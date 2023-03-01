The 10 Best Deep Conditioners of 2023

Our top pick is the Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner for its ability to nourish and repair hair bonds with a sulfate-, silicone-, and oil-free formula. Plus, it’s suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair, and will help mend split ends and manage frizz.

“Ask yourself questions like: ‘What is my hair missing? What do I want to change about my hair? Is my hair lacking volume or moisture, or is it damaged?’" says Oberg. "Reflecting on those questions will help you search for the conditioner that will give you the results you want to see."

To find the best deep conditioners, we compared formulas while considering factors like ingredients, recommended hair type and texture, and the intended use (during or post-shower). We also consulted Audrey Oberg , a professional hair colorist at Love Lane Salon , on what to consider when choosing a deep conditioner.

Deep conditioner keeps your hair healthy, hydrated, and soft, ultimately serving as the foundation for your post-shower styling regimen. Whether you have over-processed hair or are prone to frizz, deep conditioner brings much-needed hydration and replenishing ingredients to your locks.

Best Overall Deep Conditioner Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who it’s for: People who want a nourishing deep conditioner that works well on color-treated hair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a drugstore conditioner. The Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is a no-brainer for deep conditioning your hair. The formula is suitable for all hair types, including color-treated, as it has no sulfates, which can fade vibrant color into a lackluster hue. If fixing dryness and damage is a concern of yours, opt for this nourishing conditioner that mends split ends, repairs damage, and prevents frizz and flyaways without weighing hair down. For even better results, combine it with the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo and other Olaplex products. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate

Best Drugstore Deep Conditioner L'Oréal Paris EverCreme Deep Nourish Conditioner Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable deep conditioner that nourishes without feeling heavy. Who it isn’t for: People who want an unscented conditioner. This budget-friendly conditioner is dye-, paraben-, and sulfate-free—making it safe for color-treated hair and able to revive brittle strands back to healthy, hydrated glory. It has a warm coconut, amber, and vanilla scent to take your conditioning treatment to the next level, enveloping you in a relaxing aromatic shower. The formula is lightweight but extremely hydrating and keeps your hair silky and full of body. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Apricot oil

Best Deep Conditioner for Natural Hair Melanin Haircare Plumping Deep Conditioner Sephora View On Target View On Sephora View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who need a conditioner to revitalize natural hair without weighing it down. Who it isn’t for: People with very fine or straight hair. If you’re looking for something reparative and rich in moisture for your natural curls, this warm citrus-scented conditioner from Melanin Haircare is an easy choice. It’s ideal for medium to thick hair textures and wavy, curly, and coily hair types. This conditioner attracts and maintains moisture to ensure the elasticity of your curls, keeping them hydrated and frizz-free. Key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, bamboo extract, and biotin work to seal in moisture, reduce frizz, add shine, and improve hair elasticity for bouncier curls. A bonus is its detangling properties, which come in handy when combing through wet post-shower hair. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, bamboo extract, biotin

Best Deep Conditioner for Curly Hair Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a versatile deep conditioner that works as a leave-in treatment, too. Who it isn’t for: People who have naturally straight hair. This multi-functional deep conditioning treatment is a godsend for curly hair. Not only does it function as an in-shower hair treatment, but also doubles as a leave-in conditioner. You can use it daily, but we recommend starting off using it once a week to assess your hydration needs. Apply the treatment after shampooing and comb through with a wide-toothed comb before letting it sit for 30 to 60 minutes. If your hair is a bit dry and dehydrated post-shower, take a small amount of the conditioner and run it from the mid to the ends of your hair for some extra hydration. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter and shea butter

Best Deep Conditioner for Fine Hair Kevin Murphy Angel Hair Masque Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People with fine hair who want a conditioner that isn’t too thick. Who it isn’t for: People who need a ton of hydration. This deep conditioner won't weigh down fine hair but is still hydrating and strengthening. The formula features essential amino acids that tackle damage and is even safe for color-treated hair. Over time, the bamboo extract and antioxidant-rich formula assist in thickening strands and adding volume. The brand recommends massaging this conditioner over your strands and scalp for two to 10 minutes. Since this product aims to add volume, massaging it into the scalp is essential. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Amino acids, bamboo extract, hydrolyzed quinoa

Amino acids, bamboo extract, hydrolyzed quinoa Size: 6.7 ounces

Best Deep Conditioner for Thick Hair Ouai Thick Hair Treatment Masque Sephora View On Amazon View On Target View On Sephora Who it’s for: People with thick hair who need a deeply moisturizing, conditioning treatment. Who it isn’t for: People with thin or fragile hair. It’s no secret that having more hair can mean you need a lot of hydration. For those with thick hair, you’ll want to try out this treatment mask from Ouai—it’s free from sulfates, revives damaged and color-treated hair, and adds loads of shine. If you have bleached hair, this product features illipe and shea butters that soothe overprocessed strands. It’s also suitable for people with keratin- and chemically-treated hair (such as perms). Ouai’s products are known for their aromatic fragrances, and this hair mask is no exception, with an elegant scent profile of rose, bergamot, lychee, cedarwood, and musk. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Almond, olive, and macadamia oils, hydrolyzed keratin and protein, illipe and shea butters

Best Deep Conditioner for Damaged Hair Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who it’s for: People who have damaged strands from overprocessing or heat styling. Who it isn’t for: People with fine or thin hair that’s not overly dry. If your strands are especially damaged, this deep-conditioning hair mask from Briogeo will help bring them back to life. This powerhouse deep conditioner is suitable for all hair types and textures, and its formula is designed to maintain hair hydration and control frizz. It provides minerals to revive hair, strengthening amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that soothe damage and protect against free radicals. The formula is 97 percent naturally derived ingredients to give your hair new life after just a few uses. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Rosehip oil, algae extract, B vitamins

Rosehip oil, algae extract, B vitamins Size: 8 ounces

Best Deep Conditioner for Bleached Hair Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream Leave-In Treatment Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta Who it’s for: People with bleached or processed hair suffering from breakage and dryness. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a leave-in deep conditioner. Anyone with bleached hair can attest that long-term processing can cause your hair to become brittle, dry, and damaged. You may also suffer from some breakage, which is where a deep conditioner comes in. The Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Leave-In Conditioner is a post-shower, leave-in treatment that nourishes each strand to strengthen and improve hair resilience between each coloring session. Apply the product to damp, freshly washed hair before styling. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Cica, coconut oil

Best Leave-In Deep Conditioner K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora Who it’s for: People looking for a leave-in deep conditioner that improves hair hydration after one use. Who it isn’t for: People who want an affordable hair mask. This leave-in hair mask is color-safe, mends split ends, and targets damage and breakage for visibly nourished hair. For those with very damaged hair, this mask is a must-have for reviving your locks. This mask features the brand's patented K18peptide, which is the ideal molecular structure to deeply hydrate the inner layers of the hair and mend broken keratin chains that keep hair strong and full of elasticity. To use this product, skip your regular conditioner and stick with a simple shampoo routine. After getting out of the shower, gently dry your hair and apply a dime-sized amount of the leave-in mask from root to tip. Let the mask work its magic for four minutes and proceed with styling as usual. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Key Ingredients: K18peptide, hydrolyzed wheat protein

