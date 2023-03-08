Shopping The 12 Best Cutting Boards of 2023 From heavy-duty wooden chopping blocks to slim plastic mats, there’s something here for every home chef. By Barbara Bellesi Zito Barbara Bellesi Zito Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, NY with more than 18 years of experience covering home and lifestyle topics for a variety of publications. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Made In The best cutting boards provide a steady, durable surface for you to chop and slice ingredients, including everything from cuts of meat to fruits and veggies. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends having at least two cutting boards on hand to avoid cross-contamination when preparing raw meat and poultry alongside other ingredients that don’t need to be cooked, like bread and produce. But with so many cutting boards available on the market, how do you know which one—let alone two—to buy? We researched cutting boards from top brands and compared them for design, materials, size, and ease of maintenance. We also spoke to Robert Butts, executive chef for Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, for his expert insight on selecting a cutting board for your kitchen. “When buying a cutting board, you want to think about your needs,” says Butts. “Do you do a lot of prep cooking at home? If so, you'll want to opt for a thick, sturdy cutting board. If you have the counter space, you can maybe look into a nice cutting board that will be on your counter at all times.” Our Top Picks Best Overall Wood Cutting Board: Made In The Butcher Block at Madeincookware.com Jump to Review Best Overall Plastic Cutting Board: Material The reBoard at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Budget Cutting Board: Farberware Large Cutting Board at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cutting Board for Meat: JK Adams Maple Reversible Carving Board at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bamboo Cutting Board: Greener Chef Organic Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board at Amazon Jump to Review Best Composite Cutting Board: Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large Cutting Board: John Boos Block R02 Maple Cutting Board at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small Cutting Board: Dexas Chop & Scoop Cutting Board at Amazon Jump to Review Best Personalized Cutting Board: TimbermadeShop Butcher Block With Custom Engraving at Etsy Jump to Review Best Flexible Cutting Board: Simply Genius Flexible Cutting Mats 4-Pack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Wood Cutting Board Made In The Butcher Block 5 Made In View On Madeincookware.com Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality cutting board built to last. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight cutting board. Wood cutting boards are the go-to for professional chefs because they are sturdy and won’t dull knife blades. The Butcher Block from Made In is a heavyweight cutting board for at-home chefs who want to feel like pros. This board has a generous surface area and is 1.6 inches thick, making it hefty enough to handle all your chopping and slicing. It has two sides: a flat side for easy cutting and one with carved grooves, perfect for channeling juices from a cut of meat. The natural grain of this beechwood board makes it too beautiful to hide in your kitchen, so go ahead and use it as a charcuterie board to wow guests at your next gathering, too. It weighs 8 pounds, so it is a heavier option, but that makes it equipped to last through kitchen wear and tear. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Material: Beechwood Dimensions: 17.75 x 11.75 x 1.6 inchesWeight: 8 poundsCare: Hand wash Best Overall Plastic Cutting Board Material The reBoard 5 Material View On Anthropologie View On Materialkitchen.com Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, dishwasher-safe cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer thick, heavy-duty cutting boards. Plastic cutting boards are lightweight, easy to clean, and require very little maintenance or upkeep. But these aren’t the only qualities that earned the Material The reBoard our spot as the best overall plastic cutting board. It's also made from recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane for a slim, BPA-free board ideal for cutting, slicing, and dicing. It also has a small thumb grip for sliding off just-chopped ingredients. This cutting board comes in five colors, making it easy to distinguish which boards you reserved for prepping certain ingredients. The brand recommends placing a cloth or damp paper towel beneath the cutting board to keep it in place on slippery countertops. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: 75% recycled plastic, 25% renewable sugarcane Dimensions: 14.75 x 10.75 x 0.375 inchesWeight: Not listedCare: Dishwasher safe Best Budget Cutting Board Farberware Large Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, dishwasher-safe cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who want a wooden cutting board. If you want a simple yet reliable cutting board, opt for this budget-friendly one from Farberware. At 11 by 14 inches, this BPA-free plastic board offers a spacious surface for food prep, where you can handle everything from proteins to produce. The cutting board is reversible and has a hand hole for an easy grip as you prep. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, too. Though the plastic is white, it won’t stain or dull the blade of your favorite chef’s knife. And with its low price point, you can buy a whole stack for your kitchen, so you have a dedicated cutting board for every ingredient. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Material: Plastic Dimensions: 14 x 11 x .5 inchesWeight: 1.1 poundsCare: Dishwasher safe Best Cutting Board for Meat JK Adams Maple Reversible Carving Board 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who want a dedicated cutting board that channels juice and liquid away as you chop. Who it isn’t for: People who don't eat meat. At 20 by 14 inches, the maple board from JK Adams offers plenty of space for all your chopping needs, plus it’s hardy enough to hold a juicy roast or any other cut of meat. This board is designed for meat and poultry—it has an indentation on one side of the maple board to hold your cut in place as you carve. The other side of the board is flat for regular chopping. Both sides have a deep groove around the edge, so you can slice and cut juicy roasts and watermelon on the other side without dripping onto your counter. The maple is harvested from hardwood trees in Vermont for a high-quality build. The main downside is the cutting board's upkeep—you have to hand wash it with soap and warm water and use oil to condition it. Thankfully, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, so you don't need to sweat replacing it if something goes wrong. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Material: Maple Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 1.25 inchesWeight: 6 poundsCare: Hand wash Best Bamboo Cutting Board Greener Chef Organic Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a cutting board that won't dull their knives. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dishwasher-safe cutting board. Wood and plastic command much of the attention on our list, but don't forget about bamboo—specifically, this cutting board from Greener Chef. Bamboo cutting boards resist bacteria better than their hardwood counterparts because they aren't as porous. But like other wooden boards, bamboo is easy on your knives so they won’t dull as quickly. The beautiful grain on this Greener Chef bamboo board will inspire you to use it for serving, too. Measuring 12.5 by 17.9 inches, this cutting board gives you plenty of room to chop and slice. This board also has a deep groove that runs around the perimeter, perfect for catching juice from fruit or meat as you cut and carve. The other side is flat, which makes it easy to serve and with its affordable price point, you might consider buying two boards—one for prep and one for spreads or charcuterie. You will need to hand wash this board, and the manufacturer recommends using food-grade cooking board oil to condition it so it stays looking good for years. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: Moso bamboo Dimensions: 17.9 x 12.5 x 0.7 inchesWeight: 3 poundsCare: Hand wash Best Composite Cutting Board Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a nonporous, dishwasher-safe cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who want a natural wooden cutting board. This cutting board is made of Richlite composite, a durable material made from paper that can handle your sharp knives but won’t dull them. It’s also nonporous, so you can toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. It comes in various sizes—with options as large as 17.5 by 13 inches and as small as 8 by 6 inches—but we like this medium board for everyday use. Plus, the thumbhole in the corner makes it easy to take it in and out of storage. As a cutting board, it provides a sturdy surface for all your chopping and cutting, but it also can handle heat up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like space-saving kitchen gadgets that do double duty, this composite cutting board can also be a trivet for pots and pans. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Material: Richlite paper compositeDimensions: 11.5 x 9 x .25 inchesWeight: 1.04 poundsCare: Dishwasher safe Best Large Cutting Board John Boos Block R02 Maple Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a large surface area to slice cuts of meat or copious amounts of veggies. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight cutting board. If you want a heavy-duty cutting board that feels worthy of a professional kitchen, this maple edge-grain board from John Boos is up to the task. Wooden cutting boards come in edge grain and end grain—edge-grain boards like this one are constructed of parallel, sealed pieces of wood that create a long, smooth surface. Edge grain is usually a more reasonably priced option, though you have to condition your board with oil to protect it from knife marks and kitchen wear. At a whopping 24 by 18 inches, this board is the largest on our list, though it also comes in smaller sizes, including an 18-inch round version. But we think it’s worth making room in your kitchen for this one—both sides have flat surfaces for cutting, and it has hand grips on the edge for easy lifting. You’ll need them, as this board weighs 18 pounds. It might be too big for the occasional home cook, but those who cook frequently will love having this chef-worthy cutting board. Price at time of publish: $155 Product Details: Material: Maple Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 1.5 inchesWeight: 18 poundsCare: Hand wash Best Small Cutting Board Dexas Chop & Scoop Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a dedicated cutting board for small ingredients. Who it isn’t for: People who want a wood cutting board. If you’re short on space or only need to dice up a single vegetable, this petite cutting board will be a welcome addition to your kitchen. The unique shape of this board isn’t just for aesthetics: The curved edges hold in all the ingredients so you can easily scoop them into whatever bowls or cookware you want. The Dexas board only weighs 5 ounces—the lightest on our list—so it’s easy to manage, especially since the handle offers a grip, too. There are non-slip feet on the bottom of the board to keep it in place as you chop. When you finish your food prep, you can slip it into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Material: Plastic Dimensions: 10.75 x 6.25 x 1 inchesWeight: 5 ouncesCare: Dishwasher safe Best Personalized Cutting Board TimbermadeShop Butcher Block With Custom Engraving Etsy View On Etsy Who it’s for: People who want an aesthetic yet functional cutting board. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer edge-grain cutting boards. The checkerboard look of this TimbermadeShop end-grain cutting board is attractive enough to display on your table or countertop—plus, you can add personalized engraving for a culinary work of art. End-grain cutting boards get their name because the short ends of the wood create the surface of the board, which is less prone to showing knife marks and wear than edge-grain boards. You have to condition the wood with oil frequently to maintain it, so it may not be ideal for those who prefer a low-maintenance cutting board. But for those willing to do the upkeep, it makes a great housewarming gift or charcuterie board. You can personalize it with large letters across the board or with smaller ones in the corner. It can take a few weeks to create, so keep that in mind if you decide to buy. Price at time of publish: From $78 Product Details: Material: Hickory Dimensions: 12 x 8 inches or 15 x 10 inchesWeight: Not listedCare: Hand wash Best Flexible Cutting Board Simply Genius Flexible Cutting Mats 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Not all cutting boards are rigid or thick. Thin, flexible cutting boards like this set of four from Simply Genius create a protective cover for your countertop while chopping or cutting ingredients. The BPA-free plastic boards can stand up to your knife skills, but when you’re ready to add the ingredients to your cookware, you can bend them into a funnel for easy transfer. These cutting boards may be flexible, but they are not flimsy and you can easily wash them with soapy water or load them into the dishwasher. If you’re a stickler for sanitary meal prep, these color-coded mats make it much easier to avoid cross-contamination. Plus, they are easy to store in a drawer or a cabinet without crowding your space—and the affordable price tag won’t take up much of your budget, either. Price at time of publish: $14 for 4 Product Details: Material: Plastic Dimensions: 11.5 x 15 inchesWeight: Not listedCare: Dishwasher safe Best Cutting Board for Serving Material The Angled Board Material View On Anthropologie View On Materialkitchen.com Who it’s for: People who want to show off a beautiful food display. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-maintenance cutting board. Most cutting boards are utilitarian and meant to be stowed away in a cabinet. But then, there are boards like the Angled Board by Material that deserve their own display shelf—or at least a starring role as your next charcuterie board. The board's angled edges aren't just for aesthetics, though; chopped ingredients slide off with no knife edge needed. It also includes a bottle of conditioning wood oil for maintenance and upkeep. This pick is available in two colors, maple and carbon—be sure to avoid heavily acidic foods on the latter to preserve the natural grain. Aside from its good looks, the Material board is also certified by the Forest Stewardship Council—which confirms that the wood comes from a responsibly managed forest. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: Material: FSC-certified walnut or ebonized white oak Dimensions: 17 x 12 x 1 inches Weight: Not listedCare: Hand wash Best Cutting Board Set Joseph Joseph Folio 4-Piece Chopping Board Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People with limited space who want easy-to-store cutting boards. Who it isn’t for: People who only need one or two cutting boards. Even though they’re flat, cutting boards can be tricky to store when you’re tight on space. This set of four plastic cutting boards by Joseph Joseph slides into a stand-up storage case to save space and keep your kitchen cabinets organized. The cutting boards are identical in size but come in different colors so you can assign one to a type of food—for example, use green for chopping vegetables and red for slicing meat. The boards have a textured side for cutting and non-slip feet to ensure they stay put on your countertop. Each cutting board also has a slim stainless-steel handle that makes it easy to slide the board in and out of the storage case. If you’re looking to stock up on supplies for a new kitchen or replace all of your old boards, this Joseph Joseph set is of great value. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Material: Plastic and stainless steel Dimensions: 9.5 x 13.4 inchesWeight: 5.07 poundsCare: Dishwasher safe Final Verdict The Made In The Butcher Block tops our list of the best cutting boards for its large surface area, grooved channels for juicy cuts of meat and poultry, and elegant design that can double as a serving platter for charcuterie. But if you’d rather have a plastic cutting board, we recommend Material’s The reBoard. It’s made of recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. How to Shop for Cutting Boards Like a Pro Material Most of the cutting boards on our list are made of either plastic or wood, with each material having its pros and cons. Chefs usually prefer wooden and bamboo boards because they are less slippery than plastic and are gentle on knives, says Butts. But for home chefs who want something low-maintenance and easy to clean, plastic boards are nice because they can be tossed in the dishwasher once you finish chopping. Design Consider your food prep habits before selecting the design of your new cutting boards. Do you want a rigid cutting board or a flexible one? Do you want a large board that can double as a charcuterie serving platter or one small enough to cut a lime for a cocktail? What about a groove to capture juices as you carve meat? “The best type of [cutting board] design is the one that fits your style the most,” says Butts. Size and Number The type of ingredients you plan to chop should dictate what size cutting board you purchase. Large families can benefit from ample surface area, while single households likely only need a medium-sized cutting board. We recommend having a few cutting boards on hand for different tasks—after all, prepping a potluck dish and making a sandwich will require different boards. Plus, you need two separate boards to avoid cross-contamination between raw meat and produce, says Butts. He says the average home cook should opt for both a small board and a large board. Care Depending on the material and make of the cutting board, care and maintenance can vary drastically. For those who want a one-and-done cutting board that you can throw in the dishwasher, opt for plastic. Meanwhile, most wooden boards should not go in your dishwasher because they will warp and crack. Many wooden boards also require semi-regular upkeep with oil. But don’t let the extra work of handwashing get in the way of buying a wooden cutting board, as they are a more professional and high-quality option. “It may seem counterintuitive, but you should never clean a wooden cutting board with a scrubbing pad," says Butts. "It is too abrasive and will leave scratches on the board that can shorten its life. Instead, use a rag or sponge with soap and hot water. Then, finish with some sanitizer.” Questions You Might Ask What is the most sanitary type of cutting board? The USDA recommends a wood or nonporous cutting board when preparing raw meat and poultry. It’s advisable, however, to use a second board for preparing produce, bread, or ingredients that aren't cooked to avoid harmful cross-contamination. Make sure you clean your cutting boards properly after each use. The USDA Hotline suggests washing cutting boards in hot soapy water, then rinsing them with clear water. You can leave them out to air dry or use clean paper towels to pat them dry. You can put nonporous boards made of acrylic or plastic in the dishwasher. To sanitize a wooden or plastic cutting board without a dishwasher, mix a tablespoon of chlorine bleach in a gallon of water, cover the board with the bleach solution, and let it rest for several minutes before rinsing with clear water. Let air dry or use clean paper towels. How much does a good cutting board cost? Wooden cutting boards tend to be more expensive, though the price depends on the type of wood and make. You can spend upwards of $100 for a professional-style cutting board, which will likely require some upkeep and maintenance. There are more inexpensive boards made from plastic and composite materials, many of which you can clean up in the dishwasher. They work well, but they become scratched and may need to be replaced at some point. However, regardless of the type of cutting board you have, there will come a time that you have to replace it. The USDA says you should replace cutting boards when they’re worn out and when the cut marks are too deep for proper cleaning. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Barbara Bellesi Zito, a freelance lifestyle writer based in Staten Island, NY. To compile this list of best cutting boards, she researched products from top brands while considering factors like material, design, and size. 