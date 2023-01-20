The 12 Best Dining Chairs of 2023 for Every Style

Our top pick is the Levity Scandinavian Dining Chair for its chic, washable upholstery fabric, bountiful color and style options, and sleek overall appearance. Scroll on for more of our best dining chair recommendations below and Gray’s advice on what to look for when shopping.

“When shopping for a dining chair, prioritize quality over price,” Gray says. “If it sounds too good to be true, or too cheap to last, it probably is.”

To narrow your search, we compared dozens of options for its seat height, materials, comfort, durability, and price. We also consulted with Kate Gray , principal and founder of the interior design firm Hamilton Gray Studios, for her insight on selecting the perfect dining room chair to complete your setup.

From minimalist Scandinavian designs for those who prefer clean lines to colorful upholstered options that add a layer of comfort to every meal, there are various styles to choose from when searching for the best dining chairs.

Best Overall Dining Chair Levity Scandinavian Dining Chair Levity View On Levityhome.com View On Ruggable.com Who it’s for: People who want a comfortable dining chair that’s easy to keep clean. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dining chair with arms. This best-seller stands out for one key factor: its machine-washable upholstery. Ideal for young children or easy cleaning, the Levity Scandinavian Dining Chair’s seat pops off so you can seamlessly remove the covers. But that’s not the sole reason we love this dining chair—its sleek, mid-century design is also comfortable and supportive. Available in a world of colors and fabrics (we particularly love the off-white linen), this chair blends seamlessly with your existing decor. And if you get bored with the color and want a change, you can buy a new seat and interchange as you wish. The fabric is also stain-resistant, so even if you don’t have time for a wash cycle, you don't have to worry about hard-set stains. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Material: Rubberwood, polyester seat

Rubberwood, polyester seat Dimensions: 18.25 x 22.5 x 31.5 inches

18.25 x 22.5 x 31.5 inches Arms: No

Best Budget Dining Chair Project 62 Copley Upholstered Dining Chair Set Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want chic dining chairs without breaking the bank. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want upholstered chairs. The Copley Upholstered Dining Chairs from Target’s Project 62 line come in a set of two, making them an affordable yet quality option for furnishing your dining room. Whether setting up a large table or picking up extra seats for holiday gatherings, these modern, upholstered dining chairs can suit just about any decor. The chairs come in 17 colors and fabrics, from a unique rust tone to faux leather, so you can customize your dining table depending on your style preferences. The price may be budget-friendly, but these chairs don’t sacrifice quality. With metal, wood-finished legs and linen upholstery, the Copley chairs achieve a high-quality look at a fraction of the cost. Price at time of publish: $130 for 2 Product Details: Material: Plywood and metal, polyester seat

Plywood and metal, polyester seat Dimensions: 22.8 x 18 x 34 inches

22.8 x 18 x 34 inches Arms: No



Best Upholstered Dining Chair AllModern Athena Fabric Arm Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People who want a comfortable, luxe-looking dining chair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a colorful dining chair. If you’re looking to make a statement, opt for boldness with the AllModern Athena Fabric Armchair. This unique chair features a chic faux bouclé upholstery (choose from either forest green, black, cream, or gray) and a curvy back ideal for lounging in through long meals. However, this dining chair is not suited for eat-in kitchens or more casual settings, especially due to its full upholstery which might stain easily with daily wear and tear. It’s also good to keep in mind the arm height, as it may not fit under some dining tables. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Material: Solid wood frame with fabric upholstery

Solid wood frame with fabric upholstery Dimensions: 21 x 25 x 27 inches

21 x 25 x 27 inches Arms: Yes The 10 Best Small Dining Tables of 2023

Best Leather Dining Chair Anthropologie Leather Hagen Dining Chair Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want a classic, durable dining chair made of genuine leather. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer vegan leather. Leather is a timeless, high-quality material that can actually become better with age. Take the Anthropologie Hagen Dining Chair as an example—the curved back offers support during meal times while the subtle padding adds even more comfort. Crafted from real top-grain leather, this upholstery can weather a fair amount of daily use. We recommend a leather-specific cleaner and polish, but allowing every scratch and scuff to happen as time and wear will only add character and warmth to your dining set. Also note that genuine leather is more expensive than vegan leather, but lasts a lot longer. Price at time of publish: $598 Product Details: Material: Poplar wood frame, top-grain leather upholstery

Poplar wood frame, top-grain leather upholstery Dimensions: 24 x 23.5 x 31 inches

24 x 23.5 x 31 inches Arms: Yes

Best Cane Dining Chair Edloe Finch Nora Dining Chair Set Edloe Finch View On Edloefinch.com Who it’s for: People who want a retro-style dining chair with a modern touch. Who it isn’t for: People who want a full cane dining chair. You might know the Cesca Chair by Marcel Breuer, a cult classic that took social media by storm this year. And for a good reason—the sleek steel frame, ‘70s-era cane weaving, and upholstered seat lend it a great deal of charm and character. For a more comfortable alternative (just look at that thick, velvet cushion), the Edloe Finch Nora Dining Chair tops our list as the best cane dining chair. Sold as a set of two, the Nora gives an instant impact in your space, no matter the cushion color you choose. Without arms, the seats tuck seamlessly under any table. For maximum comfort, the steel frame also allows for a subtle rocking chair effect. Price at time of publish: $313 for 2 Product Details: Material: Solid wood, cane, and steel

Solid wood, cane, and steel Dimensions: 20 x 19 x 33 inches

20 x 19 x 33 inches Arms: No The 10 Best Bar Stools of 2023 for Every Style

Best Wood Dining Chair Pottery Barn Cline Bistro Dining Chair Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality wood chair in various finishes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dining chair with a cushioned seat. Ideal for small spaces, the Pottery Barn Cline Bistro Dining Chair has a slight silhouette that makes an impact without taking up too much room. Crafted from solid rubberwood, this dining chair is sturdy without being too heavy. The high back offers lumbar support, but the vintage-inspired design keeps it from feeling too cumbersome. Because of the solid hardwood construction, you’ll need to avoid harsh chemical and all-purpose cleaners and instead dust with a microfiber cloth or a hardwood-specific cleaner. The darker stains have a tendency to fade if exposed to direct sunlight for too long, but with care, these chairs can last you for years to come. Price at time of publish: $358 for 2 Product Details: Material: Solid rubberwood

Solid rubberwood Dimensions: 20.5 x 20 x 39 inches

20.5 x 20 x 39 inches Arms: No

Best Metal Dining Chair 17 Stories Lilian Slat Back Stacking Chair Set Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a timeless design that can also be used outside. Who it isn’t for: People who spend hours sitting at the dining room table. Whether you use the 17 Stories Lilian Stacking Chairs in your dining room or outdoor patio, the powder-coated steel frame can withstand snowstorms and coffee spills. Inspired by the iconic Tolix Marais A Chair from France, these chairs are great for those looking to switch it up from traditional furniture materials like wood or fabric. While these chairs are highly versatile, they are not the most comfortable option on our list since they don’t have any padding. But, their ability to stack makes them perfect for short-term and seasonal use. Price at time of publish: $246 for 4 Product Details: Material: Powder-coated steel

Powder-coated steel Dimensions: 20.25 x 17.3 x 33.5 inches

20.25 x 17.3 x 33.5 inches Arms: No The 6 Best Patio Dining Sets for Outdoor Entertaining

Best Plastic Dining Chair AllModern Moselle Dining Chair Set Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People who want a versatile, weather-resistant dining chair that is easily moveable. Who it isn’t for: People who want a formal dining chair. AllModern’s Moselle Dining Chair (which comes in a set of two) may be made entirely of plastic, but it’s still chic enough to be used as your everyday dining chair. It is exceedingly easy to clean—any all-purpose cleaner or wipe will do the trick—so it’s ideal for growing families and people with pets. A lack of cushioning means that this isn’t the ideal chair for lounging or working long days from home, but these dining chairs are light enough to be easily moved, and are small-space friendly to boot. Price at time of publish: $390 for 2 Product Details: Material: Molded plastic

Molded plastic Dimensions: 21 x 18 x 32 inches

21 x 18 x 32 inches Arms: No

Best Parsons Dining Chair The Inside Classic Dining Chair The Inside View On Theinside.com Who it’s for: People who want a traditional dining chair with clean lines and a supportive back. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less expensive dining chair. Aptly named, The Inside’s Classic Dining Chair has a traditional silhouette that can suit just about any dining space. It comes in over 90 colors and fabrics, and the tall, rectangular back gives even weekday breakfasts a hint of grandeur. The seat leaves plenty of room for crossing your legs or maneuvering comfortably, thanks to extra padded foam that condenses when you sit down. It’s expensive, but the ability to customize makes this a great splurge-worthy choice. Choose from black, espresso, or natural-hued wooden legs to round out the customizable model. Price at time of publish: $369 Product Details: Material: Wooden frame, fabric upholstery

Wooden frame, fabric upholstery Dimensions: 25 x 19 x 37 inches

25 x 19 x 37 inches Arms: No

The 19 Best Lounge Chairs to Enhance Your Living Space of 2023

Best Windsor Dining Chair West Elm Windsor Dining Chair Set West Elm View On West Elm Who it’s for: People who want an updated version of a classic dining chair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a chair with arms or a cushioned seat. West Elm’s Windsor Dining Chair is somehow both modern and timeless. The solid rubberwood frame is stained black to ensure lasting quality, which also means it’ll never go out of style. While spindle-backed chairs aren’t typically the most comfortable option (they tend to poke and prod in strange places), West Elm’s version of the Shaker silhouette is suitable for hours of conversation. For added comfort, the retailer also sells accompanying seat cushions. Price at time of publish: $199 for 2 Product Details: Material: Solid rubberwood

Solid rubberwood Dimensions: 20.7 x 17.2 x 33 inches

20.7 x 17.2 x 33 inches Arms: No

Best Wishbone Dining Chair Poly & Bark Weave Dining Chair Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Overstock View On Polyandbark.com Who it’s for: People who want to incorporate natural materials into their decor. Who it isn’t for: People who want an upholstered or foam seat. An iconic design, the Wishbone Chair by Hans Wegner is a favorite amongst interior enthusiasts, and the Poly & Bark Weave Dining Chair is a nearly identical replica—at a fraction of the cost. It is also our pick for the best wishbone dining chair thanks to its superior quality and solid, kiln-dried wood frame. The signature high back and rounded arms are comfortable enough to sit in for hours, while the tightly woven cane seat offers plenty of support. This chair comes in black, natural wood, and white, and will be a conversation-starting piece you treasure for years to come. Price at time of publish: $319 for 2 Product Details: Material: Beech wood, cord-woven seat

Beech wood, cord-woven seat Dimensions: 20.75 x 21.5 x 30.5 inches

20.75 x 21.5 x 30.5 inches Arms: Yes The 10 Best Bar Stools of 2023 for Every Style