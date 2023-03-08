The 12 Best Cutting Boards of 2023

“When buying a cutting board, you want to think about your needs,” says Butts. “Do you do a lot of prep cooking at home? If so, you'll want to opt for a thick, sturdy cutting board. If you have the counter space, you can maybe look into a nice cutting board that will be on your counter at all times.”

We researched cutting boards from top brands and compared them for design, materials, size, and ease of maintenance. We also spoke to Robert Butts, executive chef for Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, for his expert insight on selecting a cutting board for your kitchen.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends having at least two cutting boards on hand to avoid cross-contamination when preparing raw meat and poultry alongside other ingredients that don’t need to be cooked, like bread and produce. But with so many cutting boards available on the market, how do you know which one—let alone two—to buy?

The best cutting boards provide a steady, durable surface for you to chop and slice ingredients, including everything from cuts of meat to fruits and veggies.

Best Overall Wood Cutting Board Made In The Butcher Block 5 Made In View On Madeincookware.com Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality cutting board built to last. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight cutting board. Wood cutting boards are the go-to for professional chefs because they are sturdy and won’t dull knife blades. The Butcher Block from Made In is a heavyweight cutting board for at-home chefs who want to feel like pros. This board has a generous surface area and is 1.6 inches thick, making it hefty enough to handle all your chopping and slicing. It has two sides: a flat side for easy cutting and one with carved grooves, perfect for channeling juices from a cut of meat. The natural grain of this beechwood board makes it too beautiful to hide in your kitchen, so go ahead and use it as a charcuterie board to wow guests at your next gathering, too. It weighs 8 pounds, so it is a heavier option, but that makes it equipped to last through kitchen wear and tear. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Material: Beechwood

Beechwood Dimensions: 17.75 x 11.75 x 1.6 inches

17.75 x 11.75 x 1.6 inches Weight: 8 pounds

8 pounds Care: Hand wash

Best Overall Plastic Cutting Board Material The reBoard 5 Material View On Anthropologie View On Materialkitchen.com Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, dishwasher-safe cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer thick, heavy-duty cutting boards. Plastic cutting boards are lightweight, easy to clean, and require very little maintenance or upkeep. But these aren’t the only qualities that earned the Material The reBoard our spot as the best overall plastic cutting board. It's also made from recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane for a slim, BPA-free board ideal for cutting, slicing, and dicing. It also has a small thumb grip for sliding off just-chopped ingredients. This cutting board comes in five colors, making it easy to distinguish which boards you reserved for prepping certain ingredients. The brand recommends placing a cloth or damp paper towel beneath the cutting board to keep it in place on slippery countertops. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: 75% recycled plastic, 25% renewable sugarcane

75% recycled plastic, 25% renewable sugarcane Dimensions: 14.75 x 10.75 x 0.375 inches

14.75 x 10.75 x 0.375 inches Weight: Not listed

Not listed Care: Dishwasher safe

Best Budget Cutting Board Farberware Large Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, dishwasher-safe cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who want a wooden cutting board. If you want a simple yet reliable cutting board, opt for this budget-friendly one from Farberware. At 11 by 14 inches, this BPA-free plastic board offers a spacious surface for food prep, where you can handle everything from proteins to produce. The cutting board is reversible and has a hand hole for an easy grip as you prep. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, too. Though the plastic is white, it won’t stain or dull the blade of your favorite chef’s knife. And with its low price point, you can buy a whole stack for your kitchen, so you have a dedicated cutting board for every ingredient. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Material: Plastic

Plastic Dimensions: 14 x 11 x .5 inches

14 x 11 x .5 inches Weight: 1.1 pounds

1.1 pounds Care: Dishwasher safe

Best Cutting Board for Meat JK Adams Maple Reversible Carving Board 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who want a dedicated cutting board that channels juice and liquid away as you chop. Who it isn’t for: People who don't eat meat. At 20 by 14 inches, the maple board from JK Adams offers plenty of space for all your chopping needs, plus it’s hardy enough to hold a juicy roast or any other cut of meat. This board is designed for meat and poultry—it has an indentation on one side of the maple board to hold your cut in place as you carve. The other side of the board is flat for regular chopping. Both sides have a deep groove around the edge, so you can slice and cut juicy roasts and watermelon on the other side without dripping onto your counter. The maple is harvested from hardwood trees in Vermont for a high-quality build. The main downside is the cutting board's upkeep—you have to hand wash it with soap and warm water and use oil to condition it. Thankfully, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, so you don't need to sweat replacing it if something goes wrong. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Material: Maple

Maple Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 1.25 inches

20 x 14 x 1.25 inches Weight: 6 pounds

6 pounds Care: Hand wash

Best Bamboo Cutting Board Greener Chef Organic Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a cutting board that won't dull their knives. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dishwasher-safe cutting board. Wood and plastic command much of the attention on our list, but don't forget about bamboo—specifically, this cutting board from Greener Chef. Bamboo cutting boards resist bacteria better than their hardwood counterparts because they aren't as porous. But like other wooden boards, bamboo is easy on your knives so they won’t dull as quickly. The beautiful grain on this Greener Chef bamboo board will inspire you to use it for serving, too. Measuring 12.5 by 17.9 inches, this cutting board gives you plenty of room to chop and slice. This board also has a deep groove that runs around the perimeter, perfect for catching juice from fruit or meat as you cut and carve. The other side is flat, which makes it easy to serve and with its affordable price point, you might consider buying two boards—one for prep and one for spreads or charcuterie. You will need to hand wash this board, and the manufacturer recommends using food-grade cooking board oil to condition it so it stays looking good for years. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: Moso bamboo

Moso bamboo Dimensions: 17.9 x 12.5 x 0.7 inches

17.9 x 12.5 x 0.7 inches Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Care: Hand wash

Best Composite Cutting Board Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a nonporous, dishwasher-safe cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who want a natural wooden cutting board. This cutting board is made of Richlite composite, a durable material made from paper that can handle your sharp knives but won’t dull them. It’s also nonporous, so you can toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. It comes in various sizes—with options as large as 17.5 by 13 inches and as small as 8 by 6 inches—but we like this medium board for everyday use. Plus, the thumbhole in the corner makes it easy to take it in and out of storage. As a cutting board, it provides a sturdy surface for all your chopping and cutting, but it also can handle heat up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like space-saving kitchen gadgets that do double duty, this composite cutting board can also be a trivet for pots and pans. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Material: Richlite paper composite

Richlite paper composite Dimensions: 11.5 x 9 x .25 inches

11.5 x 9 x .25 inches Weight: 1.04 pounds

1.04 pounds Care: Dishwasher safe

Best Large Cutting Board John Boos Block R02 Maple Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a large surface area to slice cuts of meat or copious amounts of veggies. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight cutting board. If you want a heavy-duty cutting board that feels worthy of a professional kitchen, this maple edge-grain board from John Boos is up to the task. Wooden cutting boards come in edge grain and end grain—edge-grain boards like this one are constructed of parallel, sealed pieces of wood that create a long, smooth surface. Edge grain is usually a more reasonably priced option, though you have to condition your board with oil to protect it from knife marks and kitchen wear. At a whopping 24 by 18 inches, this board is the largest on our list, though it also comes in smaller sizes, including an 18-inch round version. But we think it’s worth making room in your kitchen for this one—both sides have flat surfaces for cutting, and it has hand grips on the edge for easy lifting. You’ll need them, as this board weighs 18 pounds. It might be too big for the occasional home cook, but those who cook frequently will love having this chef-worthy cutting board. Price at time of publish: $155 Product Details: Material: Maple

Maple Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 1.5 inches

24 x 18 x 1.5 inches Weight: 18 pounds

18 pounds Care: Hand wash

Best Small Cutting Board Dexas Chop & Scoop Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a dedicated cutting board for small ingredients. Who it isn’t for: People who want a wood cutting board. If you’re short on space or only need to dice up a single vegetable, this petite cutting board will be a welcome addition to your kitchen. The unique shape of this board isn’t just for aesthetics: The curved edges hold in all the ingredients so you can easily scoop them into whatever bowls or cookware you want. The Dexas board only weighs 5 ounces—the lightest on our list—so it’s easy to manage, especially since the handle offers a grip, too. There are non-slip feet on the bottom of the board to keep it in place as you chop. When you finish your food prep, you can slip it into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Material: Plastic

Plastic Dimensions: 10.75 x 6.25 x 1 inches

10.75 x 6.25 x 1 inches Weight: 5 ounces

5 ounces Care: Dishwasher safe

Best Personalized Cutting Board TimbermadeShop Butcher Block With Custom Engraving Etsy View On Etsy Who it’s for: People who want an aesthetic yet functional cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer edge-grain cutting boards. The checkerboard look of this TimbermadeShop end-grain cutting board is attractive enough to display on your table or countertop—plus, you can add personalized engraving for a culinary work of art. End-grain cutting boards get their name because the short ends of the wood create the surface of the board, which is less prone to showing knife marks and wear than edge-grain boards. You have to condition the wood with oil frequently to maintain it, so it may not be ideal for those who prefer a low-maintenance cutting board. But for those willing to do the upkeep, it makes a great housewarming gift or charcuterie board. You can personalize it with large letters across the board or with smaller ones in the corner. It can take a few weeks to create, so keep that in mind if you decide to buy. Price at time of publish: From $78 Product Details: Material: Hickory

Hickory Dimensions: 12 x 8 inches or 15 x 10 inches

12 x 8 inches or 15 x 10 inches Weight: Not listed

Not listed Care: Hand wash

Best Flexible Cutting Board Simply Genius Flexible Cutting Mats 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Not all cutting boards are rigid or thick. Thin, flexible cutting boards like this set of four from Simply Genius create a protective cover for your countertop while chopping or cutting ingredients. The BPA-free plastic boards can stand up to your knife skills, but when you’re ready to add the ingredients to your cookware, you can bend them into a funnel for easy transfer. These cutting boards may be flexible, but they are not flimsy and you can easily wash them with soapy water or load them into the dishwasher. If you’re a stickler for sanitary meal prep, these color-coded mats make it much easier to avoid cross-contamination. Plus, they are easy to store in a drawer or a cabinet without crowding your space—and the affordable price tag won’t take up much of your budget, either. Price at time of publish: $14 for 4 Product Details: Material: Plastic

Plastic Dimensions: 11.5 x 15 inches

11.5 x 15 inches Weight: Not listed

Not listed Care: Dishwasher safe

Best Cutting Board for Serving Material The Angled Board Material View On Anthropologie View On Materialkitchen.com Who it’s for: People who want to show off a beautiful food display. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-maintenance cutting board. Most cutting boards are utilitarian and meant to be stowed away in a cabinet. But then, there are boards like the Angled Board by Material that deserve their own display shelf—or at least a starring role as your next charcuterie board. The board's angled edges aren't just for aesthetics, though; chopped ingredients slide off with no knife edge needed. It also includes a bottle of conditioning wood oil for maintenance and upkeep. This pick is available in two colors, maple and carbon—be sure to avoid heavily acidic foods on the latter to preserve the natural grain. Aside from its good looks, the Material board is also certified by the Forest Stewardship Council—which confirms that the wood comes from a responsibly managed forest. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: Material: FSC-certified walnut or ebonized white oak

FSC-certified walnut or ebonized white oak Dimensions: 17 x 12 x 1 inches

17 x 12 x 1 inches Weight: Not listed

Not listed Care: Hand wash