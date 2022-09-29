The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022

Our best overall pick, the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher , fits the bill. It’s our top choice for its remarkably quiet wash cycle, adjustable and roomy design, and luxury features without the astronomical price tag.

"Very few people look forward to loading or unloading the dishwasher, but a great dishwasher should be a joy to use," says Carey. "Features like quality gliding racks and conveniently designed baskets add a much more enjoyable loading and unloading experience, without adding any frustration to our already hectic lives.”

To determine the best dishwashers, we spent hours researching the various models on the market, considering factors like energy efficiency, size, and features. We also consulted John Carey , co-founder and vice president Designer Appliances , and Jessica Petrino , educator and appliance expert at AJ Madison , for tips on what to look for in a dishwasher.

Any dishwasher will help simplify your daily cleaning checklist , but a high-quality model will take your kitchenware from dirty to dazzling while saving you time and energy.

This dishwasher doesn't disappoint when it comes to aesthetics, either: It has a fingerprint-resistant exterior and is available in three stainless steel finishes: silver, brown, and black.

Since this dishwasher doesn't have the heated dry options that many traditional units do, it may be a bit more challenging to get your dishes fully dry. However, the brand suggests using rinse aid, loading your dishwasher strategically, and ensuring the AutoRelease door function is on to improve drying performance .

This Energy Star Certified dishwasher also has a half-load cycle, which is a great alternative to hand-washing small loads of dishes or glassware. When you select this function, only the lower rack’s nozzle is activated to reduce both the cycle time and power consumption. There are six main wash cycles—auto, normal, heavy, delicate, express 60, and rinse only—as well as special features such as hi-temp wash, sanitize, and delayed start.

The Samsung StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher is a great choice for those looking to lower their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint. This unit's StormWash technology utilizes powerful rotating jets that tackle debris without prewashing. Similar to the aforementioned Miele dishwasher, this model also has a door that opens slightly five to 15 minutes before a cycle is complete to help accelerate drying time.

Who it isn't for: Those who want heated drying options, as this dishwasher solely utilizes convection drying.

Who it’s for: People looking to reduce their energy use and live more sustainably.

But if you want to choose a more specific setting, you can. While this dishwasher doesn't offer a ton of specific settings, it still has five of the most popular ones: heavy, normal, quick wash, rinse only, and light/china. There’s also the option to select a “hi-temp wash,” which raises the main wash temperature from 120 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit for a more thorough clean.

One of the most notable features of this dishwasher is its cycle memory, which makes it easier than ever to select your go-to cycle. This function remembers the last cycle you chose and automatically runs it for you next time—a feature that Petrino dubs convenient because she says most people set their dishwasher on an "automatic or normal cycle" anyways.

This 18-inch dishwasher from Whirlpool is the smallest model on our list—but it still delivers big results. Its two-tier design features an adjustable upper rack, so you can manually raise or lower it two inches to accommodate taller items and ultimately wash up to eight place settings at a time. Both racks have a spray arm to ensure that all your dirty dishes from the night before get squeaky clean.

Who it isn't for: Those looking for a smart dishwasher with WiFi connectivity.

Who it’s for: Those looking for a compact dishwasher that doesn’t sacrifice cleaning performance.

As for how much you can fit inside, this dishwasher boasts a cutlery tray plus an upper and lower rack, both of which offer fold-down tines and stemware holders. It's also one of the most luxe-looking dishwashers on the market, thanks to its hidden interface with touch controls. The interior is lit up by four bright LEDs that activate as soon as you open the door, which is fingerprint-, scratch-, and smudge-resistant, by the way.

This appliance also stands out because it will automatically open slightly at the end of each cycle to let out steam and speed up the drying process. There's also a WiFi connect feature, which allows you to start the dishwasher while you tackle your other chores (or not), check the fill level of your PowerDisk, or find out how much time is remaining on the dishwasher's cycle.

This 24-inch built-in dishwasher from Miele has a steep price tag because it's one of the most high-end options on the market—and it's undeniably sophisticated. One of the star features of this dishwasher is its AutoDos technology, which is an automatic detergent dispensing system. It uses the brand’s proprietary PowerDisk pods that last about 20 cycles each. Depending on which of the 12 wash cycles you choose, the dishwasher dispenses the optimal amount of detergent needed to clean your kitchenware. You do have the option to turn off this feature and use regular dishwasher detergent, though.

Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to use the brand’s proprietary pods might be better off with a more affordable model.

Who it’s for: People who want a dishwasher with ultra-modern design and luxe features.

Just keep in mind that this dishwasher is a bit louder than some of the other models on our list, at 55 decibels.

This appliance is roomy, too, with an upper and lower rack with enough space for 14 place settings. We also like that it comes in a wide range of finishes to match your other appliances, including black, white, stainless steel, and an off-white hue called Bisque. You can also opt for a bar handle instead of the recessed handle.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dishwasher, we recommend this pick from GE. This dishwasher is the most affordable option on our list, yet it still has covetable features that set it apart from others. One of its most beloved is its Dry Boost Technology, which gets your dishes drier so that you don’t have to towel them off before putting them away. There’s also a steam cleaning function, which loosens stuck-on debris before the wash cycle begins so you don’t have to pre-rinse or soak your kitchenware before loading it.

Who it isn't for: People who want a very quiet dishwasher.

Who it’s for: People looking for a high-performing dishwasher on a budget.

Those who prefer a concealed front panel can choose to pay extra for a top-control design, which is available with bar and scoop handle options. No matter which design you choose, all versions of this dishwasher are sleek, spacious, and quiet.

As for cycles, this dishwasher offers five: heavy, auto, normal, rinse and hold, and Speed60 (one-hour wash). Users can also take advantage of features like delayed start, half load, sanitize, and extra dry options as they see fit.

Bosch's 300 Series Dishwasher is our top recommendation for anyone looking for a model with luxury conveniences and without a high-end price tag. This spacious dishwasher features three cleverly designed racks so that every piece of dishware has a designated spot. The middle rack can adjust to three different heights and nine tilted positions, and both the middle and lower rack feature fold-down tines to accommodate taller items or oddly shaped pots and pants. The third rack is best for flatware, large utensils, and measuring cups, and has a V-shaped design to leave room below for taller items. In total, this dishwasher can fit 16 place settings (standard 24-inch dishwashers usually hold 12, for context), making it a great choice for large families and frequent entertainers.

Who it isn't for: Small households that don’t need to fit 16 place settings.

Final Verdict

The Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher is our top pick because it offers modern features, an adjustable interior, and a spacious design that suits most households. It even offers a half-load option for those looking to conserve energy, water, and time.

How to Shop for a Dishwasher Like a Pro

Efficiency

When shopping for dishwashers, you’ll often see a yellow label with estimates of yearly energy costs and electricity use. Some dishwashers are even Energy Star Certified, which means the appliance meets strict energy-efficiency standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), says Carey.

One thing to keep in mind is that you won’t be saving a boatload of cash by opting for a more energy-efficient model. “Even if you get a super-efficient model, you'll at best be saving $15 or so per year,” says Carey, who adds that choosing an energy-efficient dishwasher is more about being environmentally friendly and “reducing our overall dependence on energy and water.”

Another way to boost efficiency is by opting for a dishwasher that relies on condensation rather than a heating element for drying, Carey explains, noting that this is also a safer option for your dishes and plastics.

Size

Size is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a built-in dishwasher. "The standard size fits into a 24-inch wide opening while a compact dishwasher is typically 18 inches wide," says Carey. "You can also find portable dishwashers that roll on wheels and can tuck away into a closet as well as small countertop dishwashers,” which are great options for those tight on kitchen space, adds Carey.



Features



Basic dishwashers might look a bit more dated and have nothing but the standard settings, but the most important thing to note is that “all dishwashers can clean dishes fairly well,” says Carey. But if you’re looking for a more premium model, you’ll find plenty of exciting features. Luxury or high-end features include a third rack for cutlery, enhanced drying features like an auto-open door to release excess steam at the end of a cycle, WiFi connectivity, interior LED lighting, and ultra-silent performance, according to Carey.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you clean a dishwasher?

Experts recommend cleaning your dishwasher anywhere from once a month to every few months to maintain optimal performance. "Soap and grease are like plaque on arteries," says Carey. "They build up on your dishwasher over time and can block water flow and impede drainage."

To give your dishwasher a thorough cleaning, pour your cleaning solution of choice into an empty dishwasher and run a wash cycle. A DIY alternative is to run a hot cycle with vinegar.

Also, it's important to keep in mind that some dishwasher brands like Bosch and Miele have "a special filter designed to keep hard bits of food from entering your drain and water pump," says Carey. If that's a component of your dishwasher, he advises cleaning those out once a month by pulling out the filter, dumping solid waste into the garbage, and then rinsing the filter in the sink before inputting it back into your appliance.

What are some things you should never clean in a dishwasher?

If you’re unsure about whether or not you can put an item in the dishwasher, check for a dishwasher-safe marking or consult the manufacturer’s instructions. But generally, these are the items you should avoid cleaning in a dishwasher:

Cast Iron: Cast iron should be avoided, otherwise, you risk ruining its non-stick finish or causing it to rust, says Carey.

Wood: Wood can get waterlogged and “may warp or splinter over time,” warns Carey.

Thin or Disposable Plastics: Some plastic items are safe on the top rack of the dishwasher, but disposable plastics are also a big no-no (think: plastic water bottles, single-use containers, etc.), as they’re not designed to withstand heat.

Delicate Glassware: Unless you have a delicate or fine china setting on your dishwasher, they should also stay out. Ultimately, be wary of putting anything valuable in the dishwasher à la heirloom china. A good rule of thumb? “If you’re going to be upset if it gets broken, don’t put it in the dishwasher,” says Petrino.

Silver: Real silver runs the risk of tarnishing in the dishwasher, says Petrino, meaning it’s best to stick to handwashing with soap and warm water.

Kitchen Knives: Ensure the handles of your kitchen knives remain tight and the blades stay sharp by washing them with soap and water as opposed to throwing them in the wash.

Copper and Aluminum Cookware: Both copper and aluminum cookware shouldn’t be put in the dishwasher to avoid discoloration and oxidation, respectively.



How long do dishwashers last?



A standard dishwasher lasts “about seven years,” says Carey. But cleaning it regularly and maintaining it properly can extend its lifespan to 10–12 years. Two ways to care for your dishwasher? First, be sure to use the right amount of detergent—using too much can lead to buildup.

And secondly, be mindful of your water hardness. (Hard water has a high concentration of minerals like calcium and magnesium.) “If you have hard water, it's best to find a dishwasher with a built-in water softener to prevent calcium buildup in your dishwasher's internals,” Carey continues.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Marisa Petrarca, a contributing writer for Real Simple with over five years of editorial experience crafting product reviews and lifestyle content. To compile this list, she spent hours researching the best dishwashers. She also consulted John Carey, co-founder and vice president of Designer Appliance, and Jessica Petrino, educator and appliance expert at AJ Madison, for tips on how to choose the best dishwasher.