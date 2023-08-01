We compared formulas to find the best dandruff shampoos while considering factors such as formula, hair type, and scalp sensitivity. In addition to Dr. Nazarian, we also consulted dermatologist Dr. Aanchal Panth for tips on what to keep top of mind when shopping. Our top picks battle the main symptoms of dandruff, while also leaving hair healthy and shiny, regardless of your budget or hair type.

“Often what people mistake as ‘dryness’ is the flakiness of the scalp—what we call dandruff. This dandruff is in reality an inflammation of the scalp typically caused by yeast, known as seborrheic dermatitis. You can tell you have this in several ways: itch, redness, flaking,” says dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian.

If you’ve been dealing with dandruff for a long time or just recently noticed your scalp starting to flake or itch, don’t panic. Approximately 50 percent of the general population deals with dandruff, and you can manage symptoms with the right shampoo.

It’s pH-balancing, vegan, silicone-, sulfate-, palm-, and plastic-free, and is the equivalent of two to three bottles of shampoo. It does not contain active ingredients such as ketoconazole, pyrithione zinc, or salicylic acid though, so it’s not as effective on moderate to severe dandruff.

In search of a gentle shampoo bar that’s natural, vegan, and has zero soap cleansing agents? Say hello to this option from the clean beauty brand Superzero. This quick-foaming bar will lather right up when both the hair and bar are wet and then applied to the hair in circular motions.

This bar is not for severe dandruff or those who want active ingredients like ketoconazole or pyrithione zinc.

This travel-friendly bar lathers up well and fights dandruff with plant-derived ingredients.

This powerhouse shampoo contains 3 percent salicylic acid, lactic acid, and binchotan charcoal to exfoliate and ultimately reduce buildup caused by dandruff, psoriasis, or seborrheic dermatitis (AKA facial dandruff). The formula is topped off with tea tree oil to soothe your scalp, and it won’t strip the hair of necessary moisture and nutrients. It’s suitable for all hair types, but it’s especially suited for oily scalps that need extra exfoliation. Those who are fragrance sensitive, however, may not tolerate the herbal scent.

This shampoo is gentle enough to use every day; however, those with more severe dandruff may not find it strong enough to be effective, or may find that it takes longer to work. It’s also much more expensive than other options on our list, but worth it if you’re looking for something truly gentle.

If you’re hesitant to try anti-dandruff shampoo because you’re worried it’ll be too harsh, this gentle option is a good place to start for a healthier scalp . It uses active plant extracts and amino acids to relieve scalp irritation and decrease dandruff. Its main ingredient, bee propolis, is a resin-like substance that has been used since ancient times as a topical antiseptic and healer .

It uses plant extracts and amino acids to help treat dandruff while also soothing your scalp.

With 3 percent salicylic acid, this 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner contains a higher concentration than most other over-the-counter products. If you’ve tried other formulas with no positive outcome, then it’s time to bring in the big guns, and this product helps treat dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis. Since it has several active ingredients like salicylic acid and tea tree oil in larger amounts, it’s not a product you should use every day, and it may be too drying for those with damaged hair.

If you’re also in the market for a coinciding conditioner, you can opt for the brand’s Flake-Free Duo that bundles both the balancing shampoo and nourishing conditioner. This product is perfect for those with mild to moderate dandruff, so if you have more severe dandruff, you should either try shampooing with this every day or use a different clinical-strength shampoo.

This formula from Jupiter is FDA-approved to soothe and nourish the scalp while also providing relief from itchiness and irritation at the scalp. Using a pH-balanced shampoo, like this one from Jupiter, helps maintain a healthy scalp affected by fungal dandruff. Beyond controlling oil and minimizing skin flaking, it also strengthens damaged hair to reduce breakage. All that, and it’s wrapped in a yummy fragrance mix of lavender, vanilla, sage, and mint? Say less.

This product may not be strong enough for those with severe dandruff.

Pyrithione zinc is the star of the show in this anti-dandruff shampoo from First Aid Beauty. Studies show that this ingredient is effective at treating dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, and this formula exfoliates the scalp to remove flakes without drying out hair. It is also sulfate- and phthalate-free, making it a great choice for color-treated hair types. It also contains ingredients like calendula to help soothe scalp irritation, as well as colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera, and allantoin for extra moisture.

Oribe is a brand that’s often found at high-end salons, and for good reason. This shampoo contains tea tree oil, ginger root, and avocado oil, so it’s both nourishing and clarifying. Orange and lemon fruit extracts maintain scalp and hair moisture, while salicylic acid tackles dandruff and irritation. If you have fungal-based dandruff, the salicylic acid may not be strong enough to tackle your problems though, and you may need a product with selenium sulfide or ketoconazole.

This wallet-friendly shampoo from Head & Shoulders is a classic for a reason—it treats dandruff and helps ease itching and irritation. The brand offers a handful of formulations, including Itchy Scalp Care , Supreme Nourish & Smooth , Tea Tree Oil , and Clinical Strength , which all suit various hair types and scalp needs. If you prefer to shampoo your hair daily, the Classic Clean formulation is a great choice since its gentle formula is safe for everyday use, plus it’s sulfate-free. If you have severe dandruff, you may need the clinical strength formulation (which does cost a bit more) to tackle your problems.

It may not be effective for those who have severe dandruff.

It lathers well and leaves behind a fresh scent, but it can be a bit drying, so definitely plan to use a conditioner with it. Not only does this shampoo help reduce dandruff, but its formula is gentle and strengthening so your tresses get the TLC they need, not just your scalp. Plus, you only need to use it 3-4 times a week for up to eight weeks, and then as needed, so it’ll last a while.

This shampoo from Nizoral is made with ketoconazole, an antifungal often in prescription-strength treatments you can get from the dermatologist. In fact, it’s the only over-the-counter shampoo that contains this powerful ingredient, so yeast and fungal-based dandruff stand zero chance against this gentle and effective shampoo. “The ketoconazole in this product decreases the yeast associated with seborrheic dermatitis and can be used long-term to prevent the return of flaking and scaling,” says Dr. Rachel Nazarian , a dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group.

It’s the only over-the-counter shampoo that contains ketoconazole, an antifungal medicine.

Final Verdict

The Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a reasonably priced dandruff shampoo that will strengthen your hair and treat scalp dandruff. It’s aluminum- and paraben-free and safe for color-treated and gray hair types. Its key ingredient, ketoconazole, is an antifungal medication that targets fungal-causing dandruff, and it also has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness, itching, and irritation.

How to Shop for Dandruff Shampoos Like a Pro

Ingredients

Look for formulas with ketoconazole, pyrithione zinc, selenium sulfide, piroctone olamine, and ciclopirox. Other common active ingredients in dandruff shampoos include salicylic acid and tea tree oil.

“Normal shampoos that do basic cleansing are not likely to improve either dry scalp or seborrheic dermatitis,” says Dr. Nazarian. “Ingredients such as selenium sulfide (an antifungal), ketoconazole (which targets the yeast), salicylic acid (which breaks down the flakes and dead skin cells), and pyrithione zinc (which is similar to selenium) are useful for dandruff, while ingredients with hyaluronic acid or coconut oil are useful for true dry scalp.”

Salicylic acid is an ingredient you’re probably already familiar with from other skincare products. It’s ideal for mild cases of dandruff and exfoliates dead skin cells. Other ingredients we mentioned (like ketoconazole, pyrithione zinc, and tea tree oil) have antifungal properties to reduce yeast growth on the scalp.

When you notice flaking, you may be tempted to look for shampoos with hydrating ingredients. But unless you have a dry scalp (which is often confused with dandruff), ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and apple cider vinegar won’t do you any good. To determine if you have a dry scalp or dandruff, a key differentiator is that a dry scalp usually involves skin flaking with smaller white specks, and dandruff is tinted yellow and tends to fall off in scaly clusters.

Hair Type

Dr. Aanchal Panth notes that if you have an oily scalp, most anti-dandruff shampoos should work for you, but if your hair is dry, some formulas cause frizz—in that case, she recommends looking for formulas with piroctone olamine and pantothenol.

It’s also important to consider if you have color- or chemically-treated hair in addition to your hair texture or curl type—straight, curly, coily, etc.—to determine if a shampoo will work for you. Formulas like the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, and Oribe Serene Scalp Shampoo are great for color-treated hair, while the Jupiter Balancing Shampoo works on both color- and chemically-treated hair types.

Questions You Might Ask

How often should you use dandruff shampoo?

Dr. Panth says that it depends on the severity of your dandruff. It can sometimes take three washes a week to help get rid of severe dandruff, while those with milder cases may get away with only one use of anti-dandruff shampoo per week. For a more personalized wash regimen, we recommend consulting a dermatologist.

Dr. Nazarian notes that “if you’re experiencing dandruff, the more exposure to the active ingredients in the shampoo, the quicker the condition will resolve. Washing your hair daily is completely fine and encouraged. Dry scalps can decrease hair washing to one or two times weekly.”

How long does dandruff shampoo take to work?

Dandruff shampoo tends to show visible results within three to four washes, but it may take longer for you to notice a difference. If you’re not seeing improvement after a few weeks, it might be time to see a dermatologist who can prescribe a stronger treatment.

Does tea tree shampoo get rid of dandruff?

Tea tree oil is a natural acne-fighter with antiseptic properties that can help reduce inflammation and irritation. However, you may be better off with another active ingredient. “It can help a little bit, but there are more effective ingredients, like those [active ingredients] mentioned above, to control dandruff,” says Dr. Panth.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Ali Faccenda, is the Partnerships Commerce Writer at Real Simple. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. To write this article, she spent hours researching the best dandruff shampoos and spoke with dermatologists Dr. Aanchal Panth, and Dr. Rachel Nazarian.