Shopping The 10 Best Curling Wands of 2023 for Every Hair Type Our top pick is the CHI Lava Curl Shot for its ergonomic design that makes it easy to use, especially when curling the hair on the back of your head. By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek is a writer with eight years of experience in the home industry. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 14, 2023 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / Kevin Liang Curling wands are a must-have in your hairstyling arsenal because they can create everything from effortless waves to bouncy ringlets. And because of their unique design, you don't have to worry about creases or snags caused by a clamp. To find the best curling wands, we considered factors like materials, barrel size, compatible hair types, temperature range, and price. We also spoke with Ali Sherry, a hairstylist at Serrano Salon in Los Angeles, for her expert tips on achieving your dream curls. "Curling wands are a cool option because not only do they come in different sizes and lengths, but they can also be tapered in shape, resulting in various types of curls," says Sherry. Our top pick is the CHI Lava Curl Shot, which has a unique handle that makes it exceptionally easy to curl the hair on the back of your head. Plus, the curling wand has a "cool shot" function that reduces frizz and adds shine. Who it isn't for: People who want a barrel smaller or larger than one inch. This curling wand stands out among competitors for its unique shape. It's not just a vertical wand—the handle runs perpendicular to the barrel, allowing you to reach the back of your head with ease. The ceramic barrel provides even heat distribution, which prevents hot spots and hair damage. Plus, the barrel has a unique lava rock powder finish that, according to the brand, enhances its ionic technology, providing smoother, frizz-free curls. We are impressed by how quickly this wand heats up, which allows you to start styling quickly. The temperature is adjustable up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, as shown on the digital display, so you can customize the heat based on your hair type and desired style. This wand also has "cool shot" technology that blasts your curls with cool air to reduce frizz and add shine. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 inchHeat Range: Up to 410 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: CeramicCord Length: 11 feetAuto Shutoff: 1 hour Best Budget Curling Wand Conair InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want tight, bouncy curls without spending a fortune. Who it isn't for: People who want a straight barrel rather than a tapered barrel. Thanks to its tapered barrel, which starts at one inch in diameter and ends at half an inch in diameter, this curling wand adds volume to the top of your head and tighter curls towards the ends. This makes it ideal for those with short hair, though long-haired individuals can still use this curling wand. The tourmaline ceramic barrel helps reduce frizz and static for smooth, shiny curls. We love that the wand heats up quickly, reaching its maximum temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit in 30 seconds. For those looking to use less heat, there are five temperature settings to choose from, meaning this styling tool is suitable for a wide range of hair types and textures. While the cord is a little short—just five feet long—this curling wand comes with a three-finger, heat-resistant glove, which helps protect your hand from the hot barrel. Though this wand doesn't have as many bells and whistles as some others on this list, it certainly gets the job done—at an affordable price point, too. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 to 0.5 inchesHeat Range: 285–400 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Tourmaline ceramicCord Length: 5 feetAuto Shutoff: 1 hour Best Splurge Curling Wand Dyson Airwrap Sephora View On Dyson.com View On Sephora View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want a low-heat alternative to a traditional curling wand. Who it isn't for: People who prefer traditional hair tools. Even though the Dyson Airwrap is a curling wand, it is far from the traditional design. Rather than utilizing direct heat from the barrel to curl your hair, the styling tool uses hot air to create curls. The barrel emits high-velocity hot air that automatically wraps your hair around it—then the hot air curls your hair. It might take a while to master, but once you've learned the technique, you won't want to use any other hair tool. The hot air technology uses less heat than most curling wands, causing less damage to your tresses. The Airwrap also dries your hair as it curls, so you can use it on damp hair for faster styling. This curling wand is expensive but comes with multiple attachments, including barrels in different sizes, soft and firm smoothing brushes for taming frizz and adding shine, and a volumizing round brush. That makes this five-in-one tool reign supreme for versatility—and worth its higher price. Price at time of publish: $600 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1.2 inchesHeat Range: 302 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: N/ACord Length: 8.75 feetAuto Shutoff: No The 12 Best Hairbrushes of 2023 for Every Hair Type Best Tapered Curling Wand ghd Creative Curl Tapered Curling Wand 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who it’s for: People with long hair who want beachy waves. Who it isn't for: People with thick hair. If you want tousled, beachy waves, opt for a tapered wand like this one from ghd. The taper is subtle, decreasing by a tenth of an inch from base to tip, but just enough to create beautiful, soft waves with plenty of volume. And since the wand has a ceramic barrel, those waves will be frizz-free and shiny. The "ultra-zone technology" monitors heat distribution across the barrel and ensures it maintains a constant 365 degrees Fahrenheit for consistent styling with no hot spots. This low temperature causes less damage to your hair than scalding irons. Unfortunately, you can't adjust the temperature, and thick hair may require a hotter wand. We love that this wand has a cool tip, reducing the risk of burns. Price at time of publish: $205 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 to 0.9 inches Heat Range: 365 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: CeramicCord Length: 8 feetAuto Shutoff: 30 minutes Best Interchangeable Curling Wand T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People with thick hair who want to be able to choose between loose waves and tight curls. Who it isn't for: People on a budget. This curling wand is designed for versatility, thanks to its trio of interchangeable barrels. It includes a one-inch straight barrel, a 1.5-inch straight barrel, and a tapered barrel that starts at 1.25 inches and narrows to 0.75 inches, allowing you to switch between different types of curls. Each barrel is a ceramic blend that heats evenly and quickly, helping you create shiny and frizz-free curls in no time. For even more control, the curling wand has five precise heat settings, which reach a maximum of 410 degrees Fahrenheit—a temperature suitable for even thick hair. If you have thick and long hair, this curling wand has everything you need to create a range of styles, from loose waves to uniform spirals. That said, the barrels might not be the best for those with short hair. Plus, if you have limited storage, this curling wand allows you to have just one tool instead of three. Price at time of publish: $325 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 inchHeat Range: 260–410 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Custom blend ceramic Cord Length: 8 feetAuto Shutoff: 1 hour Best Curling Wand for Beginners Drybar The Wrap Party Styling Wand Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People who want voluminous curls with little effort. Who it isn't for: People with short hair. This Drybar Styling Wand features a reverse tapered barrel that is narrower at the base and wider at the tip to create beautiful, bouncy curls. The unique shape creates voluminous curls near your roots, and looser, beachier waves at the bottom. It's a great styling tool for beginners because it has a non-slip barrel. To use the wand, turn it upside down with the tip pointed down and wrap your hair around it from the base to the tip. If you want to level up, you can toy with the temperature settings—the device heats up to 435 degrees Fahrenheit, which is plenty of heat for thick hair. The digital display shows the temperature so you know exactly how hot the curling wand is. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1.25 to 1 inchHeat Range: 250–450 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: PlasticCord Length: 9 feetAuto Shutoff: 1 hour Best Curling Wand for Natural Hair HerStyler Baby Curls Mini Curling Iron Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sears.com Who it’s for: People who want a mini curling wand for touching up tight ringlets. Who it isn't for: People who want temperature control. With a half-inch barrel, this curling wand is perfect for creating tight ringlets—touch-ups for those with naturally curly hair. If your curls need a little pick-me-up, you can use this styling tool on any limp strand. And there's a secondary benefit to the small barrel—it's compact and lightweight, which is great for on-the-go styling. The barrel heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough for most hair textures, but it doesn't have an adjustable temperature range. If you'd like to try a different style of curls, you can play around with your wrapping tension—tighter wraps lead to tighter curls. Note that this curling wand doesn't have an automatic shut-off feature, so make sure you turn the device off when you're done styling your hair. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Barrel Size: 0.5 inchHeat Range: Up to 400 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: CeramicCord Length: N/AAuto Shutoff: No Best Curling Wand for Thick Hair Hot Tools Nano Ceramic Flipperless Tapered Curling Wand Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People with long, thick hair who need a curling wand with more surface area. Who it isn't for: People with short hair who want tight curls. When you have thick hair, you need more heat to create curls that hold. This curling wand reaches 450 degrees Fahrenheit, providing all the heat you need to achieve the perfect curls. Still, there are variable temperature settings so you can control how much heat you use. What's more, the barrel has a 1.25-inch diameter, providing extra surface area for dense, thick hair. Because of that thick diameter, it's not ideal for short hair. We love that the curling wand also has "Pulse Technology," which ensures the entire barrel is heated evenly, while the ceramic wand leaves curls smooth, shiny, and better protected. Still, we recommend using a heat protection product before curling for additional protection. This curling wand also comes with a thermal glove to protect your hand from accidental burns while styling. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1.25 inchHeat Range: 280–450 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: CeramicCord Length: 8 feetAuto Shutoff: No Best Curling Wand for Fine Hair Gisou Curling Tool 4.5 Sephora View On Gisou.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People with fine hair who want a curling wand with temperature control. Who it isn't for: People who want a safety stand to use when they put their curling wand down. With a name as simple as Curling Tool, you might not expect this curling wand to have many bonus features. But it's actually an advanced device, particularly in terms of its temperature control—there are 10 temperature settings from 280 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The lower temperature range makes this wand ideal for people with fine hair, as it generally takes less heat to curl than thick hair. Plus, because heat damages hair, curling with lower temperatures is better to avoid breakage. This curling wand has a one-inch barrel—a standard size for most hair lengths and textures—and is lightweight, making it easy to use without aching arms. It also has a cool tip to prevent accidental burns on your fingertips. What it doesn't have, however, is a safety stand, which is essentially a kickstand that allows you to place your wand on the counter. Instead, it comes with a heat mat, which is slightly less convenient. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 inchHeat Range: 280–450 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: CeramicCord Length: 8 feetAuto Shutoff: 1 hour The 10 Best Hair Straighteners of 2023 Best Curling Wand for Long Hair Bio Ionic GoldPro Styling Wand Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautycarechoices.com Who it’s for: People with long hair who want even curls. Who it isn't for: People who want a cool tip or thermal gloves to protect their hands. Gold-plated curling wands can seem outdated because the heat is not always evenly distributed throughout the barrel, but this one from Bio Ionic is a clear exception. The ceramic barrel is infused with 24-karat gold, and the ceramic part ensures even heat distribution. The barrel is straight rather than tapered, so you can expect even curls. Because this wand has no cool tip, you can use the entire barrel to curl your hair, making this an ideal styling tool for people with long tresses. This curling wand has Bio Ionic's "Moisturizing Heat" technology, based on the mineral composition of the ceramic, which, according to the brand, locks in moisture to your curls. As this curling wand has a one-inch barrel, you can wrap your hair taut for tighter curls or go in with a looser touch for waves. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 inchHeat Range: 170–450 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: 24K gold ceramicCord Length: 9 feetAuto Shutoff: 1 hour Final Verdict Our top pick is the CHI Lava Curl Shot. Its shape may be unconventional for a curling wand, but this makes it easier to maneuver the tool around the back of your head. We also love that it has "cool shot" technology that helps set your curls, reducing frizz and adding shine. How to Shop for Curling Wands Like a Pro Material The barrel of a curling wand can be made of different materials like ceramic, titanium, and tourmaline. Ceramic is the most common because it distributes heat evenly and curls at lower temperatures than other options, which is better for fine or damaged hair. Titanium is a favorite among professional hairstylists—it holds heat for longer and at higher temperatures, making this a good option for thick hair. And for those with frizzy hair, your best bet is tourmaline, which uses negative ions to tame frizz. Barrel Size Barrel size determines the size of the curls. Smaller barrels create tighter curls—ideal for short hair—while larger barrels create softer, beachier curls. Curling wands typically start at half-inch barrels and increase by quarter-inch intervals up to two inches. No matter what size barrel you choose, you can adapt your wrapping method and tension to create different styles. Hair Type Also consider your hair texture and length when choosing a curling wand by factoring in which materials and barrel sizes work best with your locks. It’s important to consider the temperature as it relates to your hair type, too—fine hair can work with lower temperatures, while thick hair typically needs more heat. Features Most curling wands are simple devices but can have bonus features to make styling easier. For starters, see if you can adjust the temperature to accommodate multiple hair types. Temperature flexibility is also great for those who want to play around with different types and styles of curls. Another bonus feature on some curling wands is a "cool shot," which blasts your curls with cold air to add shine and reduce frizz. Also, consider whether the barrel is straight or tapered; the former creates neater curls, while the latter creates looser, wavy curls. Questions You Might Ask What is the difference between a curling iron and a curling wand? Both curling irons and wands have heated barrels—the only difference is that curling irons have one extra feature: a clamp. "The clamp tightly holds the hair in place while you wrap around the iron," says Sherry. "This will add shine and create a smoother flatter curl." (If this sounds more in line with your needs, we also have a list of our favorite curling irons.) Wands, on the other hand, give you greater control over the way you wrap your hair around the barrel and the amount of tension you apply. "As for the outcome, the curling iron will give you a more uniform, long-lasting, structured, shiny look, whereas the curling wand will give you a more relaxed, casual, beach wave or curl, depending on how you use it," says Sherry. What curling wand barrel size is best? Choosing a curling wand barrel size comes down to personal preference; larger barrels create softer, wavier curls, while smaller barrels create neater, tighter curls. "I would say a one-inch barrel is always a good size to start with if your hair is no shorter than chin length. Short hair that needs a tighter curl would want a 0.75-inch barrel," says Sherry. "If you have long hair and want a looser curl, you can start going up by a quarter of an inch to one inch, then 1.25 inches, then my personal favorite 1.5 inches, and then for the big loose curls, 2 inches." What is the least damaging curling wand? All heated hair tools cause some damage to hair, including curling wands. "Using a curling wand can be a bit less damaging than a curling iron because there is no heated clamp that is smoothing out the hair and holding it tightly into place while it's wrapped around the iron," says Sherry. "Instead, by using the wand, you get to determine how smoothly and tightly you hold the hair on the hot iron." The only way to make a curling wand less damaging is to use the lowest heat setting and to wrap your hair around the barrel loosely and for as little time as possible. Heat protection products can also help. "Use a heat protection spray or cream before you blow dry or air dry in preparation for the hot iron," says Sherry. "If you're adding curls to next-day hair, you should use a refreshing heat protection mist. Additionally, I like to use a finishing oil or cream on the lengths and ends to add extra moisture and shine to the finished look." The only curling wand on our list that is less damaging than others is the Dyson Airwrap, which uses hot air rather than direct heat to curl your hair. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Stefanie Waldek. Stefanie is a contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly a decade of writing experience and four years of experience reviewing products. 