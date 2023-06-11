We spent hours researching the best deck box options, looking at various materials, sizes, and price points. Irwin also shared what shoppers should consider when they’re making a decision about what deck box to buy.

When it comes to wooden deck boxes, Irwin says cedar and teak are “particularly popular for their resistance to rot and insect damage and their ability to age gracefully over time,” but they're more high maintenance than plastic.

Deck boxes typically come in one of two materials—plastic/resin or wood: “[Plastic deck boxes] are typically low-maintenance and can withstand a range of weather conditions,” says Jamie Irwin, editor and landscape designer at Windproof Gazebos. “However, they may not be as durable as other materials and may crack or fade over time.”

When you’re shopping for outdoor furniture, don’t overlook a deck box. This humble storage piece is perfect for storing any items you regularly reach for in your outdoor space, whether that’s gardening tools, pool accessories, or cushions and blankets for outdoor furniture.

Best Overall Deck Box Keter Premier 150-Gallon Deck Box Wayfair View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Target What Stands Out This durable, weather-resistant deck box has a 150-gallon capacity and a 600-pound weight limit. What Could Be Improved It’s only available in one color option. This dark gray and black deck box has an 150-gallon capacity, with a weight limit of 600 pounds. It’s made from resin material that is designed to resist weather, UV damage, water, rust, rot, and mold. The hinges are made with hydraulic pistons for a smooth open and slow close, so the deck box won’t slam shut on your hand. The box is also lockable, keeping your belongings secure at all times. Just note that it only comes in one color option, which may be too dark for shoppers who prefer a lighter-toned deck box. Plus, the price tag may be high for buyers on a budget. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: Resin | Dimensions: 25.4 x 61 x 28.5 inches | Capacity: 150 gallons

Best Budget Deck Box Suncast 22-Gallon Small Deck Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target What Stands Out This small, affordable deck box doubles as a seat. What Could Be Improved It’s not ventilated. Made from a water-resistant poly resin, this flip-top deck box also doubles as a seat. It weighs less than 10 pounds when empty, so it’s easy to assemble and move around as needed. This deck box is one of the smallest on our list, with a capacity of 22 gallons. Shoppers can use it to store items like sports equipment or grilling tools, but it won’t be large enough for patio furniture cushions or pool floats. It’s ideal for people furnishing a small patio or yard, but may not suit people who have a lot of items to store. Keep in mind that this deck box isn’t ventilated, so it may not be great for storing items prone to mold or mildew. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: Resin | Dimensions: 20.5 x 22 x 17 inches | Capacity: 22 gallons

Best Splurge Deck Box Sand & Stable Amagansett 195-Gallon Wood Cabinet Deck Box Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out This unique cabinet-style storage piece is made from solid acacia wood. What Could Be Improved The shelving design limits what you can store. This outdoor storage piece made of two stacked cabinets is a great pick for design-minded shoppers looking for something a bit different. Made from solid acacia wood, it comes in two different stains—french gray or golden teak—and has a storage capacity of just over 195 gallons. There’s an adjustable storage shelf in each cabinet, and the shelves can be removed if you need to store tall items. The acacia wood material can resist weather, water, and rust, but it isn’t rot-resistant. And this storage piece is best for a space where it can rest against a wall with a tip-over restraint installed—rather than as a standalone item. Price at time of publish: $579 Material: Acacia wood | Dimensions: 64 x 32 x 22 inches | Capacity: 195 gallons

Best Weather-Resistant Deck Box Lifetime 130-Gallon Outdoor Storage Deck Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out The polyethylene material and water-resistant seal make this deck box a great fit for all seasons. What Could Be Improved It weighs 48 pounds when empty, so it’s not easy to move around. This deck box is made from polyethylene (plastic) and comes in four different colors: white, gray, sand, and sand/brown. The material is UV-resistant, weatherproof, and waterproof, and the steel hinges are weather-resistant, too. Plus, the lid has a spring hinge to prevent the top from slamming shut. This deck box is on the larger side, offering 130 gallons of storage space, but it’s made from heavy material: It weighs 48 pounds when empty and doesn’t have wheels. This means it’s not a great fit for people who want to move their deck box around to different areas in their yard or patio. Price at time of publish: $183 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 27.2 x 60 x 24 inches | Capacity: 130 gallons

Best Wicker Deck Box Hampton Bay Laguna Point Storage Coffee Table The Home Depot View On Home Depot What Stands Out This wicker deck box doubles as a coffee table. What Could Be Improved It’s not fully watertight. This deck box doubles as an outdoor coffee table thanks to a clear glass tabletop on the lid. Made with a steel frame and hand-woven resin wicker, it’s available in a brown or light brown finish. The resin material is resistant to rust, UV damage, weather damage, and water. But due to the wicker design, this deck box is ventilated but not fully watertight—so you probably won’t want to use it to store items that could be damaged by rain. Price at time of publish: $206 Material: Steel frame, resin wicker, glass tabletop | Dimensions: 20.50 x 40 x 20 inches | Capacity: Not listed

Best Wood Deck Box Cambridge Casual Teak Outdoor Storage Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What Stands Out This solid teak wooden box is a stylish option that can double as an outdoor table. What Could Be Improved The slatted lid and sides offer ventilation, but this deck box isn’t weatherproof. This storage box is made from solid teak wood, with a slatted lid, base, and sides for ventilation. While the teak wood itself is weatherproof, the slatted design exposes the inside of the box to UV rays and precipitation, which is something shoppers should keep in mind. Teak will naturally turn gray over time, unless you seal the wood to keep the light brown color. This deck box is a great option for storing pool floats, water toys, or other items that can get wet without damage. Price at time of publish: $460 Material: Teak wood | Dimensions: 39.5 x 48 x 23.5 inches | Capacity: 89 gallons

Best Large Deck Box Keter Java 230-Gallon Deck Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out The 230-gallon capacity is a great option for storing large patio cushions, pool floats, or other bulky items. What Could Be Improved It’s difficult to move around when full. This extra-large deck box is made from weather-resistant resin, which holds up to UV rays, water, rust, rot, and weather. The resin material has a rattan-style textured design and built-in ventilation slots on two sides of the deck box. The lid has soft-close hinges to prevent any accidents, and while this deck box doesn’t come with a built-in lock, it’s compatible with padlocks. The generous storage capacity makes this a great option for storing large items like patio cushions or pool floats. Just know that at almost 60 pounds when empty, this box is difficult to move around—especially when full. Price at time of publish: $336 Material: Resin | Dimensions: 33.8 x 57.8 x 32.6 | Capacity: 230 gallons

Best Small Deck Box Keter City 30-Gallon Deck Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out This small deck box has handles that make it easy to move around. What Could Be Improved The small size means this deck box doesn’t double as a seat or bench. A small deck box, like this 30-gallon option, is a great pick for compact spaces like a city patio or little backyard. This resin deck box, which holds up to rain, snow, heat, and humidity, is a great place to stash small gardening tools, outdoor games, or pool accessories. It has handles for easy portability, and a lockable lid to keep your items safe. The dark brown resin is textured to look like wooden planks, so this deck box can match all sorts of outdoor decor. Just know that this deck box doesn’t really double as a seat the way some larger items do. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Resin | Dimensions: 21.7 x 22.7 x 17.3 inches | Capacity: 30 gallons

Best Rolling Deck Box Raymour & Flanigan Sanders Outdoor Cushion Box Raymour & Flanigan View On Raymourflanigan.com What Stands Out The wheels make this wooden deck box easy to move around on flat surfaces. What Could Be Improved It has a 50-pound weight limit, so you can’t use this box for storing many heavy items. This eucalyptus wood deck box comes in two finishes, natural and gray wash.There are four wheels, making it easy to maneuver around any flat areas. It has a lower weight limit than resin deck boxes or options without wheels—according to the manufacturer, it can safely hold a maximum of 50 pounds. That makes this a good option for storing outdoor cushions, beach towels, or picnic blankets. While the material is weatherproof, you may want to keep this deck box covered when you’re not using it to extend its lifespan, and keep it away from standing water when possible. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: Eucalyptus wood | Dimensions: 19 x 47.5 x 18 inches | Capacity: Not listed