slide-On Under Door Seal is a great option to consider. It comes in neutral white, brown, and clear options so you don’t have to worry about it clashing with your door’s color scheme. Instead of using foam, cushion, or sticky adhesives to insulate your home, it features five adjustable fins that you can adjust to completely seal ⅜ to ¾ inch gaps at the bottom of your door. An additional side fin funnels rainwater away from your front door and, although it may look like technical expertise is required to put it on, you don’t have to use a single screw or a drill. Keep in mind that it is rigid vinyl, so if it doesn’t fit, you’ll have to use a hacksaw to snip it down to size. Also, it’s pretty snug so you may have to be patient when sliding it in. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Material: VinylDimensions: 38 x 2.3 x 1.7 inchesType: Under Door The 9 Best Electric Blankets of 2023, According to Our Tests Best Under Door Draft Stopper Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a foam draft guard on both sides of their door. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less noticeable draft stopper. The Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper may not be the most aesthetically-pleasing choice—it looks and feels like a giant foam pool noodle that’s tacked on each side of your door. That said, it is extremely effective at keeping icy air at bay and warming up the room. Its diameter is almost double the size of other foam door draft stoppers, which makes it the perfect choice if you have a door gap of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. If it’s too long, you can always chop the foam down to the length you need. Plus, its thick size makes it a super-effective sound, light, and smell blocker. The velcro fabric cover is also removable and machine-washable. All you have to do is take the foam bar out and throw it into the washer whenever it needs a good cleaning. We recommend measuring your door gap before purchasing because if your gap is too small, it probably won’t fit your door. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: FoamDimensions: 1.6 x 34 inchesType: Under Door Best Fabric Door Draft Stopper Decorealm Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want their door draft stopper to look like a stylish accessory. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less expensive draft stopper. Most door draft stoppers emphasize function over style, but this heavy-duty 3.5-pound Decorealm door draft stopper does the opposite. Instead of plain and boring polyester designs which you’ll find in other fabric models, it has a classic wool and polyester herringbone cover that complements your home decor and stops most light and sound from filtering in. Also, it stays put because of its cylindrical shape and weighted ceramic beads. Lay it in front of any door or sliding door to keep the cold out and the heat in. It comes in four muted colors (oatmeal, chestnut, pewter, and charcoal) to match your decor. You’ll love all the small details that come with it too, like a twisted double cord so you can easily hang it in your closet when it's not in use. It comes in three sizes ranging from 30-36 inches, which should be enough length for most doors. However, you might find it too short to cover door corners. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material: Wool/polyester blend fabricDimensions: 3.5 x 36 inchesType: Cylinder The 9 Best Space Heaters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Velcro Door Draft Stopper Maxtid Adjustable Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a completely adjustable door draft stopper. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a silicone door draft stopper. If you’re looking for an easy-to-install option to weather-proof your home, it doesn’t get better than the velcro-adhesive Maxtid Door Draft Stopper. It fits doors up to 36 inches, and all it requires is sticking the velcro adhesive on your door gap. It seals gaps up to 1.3 inches, so it should be able to prevent creepy crawlies from coming in and reduce unwanted noise. It works well with all floors, but be careful how you position it if you have carpet, as it can have trouble moving with your door if you place it too low. This pick comes in five neutral colors (black, white, brown, gray, and beige), which can match your door no matter the color. Even though its foam-roller looks may not win you over initially, it effectively blocks cold drafts from entering your home. And if you think it doesn’t look good enough for your door but still want the benefits, you can always put it on the backside so you don’t see it as much. Price at time of publish: From $18 Product Details: Material: FabricDimensions: 1.3 x 36 inchesType: Velcro Best Magnetic Door Draft Stopper Evelots Door Draft Stopper/Noise Blocker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who have steel or metal doors. Who it isn’t for: People who would rather have a thicker door draft stopper that they can put against the door. Because it uses magnets as an adhesive, the Evelots Door Draft Stopper is a good pick for metal doors but works equally well with hardwood and fiberglass doors. In addition to magnets, this door draft stopper has detachable clips that you can slip under the door gaps, as long as they are 1.5 to 2 inches. The magnets also let you cover up gaps under large appliances like washers or dryers. It prevents cold air from entering in the winter and hot air during the summer months to keep your house insulated throughout the year. And at 36 inches, it will fit the average backdoor or bedroom door. Admittedly, it’s a little short so it may not block the corner cracks. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Material: FabricDimensions: 36 x 4 x 2 inchesType: Magnetic This All-Season Tower Fan and Space Heater Is Saving My Electric Bill, and It Costs Just $125 Best Extra-Long Door Draft Stopper Home District Extra Long Draft Dodger Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want to seal air leaks in their French doors, patio doors, and sliding doors. Who it isn’t for: People who want a door draft stopper that goes under the door. Single doors aren’t the only doors that need draft stoppers. If you have sliding doors or French doors, opt for the Home District Extra Long Draft Dodger. This door draft stopper comes in several sizes, ranging from 36 inches for standard-size doors to 72 inches. Its size is noticeably hefty, allowing it to efficiently block cold air, smells, smoke, and outside noise. It’s made from faux suede and features colors like navy, gray, burgundy, and light brown to match most interior decor. One downside is that it doesn’t have loops on the side, so you won’t be able to hang it up and out of the way when you want to store it. To keep it in place, the stopper is filled with gravel, which is heavy enough to keep it firmly planted. And if you have a problem with drafty windows, you can also set it on window sills. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material: Faux suede fabricDimensions: 4 x 4 x 60 inchesType: Cylinder Best Low-Profile Door Draft Stopper Grotheory 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a sleek weather strip rather than a door draft stopper. Who it isn’t for: People who want the best soundproofing options for their room. Made from silicone, this low-profile door draft stopper is technically a weather strip. But, no matter what you call it, it does what it needs to: insulate your home so you can lower your heating bills in the long run. Installing the Gro-Theory’s door draft stopper is easy—just peel back the outer layer and stick the 3M super-glue adhesives on the door. It can fit balcony, living room doors, or kitchen doors up to 39 inches, but you always have the option to cut it down if it’s too lengthy. It comes in a two-pack and features a triple-layer design that can block cold air from entering. It also prevents dust and small critters from coming into your home. If you need high-level soundproofing features though, this is not the one. Price at time of publish: $10 for 2-pack Product Details: Material: SiliconeDimensions: 1.9 x 39 inchesType: Adhesive The 5 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool All Summer Best Soundproofing Door Draft Stopper Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want excellent soundproofing and added insulation for their homes. Who it isn’t for: People who have a door gap of less than 1 inch. Door draft stoppers are usually designed to block out cold air and critters, but did you know that they are really good at reducing noise too? That’s because anytime you fill air gaps, you are also soundproofing by default. So, an under-door draft guard like the Everlasting Comfort, with a two-inch foam strip on both sides of the door, will keep noise and drafty weather out of your home. According to manufacturers, this product fits doors from 30 to 36 inches and blocks 50 percent more noise and wind than other brands out there. If your door gap is 1-1.5 inches, you can easily slip it under to warm your home and keep noise to a minimum. It consists of a removable canvas sleeve which you can throw in the washer when it gets dirty, and an adjustable foam roller that you can shorten if it’s too long for your door. If you’re particular about style, you should note that the velcro strips tend to be short, so if there is any extra material you have to fold it under, which may give it a bulky appearance. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: FoamDimensions: 2 x 36 inchesType: Under Door Final Verdict The Suptikes 2-Pack Door Draft Stopper earned our overall top spot for its indoor-outdoor versatility, effective draft prevention, and easy-to-install design. For a more heavy-duty yet stylish option, opt for the Decorealm Door Draft Stopper. How to Shop for Door Draft Stoppers Like a Pro Type Before you decide which door draft stopper you want to buy, research the type that best fits your door. There are plenty of options to choose from, but basically, it boils down to whether you need it for interior or exterior doors, how it sticks to your door, and what material the door draft stopper is made of. Typically, door draft stoppers fit under the door with adhesives, velcro, or magnets, and cylindrical or snake draft guards that blend with your home decor. “The most important thing is that it seals all the air coming in and out from underneath the door,” says Shine. “The thicker the draft stopper is, the more effective it will be.” Material When you are looking for a door draft stopper, think about the size of your door, the type of door you have (whether it's interior or exterior), and the size of the door gap. Silicone, rubber, fabric, and metal are the most common materials. Experts differ slightly on what is the best material, but the consensus seems to be that silicone and rubber are affordable, easy to install, and flexible enough to seal grooves and gaps better than fabric door draft stoppers. “The more solid the material, the better it will be at stopping air from entering,” Shine says. “But, that also means it’s worse at conforming to curves and gaps.” Installation According to Smith, hiring a professional to install a door draft stopper for your home is unnecessary. “First, measure the height and width of the opening where you want the draft stopper installed. This will ensure that the grippers are correctly placed," says Smith. "Next, choose an appropriate size draft stopper and mount it on the wall near or below your door’s frame. Finally, close your door to test the installation and ensure that the draft stopper works correctly. You can always adjust if needed.” Questions You Might Ask Do door stoppers actually save energy? The average home can save up to 10 percent if they install door draft stoppers. However, this figure can vary depending on factors such as the type of door draft stopper you use, how old your home is, how large the gaps are, whether you live in a warm or cold climate, and temperature preferences on your thermostat. “For maximum efficiency, door draft stoppers should be used in conjunction with other energy-saving measures such as adding insulation to the home, sealing air leaks, and/or installing a programmable thermostat,” Smith says. Should you use door stoppers on interior or exterior doors? You might have only seen door draft stoppers on exterior doors, but did you know you can use them on interior doors too? “Door draft stoppers are equally impactful on interior doors,” says DiMartino. “Interior doors tend to have a larger gap between the bottom of the door and the floor threshold. Thus, warm or cool air has a higher chance of leaving the room even when an interior door is closed.” DiMartino recommends door draft stoppers for attics with walk-up steps, guest rooms, and storage rooms that you don't use on a daily basis. Do door draft stoppers go on the inside or outside? Door draft stoppers usually go inside the door. Even so, there are cylinder-shaped door draft stoppers that can be slipped under the door and seen on both sides. According to DiMartino, homeowners who opt for this kind of door draft stopper should be mindful that the outside-facing side will be exposed to elements like rain and snow, and may need to be replaced more frequently. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple with two years of experience writing product reviews and home and lifestyle content. To put together this list, she spent hours researching door draft stopper products online and delving into their role in reducing energy consumption in your home. She also received tips from Adam Smith, founder and CEO of Eco Energy Geek, Erin Shine, founder of Attainable Home, and Michael DiMartino, senior vice president of installations at Power Home Remodeling. The 10 Best Light Bulbs of 2023 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit