You may feel like it’s a little too early to start your holiday shopping, but trust us, you won’t want to miss this huge beauty sale.

Amazon’s annual Holiday Beauty Haul sale began this week, and there are more than 1,000 deals on skincare, makeup, hair care, and more. The two-week sale offers steep savings on holiday gifts (like T3’s Featherweight hair dryer), but it’s also a great chance to stock up on everyday items, like night creams and hair masks.

The 10 Best Beauty Deals

The assortment this year includes an array of highly rated and best-selling products from popular drugstore brands like Revlon, Cetaphil, Burt’s Bees, and Cerave. And premium beauty brands that you’d find in department and higher end stores, like Olaplex, Laneige, Elizabeth Arden, and Elemis, are also included.

And in terms of savings, shoppers can get items for up to 65 percent off. Case in point: the Finishing Touch Flawless Nu cordless electric razor, which is marked down from $40 to $14, putting it at its lowest price ever. The rechargeable cordless razor is designed to be used without water, soap, or shaving cream.

The brand writes that its size and attachments make it a bit more advanced and versatile than its wildly popular Flawless facial hair remover, which makes this deal even more compelling. And this style has earned 5,000 five-star ratings from owners who love its comfortable handle, gentle touch, and efficiency.

Another compelling offer applies to the reviewer-loved Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 hair dryer styler. The hair tool is Revlon’s new and improved One-Step gadget, which offers a lighter feel, smaller (more nimble) size, more heat settings, and a new ceramic barrel that helps to prevent damage from heat.

The round brush is a hair dryer and styler in one, and it’s earned 5,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its time-saving design and overall functionality. Many say it’s the secret to getting a salon-worthy blowout at home, and right now, it’s on sale for $48.

And there are plenty of deals in the Holiday Beauty Haul sale that won’t cost you more than $10, like the highly reviewed Latme ice facial roller that’s 45 percent off. The now-$9 tool offers icy relief for puffiness, headaches, and migraines. And according to reviewers, the versatile find also helped to improve dull skin, dark circles, and muscle soreness. One even called it, the “best money I’ve ever spent.”

Bio-Oil’s vitamin E skincare oil is another that’s now under $10. While the best-selling body oil has become famous for improving the look of scars and stretchmarks, it can also be used on your face and body to hydrate skin. You can apply it to dull hair, blistered hands, and dry cuticles, too. It’s racked up 67,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers love that it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic, so it’s safe for those with acne-prone skin.

Tons of editor-loved products are featured throughout the sale, including OGX’s Thick and Full shampoo conditioner set. The duo is designed to treat damaged hair, making tresses look full, hydrated, and shiny. More than 2,700 purchasers gave it a five-star rating, and Real Simple’s shopping editor also loved that it made her hair look healthier and shinier after just one wash.

There are more than 1,000 beauty deals now featured in Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul sale. Head there to browse the full assortment, or save yourself some time by starting with this curated list featuring some of the best ones below. Popular brands and items may move fast, so be sure to grab what you want before products run out of stock.

Best Skincare Deals

Don’t wait until the New Year to resolve to take better care of your skin. Ramp up your skincare routine with skincare staples, like brightening vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing collagen. And for those interested in reaping the anti-aging benefits of retinol, Elizabeth Arden’s retinol night serum capsules with 1,600 five-star ratings are a great place to start. The individually packaged doses ensure that the wrinkle- and spot-reducing serum is always at its most potent.

Best Hair Care Deals

Gadgets, like hair dryers, blow dry brushes, straighteners, and curlers are all going for less along with hair masks and cleansers. In fact, one of Amazon’s best-selling sets, Wow Skin Science’s apple cider vinegar shampoo and conditioner duo, is included. The combo, which utilizes vinegar to remove buildup and improve the health of your scalp, has earned 42,000 five-star ratings.

Best Makeup Deals

Whether you’re ready to experiment with your current routine or stock up on your favorites, there’s plenty to consider. Eyeshadow palettes are a fun way to shake up your go-to look while something like L’Oréal Paris’ Lash Paradise mascara is one item you can buy in bulk and feel confident about loving for years to come. The volumizing mascara with 63,000 five-star ratings even comes with double discounts right now thanks to a coupon, which can be applied on top of the sale price.

Best Oral Care Deals

If it’s been a minute since your toothbrush was replaced, now’s the time to snag one on sale. AquaSonic’s Black Series Ultrasonic whitening toothbrush is an easy choice considering it’s racked up 67,000 five-star ratings and achieved a best-seller status. The affordable option even comes with eight replacement heads. And while this offer lasts, it’s both on sale and discounted thanks to a coupon featured in the listing, bringing it down to $36.

Best Nail Care Deals

With the coldest, driest months of the year almost here, now’s the time to make sure you’re prepared to give your skin, including your cuticles, some extra TLC. You can snag both hand creams and cuticle oils, like OPI’s ProSpa oil, at discounted prices. The hydrating oil is one of Amazon’s best-selling cuticle oil’s overall, and like many of the products to make this list, it’s received an impressive number of five-star ratings— over 9,900. If you clean your house often, tend to wash your hands frequently, or go through a lot of hand sanitizer, you’ll want to have this on hand.