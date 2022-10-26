Shopping The 35 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Annual Beauty Sale Including deals on Olay retinol moisturizers, Laneige serums, Olaplex hair care, and more. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. Published on October 26, 2022 06:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon

You may feel like it's a little too early to start your holiday shopping, but trust us, you won't want to miss this huge beauty sale. Amazon's annual Holiday Beauty Haul sale began this week, and there are more than 1,000 deals on skincare, makeup, hair care, and more. The two-week sale offers steep savings on holiday gifts (like T3’s Featherweight hair dryer), but it’s also a great chance to stock up on everyday items, like night creams and hair masks. The 10 Best Beauty Deals Best Overall: Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Styler, $48 (was $70) Under-$10: Latme Ice Facial Roller, $9, (was $17) Editor-Loved: OGX Thick and Full Shampoo Conditioner Set, $22 (was $28) Trending: Revlon Volcanic Oil Absorbing Face Roller, $12 (was $15) 65% Off: Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Cordless Electric Razor, $14 (was $40) Bio-Oil Vitamin E Skincare Oil, $9 (was $12) Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer, $31 with coupon (was $40) Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack, $15 (was $24) Cerave Skin Renewing Night Cream Vitamin C Serum Bundle, $41 (was $51) Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit, $25 (was $28) The assortment this year includes an array of highly rated and best-selling products from popular drugstore brands like Revlon, Cetaphil, Burt’s Bees, and Cerave. And premium beauty brands that you’d find in department and higher end stores, like Olaplex, Laneige, Elizabeth Arden, and Elemis, are also included. And in terms of savings, shoppers can get items for up to 65 percent off. Case in point: the Finishing Touch Flawless Nu cordless electric razor, which is marked down from $40 to $14, putting it at its lowest price ever. The rechargeable cordless razor is designed to be used without water, soap, or shaving cream. The brand writes that its size and attachments make it a bit more advanced and versatile than its wildly popular Flawless facial hair remover, which makes this deal even more compelling. And this style has earned 5,000 five-star ratings from owners who love its comfortable handle, gentle touch, and efficiency. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $40); amazon.com. Another compelling offer applies to the reviewer-loved Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 hair dryer styler. The hair tool is Revlon’s new and improved One-Step gadget, which offers a lighter feel, smaller (more nimble) size, more heat settings, and a new ceramic barrel that helps to prevent damage from heat. The round brush is a hair dryer and styler in one, and it’s earned 5,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its time-saving design and overall functionality. Many say it’s the secret to getting a salon-worthy blowout at home, and right now, it’s on sale for $48. Amazon To buy: $48 (was $70), amazon.com. The 12 Best Face Sunscreens of 2022 And there are plenty of deals in the Holiday Beauty Haul sale that won’t cost you more than $10, like the highly reviewed Latme ice facial roller that’s 45 percent off. The now-$9 tool offers icy relief for puffiness, headaches, and migraines. And according to reviewers, the versatile find also helped to improve dull skin, dark circles, and muscle soreness. One even called it, the “best money I’ve ever spent.” Amazon To buy: $9, (was $17); amazon.com. Bio-Oil’s vitamin E skincare oil is another that’s now under $10. While the best-selling body oil has become famous for improving the look of scars and stretchmarks, it can also be used on your face and body to hydrate skin. You can apply it to dull hair, blistered hands, and dry cuticles, too. It’s racked up 67,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers love that it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic, so it’s safe for those with acne-prone skin. Courtesy To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com. Tons of editor-loved products are featured throughout the sale, including OGX’s Thick and Full shampoo conditioner set. The duo is designed to treat damaged hair, making tresses look full, hydrated, and shiny. More than 2,700 purchasers gave it a five-star rating, and Real Simple’s shopping editor also loved that it made her hair look healthier and shinier after just one wash. Courtesy To buy: $22 (was $28); amazon.com. There are more than 1,000 beauty deals now featured in Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul sale. Head there to browse the full assortment, or save yourself some time by starting with this curated list featuring some of the best ones below. Popular brands and items may move fast, so be sure to grab what you want before products run out of stock. Amazon Best Skincare Deals Don’t wait until the New Year to resolve to take better care of your skin. Ramp up your skincare routine with skincare staples, like brightening vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing collagen. And for those interested in reaping the anti-aging benefits of retinol, Elizabeth Arden’s retinol night serum capsules with 1,600 five-star ratings are a great place to start. The individually packaged doses ensure that the wrinkle- and spot-reducing serum is always at its most potent. Elizabeth Arden Retinol Night Serum Capsules, $46 (was $54) RoC Multi Correxion Vitamin C Facial Serum, $25 (was $33) IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $44 (was $55) Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum, $32 (was $45) Elemis Pro Collagen Eye Revive Mask, $68 (was $85) Amazon Best Hair Care Deals Gadgets, like hair dryers, blow dry brushes, straighteners, and curlers are all going for less along with hair masks and cleansers. In fact, one of Amazon’s best-selling sets, Wow Skin Science’s apple cider vinegar shampoo and conditioner duo, is included. The combo, which utilizes vinegar to remove buildup and improve the health of your scalp, has earned 42,000 five-star ratings. Wow Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo Conditioner Set, $23 (was $26) All About Curls High Definition Gel, $10 (was $14) Toccess Big Hair Claw Clips Four-Pack, $9 (was $18) Conair Double Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer, $20 (was $35) Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Moisturizing Mask, $14 (was $21) Amazon Best Makeup Deals Whether you’re ready to experiment with your current routine or stock up on your favorites, there’s plenty to consider. Eyeshadow palettes are a fun way to shake up your go-to look while something like L’Oréal Paris’ Lash Paradise mascara is one item you can buy in bulk and feel confident about loving for years to come. The volumizing mascara with 63,000 five-star ratings even comes with double discounts right now thanks to a coupon, which can be applied on top of the sale price. L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $8 (was $13) Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $20 (was $23) Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $41 (was $54) Urban Decay All Nighter Long Makeup Setting Spray, $25 (was $33) Honest Beauty CC SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer, $22 (was $24) Amazon Best Oral Care Deals If it’s been a minute since your toothbrush was replaced, now’s the time to snag one on sale. AquaSonic’s Black Series Ultrasonic whitening toothbrush is an easy choice considering it’s racked up 67,000 five-star ratings and achieved a best-seller status. The affordable option even comes with eight replacement heads. And while this offer lasts, it’s both on sale and discounted thanks to a coupon featured in the listing, bringing it down to $36. Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $36 with coupon (was $60) Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $41 with coupon (was $46) Auraglow LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit, $65 with coupon (was $100) Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $26 (was $40) Nicwell Cordless Water Flosser, $30 (was $80) Amazon Best Nail Care Deals With the coldest, driest months of the year almost here, now’s the time to make sure you’re prepared to give your skin, including your cuticles, some extra TLC. You can snag both hand creams and cuticle oils, like OPI’s ProSpa oil, at discounted prices. The hydrating oil is one of Amazon’s best-selling cuticle oil’s overall, and like many of the products to make this list, it’s received an impressive number of five-star ratings— over 9,900. If you clean your house often, tend to wash your hands frequently, or go through a lot of hand sanitizer, you’ll want to have this on hand. 