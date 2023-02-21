The 14 Best Couches of 2023 for Every Style and Budget

Our top pick is the AllModern Miller Upholstered Sofa . This versatile couch comes in multiple colors and fabrics, and it has a sleek design that will look good in nearly any space.

To find the best couches, we scoured the market for high-quality frame materials, seat filling, and upholstery fabrics. We also considered style and price while narrowing down the options. In addition to Bowen, we also consulted interior designers Jade McNeil and Audrey Scheck for expert advice.

“Sofas are like cars in that so much of what determines the quality is ‘under the hood’ and not immediately noticeable to the customer,” says Stephen Bowen , senior furniture designer at Burrow . “If you invest in one with high-quality materials and take care of it, it should last you for a long time.”

A couch is one of the largest pieces of furniture in your home, and perhaps one of the most used: It’s destined to be the setting for sleepovers, movie nights, deep conversations, and even work meetings. And while it’s tempting to opt for the trendy couch that’s making its way around social media, it’s important to remember to choose a piece that will be a lasting investment.

Best Overall Couch AllModern Miller Upholstered Sofa Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People looking for a comfortable and versatile couch at a reasonable price point. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a deeper seat or performance upholstery. With three wide seats and high angular arms, AllModern’s Miller Upholstered Sofa is ideal for those who want sleek lines without compromising comfort. The polyester-blend upholstery is available in multiple colors and textures, including velvet and boucle. It’s cozy enough to nap on without worrying about sagging cushions or having to fluff after each sitting session—just keep in mind that the arms are a bit too high to comfortably rest your head on. The fabric wears well, but it does pick up dust and fuzz from throw blankets quite easily—nothing a quick brush or vacuum can’t fix. Assembly consists of screwing on the four wooden legs and placing the cushions. When the back cushions are removed, the couch is roughly the width of a twin bed—perfect for guests to crash on overnight. We also love the open bottom, which is great for small apartments that need extra storage space. Price at time of publish: $1,599 Product Details: Upholstery: Polyester blend

Polyester blend Frame: Manufactured wood

Manufactured wood Seat Fill: Foam and synthetic fiber

Foam and synthetic fiber Dimensions: 31 x 84 x 35 inches

Best Budget Couch Mellow Hana Sofa Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a budget-friendly couch that can arrive quickly. Who it isn’t for: People who want a sectional or larger sofa. What we love most about Mellow’s Hana Sofa are its clean, modern lines, and handy storage pockets on the armrests. Because of its reasonable price, this couch is ideal for those moving into their first home and anyone who is simply looking for a cost-effective couch that doesn’t skimp on comfort or style. It has plush seat cushions and soft, linen-blend upholstery that comes in multiple shades of gray and blue. While this couch is smaller than others on this list (only 73.5 inches wide), it’s great for apartments and smaller living rooms. But because of its bite-size frame, it may not be the most comfortable for taller people or those looking to stretch out across its length. This couch is still a three-seater though, so we appreciate its space-saving nature while still being able to comfortably seat more than just two people. Plus, both Wayfair and Amazon offer fast and free shipping, so this couch could arrive at your doorstep in less than a week. Price at time of publish: $467 Product Details: Upholstery: Linen blend

Linen blend Frame: Solid wood

Solid wood Seat Fill: Foam

Foam Dimensions: 32 x 73.5 x 29 inches

Best Splurge Couch Arhaus Marina Sofa Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Who it’s for: People looking for a high-quality couch with performance upholstery. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a more modern design. The Arhaus Marina Sofa is one of the most expensive options on our list, but for good reason. Handcrafted in North Carolina, this couch is made with cross-directional hardwood and no-sag steel suspension for an extra-durable construction. The cushions, which are covered in a performance weave fabric (available in six neutral shades), are filled with plant-based foam and a mix of down and feathers. It also comes in two widths: 84 and 96 inches. This couch features a slightly tilted back for maximum comfort, and the curved frame is ideal for lounging for a lengthy period of time. We especially love the sleek, single bench seat cushion and the piped edge detail. To care for this investment piece, Arhaus recommends spot-cleaning with distilled water, or a mix of mild detergent and water if the stain persists. Price at time of publish: $4,299 Product Details: Upholstery: Performance

Performance Frame: Hardwood laminate and recycled steel

Hardwood laminate and recycled steel Seat Fill: Partially plant-based foam and down feathers

Partially plant-based foam and down feathers Dimensions: 31 x 84 x 36 inches and 31 x 96 x 36 inches

Best Kid- & Pet-Friendly Couch Burrow Arch Nomad Sofa 4.7 Burrow View On Burrow Who it’s for: People who want a couch that’s equally durable and comfortable. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a more cloud-like design. Our favorite kid- and pet-friendly couch, the Burrow Arch Nomad Sofa is durable enough to handle it all. The couch’s olefin upholstery ensures stains roll right off and claw scratches won’t leave a dent. The performance fabric is available in five colors (white, red, navy, light gray, and dark gray) and you can order a free swatch set to see and feel them at home. We appreciate that the Nomad is modular, so you can adjust the shape and size to fit new homes, new rooms, and even new family members. But Burrow’s customizations go further than configuration: The couch is available with six different leg finishes and three arm styles, and you can even add on a matching chaise or ottoman. The cushions are reversible, too—tufted on one side, smooth on the other. But perhaps the best part about this couch is that there’s a USB charger built into the frame. Price at time of publish: $1,595 Product Details: Upholstery: Performance weave

Performance weave Frame: Baltic birch

Baltic birch Seat Fill: 3 layers of foam and fiber

3 layers of foam and fiber Dimensions: 33 x 85 x 35 inches The 7 Best Pet Stain Removers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Modular Couch Floyd Two-Piece Form Sectional Floyd View On Floydhome.com Who it’s for: People looking for a flexible and versatile couch that can grow with you. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a smaller couch or higher seat. Known for its platform bed that grows with you, it's no surprise that Floyd’s flexible philosophy also applies to its couches. The brand’s modular sectional can be purchased in pre-made configurations or individual pieces so you can create your dream couch. The most popular configuration is the two-piece unit with the double chaise. We love that you’re never locked into a certain shape—you can add additional seats whenever the mood strikes. This is ideal for those who are constantly on the move and those who simply like to switch things up from time to time. The modular couch comes in a wide range of colors and upholstery options, including boucle, performance, and two different wool blends. The couch’s deep seat is great for those who like to curl up to watch their favorite shows, and the supportive backrest ensures aches and pains are kept to a minimum. Keep in mind that the couch sits very low on the ground, which can be a bonus for anyone who doesn’t want their pets hiding underneath, but a downside for those who want easy access to the floor for cleaning purposes. Price at time of publish: From $1,590 Product Details: Upholstery: Performance fabric

Performance fabric Frame: OSB wood frame

OSB wood frame Seat Fill: Double-layer foam

Double-layer foam Dimensions: 27 x 90 x 36.5 inches for two seats

Best Sectional Couch Albany Park Park Sectional Sofa Albany Park View On Albanypark.com Who it’s for: People who want a modern and sleek sectional that’s easy to clean. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a sectional with a reversible chaise. With its high-resiliency foam and kiln-dried hardwood frame, Albany Park’s Park Sectional Sofa takes the cake as our favorite sectional sofa thanks to its durability. Sleek brass legs give it an elevated feel, while the vegan leather (or velvet or boucle!) upholstery is soft and luxurious. We especially love the elongated arm that runs down the chaise side that ensures your pets, little ones, or even your legs won’t roll off the side. Available in eight colors and two leg options (gold or black), the Park sectional fits into any decor style. You can choose either right- or left-facing orientations, though we wish the chaise was reversible. Price at time of publish: $2,199 Product Details: Upholstery: Vegan leather, velvet, boucle

Vegan leather, velvet, boucle Frame: Kiln-dried hardwood

Kiln-dried hardwood Seat Fill: High-resiliency foam wrapped in feather

High-resiliency foam wrapped in feather Dimensions: 35 x 114 x 63 inches

Best Loveseat Couch Sabai The Essential Loveseat Sabai View On Sabai.design Who it’s for: People looking for a simple, sustainably made couch. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a full-size couch. Whether you’re living in a small city apartment or looking for a companion piece to your full-sized couch, Sabai’s Essential Loveseat is just that: essential. We appreciate that the upholstery is crafted from recycled fabrics, while the pillows are filled with recycled fibers and the wood for the frame is sustainably sourced. This loveseat is available in five velvet colors and five polyester-blend colors, as well as three leg stain options to coordinate with any existing decor you may have. Plus, its sleek lines and elevated seats are subtle and modern. Price at time of publish: $1,095 Product Details: Upholstery: Recycled velvet, upcycled polyester

Recycled velvet, upcycled polyester Frame: FSC-certified wood

FSC-certified wood Seat Fill: High-resiliency foam and recycled fiber

High-resiliency foam and recycled fiber Dimensions: 32 x 62 x 34 inches

Best Sleeper Couch Apt2B Avalon Queen-Size Sleeper Sofa Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Who it’s for: People looking for a chic and comfortable sleeper sofa. Who it isn’t for: People who want a sleeper sofa with additional storage. Gone are the days of chunky, uncomfortable sleeper sofas. Apt2B’s Avalon sleeper negates everything you think you knew about the category thanks to its sleek frame, high-density foam cushions, and queen-sized mattress. This couch is well-made and durable, and the setup will likely be a breeze. The queen mattress unfolds without difficulty, so your overnight guests won’t have a complaint over their quality of sleep. But what really makes this sleeper sofa stand out is that you can choose between a memory foam mattress and a deluxe innerspring mattress. Not only that, but there are also three leg options and over 50 upholstery colors. The only thing that could make this sleeper sofa better is built-in storage to hold extra pillows and blankets for your guests. Price at time of publish: $3,398 Product Details: Upholstery: Polyester blend

Polyester blend Frame: Solid wood

Solid wood Seat Fill: High-density foam

High-density foam Dimensions: 36 x 79 x 37 inches

Best Chesterfield Couch Poly & Bark Lyon Sofa Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Polyandbark.com Who it’s for: People who want a traditional design and deep seat. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a sofa with fabric upholstery. A Chesterfield sofa, grand and tufted, is a staple in period dramas and traditional decor alike. Poly & Bark’s take on the age-old silhouette is its Lyon sofa. With rolled arms, two high-density foam cushions, and intricately tufted, Italian leather, this couch is designed to make a statement without sacrificing quality. In fact, a solid wood frame and screw-on legs ensure that the couch is made to last. We especially love that the full-grain leather only gets better with age—but it will show some discoloration and scratches over time. The brand offers an additional protection plan to ensure that if anything happens to break or go wrong, repairs and replacement pieces can be sent directly to you with ease. Price at time of publish: $2,304 Product Details: Upholstery: Leather

Leather Frame: Wood

Wood Seat Fill: High-density foam with polyester filling

High-density foam with polyester filling Dimensions: 31 x 87 x 34 inches

Best Low-Profile Couch Maiden Home The Warren Maiden Home View On Maidenhome.com Who it’s for: People who are looking for a lower seat and clean lines. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a larger seat or higher legs. While hard, clean lines are usually a sign of discomfort, Maiden Home’s Warren couch is proof that opposites attract. The modern frame is juxtaposed with high-density microfiber seat cushions that sink as you sit—but it feels cloud-like, not as if you’re being swallowed. While the fully upholstered frame may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the wrapped fabric offers a seamless and sophisticated look. Plus, the upholstery, which comes in a variety of performance fabrics (including tweed and velvet), ensures that wine spills and muddy paws are nothing to worry about after an easy spot-clean. You can also choose the size that best fits your space since there are 12 options ranging from 60 to 120 inches wide. If you’d rather not wait for a custom piece, there are a few ready-to-ship color, fabric, and size options. Price at time of publish: $2,750 Product Details: Upholstery: Customizable

Customizable Frame: Kiln-dried hardwood

Kiln-dried hardwood Seat Fill: High-resilience foam

High-resilience foam Dimensions: 31 x 60–120 x 39 inches

Best Reclining Couch Pottery Barn Ultra Lounge Square Arm Upholstered Reclining Sofa Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People looking for an ultra-comfortable and subtle reclining couch. Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t willing to splurge on a couch. What may look like your average traditional sofa is actually a chic reclining three-seater. That’s right, Pottery Barn has cracked the code on making aesthetically pleasing recliners that don’t look like they belong in a 1990s basement. The Pottery Barn Ultra Lounge Square Arm Upholstered Reclining Sofa is available in 33 upholstery options, ranging from performance velvet to heathered tweed. Each piece is made to order, so you can expect yours to ship in 12+ weeks. We appreciate that each seat and its elements—headrest, footrest, and arms—can move independently. And since the reclining motion moves the seat forward, you don’t have to worry about the back bumping into the wall behind you. Plus, there are remote buttons located inside the arms. Price at time of publish: From $4,297 Product Details: Upholstery: Customizable

Customizable Frame: Pine and engineered wood

Pine and engineered wood Seat Fill: Foam padding

Foam padding Dimensions: 31 x 110 x 43 inches

Best Extra-Long Couch Castlery Jonathan Extended Sofa Castlery View On Castlery.com Who it’s for: People who are looking for a larger couch to seat more people. Who it isn’t for: People who live in apartments or are looking for a budget-friendly option. Whether it's for group game nights or large family gatherings, an extra-long sofa is ideal for sitting all of your favorite people in one place. At 124 inches wide, Castlery’s Jonathan Extended Sofa does just that. It has an extra-deep seat to ensure that even the tallest of your friends will have plenty of legroom. With a low-profile and modern look, this couch’s boxy appearance is great for modern spaces. It’s available in four fabric options (white, light blue, yellow, and graphite) and two leather tones (caramel or taupe). This couch isn’t the most customizable one we’ve seen, but what it lacks in choices, it makes up for with easy assembly—the three pieces simply slot together. Price at time of publish: From $2,399 Product Details: Upholstery: Polyester and cotton blend

Polyester and cotton blend Frame: LVL and plywood

LVL and plywood Seat Fill: Foam-, fiber-, and pocket-filled seat; foam- and fiber-filled back

Foam-, fiber-, and pocket-filled seat; foam- and fiber-filled back Dimensions: 27 x 124 x 39 inches



Best Slipcovered Couch Crate & Barrel Ever Slipcovered Sofa by Leanne Ford Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People looking for a cozy and comfortable couch that’s easy to clean. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a firmer seat. Designed by interior designer Leanne Ford, the Ever Slipcovered Sofa is cloud-like in all its aspects: dreamy white upholstery, plush cushions, and an easy-going slipcovered frame. While there are 17 other upholstery choices to choose from, by far the most popular is white cotton. The feather-down cushions do need plumping after a movie night or long nap, but they should perk right back up to normal with a little help. If you’re not sure if you’d like these cloud-like down pillows, you may want to choose a firmer option from our list (or check it out in person before buying). But our favorite part is the removable slipcover—it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning and sold separately in case you need an extra. Price at time of publish: $2,299 Product Details: Upholstery: Cotton

Cotton Frame: Hardwood

Hardwood Seat Fill: Feather down

Feather down Dimensions: 32 x 89 x 42 inches