These Are the 25 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals to Shop on Amazon Before the Sale Ends

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday—the biggest online shopping day of the year—is here with a second chance to score more deals. Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event runs from Saturday, November 26 through Monday, November 28, and features even more home appliance deals, in addition to those that have carried over from Black Friday. You’ll want to check back often, because Amazon will be dropping new sales every 30 minutes during select periods of the weekend event.

If you’re in the market for a vacuum, there’s no better time to make your move. Right now you can snag top-rated vacuums for up to 70 percent off. But act fast: Many of these deals will end after Monday.

The vacuum sales include discounts on popular brands like Shark, iRobot, Bissell, and much more. You’ll find vacuums of all types on sale, including upright, canister, cordless, robot, and handheld vacuums. We’ve even found vacuums on sale that have earned the Real Simple Selects Seal of Approval, after undergoing our rigorous testing.

Here are the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals to shop on Amazon.

Best Overall Vacuum Deals

Whether you’re in the market for a heavy-duty upright vacuum, a lightweight cordless vacuum, or a hands-off robot vacuum, there are so many vacuum cleaners on sale during Amazon’s Cyber Monday event. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is very effective at lifting deeply embedded dust and dirt, and the self-cleaning brushroll ensures pet hair or long hair doesn’t get tangled around it. One reviewer says they no longer have to cut hair out of the brushroll like they did with their previous vacuum.

You’ll also find great cordless vacuum options that make it easy to clean up small messes without tethering you to a cord, such as the Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum, now $180 off. And robot vacuums always make an appearance on Cyber Monday, and this year is no exception. You can score the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO—a self-emptying robot vacuum with smart mapping technology—for $200 less than its usual price. Plus, you’ll find lots of great handheld vacuum deals, including the Eufy HomeVac H30, which is not only a great option for cleaning up small messes around the home, but it also makes an excellent car vacuum that can be charged directly from your vehicle using a USB charger. One reviewer says it has a much more powerful suction than previous models, and you can get it now for $70 off.

Best Upright and Canister Vacuum Deals

Upright vacuums make an excellent option for heavily carpeted or large homes, as their heft and powerful brush rolls can lift deeply embedded dirt with ease. Right now, you can score a top-rated upright vacuum, the Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, for 33 percent off. It features the brand's SmartSeal filter that traps dust and allergens, plus a tangle-free brush roll that efficiently cleans hard floors and carpets.

Amazon has also marked down one of our favorite canister vacuums, too: We named the Kenmore Pet Friendly Pop-n-Go Bagged Canister Vacuum our best overall vacuum for pet hair after months of testing—and you can now get it for $70 off.

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

Cordless vacuums allow you to move freely about your space without tethering you to an outlet. But this added convenience is often reflected in the price, so we’re always on the hunt for deals on cordless vacuums. Fortunately, Amazon did not disappoint this year. The Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum—which reviewers say pulls out an “embarrassing” amount of embedded dust and dirt—is now 50 percent off when you apply the coupon. Another option is the Bissell CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, which simultaneously vacuums and washes surfaces, and it’s now marked down by $180.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Amazon’s impressive lineup of robot vacuum deals. This includes our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 694, which is now 35 percent off. Perhaps the most anticipated deal is the Shark AI Ultra Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, a self-emptying and Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum that has over 17,000 five-star ratings—and it’s currently $250 off.

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Looking for a handheld vacuum for spot cleaning messes between regular cleanings? The Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is currently 70 percent when you apply the coupon, bringing the price down by $140. This impressive handheld vacuum has a LED display that shows the power setting and status of the vacuum in real-time. Plus, it comes with a HEPA filter, making it a great option for those who suffer from allergies. Additionally, the Black + Decker 20V Max Flex Handheld Vacuum has a four-foot flexible hose that’s great for cleaning above-floor messes, stairs, and upholstery—and you can now grab it for 41 percent off.