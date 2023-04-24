To find the best deep pocket sheets, we tested a wide variety of sheets made from all kinds of materials and weaves, evaluating their quality, texture, breathability, durability, and overall value to make our top picks. For expert advice on how to shop for deep pocket sheets, we interviewed Tannen.

When shopping for deep pocket sheets, know that “elastic banding makes a huge difference in your sleeping and bed making experience,” says Missy Tannen, Founder and Chief Designer of Boll & Branch. “Many elastic bands will feel strong to start, but stretch out and lose their shape over time. This causes your fitted sheet to slip off while you sleep, or not secure to your mattress in the first place.”

If you struggle with putting a fitted sheet over your mattress, or you wake up after tossing and turning to find its corners have popped off your bed, a deep pocket sheet might help you solve your sleeping woes. Simply put, a deep pocket sheet is designed to fit over mattresses between 13 and 18 inches in depth, so it'll stay snug and help you get a better night’s rest.

Best Overall Deep Pocket Sheets Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Who it’s for: People looking for super soft cooling sheets with a generous 18-inch pocket depth. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer the texture of cotton sheets. These deep pocket sheets impressed us immediately and continued to exceed expectations throughout long-term usage. Right out of the box, these sheets were noticeably soft, silky, and cooling, and sleeping on them felt even better. They’re temperature-regulating and perfect for hot sleepers, and they have a very generous 18-inch pocket depth that will fit most mattresses. These sheets are made from eucalyptus-derived lyocell, which explains their cooling properties. Lyocell is a smooth, strong fabric that comes from processed wood pulp. We found that this sheet set has an almost slippery feel that's similar to silk, so if you can only sleep on cotton, you may be put off by its texture. But, if you’re a hot sleeper, the cooling properties of lyocell will definitely make it easier to stay comfortable while you sleep. While these sheets shrunk slightly in the wash, no other signs of wear occurred during the testing process. They also come with tags that tell you where the top of the sheet is, which makes it easier to put them on your bed. The fabric quality and construction of these sheets alone make them worthy of being our top pick, and their affordable price is just icing on the cake. Price at time of publish: $160 for queen Product Details: Material : Tencel lyocell

: Tencel lyocell Size Range : Twin-split king

: Twin-split king Pocket Depth : 18 inches

: 18 inches Thread Count: 300

Real Simple /Dera Burreson

Best Budget Deep Pocket Sheets California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 3.8 /5 Who it’s for: People looking for basic cotton sheets that come in some fun colors and patterns. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer the cooling feel of cotton percale. The California Design Den Cotton Sheets are made entirely from cotton and feature a sateen weave that lends itself to soft, smooth sheets. The sheets can fit mattresses up to 16 inches in depth and have strong corner elastics to ensure they won’t pop off. Plus, they come in plenty of color and pattern options to match your decor style. We found these sheets to be surprisingly well-made, with no snagging, pilling, or loose threads at any point in the testing process, and we were also impressed at the quality of stitching. Stains were effortless to remove—we could even get rid of jojoba oil stains completely with a quick wash. While these sheets weren’t as smooth as other options, we like that they have a denser weight compared to similar sheets. While these sheets are comfortable, they aren’t exactly cooling. So, if you’re looking for cooling sheets to help you stay at a good temperature during the summer, you may want to consider other options. However, if you’re in the market for a pair of well-made, inexpensive cotton sheets, these made a great pick. Price at time of publish: $60 for queen Product Details: Material : Cotton sateen

: Cotton sateen Size Range : Twin-split king

: Twin-split king Pocket Depth : 16 inches

: 16 inches Thread Count: 400 Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Cooling Deep Pocket Sheets Sheex Arctic Aire Max Sheet Set 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sheex Our Ratings Quality 4 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 3.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Who it’s for: People looking for a pair of silky smooth, temperature-regulating sheets. Who it isn’t for: People shopping on a budget. These sheets are silky, soft, and cool to the touch. They’re made with Tencel, the brand name of lyocell, which is a fabric made from processed wood fibers. It doesn’t sound like the most comfortable material, but we can assure you that these sheets are very silky and soft. Tencel also has moisture-wicking properties and prevents night sweats, and we can confirm that we didn’t wake up sweaty once while sleeping with these sheets. Depending on the size you get, these sheets can fit on mattresses between 14 to 20 inches in depth. We liked how the fitted sheet has a reinforced edge that grips the mattress, yielding a better fit than other options. Additionally, these sheets are on the thicker side, but they’re still cool and lightweight to lay under, and they don’t wrinkle a lot. Price-wise, these sheets are on the more expensive side, but the quality pays off. We used these sheets during intense heat waves and found that they still kept us cool. While we wish they came in some more color options, you can’t go wrong with these sheets if you’re looking for something seriously cooling. Price at time of publish: $230 for queen Product Details: Material : Tencel lyocell

: Tencel lyocell Size Range : Full-king

: Full-king Pocket Depth : 14-18 inches

: 14-18 inches Thread Count: 300 Real Simple / Rachel Marek

Best Deep Pocket Percale Sheets Threshold 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set 4.6 Target View On Target Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Texture 4.3 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Who it’s for: People looking for an affordable set of basic, organic cotton sheets. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer heavier sheets. If you’re looking for a basic, inexpensive sheet set to throw on your deep mattress, this option from Threshold makes a great choice. The fitted sheet can cover mattresses up to 18 inches in depth and features reinforced elastic to create a secure hold on your bed corners. We did spot a few loose threads on the pillowcase, but overall felt that the seams were sturdy and well-constructed. This sheet set is made from 100 percent GOTS and Oeko-Tex certified organic cotton, meaning that no harmful chemicals or pollutants were used at any point in the manufacturing process. While they’re made with a percale weave, which typically lends itself to a cool, crisp sheet, we found that they have a softness that’s more similar to a sateen weave. They also felt very light and airy rather than dense and heavy. In addition to being soft, these sheets are also durable. We spilled jojoba oil, coffee, and foundation on these sheets, and were able to remove virtually all evidence of stains in the wash. During our abrasion test, where we rubbed sheets with sandpaper, there was no noticeable difference between the abraded and unabraded areas aside from a few small pills, indicating that these sheets can stand up to lots of tossing and turning. While these sheets may not have the same silkiness or heft as a luxury set, they offer great quality and longevity for the price. Price at time of publish: $65 for queen Product Details: Material : Cotton percale

: Cotton percale Size Range : Twin-Cal king

: Twin-Cal king Pocket Depth : 18 inches

: 18 inches Thread Count: 300 Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Deep Pocket Sateen Sheets Lands' End 400 Thread Count No Iron Sateen Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands End View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Who it’s for: People looking for a luxurious sheet set that has a silky feel without being too heavy. Who it isn’t for: People in search of wrinkle-free sheets. You may not expect buttery smooth, luxurious sheets from Lands’ End, but make no mistake: the brand’s sateen sheet set is the real deal. We absolutely loved the luxe feel of these sheets, which felt lightweight and silky yet still impressively sturdy. In fact, we think they’re among the highest quality sheets we’ve tested. So what makes these sheets so good? For starters, they’re made with American-grown Supima cotton, which is a long-staple cotton variety known for making silky, lustrous sheets—it's one of the most luxurious cotton varieties in the world. Because these sheets are made with a sateen weave, they have a silk-like sheen and a slight crispness that feels great against the skin. They also have good airflow and breathability, which isn’t always the case with sateen; we found that they were cozy and comfortable to sleep in without getting stifling. The flat and fitted sheets offer a generous amount of fabric, accommodating mattresses up to 18 inches in depth. However, we did find that they wrinkle more easily than other sheets, so just be sure to remove them promptly from the dryer. Otherwise, enjoy the luxe look and feel of your new sateen sheets and be prepared to dread getting out of bed each morning. Price at time of publish: $210 for queen Product Details: Material : Cotton sateen

: Cotton sateen Size Range : Twin-split king

: Twin-split king Pocket Depth : 18 inches

: 18 inches Thread Count: 400 Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Best Deep Pocket Linen Sheets Quince European Linen Sheet Set 4.2 Quince View On Onequince.com Our Ratings Quality 3.8 /5

Texture 4.5 /5

Durability 3.9 /5

Value 4.9 /5

Breathability 4.3 /5 Who it’s for: People who want to try linen bedding without investing in very expensive sheets. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer pillowcases with an envelope closure. Made from luxurious European flax, this sheet set from Quince will help you sleep in comfort all year round. Linen is a temperature-regulating material, so it’ll keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and it has a rumpled look that brings a lived-in vibe to your bed. The fitted sheet in this set has a generous amount of fabric that can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches in depth. Linen softens the more you use and wash it, which is something we can attest to. We found that these sheets became incredibly soft after just a few washes and have a barely there feel, so they’re a good option for linen newbies. However, in addition to getting softer, they also became noticeably thinner, which might point to a lack of durability. Another thing to note is that the pillowcases included in this sheet set are quite large—and because they don’t have an envelope closure, they routinely came off our pillows in the night. Despite that, we still feel that this linen sheet set is a great choice for people who are linen-curious and want to try it out on their beds, especially since it feels very soft to begin with. Price at time of publish: $110 for queen Product Details: Material : European flax

: European flax Size Range : Twin-Cal king

: Twin-Cal king Pocket Depth : 16 inches

: 16 inches Thread Count: N/A Real Simple / Dera Burreson

Best Deep Pocket Bamboo Sheets Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Cozy Earth Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Who it’s for: Hot sleepers looking for durable cooling sheets with an extra deep pocket. Who it isn’t for: People shopping for sheets on a budget. Hot sleepers will love the cooling, silky, and luxurious sleeping experience this sheet set provides. Made with bamboo viscose, which is similar to lyocell, these sheets regulate your temperature throughout the night and wick away moisture to prevent night sweats. They also stay remarkably cool to the touch, even after sleeping under them for a while. We were enamored with how soft and silky these sheets are. Making the bed with this sheet set was also pretty easy—we put on the fitted sheet without issue, and were impressed that the fitted sheet can stretch for mattresses up to 20 inches in depth. They also didn't get wrinkly, even after washing. We found these sheets to be quite durable, too. After sleeping with them for six months straight and washing them at least every two weeks, the only signs of wear that occurred were a few loose threads, but otherwise there were no piling or rips. This sheet set is pretty pricey, but treating yourself to hotel-quality bed linens is a worthy investment, especially since they can improve your sleep quality. Price at time of publish: $389 for queen Product Details: Material : Bamboo viscose

: Bamboo viscose Size Range : Twin-split king

: Twin-split king Pocket Depth : 20 inches

: 20 inches Thread Count: N/A Real Simple / Dera Burreson

Best Deep Pocket Eucalyptus Sheets Brielle Home 300 Thread Count Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Who it’s for: Cold sleepers who want a silky smooth sheet set that won’t make them feel too chilly. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a set of temperature-regulating sheets for hot nights. These sheets are very soft, silky, and cool to the touch. The fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 18 inches in depth, and the sateen weave brings a luxe vibe to any bed. The flat sheet also has decorative stitching on the outside, a small touch that nevertheless impressed us. These sheets are made with eucalyptus-derived Tencel, which is a smooth, cooling material that’s also hypoallergenic. They retained their silky touch after multiple washes, and we felt that their luxe feel was a step above other sheets—which is impressive considering their low price. We also didn’t notice any loose threads or signs of wear that occurred with use, making this sheet set a durable pick. While eucalyptus is a temperature-regulating material, we actually preferred using these sheets in the winter instead of summer. We found that we still felt warm sleeping on these sheets in the summer, but once temperatures dropped, we noticed that we stayed at a perfect temperature all night. So while these may not be the sheets that keep you cool during a heat wave, they would make a great choice for people who sleep hot all year round and need winter sheets that aren’t too warm. Price at time of publish: $78 for queen Product Details: Material : Tencel lyocell

: Tencel lyocell Size Range : Twin-Cal king

: Twin-Cal king Pocket Depth : 18 inches

: 18 inches Thread Count: 300

Real Simple / Dera Burreson

Best Deep Pocket Flannel Sheets Peacock Alley Egyptian Cotton Flannel Sheet Set 4.3 Peacock Alley View On Amazon View On Peacockalley.com Our Ratings Quality 4 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 3 /5 Who it’s for: People in search of thick, heavy flannel sheets. Who it isn’t for: People who want more breathable flannel sheets. This flannel sheet set from Peacock Alley is ideal for those seeking heavy, warming sheets. They’re made with 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton which has a buttery and luxurious feel, and the brushed flannel fabric makes them oh-so-cozy. These sheets can fit mattresses up to 17 inches in depth and feature strong elastic all around for a tight fit. We found that these flannel sheets were heavier in comparison to other options, and while that does yield warmer sheets, they aren’t as breathable as others. After a couple of washes and two months of regular use, these sheets did pill, but that’s pretty common with flannel sheets in general. If anything, the texture of these sheets is noticeably soft; they don’t have that scratchy feeling that some flannel sheets have. Despite the pilling, these sheets excel at keeping you warm and toasty, making them a great choice for people who run cold at night or want a heavy, cozy sheet set for winter. Price at time of publish: $250 for queen Product Details: Material : Egyptian cotton

: Egyptian cotton Size Range : Twin-Cal king

: Twin-Cal king Pocket Depth : 17 inches

: 17 inches Thread Count: N/A; 200 GSM Real Simple / Grant Webster