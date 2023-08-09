Daybeds come in a myriad of styles. Some are more akin to sofas while others have trundles for sleeping or drawers to contain clutter, so the best one is going to come down to your furniture needs. To help narrow your search, we scrupulously researched daybeds, considering factors like type, material, bed size, and assembly to make our final picks. We also reached out to Cheung and Bradley for expert tips on shopping for daybeds.

“We like to use daybeds to bridge two seating areas in larger rooms,” say Alicia Cheung and Eva Bradley, interior designers at studioHEIMAT. “Where you might put a bench or a tete-a-tete, you can also consider using a daybed if the proportions work better for your space.”

A daybed is one of the most functional furniture pieces you can have in your home, especially if you’re tight on space. Doubling as both a couch and a bed, it creates a stylish place for unwinding or sleeping and balances out your other furnishings.

Best Overall Daybed Thuma The Daybed Thuma View On Thuma.co What Stands Out This daybed has a tool-free assembly process, which makes setup a breeze. What Could Be Improved It’s expensive, and not the most designer-friendly option. While stylish and functional, daybeds are notoriously difficult to assemble. Enter The Daybed from Thuma: Its innovative design boasts a tool-free assembly process that uses Japanese joinery, so you can simply slide everything into place and enjoy your new furniture. Because Thuma is Greenguard Gold Certified, meaning it’s undergone a rigorous certification process to guarantee low emissions, this daybed is also a sustainably-minded pick. In addition to its streamlined assembly, this daybed has some other functional aspects. It uses double-strength slats lined with felt that lock into place to reduce noise and prevent mattress slippage and movement, and it has an under-bed height of 9 inches to sneak in extra storage capacity. Since the frame is made from solid repurposed rubberwood, this bed is also durable. It only comes in one size (twin), and the mattress is not included. The Daybed also stands out for its versatility. Instead of a traditional headboard or rail, Thuma uses a configurable pillow board for added comfort and practicality. For instance, you can remove the pillow board to use your daybed for seating while entertaining, then add it back for a guest who's spending the night. It also comes in three handcrafted wood finishes and pillow board colors to match your new daybed to your space. Price at time of publish: From $1,095 Upholstery: Polyester pebbled linen-weave on the pillow board | Frame: Solid rubberwood | Dimensions: 80 x 44 x 35 inches | Bed Size: Twin

Best Budget Daybed Jurmerry Metal Daybed Frame Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out With its chic metal frame, this daybed is quite durable and not very imposing. What Could Be Improved It doesn’t have a soft headboard. The Jurmerry Metal Daybed proves you don't need to spend a fortune to find a style and lasting daybed. It has a solid metal frame that not only gives it a sleek look but also makes it far more durable than other inexpensive options made with particle board. The frame comes in three finish options, like bronze and white, so you can opt for a shabby-chic or modern vibe. This daybed is in a chaise style and only comes in twin size. While it doesn't have a lot of extra features like a trundle, it provides a foot of under-bed storage to help you stay organized. It includes steel slats that offer great mattress support, and it features a non-slip bed base for comfortable snoozing. The assembly process is also pretty straightforward and doesn't require any tools. Since the frame is made from metal, this daybed is easy to keep clean. We also like how the frame is designed with rounded corners, so it won't be as painful to bump into, making it safer for kids. All in all, you can't go wrong with this elegant, durable daybed, especially given its budget-friendly price—just remember that you'll have to provide the mattress yourself. Price at time of publish: $157 Upholstery: None | Frame: Metal | Dimensions: 78 x 40 x 35 inches | Bed Size: Twin

Best Splurge Daybed Crate & Barrel Bedford Daybed With Trundle Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel What Stands Out This daybed contains a trundle and can transform into a queen-sized bed. What Could Be Improved If you customize your daybed, it will take months for it to arrive at your home. You can't go wrong with this striking, sophisticated daybed from Crate & Barrel. While simple in its silhouette, this daybed has some smart design features that make it worth the splurge. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary daybed, but it actually includes a hidden trundle disguised as a front rail. If you pull the trundle out further, it pops into a queen-sized bed for overnight guests, but you'd never know just by looking at its sleek frame. Crate & Barrel also gives you a couple of ways to customize your daybed. You can choose one of its 200+ fabrics options for upholstery, including stain-resistant performance fabrics, durable velvets and chenilles, and weather-resistant options for outdoor use, and order free swatches to help make up your mind. You can also select your ideal leg finish to match the rest of your furnishings. However, if you go the customized route, it'll take a couple of months before your daybed is ready for delivery. Beyond looks, this daybed is also incredibly comfortable. The mattress cushion is filled with high-resiliency and high-density foam, preventing it from deflating with use. Kiln-dried wood is used to make the bed—one of the most durable furniture materials around—which guarantees this daybed won't warp or break down with wear. Plus, you don't have to deal with assembly since Crate & Barrel's White Glove service will take care of that for you. And if you're worried it won't fit in your narrow hallway or entryway, it can be disassembled to squeeze into a tight space. Price at time of publish: $3,399 Upholstery: Chenille is the in-stock option, varies for customizable pieces | Frame: Solid hardwood | Dimensions: 93 x 37 x 25 inches | Bed Size: Twin, queen

Best Daybed With Trundle Pottery Barn Farmhouse Daybed With Trundle Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn What Stands Out This high-quality daybed has a beautiful design and is expertly crafted and hand-finished. What Could Be Improved There aren’t any customization options, so you can’t match the wood finish to your existing furnishings. While trundles are a common daybed feature, the Pottery Barn Farmhouse Daybed stands out thanks to its beautiful design. Its trundle is tucked away in a smooth wooden drawer that blends in with the rest of the frame, making it look like a sophisticated chaise instead of a typical guest bed. It provides additional sleeping space for two visitors, though keep in mind the mattress is sold separately. This daybed also has plenty of style. Its distressed hardwood frame and trim add some rustic flair, while its clean silhouette adds modern elegance. Each piece is hand finished by expert craftsmen, which gives it an heirloom quality. Plus, the kiln-dried wood frame prevents warping, cracking, and wear, so it's a purchase that’ll last. This trundle doesn't have any customization options, so if you'd prefer a different finish, you'd have to DIY it. We like that it has a slat roll foundation instead of a box spring, which is much more supportive and ensures your mattress doesn't move around. If you're worried about assembly, Pottery Barn's White Glove delivery service will put together your trundle for you. Price at time of publish: $1,599 Upholstery: None | Frame: Solid meranti wood, sungkai veneers, kiln-dried wood, MDF, and engineered wood | Dimensions: 81.5 x 43.5 x 36 inches | Bed Size: Twin

Best Daybed With Storage Inclake Twin Size Daybed Frame Walmart View On Walmart What Stands Out It has a soft velvet headboard and pleated details. What Could Be Improved Assembly is required, which may be tricky for people who live alone or aren’t handy. You may not expect Walmart to offer such a classy daybed, but make no mistake: The Inclake Daybed makes for a stunning focal point in your living room or nursery. The velvet upholstered headboard oozes luxury, and the pleated details add extra visual appeal. Its cozy fabric and built-in armrests are inviting, and its clean lines give it a modern touch. Plus, because it's upholstered, you don't have to worry about little ones running into your furniture and getting hurt by sharp corners. While many daybeds include shelves and cubbies, this one is extra practical because its storage is on wheels. The drawers glide out on hardwood and carpet, so staying organized is a breeze, and they offer plenty of space to stash toys, books, or other belongings. While this daybed includes mattress slats as opposed to box springs for support, the frame is made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and particle board, which aren't as durable. This daybed comes in three fabric colors—beige, blue, and gray—to match your existing decor. Some assembly is required for this daybed, so you may want to have a friend around when it gets delivered. But all tools are included in the package, and you'll feel quite accomplished when your stylish daybed is put together. Price at time of publish: From $444 Upholstery: Velvet | Frame: MDF, particle board | Dimensions: 81 x 42.50 x 37 inches | Bed Size: Twin

Best Small Daybed Anthropologie Bouclé Jonah Daybed Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What Stands Out The graceful design of this daybed adds a luxe touch to any room. What Could Be Improved It needs to be professionally cleaned, which can be inconvenient. Leave it to Anthropologie to come up with a compact yet chic daybed that's perfect for cramped quarters. At 17 inches tall and 70 inches wide, it can tuck away into a small room, and its simple silhouette ensures it won't create visual clutter. The plush seat cushion adds an inviting touch, making this daybed extra cozy to lounge on. Just because this daybed is small doesn't mean it can't be luxurious. Small details like gold accents on the legs and bouclé upholstery make this daybed look and feel high-end. With a frame of solid oak wood and metal, it's also quite durable. However, it does need to be professionally cleaned, so it may not be ideal if you have small kids or pets. This daybed is 26 inches long, so it's a bit too narrow to use as a spare bed. However, you can squeeze some extra storage under its legs. Additionally, it includes a bolster pillow, which functions like a sculptural armrest, and it attaches to the cushion so it won't fall off or get misplaced. Best of all, there's no assembly required. Price at time of publish: $1,198 Upholstery: Polyester, nylon | Frame: Solid oak wood, metal | Dimensions: 26 x 70 x 17 inches | Bed Size: Not applicable

Best Large Daybed Mercer41 Chadlee Upholstered Daybed Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out This daybed comes in three sizes and has 12 inches of storage under the bed. What Could Be Improved The frame isn't made from the most durable material, which can cause the daybed to warp or crack over time. If you're looking for a daybed that functions more like a bed than a couch, consider the Mercer41 Chadlee Upholstered Daybed. In addition to the standard twin, it comes in full and queen sizes for more room to toss and turn. It also comes in a variety of cozy linen and velvet upholstery options to match your guest or bedroom. This daybed uses wooden slats as opposed to a box spring, which adds more support and prevents your mattress from moving around for uninterrupted sleep. While it doesn't come with a trundle to fit extra guests, it does have 12 inches of under-bed storage for keeping toys or stowing away clutter, boosting its functionality. Assembly is required, but the process is straightforward and doesn't require extra power tools. Still, the manufacturer recommends you have a friend around to help you. The frame of this daybed is made with MDF, so it's not the most durable option. For lasting furniture, solid hardwood is ideal, but MDF is more affordable. If you don't mind this daybed wearing down a little faster, it's a way to bring mid-century style and practical sleeping space to your home while sticking to your budget. Price at time of publish: From $613 Upholstery: Velvet, linen | Frame: MDF and solid wood | Dimensions: 33 x 41.5 x 78 inches for twin, 33 x 56.5 x 78 inches for full, 33 x 62.5 x 83 inches for queen | Bed Size: Twin, full, or queen

Best Velvet Daybed West Elm Shelter Daybed West Elm View On West Elm What Stands Out You can customize this daybed with 50 different shades, including stain-resistant and high-durability options. What Could Be Improved This model doesn’t offer any under-bed storage. With its unbelievably plush cushions and lustrous fabric, the West Elm Shelter Daybed is a must for any living space. The daybed’s symmetrical pillows and smooth lines make an eye-catching addition and the deep seat beckons you to curl up in its comfort. The seat cushion contains high-resiliency foam cores, which ensure it'll stay just as springy as the day they arrived. Part of what makes this daybed so exquisite is the craftsmanship included in its design. For example, the frame and legs are hand-built with kiln-dried wood, which is one of the most durable materials you can use for furniture. It also includes reinforced joinery, which makes it extra stable. The cushions are reversible, too, for added practicality, and they're made with sinuous springs that provide lasting seat support. While it doesn’t offer under-bed storage, it oozes style and comfort. The construction of this daybed is one of its highlights, but it's not the only thing that makes it splurge-worthy. West Elm provides you with two key customization options to select your ideal width and upholstery fabric. Its offerings include high-durability and stain-resistant performance velvets, so you don't have to sacrifice style if you live with messy kids or pets. While technically there is assembly required, West Elm's White Glove service will piece your daybed together for you. Price at time of publish: From $999 Upholstery: Varies, includes velvet, chenille, linen, and twill | Frame: Kiln-dried solid and engineered wood | Dimensions: 71 x 32 x 28.5 inches or 86 x 39 x 31 inches | Bed Size: Twin

Best Leather Daybed Article Sven Charme Tan Leather Chaise Lounge Article View On Article.com What Stands Out This mid-century-inspired daybed is made with excellent craftsmanship. What Could Be Improved It's narrow for sleeping but suitable for lounging. There's something about a leather daybed that just screams luxury. Article's Sven Charme Chaise Lounge is a riff on its popular Sven sofa, complete with tufted accents, clean lines, and lots of mid-century appeal. While this daybed might be a little narrow for sleeping, the super-soft leather and attached bolster pillow invite plenty of lounging. Like its other furniture pieces, Article put a lot of quality in this daybed. The cornerblocked frame is made from solid hardwood, which makes it extra sturdy, and high-density foam filling provides lasting plushness to the seat cushion. It also uses Pirelli webbing, a hallmark of high-quality furniture, in its seat support system. Assembly is required, but according to Article, it shouldn't take more than five minutes. This daybed features full-aniline leather, which is a top-grain leather known for its smooth touch and natural look. As such, scars, creases, and other imperfections can be seen in the upholstery, but that's what gives it character. As you use your daybed, the material will continue to soften and take on a vintage, rustic look. Plus, the leather is easy to keep clean: just give it a wipe every so often to keep it looking pristine. Price at time of publish: $1,499 Upholstery: Leather | Frame: Solid wood | Dimensions: 25 x 79 x 32 inches | Bed Size: Not applicable