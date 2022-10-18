Here are all of our recommendations for the best dish drying racks.

Our top pick is the KitchenAid Full Size Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack for its space-saving design, stylish look, and ease of cleaning. This dish drying rack has an impressively large cutlery holder with three compartments to keep everything separate and easier to stow away once dry. There’s also a removable water collection tray and handy hooks at the side to keep drinkware items securely in place.

“A rust-proof dish rack is one of the things that can increase the beauty of a kitchen space,” says Dennis. “There are a lot of high-quality, plastic-made dish racks on the market. However, if you do not like plastic in your kitchen, try a stainless steel option that is plastic coated to protect it from corroding over time.”

Dish drying racks are no longer the eyesores they once were, and there are many options that are stylish enough to add a touch of flair to any kitchen. We consulted several experts on what to consider when shopping for a dish drying rack, including Chantelle Hartman Malarkey , an interior designer and lifestyle expert; Rachel Larraine, a holistic interior designer and founder of Tiger Veil ; and Tara Dennis, co-founder and director of Archie Bolden .

A dish drying rack is a necessity whether you wash dishes by hand or own a dishwasher. There will be many instances where you need to rinse a glass or wash something too big to fit in the dishwasher, so finding a dish drying rack that can accommodate your kitchen size and needs is a must.

The mat also keeps your counters scratch-free as it has a protective non-slip backing designed to keep it in place while you load dishes. Though fast drying, it’s best to hang the mat up before folding and storing it.

This unconventional dish drying rack from Umbra is highly innovative and practical for large and small kitchen spaces. The mat has a plastic section with slots to hold dishes upright and plenty of fast-drying and absorbent microfiber-covered space for bowls, cups, and cutlery. It’s especially useful for people who already have dishwashers and want a mat for the items that can’t go into the dishwasher, or people who really don’t want a dish rack to take up precious counter space.

Who it isn’t for : People who don’t want to clean their dish drying product often.

Who it’s for : People who don’t want to give up any counter space to a dish rack.

Even though it might look flimsy, the material is non-slip and strong enough to hold heavier stoneware items and glassware. There are three sizes to choose from, so be sure to measure your sink area to select one that will fit best. When the dishes are dry, just rinse the rack under the faucet, wipe it with a clean cloth, roll it up, and store it in a drawer.

This dish drying rack boasts convenience, minimalistic style, durability, and affordability. If you have a double basin or a large main sink, the Surpahs Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack unrolls and sits atop your sink, so your kitchenware rests on top of the mat while draining directly into the sink. This rack is made from corrosion-resistant and hygienic silicone for easy cleaning and durability.

Who it’s for : People who have double basins and would like to make use of the second sink while washing up.

The rack is made of a heavy-duty, rust-proof aluminum and durable plastic material, which is easy to wipe down with a rag or sponge. The grippy feet keep it sturdy, and you can move the cutlery holder to either side of the rack, depending on where it's most convenient.

If you don’t have a lot of space in your kitchen, the OXO Good Grips Aluminum Fold Flat Dish Rack is just the ticket. It can fit up to 10 plates and several glasses or mugs, and features a removable cutlery caddy and tray. Once you finish putting away the dishes, the unit folds down so you can hide it under the sink until the next time you need it.

Who it isn’t for : People who need a dish drying rack with plenty of room for glasses and cups.

Who it’s for : People who prefer to store their dish drying rack when not in use.

This high-quality dish drying rack is made from powder-coated, rust-resistant steel, and is also easy to keep dry and clean thanks to its petite size. Though it can only hold around five dishes and five cups at a time, that makes it ideal for smaller families or those who live alone. Alternatively, if you only need a petite rack when washing up the odd dinnerware item here and there, this pick can supplement your dishwasher. The cutlery holder has three compartments, but they’re small and not removable, meaning you need a thin brush to clean it properly.

A small household with a compact kitchen will need an appropriately-sized dish drying rack, and this cute little dish drainer is perfect for those with limited counter space. For such a compact rack, it comes with many perks, like a removable tray and an adjustable spout that you can direct straight to the kitchen sink.

It also features water-catching trays under each tier, with a mini tray under the utensils so water doesn’t leak all over your kitchen counter. The trays are removable for easy emptying and cleaning. While this pick may appear large, it’s compact enough to suit smaller kitchens—although with 17 inches of height, it’s not suited for those with low kitchen cabinets.

For large families with a lot of washing up to do, putting dishes on a drying rack can feel like a game of Jenga. This large, two-tier model from iSpecle can hold up to 17 plates and 18 bowls in the bottom rack alone. Plus, this stylish rack has a cute, can-like cutlery holder and slots for knives and flatter utensils.

While durable, this dish drying rack is also collapsible, so you can fold it and store it away in a snap. Though this pick doesn’t include a utensil holder or tray, you can purchase the Bamboo Utensil Holder separately to complete your dish-drying setup. This no-frills, affordable, and stylish dish drying rack can suit just about any kitchen with its neutral simplicity.

Many interior experts opt for wooden or bamboo dish drying racks because they don't rust and add a touch of elegance to any kitchen space. This bamboo rack from The Container Store is not only attractive but has two tiers that provide ample space for drying items.

Who it isn’t for : People who want a dish drying rack that comes with a draining board.

This high-end, stainless steel frame is minimalist and fingerprint-proof, so it stays looking clean for longer. It also has a three-compartment utensil holder so you can separate cutlery. The rack is also dishwasher-safe, so you can pop it on the top shelf when you want to clean it. If you want all these features but don’t have a ton of space, it also comes in a compact size .

The Simplehuman Steel Frame Dish Rack is similar to our overall best pick, but it has some added perks for those willing to splurge. A special rack allows you to hang wine glasses upside down, and the swivel spout drains away water in any direction that suits you (and your sink). Plus, the draining board has a hydrophilic coating that causes water to spread, allowing it to dry quicker and prevent buildup.

It comes in a plain black design that’ll suit all kitchen styles, but unlike other options on our list, this rack doesn't include a tray and may not be as durable and long-lasting. Still, it’s an affordable option that should last quite a while with the appropriate care.

This affordable wire dish drying rack from Rubbermaid is coated in a Microban plastic that keeps odors and bacteria at bay and prevents rust. There is space for up to 13 plates and a small removable cutlery caddy, which you can easily clean with a quick sponge down. The rack is also deep enough to keep your cups and smaller items in place, and hardy enough to hold heavier items like stoneware and pots.

The rack is made from a durable wire material coated in heavy-duty satin to prevent rust, and the tray and cutlery holders are hardy, easy-to-clean plastic. The cutlery caddy is removable so you can take it to the cutlery drawer when it’s time to sort out your forks and knives. The non-slip feet keep the rack in place, and its minimalistic gray design lends it a sleek appearance in most kitchens. You can also purchase it in compact and expandable styles depending on your needs.

The KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack earned our top spot, as it can accommodate all your dish drying needs with plenty of room for cutlery, utensils, plates, cups, pots, pans, and lids. The rack features a removable tray at the bottom with a wide spout to direct excess water into the sink, with the rack hovering above the tray so it won’t sit in any water—which can make other dish racks rust.

Final Verdict

With convenient features like a three-compartment cutlery holder, cup-securing hooks, and a removable water drainage tray, the KitchenAid Full Size Stainless Steel Dish Rack is our top pick overall. It has a space-saving design and chic stainless steel look and is super easy to clean.

How to Shop for Dish Drying Racks Like a Pro

Type

Dish drying racks come in a few varieties, the most common of which are in-sink, countertop, over-the-sink, collapsible, and expandable options.

In-sink/countertop : These dish drying racks go on your countertop, but many are compact enough to fit in the sink too. Once you finish washing up, you can move the drying rack from the counter to the sink for a decluttered, minimal kitchen.

: These dish drying racks go on your countertop, but many are compact enough to fit in the sink too. Once you finish washing up, you can move the drying rack from the counter to the sink for a decluttered, minimal kitchen. Over-the-sink : Over-the-sink options can utilize a double sink by resting on the edge of the extra sink. These racks are typically silicone or wire and come folded up, so you can unroll it across the sink, enabling water to go straight down the drain. Opt for an over-the-sink rack if you have limited counter space.

: Over-the-sink options can utilize a double sink by resting on the edge of the extra sink. These racks are typically silicone or wire and come folded up, so you can unroll it across the sink, enabling water to go straight down the drain. Opt for an over-the-sink rack if you have limited counter space. Collapsible : Collapsible dish drying racks are ideal for those who want uncluttered dish-free countertops. You can dry it off, fold it down, and pop it under the sink until the next time you need it.

: Collapsible dish drying racks are ideal for those who want uncluttered dish-free countertops. You can dry it off, fold it down, and pop it under the sink until the next time you need it. Expandable: Expanding dish drying racks offer a more tailored experience. Whether you only have a few dishes to dry or have extra washing for the whole family, an extendable rack can accommodate your every need.

Capacity

Depending on what your average wash load size looks like, there is a dish drying rack that can suit your kitchen. Dish drying racks are available in small sizes that fit up to eight place settings, medium options that fit around 10–12 place settings, and large options that fit up to 20 place settings—along with a few pots and pans.

Materials

These kitchen necessities are available in various materials, including plastic, steel, stainless steel, wood, and bamboo. Plastic racks are the easiest to clean and are naturally rust and corrosion-proof, thereby making them durable and long-lasting. While an affordable metal option might be tempting, these racks rust quickly, especially if not coated with an appropriate sealant.

Dennis recommends a plastic or stainless steel dish drying rack for the best long-term use, although wood and bamboo options are also highly durable if treated with a waterproof sealant. “It's important to ensure that your aesthetic and design elements run all the way through your home, and this includes even regular household items, appliances, or accessories (like dish drying racks) that are visible and constantly used in your home,” says Dennis. Having a dish drying rack that matches your home’s decor can help to provide your home with “a seamless and well-thought-out look and feel,” she says.

Features

Some of the handiest features to look out for in a dish drying rack are a cutlery holder and expandability. Collapsible racks can easily fold down and be stored in a cabinet when not in use. Spouts that face the kitchen sink so water runoff can go directly down the drain instead of gathering around the countertop are also handy.

Questions You Might Ask

Are dish drying racks sanitary?

While nothing beats the sanitizing power of a dishwasher, air drying your dishes is better than drying them with a kitchen towel. According to Dennis, “it’s good to make sure you are sanitizing the rack daily, if possible, or at least 1–2 times per week to avoid the build-up of germs. Once your dishes are put away, be sure to wipe off any excess liquids with a clean, dry towel. This will help prevent mildew from growing as well.”

How should you clean a dish drying rack?

Though the dishes you put on a drying rack will be clean, they can still be a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. “This is why maintaining a regular/deep cleaning routine is essential,” says Dennis. “Some racks are able to be run through a dishwasher, and this is an easy and simple way to maintain its cleanliness. However, that option may not work for some, so I recommend washing it with hot water and dish soap.”

Malarkey recommends using a natural multi-purpose spray on wood or bamboo dish racks. “Fill a kitchen sink with water and immerse the rack in,” she advises. “Then scrub it with a brush. Set it outside to dry in the sun, or use a blow dryer once it's mostly dry to prevent mold.”

For a natural and eco-friendly approach, Larraine recommends a mixture of white vinegar and soda bicarbonate. “The dishrack should be placed in a sink with the drain closed. Fill with one cup of water, then pour one cup of white vinegar over it, followed by about three tablespoons of soda bicarbonate. While removing residue, the mixture of these two ingredients will fizz and bubble. After 15 minutes, return with a toothbrush to scrub away anything else stuck to the rack. Rinse with warm water and let dry.”

Do stainless steel dish drying racks rust?

There is definitely the potential for rusting, although many dish racks are finished with extra coatings to prevent this from happening. “As useful as dish racks are,” Dennis tells us, “they can also be the most neglected. To prevent rusting, we recommend cleaning your dish rack regularly. Rinse off the rack completely because any water left will most likely cause rust.” Larraine adds, “Once your dish rack has done its job of drying dishes, make sure it is dry. If you don't keep it dry while it's not in use, it will rust.”

Malarkey and Larraine recommend using a material other than metal, i.e., wood or plastic dish drying racks that aren't prone to this type of corrosion. “There is also the option of using a coating that prevents rust,” adds Dennis.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce-writing experience. Kat is also the Commerce Editor-at-Large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading US online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed and tested multiple dish drying racks, and researched and considered factors such as each drying rack’s size, material, and features. She also spoke to an interior designer, lifestyle expert, and home chef Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, holistic interior designer and founder of Tiger Veil, Rachel Larraine, and Tara Dennis, Co-Founder and Director of Archie Bolden.

