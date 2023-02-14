The 10 Best Curling Wands of 2023 for Every Hair Type

Our top pick is the CHI Lava Curl Shot , which has a unique handle that makes it exceptionally easy to curl the hair on the back of your head. Plus, the curling wand has a "cool shot" function that reduces frizz and adds shine.

"Curling wands are a cool option because not only do they come in different sizes and lengths, but they can also be tapered in shape, resulting in various types of curls," says Sherry.

To find the best curling wands, we considered factors like materials, barrel size, compatible hair types, temperature range, and price. We also spoke with Ali Sherry , a hairstylist at Serrano Salon in Los Angeles, for her expert tips on achieving your dream curls.

Curling wands are a must-have in your hairstyling arsenal because they can create everything from effortless waves to bouncy ringlets. And because of their unique design, you don’t have to worry about creases or snags caused by a clamp.

Best Overall Curling Wand CHI Lava Curl Shot Who it's for: People who have a tough time curling the hair on the back of their heads. Who it isn't for: People who want a barrel smaller or larger than one inch. This curling wand stands out among competitors for its unique shape. It's not just a vertical wand—the handle runs perpendicular to the barrel, allowing you to reach the back of your head with ease. The ceramic barrel provides even heat distribution, which prevents hot spots and hair damage. Plus, the barrel has a unique lava rock powder finish that, according to the brand, enhances its ionic technology, providing smoother, frizz-free curls. We are impressed by how quickly this wand heats up, which allows you to start styling quickly. The temperature is adjustable up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, as shown on the digital display, so you can customize the heat based on your hair type and desired style. This wand also has "cool shot" technology that blasts your curls with cool air to reduce frizz and add shine. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 inch Heat Range: Up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic Cord Length: 11 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

1 inch Heat Range: Up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit

Up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Cord Length: 11 feet

11 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

Best Budget Curling Wand Conair InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand Who it's for: People who want tight, bouncy curls without spending a fortune. Who it isn't for: People who want a straight barrel rather than a tapered barrel. Thanks to its tapered barrel, which starts at one inch in diameter and ends at half an inch in diameter, this curling wand adds volume to the top of your head and tighter curls towards the ends. This makes it ideal for those with short hair, though long-haired individuals can still use this curling wand. The tourmaline ceramic barrel helps reduce frizz and static for smooth, shiny curls. We love that the wand heats up quickly, reaching its maximum temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit in 30 seconds. For those looking to use less heat, there are five temperature settings to choose from, meaning this styling tool is suitable for a wide range of hair types and textures. While the cord is a little short—just five feet long—this curling wand comes with a three-finger, heat-resistant glove, which helps protect your hand from the hot barrel. Though this wand doesn't have as many bells and whistles as some others on this list, it certainly gets the job done—at an affordable price point, too. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 to 0.5 inches Heat Range: 285–400 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Tourmaline ceramic Cord Length: 5 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

1 to 0.5 inches Heat Range: 285–400 degrees Fahrenheit

285–400 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Tourmaline ceramic

Tourmaline ceramic Cord Length: 5 feet

5 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

Best Splurge Curling Wand Dyson Airwrap Who it's for: People who want a low-heat alternative to a traditional curling wand. Who it isn't for: People who prefer traditional hair tools. Even though the Dyson Airwrap is a curling wand, it is far from the traditional design. Rather than utilizing direct heat from the barrel to curl your hair, the styling tool uses hot air to create curls. The barrel emits high-velocity hot air that automatically wraps your hair around it—then the hot air curls your hair. It might take a while to master, but once you've learned the technique, you won't want to use any other hair tool. The hot air technology uses less heat than most curling wands, causing less damage to your tresses. The Airwrap also dries your hair as it curls, so you can use it on damp hair for faster styling. This curling wand is expensive but comes with multiple attachments, including barrels in different sizes, soft and firm smoothing brushes for taming frizz and adding shine, and a volumizing round brush. That makes this five-in-one tool reign supreme for versatility—and worth its higher price. Price at time of publish: $600 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1.2 inches Heat Range: 302 degrees Fahrenheit Material: N/A Cord Length: 8.75 feet Auto Shutoff: No

1.2 inches Heat Range: 302 degrees Fahrenheit

302 degrees Fahrenheit Material: N/A

N/A Cord Length: 8.75 feet

Best Tapered Curling Wand ghd Creative Curl Tapered Curling Wand 4.7 Who it's for: People with long hair who want beachy waves. Who it isn't for: People with thick hair. If you want tousled, beachy waves, opt for a tapered wand like this one from ghd. The taper is subtle, decreasing by a tenth of an inch from base to tip, but just enough to create beautiful, soft waves with plenty of volume. And since the wand has a ceramic barrel, those waves will be frizz-free and shiny. The "ultra-zone technology" monitors heat distribution across the barrel and ensures it maintains a constant 365 degrees Fahrenheit for consistent styling with no hot spots. This low temperature causes less damage to your hair than scalding irons. Unfortunately, you can't adjust the temperature, and thick hair may require a hotter wand. We love that this wand has a cool tip, reducing the risk of burns. Price at time of publish: $205 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 to 0.9 inches Heat Range: 365 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet Auto Shutoff: 30 minutes

1 to 0.9 inches Heat Range: 365 degrees Fahrenheit

365 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet

8 feet Auto Shutoff: 30 minutes

Best Interchangeable Curling Wand T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Who it's for: People with thick hair who want to be able to choose between loose waves and tight curls. Who it isn't for: People on a budget. This curling wand is designed for versatility, thanks to its trio of interchangeable barrels. It includes a one-inch straight barrel, a 1.5-inch straight barrel, and a tapered barrel that starts at 1.25 inches and narrows to 0.75 inches, allowing you to switch between different types of curls. Each barrel is a ceramic blend that heats evenly and quickly, helping you create shiny and frizz-free curls in no time. For even more control, the curling wand has five precise heat settings, which reach a maximum of 410 degrees Fahrenheit—a temperature suitable for even thick hair. If you have thick and long hair, this curling wand has everything you need to create a range of styles, from loose waves to uniform spirals. That said, the barrels might not be the best for those with short hair. Plus, if you have limited storage, this curling wand allows you to have just one tool instead of three. Price at time of publish: $325 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 inch Heat Range: 260–410 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Custom blend ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

1 inch Heat Range: 260–410 degrees Fahrenheit

260–410 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Custom blend ceramic

Custom blend ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet

8 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

Best Curling Wand for Beginners Drybar The Wrap Party Styling Wand Who it's for: People who want voluminous curls with little effort. Who it isn't for: People with short hair. This Drybar Styling Wand features a reverse tapered barrel that is narrower at the base and wider at the tip to create beautiful, bouncy curls. The unique shape creates voluminous curls near your roots, and looser, beachier waves at the bottom. It's a great styling tool for beginners because it has a non-slip barrel. To use the wand, turn it upside down with the tip pointed down and wrap your hair around it from the base to the tip. If you want to level up, you can toy with the temperature settings—the device heats up to 435 degrees Fahrenheit, which is plenty of heat for thick hair. The digital display shows the temperature so you know exactly how hot the curling wand is. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1.25 to 1 inch Heat Range: 250–450 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Plastic Cord Length: 9 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

1.25 to 1 inch Heat Range: 250–450 degrees Fahrenheit

250–450 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Plastic

Plastic Cord Length: 9 feet

9 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

Best Curling Wand for Natural Hair HerStyler Baby Curls Mini Curling Iron Who it's for: People who want a mini curling wand for touching up tight ringlets. Who it isn't for: People who want temperature control. With a half-inch barrel, this curling wand is perfect for creating tight ringlets—touch-ups for those with naturally curly hair. If your curls need a little pick-me-up, you can use this styling tool on any limp strand. And there's a secondary benefit to the small barrel—it's compact and lightweight, which is great for on-the-go styling. The barrel heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough for most hair textures, but it doesn't have an adjustable temperature range. If you'd like to try a different style of curls, you can play around with your wrapping tension—tighter wraps lead to tighter curls. Note that this curling wand doesn't have an automatic shut-off feature, so make sure you turn the device off when you're done styling your hair. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Barrel Size: 0.5 inch Heat Range: Up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic Cord Length: N/A Auto Shutoff: No

0.5 inch Heat Range: Up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Cord Length: N/A

N/A Auto Shutoff: No

Best Curling Wand for Thick Hair Hot Tools Nano Ceramic Flipperless Tapered Curling Wand Who it's for: People with long, thick hair who need a curling wand with more surface area. Who it isn't for: People with short hair who want tight curls. When you have thick hair, you need more heat to create curls that hold. This curling wand reaches 450 degrees Fahrenheit, providing all the heat you need to achieve the perfect curls. Still, there are variable temperature settings so you can control how much heat you use. What's more, the barrel has a 1.25-inch diameter, providing extra surface area for dense, thick hair. Because of that thick diameter, it's not ideal for short hair. We love that the curling wand also has "Pulse Technology," which ensures the entire barrel is heated evenly, while the ceramic wand leaves curls smooth, shiny, and better protected. Still, we recommend using a heat protection product before curling for additional protection. This curling wand also comes with a thermal glove to protect your hand from accidental burns while styling. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1.25 inch Heat Range: 280–450 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet Auto Shutoff: No

1.25 inch Heat Range: 280–450 degrees Fahrenheit

280–450 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet

8 feet Auto Shutoff: No

Best Curling Wand for Fine Hair Gisou Curling Tool 4.5 Who it's for: People with fine hair who want a curling wand with temperature control. Who it isn't for: People who want a safety stand to use when they put their curling wand down. With a name as simple as Curling Tool, you might not expect this curling wand to have many bonus features. But it's actually an advanced device, particularly in terms of its temperature control—there are 10 temperature settings from 280 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The lower temperature range makes this wand ideal for people with fine hair, as it generally takes less heat to curl than thick hair. Plus, because heat damages hair, curling with lower temperatures is better to avoid breakage. This curling wand has a one-inch barrel—a standard size for most hair lengths and textures—and is lightweight, making it easy to use without aching arms. It also has a cool tip to prevent accidental burns on your fingertips. What it doesn't have, however, is a safety stand, which is essentially a kickstand that allows you to place your wand on the counter. Instead, it comes with a heat mat, which is slightly less convenient. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Barrel Size: 1 inch Heat Range: 280–450 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet Auto Shutoff: 1 hour

1 inch Heat Range: 280–450 degrees Fahrenheit

280–450 degrees Fahrenheit Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Cord Length: 8 feet

