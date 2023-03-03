The 10 Best Dishwasher Cleaners of 2023

The Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner is our top pick for its excellent value and impressive cleaning power.

“Dishwashers are one of the most used appliances in the kitchen. However, we often forget to give it a good cleaning,” says Cohoon. “Having a clean dishwasher can help get rid of unwanted kitchen odors, make dishes sparkle, and help you avoid nasty buildup that can affect your appliance’s performance.”

To find the best dishwasher cleaners, we spent hours researching various formulas while considering factors like type, intended use and purpose, scent, and ingredients. We also spoke with Kathy Cohoon, cleaning expert and area representative at Two Maids and a Mop, and Craig Anderson, founder of Appliance Analysts.

Dishwashers take on the arduous task of cleaning, sanitizing, and drying our dinnerware—but it’s important to remember that these appliances require regular cleaning themselves, too. That’s where dishwasher cleaners come in handy. Whether you want to clear pesky odors or stubborn hard water stains, a dishwasher cleaner is an easy way to help extend your machine’s lifespan and keep your dishes looking and smelling fresh.

Best Overall Dishwasher Cleaner Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want an effective, affordable, and natural dishwasher cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who want a concentrated gel or liquid dishwasher cleaner. The Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner wins the top spot on our list as a highly rated, powerful, and effective cleaner that is safe to use on nearly any dishwasher. We also like that it’s an EPA Safer Choice-Certified product, which means it has been deemed safer for human health and the environment. You can use a tablet monthly or as needed to power away mineral buildup and limescale while thoroughly cleaning the dishwasher pump, valve, tub, racks, and internal hoses. Although these tablets are effective enough to be used with a full load, we recommend running a normal cycle without any dishes for the best results. If your dishwasher is heavily soiled, you can use two tablets—one in the detergent tray and one at the bottom of the dishwasher. The impressive cleaning power of these tablets may even improve the overall performance of your dishwasher with regular use. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Type: Powder tablets

Best Budget Dishwasher Cleaner Active Dishwasher Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want the best bang for their buck when choosing a dishwasher cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who don’t use their dishwasher frequently. If you’re looking for the best value when shopping for a dishwasher cleaner, opt for the Active Dishwasher Cleaner. This pick comes with 24 tablets that can last up to two years with monthly cleaning, and it’s compatible with any dishwasher, from plastic to stainless steel. These tablets eliminate odors and refresh every part of your dishwasher, removing hard water spots, limescale, grime, grease, and other tough stains with a concentrated formula using the natural cleaning power of citric acid. To get your dishwasher sparkling clean, empty it, place one tablet in the detergent tray, and run it on a normal cycle. Once the cycle finishes, leave the door open to let it air dry. If the first cleaning is not sufficient, the label recommends repeating the process, removing the dishwasher filter, and handwashing it separately. Each tablet has a fresh lemon scent and is individually wrapped to avoid messes when storing them. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Powder tablets

Best Liquid Dishwasher Cleaner Finish Dishwasher Hygienic Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want to avoid potential messiness with powder or tablet dishwasher cleaners. Who it isn't for: People who want a dishwasher cleaner that isn’t for one-time use. Grease, grime, food bits, and other buildup easily hide in the unseen crevices of your dishwasher, like the filter and small holes in the spray arm. For a liquid formula that thoroughly deep cleans your dishwasher, we like Finish Dishwasher Hygienic Cleaner. This liquid cleaner washes away limescale and buildup with its dual-action formula to keep your dishwasher fresh and well-maintained, especially when used once per month. While this bottle is one-time use (meaning you have to buy one every time you want to clean your dishwasher), it’s the best option to get a deep and hygienic clean. To properly use this cleaner, remove the sticker from the bottle and place it upside down on the bottom rack of your dishwasher. Immediately run an empty cycle on the hottest setting and discard the empty bottle once the cycle finishes. While this cleaner has a strong fresh scent, it is septic-safe, compatible with all dishwashers, and effective for hard-to-reach places like the dishwasher filter and pipes. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Type: Liquid

Best Dishwasher Cleaner Powder Lemi Shine Dishwasher Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want an eco-friendly powder dishwasher cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who prefer tablet dishwasher cleaners. The Lemi Shine Dishwasher Cleaner is a biodegradable powder cleaner that’s EPA Safer Choice-Certified. This product is formulated with citric acid and oils for a natural clean that leaves behind an invigorating scent. It’s also GreenCircle Certified, a third-party organization that independently verifies a company’s sustainability claims. The formula does not contain bleach, ammonia, or formaldehyde, so you can feel assured your cleaner is free of potentially harmful chemicals. For best results, pour the contents of one pouch directly onto the bottom of your dishwasher and run an empty normal cycle. More heavily soiled machines may require more than one pouch. This version is a single-use pack, but the dishwasher cleaner also comes in packs of eight. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Powder

Best Dishwasher Cleaner Pods Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Cleaner Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want dishwasher cleaning pods with a concentrated formula. Who it isn't for: People who prefer dishwasher cleaning powder pods. For pods that can get rid of tough grime, limescale, grease, and odors in your dishwasher, we recommend Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Cleaner. These mighty pods have impressive cleaning power that cuts through limescale, grease, grime, tough stains, and odors while leaving behind a sparkling shine and fresh scent. The label recommends using this cleaner once a month. Simply place one of the dishwasher cleaner pods in the dispenser cup and run your dishwasher on a normal empty cycle (run two cycles for heavily soiled dishwashers). Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Type: Pods

Best Dishwasher Cleaner for Mold Ahh-Some Washing Machine/Dishwasher Bio Cleaner & Deodorizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ahhsome.com Who it's for: People with mold in their dishwasher who want a powerful cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner specifically formulated for a dishwasher. Most dishwasher cleaners are for the dishwasher and the dishwasher alone. The Ahh!Some Cleaner and Deodorizer, however, is a powerful and effective gel cleaner you can use on dishwashers, washing machines, garbage disposals, and more. Despite being the most expensive product on our list, each container comes with approximately 12 teaspoons of gel, allowing for up to 24 cleanings (or about two years’ worth) on nearly any type of dishwasher. The active oxygen formula contains bioactive enzymes to break down mold, mildew, grime, and other buildup while descaling and eliminating strong odors. For best results on a dishwasher, pour a half teaspoon of the gel directly into the detergent tray. Next, run a hot water cycle to dissolve the gel, wiping off any residue, and follow with a normal empty cycle with your preferred detergent to clear any lingering cleaner. This cleaner can be used once every one to two months and is ideal for those who prefer a biobased, versatile cleaner they can use on more than one home appliance. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Type: Gel

Best Dishwasher Cleaner for Hard Water Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner 4.8 Lowe's View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want to clean hard water buildup in their dishwasher. Who it isn't for: People who live in an area with soft water. Hard water stains can be a pain, especially on dishes and dishwashers. To tackle this cloudy and chalky residue, we like Glisten’s Dishwasher Cleaner. This liquid disinfectant cleaner also removes odors, limescale, rust, grease, grime, and other buildup that affects your dishwasher’s performance and can lead to harmful bacterial growth. Use this cleaner monthly or as needed by removing the cap (not the wax seal) and placing it upside down securely in the silverware basket. Run your empty dishwasher on the hottest cycle and recycle the bottle after the cycle finishes. While this bottle is a one-time use, we think it’s the most effective for hard water stains. As a bonus, it has the EPA’s Design for the Environment certification, which identifies microbial products that meet the health and safety standards of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Type: Liquid

Best Dishwasher Cleaner for Smells Powerizer Dishwasher Cleaner With Odor Control Walmart View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want to get rid of strong odors in their dishwasher. Who it isn't for: People who prefer an unscented dishwasher cleaner. When food scraps, grease, and grime are trapped in a dishwasher’s crevices, it can lead to odors that linger for weeks and months. To best combat odor, we like Powerizer Dishwasher Cleaner With Odor Control. This cleaning powder is natural, biodegradable, and has a light citrus scent to leave your dishwasher looking and smelling fresh. For best results, pour the contents of one pouch (or two for potent smells) directly onto the bottom of your empty dishwasher and run it on a normal cycle. If the odors persist, use one pouch a week for three consecutive weeks. In addition to being a powerful deodorizer, this cleaner also helps remove light to moderate residue and buildup. We also like that it’s Leaping Bunny Certified and a USDA-Certified BioPreferred product. Whether you’re cleaning old food smells, mildew scents, or odors from non-dish items, this product is the ultimate smell neutralizer. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Powder

Best Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Cleaner Truly Free Dishwasher Cleaner Truly Free View On Trulyfreehome.com Who it's for: People who want a dishwasher cleaner with natural and eco-friendly ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a chemical cleaner for severe stains and odors. Most natural dishwasher cleaners use ingredients such as citric acid and sodium bicarbonate—and the Truly Free Dishwasher Cleaner formula contains both (and more). This cleaner is also the only product on our list with an A rating from the EWG. It can remove hard water stains, soap scum, grease, grime, and strong odors without any harsh chemicals. While this product is pricier, especially for a single-use cleaner, we think it’s worth the splurge for those who prioritize eco-friendliness and sustainability. To use it, sprinkle the contents of one pouch around the bottom of your empty dishwasher and run on the hottest cycle for the best and most sparkling results. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Powder

