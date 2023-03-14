The 11 Best Couch Covers of 2023

“Fit, aesthetics, and quality are everything when it comes to updating your sofa with a couch cover,” Sommer says. “While some people are looking to protect their sofa with a cover, more often than not, the goal is to change the look and improve the design of the space. When looking for the best couch covers for you, look for a color and texture that will help refresh your home.”

To find the best couch covers, we spent hours researching the market while considering factors like ease of cleaning, size, materials, style, and price. We also spoke to Jessica Sommer, the VP of Maverick Design and Wedgwood Homes, for her expert insight on finding the right cover for your couch or sofa .

Couch covers are a great way to protect your sofa and refresh your home decor without replacing your furniture. Plus, they come in endless styles, materials, sizes, colors, and patterns to suit any space.

Best Overall Couch Cover SureFit Cotton Duck One Piece Sofa Slipcover Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality, durable slipcover. Who it isn’t for: People who would like more color options. Made from pure cotton that is thick, durable, and looks a lot more expensive than it is, SureFit’s sofa slipcover is an excellent way to give your couch a much-needed makeover while keeping it protected at the same time. This cover looks chic and is spill- and rip-resistant, meaning it’s suitable for homes with kids and pets, too. It’s easy to clean in the washing machine, and you can even throw it in the dryer on low. The cover fits standard-sized couches from 74 to 96 inches, with arms up to 11 inches wide. This pick has corner ties to secure it in place and elastic on the seats to make it more form-fitting. It also comes in a range of sizes, with options for box-type three-seater couches, armchairs, loveseats, and ottomans available. While we wish there were more color options, the elegant blue and natural beige can suit a range of decor styles. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Sizes: Ottoman, armchair, loveseat, sofa

Best Budget Couch Cover Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a full couch cover with many sizes and colors available. Who it isn’t for: People who want non-slip backing on their couch cover. Available in over 35 colors and seven sizes (for four-seaters, loveseats, armchairs, and more), the Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover is an affordable option for anyone who wants to cover their couch on a budget. This couch cover is made of a soft polyester Jacquard fabric and spandex to keep it stretchy but shaped to your sofa. It has elastic around the bottom to keep it in place and several anti-slip foam strips to prevent it from sliding off as soon as you sit down. There are also oversized options for your larger-than-average furniture. It’s not the thickest or most durable slipcover available, but at this low price, you can buy two and swap them out when one is in the wash or you want a color change. You can clean it in the washer on a low setting, but it’s best to use mild laundry detergents and avoid bleach. This cover is ideal for fabric sofas that it sticks to, as you might find yourself slipping and sliding if you put it on a leather couch. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Sizes: Chair, oversized chair, loveseat, oversized loveseat, sofa, oversized sofa, four-seater sofa

Best Couch Cover for Sectionals OstepDecor Velvet Quilted Sectional Couch Cover Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People with sectionals that don't fit in a traditional couch cover. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer one-piece couch covers. Sectional sofas are notoriously hard to find form-fitting covers for, and one-piece sectional slipcovers are almost impossible to come by. The OstepDecor Couch Cover, however, comes in several different shapes and sizes that you can mix and match to fit your couch perfectly. The listing includes a helpful measuring guide to ensure you get the right size to cover your couch. The covers are available in gray and a coffee brown shade, with a striped, brick-inspired, argyle diamond, and geometric honeycomb pattern. These covers have a soft velvety feel and are thick enough to protect the couch from pet paws and rowdy kids. However, fur will likely stick to its plushy material, but this is nothing that a pet hair remover can’t address. Since the covers are a quilted material with an anti-slip backing, they stay in place—no adjustments required. The fabric is stretchy, breathable, and easy to clean; just put it in the washer on a cold setting. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Sizes: Recliner, sofa

Best Couch Cover for Loveseats PrinceDeco Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want many colors to choose from. Who it isn’t for: People with loveseats that have thin or no armrests. If you want to cover a loveseat that has seen better days, try the affordable Stretch Sofa Slipcover from PrinceDeco. The polyester and spandex material is soft and highly stretchy, with a jacquard weave pattern that adds texture. It comes in 17 colors, including natural muted tones like gray and taupe and bolder hues like burgundy and blue. The standard slipcover can fit loveseats from 58 to 72 inches in width, but there are also larger and smaller sizes available for three-seaters and armchairs. Each size has fitted arms around 31 to 37 inches long, but if your sofa has those thin wooden or metal arms, you can always tuck the extra fabric into the armrest gap, though it might not look as close-fitting. If your loveseat has no arms, you might want to pick a different cover. This loveseat cover has thick elastic loops sewn along the bottom to hug the entire couch. It even covers the back of your loveseat, which is ideal if your sofa isn’t up against a wall. You can toss it in the washer on a gentle, cold cycle. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Sizes: Armchair, wing chair, loveseat, sofa, XL sofa

Best Couch Cover for Reclining Couches Ulticor 7-Piece L-Shape Recliner Covers Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want tight-fitting covers for a reclining couch in many color options. Who it isn’t for: People who have pets (pet hair tends to stick to the velveteen material). The Ulticor L-Shape Recliner Covers can fit a variety of different reclining couch shapes thanks to the seven pieces. This set is an affordable way to keep your couches protected without having to spend a fortune on custom slipcovers. It comes with four back and seat covers, two arm covers, and one piece for the corner seat, and is available in 11 colors to suit all home decor styles. If you have a sofa with more than five seats, additional seat covers are also available for purchase. Since each piece fits tightly over the seat, these covers will make it look like you had your entire couch reupholstered. The material is stretchy, soft velvet, and has elastic strips to keep the cover in place, which is especially essential when you adjust the reclining seats. It’s also machine washable on a cold, gentle cycle, and it can even be ironed. Since it consists of separate pieces, it takes a little longer to install than a single slipcover. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Sizes: L-shape five-seat recliner, an additional seat, console cover

Best Couch Cover for Pet Owners Orvis Grip-Tight Furniture Protector Orvis View On Orvis.com Who it’s for: People who want to keep their sofas safe from pet hair and claws. Who it isn’t for: People who want form-fitting slipcovers for the entire sofa. For pet owners who like to snuggle up on the sofa with their four-legged companions, opt for the Orvis Grip-Tight Furniture Protector. This durable slipcover withstands scratching, won’t collect fur, and is available in three neutral colors and sizes from 55 inches to 86 inches (suitable for loveseats, three-seaters, and extra-large sofas). While it is a pricier option, this protector is made of a thick yet breathable polyester fabric that doesn’t pile or trap pet fur. Any fur that does stay is easily removable with a lint roller. Plus, the high-quality cover has a water-resistant membrane backing to keep your couch safe from dribbles, drips, and even muddy paws. The backing is also non-slip and has removable weights that you can insert at the seams of the arm and back flaps to ensure it stays in place. Just be sure to remove the weights when it’s time to put the cover in the washing machine. Price at time of publish: From $198 Product Details: Sizes: Loveseat, sofa, XL sofa

The Best Kid- and Pet-Friendly Sofas for a Low-Maintenance Living Room

Best Waterproof Couch Cover Ameritex Waterproof Cover for Furniture Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want extra protection from spills. Who it isn’t for: People who want to cover the entire sofa. If you’re tired of cleaning up spills from your sofa, whether from pets, kids, or a clumsy family member, you need this Ameritex Waterproof Furniture Cover. It comes in seven sizes and twenty colors, and it’s impressively affordable. While it doesn't cover the back of the sofa, it can keep the seats clean, dry, and protected. As well as being soft and breathable, this cover is lightweight, sturdy, and easy to clean. When your cover gets wet or grubby, throw it in the washing machine and tumble dry it on a low setting. It's entirely waterproof thanks to four layers of fabric, water-resistant microfiber layers, and a waterproof coating. This cover doesn't allow anything to seep through to your sofa and keeps its color, wash after wash. Still, the company provides a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied for any reason. You'll have to tuck the cover in to keep it in place, as it doesn’t have a non-slip backing. Though this method works with fabric sofas, those with leather couches might need more non-slip features. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Sizes: Recliner, loveseat, sofa, bed

Best Leather Couch Cover Yates Home PU Leather Couch Cushion Slipcover Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want the look of a leather couch on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who want to cover a whole sofa, including the backrests. A leather couch can break the bank, so one way to get that coveted leather look on a budget is by getting a good quality faux leather slipcover. The Yates Home PU Leather Couch Cushion Slipcover is made of durable artificial polyurethane leather, and it will fit over your couch seats seamlessly. Though it doesn’t cover the backrests, the snug design makes it look like you got a new couch rather than a new couch cover. It has enough stretch to make putting it on feel effortless, and it stays in place thanks to the elastic around the edges, so you can spend less time tucking it in and more time relaxing on it. It comes in five colors, including black, brown, and ivory, and is available in seven sizes to cover loveseats, sofas, and armchairs. Because it's waterproof, you can wipe it down with a wet or dry cloth for easy cleaning. You can even put it in the washing machine. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Sizes: Armchair, loveseat, sofa

Best Linen Couch Cover BeAPillowholic Linen Couch Cover Etsy View On Etsy Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality, custom-made, and breathable couch cover. Who it isn’t for: People who want a budget-friendly couch cover. The airy and light design of linen textiles can make any living space a bright yet cozy environment. The BeAPillowholic Linen Couch Cover on Etsy is a high-quality option that offers protection and a comforting aesthetic. These Scandinavian-style linen couch covers are handmade in a small workshop in Kyiv, Ukraine. Each cover is made to fit your couch, so you’ll have to provide pictures of the furniture and the dimensions before purchasing for a perfect fit. The seller can also make matching zippered cushion covers, bolster pillow covers, and pillowcases. The covers can fit sofas, chairs, and ottomans of any size and come in 11 beautiful colors, including olive and dusty pink. Plus, the 100 percent linen fabric is Oeko-Tex certified (free of over 350 potentially harmful chemicals), breathable, and machine-washable. This pick doesn't have elastic at the bottom, but because it is made to the exact measurements of your couch, slipping and movement shouldn't be a problem. Price at time of publish: $420 (custom quotes upon request) Product Details: Sizes: Custom

Best Velvet Couch Cover Turquoize Velvet Sofa Slipcover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a plush-looking couch cover on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like the look or feel of velvet. Though it’s not for everyone, velvet has long been a popular choice for furniture upholstery. If you love the look, the affordable Turquoize Velvet Sofa Slipcover comes in 12 colors and is the perfect way to get the velvet aesthetic without buying brand-new furniture. Available for armchairs, loveseats, sofas, wing-backed chairs, and recliners, this slipcover comes in sizes for all your living room furniture. The polyester and spandex blend makes it stretchy and durable, and it comes out of the washing machine wrinkle-free, so it won’t need ironing. Elastic bands around the bottom keep the covers secure, and there is a helpful red tag at the back so you can easily recognize which way to put it on. Pet hair tends to get stuck to velvet, so we recommend keeping a lint roller nearby if you have cats or dogs. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Sizes: Armchair, wing chair, loveseat, recliner, sofa, XL sofa

