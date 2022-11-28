We Found the 9 Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop This Cyber Monday, and They’re Better Than You Expected

Cyber Monday has arrived and the deals on robot vacuums are still going strong. If you missed your chance during Black Friday, you’ve still got time to shop. Robot vacuums, although usually quite pricey (they can run upwards of more than $1,000), are now discounted over 50 percent off. Robot vacuums are an excellent cleaning tool that helps you keep your floors clean without lifting a finger. By using this daily, it should cut down on the number of times you have to use your upright vacuum in your home. These often end up being much appreciated investments for anyone who doesn’t love vacuuming—think of all the time you’ll get back. Plus, robot vacuums also are a boon to pet parents.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals started on Saturday, November 26 but officially end on November 28. This is truly one of the best times of year to save big on a robot vacuum, so don’t wait on these deals, especially since Amazon offers surprise savings on select products every 30 minutes throughout the sales event. You’ll find discounts from major robot vacuum brands, including Samsung, iRobot, Eufy, Shark, and more, with savings up to $330 off.

Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Out of the 35 robot vacuums we tested, we awarded this model from iRobot as the best overall pick for its ability to successfully clean up messes and ease of use. During testing, the Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum was able to lift up all our testing debris with ease, including hair, sand, and cereal. The robot vacuum comes with an app that allows you to schedule cleanings, or you can choose the schedule as suggested by your robot vacuum, which starts to generate once it has a good understanding of your home’s dirt and pet hair levels. It’s also equipped with technology to avoid falling down stairs and during our testing, was able to maneuver itself around our furniture.

To buy: $179 (was $274); amazon.com.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

This convenient robot and mop combo allows you to vacuum and mop at the same time, giving you less work to do around the house. It also has a unique dust bin that works to compress whatever it picks up, so you don’t have to empty the dustbin in between each cleaning. It’s also equipped to avoid obstacles big and small, and scans your home to create maps that you can view on the corresponding app. From the app you can also set up no-go zones, and if a sudden mess comes up, program the robot to pick it up right away.

To buy: $320 (was $650); amazon.com.

Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum has incredible suction power, clocking in at 2700 Pa (Pa, otherwise known as Pascal Pressure Unit, measures the suction power of a vacuum.) Robot vacuums on the market are often 2000 Pa or less. This enhanced suction power enables it to be able to clean a wide variety of floors effectively, including tile, hardwood floors, and carpets. Multiple reviewers mention that it’s great for pet hair, with one explaining how much this vacuum improved the overall cleanliness of their home. “We have dark cherry flooring and pet hair is always an issue, or better say WAS an issue.” One reviewer said that it “gets up more dirt than I knew my house could ever have! Every single day!” The Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum comes with a remote and smartphone app, the latter of which allows you to changemode and schedule.

To buy: $160 (was $300); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

What stands out about this iRobot Roomba is that instead of bristle brushes, it boasts two rubber brushes. The benefit of that is rubber tends to be better at grabbing hair and is less likely to get tangled up in rolls. Reviewers agree, with multiple saying that this helped them tremendously, especially with pet hair. One reviewer, who said they have two pets that constantly shed, was “shocked at how much fuzz and hair it picked up.” Another reviewer who was “super happy with the purchase” has five dogs at home, and therefore “made me think it will not matter what robot I will have, I thought I would be disappointed anyways as the amount of hair is too much. I have to say I got proven wrong.” Plus, you don’t have to empty the pet hair or any other debris it picks up for 60 days thanks to its self-emptying mechanism.

To buy: $349 (was $550); amazon.com.

Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

This sleek robot vacuum has a lot going for it. First, it has a five-layer filtration system that is able to trap nearly 100 percent of dust in your home. Second, it boasts sensors that can create maps of your home entirely on its own. You can assist with the creation of your home’s map on the corresponding app as well as set up virtual barriers, so your robot doesn’t go to places you don’t want in your home. It also detects whether it’s on carpeting or hard floors and adjusts its suction power accordingly. What’s more, the Jet Bot+ comes with extractors that grind up long hair so they don’t get stuck on the brush roll.

To buy: $400 (was $800); amazon.com.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+

We tested 35 different robot vacuums and found this one to be the robot vacuum and mop combo. The Evovacs Deebot N8 Pro+was the most effective at mopping up liquid messes than other robot and vacuum mops we tested, effectively washing up spills such as coffee and syrup. It was able to pick up all of our debris, wet or dry, in just two minutes. You can use the vacuuming and mopping function at the same time, and with the self-emptying base, which comes with dust bags, you don’t have to come in direct contact with any of the dirt or dust it sucks up.

To buy: $400 (was $700); amazon.com.

Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop

This Roborock model is a great value for the price. On a single charge, it’s battery lasts for up to 200 minutes (or about three and a half hours) and is able to vacuum homes up to 2,152 square feet. It also offers greater suction power at 2500 Pa, has a larger-than-average dustbin of roughly 2 cups, , and even has a defined climbing limit at 0.8 inches, which lets it navigate carpets and padding without issue. Plus, it’s so smart that if it starts to get too low on battery and returns to charge, it will remember where it left off and go back to that spot when it’s ready to go again.

To buy: $200 (was $360); amazon.com.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

What’s so convenient about this Shark vacuum is that it comes with its own self-emptying base. This extra accessory allows the robot to get rid of its debris for you, so all you have to do is empty the compartment every 45 days. It also maps your home so you can tell it exactly where you want it to go—the kitchen in the morning, and the guest bedroom in the afternoon. Plus, you can use your voice to get the Shark started with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also goes around your home in straight-line rows, which helps to ensure every last bit of dirt and dust is picked up.

To buy: $403 (was $600); amazon.com.

Neato D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum’s unconventional shape makes it more adept at getting up against the walls, or any other edges and corners in your home. The Neato D9 robot vacuum was designed for medium-sized homes and can handle up to 1,600 square feet on a single charge. It can last about 200 minutes total (more than 3.5 hours), giving you plenty of time to reach all the rooms in your home, and save battery life for the next cleaning.. The robot vacuum also contains a HEPA filter, has a small charging port that won’t take up much space in your home, and can see in the dark.

To buy: $298 (was $500); amazon.com.

