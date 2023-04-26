Style Hair Hair Care The 12 Best Conditioners for Curly Hair of 2023 Nourish, maintain, and define your locks with these curly hair-approved conditioners. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / Alli Waataja When creating a cohesive hair care routine, finding the best conditioner to rehydrate your tresses is essential. In order to do so, you’ll want to select a conditioner that suits your hair type, texture, and porosity. “Curly hair tends to be more prone to dryness and frizz,” says Brittney Aub, a Miami-based textured hair stylist and curl expert. “Conditioner is essential as it helps to add moisture, reduce frizz, and define curls.” To come up with this list, we researched a variety of conditioners to determine which are best for curly hair, evaluating them on formula, compatibility with different curl types, and price point. We also spoke to Aub for expert guidance on how to choose the right conditioner no matter your curls. Best Overall: Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner What Stands Out: This gentle yet effective conditioner is suitable for all curl types. What Could Be Improved: People with fine hair may find this conditioner too heavy. With ingredients like rice amino acids, shea butter, and tomato fruit ferment, this well-rounded conditioner will kick frizz to the curb while defining curls and adding hydration. It’s made to enhance your specific curl pattern (thanks to the amino acids) and is safe for color-treated hair since it’s sulfate-, paraben-, and phthalate-free. If you tend to deal with scalp sensitivity, this is a great conditioner to try out since it’s made with natural, gentle ingredients. It’s also vegan, cruelty-, and gluten-free, making it a conditioner you can use confidently. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Rice amino acids, shea butter, tomato fruit ferment, avocado oilSize: 8 ouncesCurl Types: 2A-4C Best Drugstore OGX Lightweight + Coconut Fine Curls Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This affordable and lightweight conditioner won’t weigh down curls. What Could Be Improved: It's not made for people with thick, coarse hair. This conditioner from OGX sits at a comfortable price point and helps define and hydrate fine, curly hair types. With ingredients like coconut oil, flaxseed oil, and citrus oil, your curls will get the definition they deserve without feeling heavy. It’s sulfate- and paraben-free, making it a great option for anyone with color-treated hair, and it features a mixture of proteins that make curls look fuller and bouncier. This is a good option for anyone with low to medium hair porosity, meaning hair that doesn’t absorb moisture as well. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, honey extract, flaxseed oil, citrus oil Size: 13 ounces Curl Types: 2A-4C Best for Dry Hair Redken All Soft Mega Curls Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Ulta What Stands Out: People with high porosity hair will get maximum hydration from this nourishing conditioner. What Could Be Improved: It's not for people with oily scalps. Anyone with high porosity hair—or hair that both absorbs and loses moisture very quickly—should look no further than this option from Redken. This nourishing formula features a blend of ingredients like aloe, shea butter, and coconut oil that’ll reduce frizz and hydrate curls. The vegan formula is sulfate- and silicone-free and nourishes each strand from root to tip for hydration that lasts all day. Plus, it's suitable for color-treated hair types. Medium to coarse hair textures will find a BFF in this conditioner since it contains Redken’s special protein complex, which helps restore elasticity to the hair follicles for more shine and less frizz. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, cactus flower extract, Inca Inchi oilSize: 10.1 ounces Curl Types: 3A-4C Best for Oily Hair L’oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Target What Stands Out: The formula contains a blend of three types of clay, making it a great choice for improving oily scalps and dandruff. What Could Be Improved: There's a risk it'll dry out your hair too much. Curly-haired friends with oily scalps—meet your perfect conditioner match. What makes this product worth snagging? It contains a blend of three different types of clay, which work to cleanse oily roots so you can increase the time between washes. If you prefer to wash your hair more often, this formula is also safe for daily use and a solid choice if you also deal with dandruff. It offers up to 48 hours of fresh roots and hydrated ends. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Refined clays, citric acid, salicylic acidSize: 12.6 ounces Curl Types: 2A-4C Best for Frizz Aveda Be Curly Conditioner Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out: This curl-enhancing conditioner locks in moisture and smells amazing. What Could Be Improved: It's not a good choice for those with fine hair. If your curls are looking a bit lackluster and are prone to frizz, this conditioner from Aveda will revive your locks to moisturized glory. This conditioner contains a blend of wheat protein and organic aloe, which increase shine for both wavy and curly hair. With a yummy citrus aroma of bergamot, organic lemon, and orange, this conditioner is bound to make one aromatic shower experience all the more luxurious. It’s safe for color-treated hair and free from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Wheat protein, organic aloe blendSize: 6.7 ounces Curl Types: 2A-4C Best for Thick Hair Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This fruity-scented conditioner is designed to repair damage and enhance tight curls. What Could Be Improved: It's not a good choice for people with scalp sensitivities. If you have thick hair, there’s a good chance it needs loads of hydration, especially if you color or chemically treat it. This curl-defining conditioner features ingredients like coconut oil, papaya butter, and plumeria extract for a deeply nourishing hair experience perfect for thick texture. Add this conditioner to your shower regimen for smooth, soft curls that are full of body. In terms of porosity, it’s best for medium to high. What’s more, its ingredients are ethically sourced and at a price point that can’t be beaten. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Aloe, coconut oil, papaya butter, plumeria extract Size: 13 ouncesCurl Types: 2A-4C Best for Fine Hair Pattern Lightweight Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Macy's What Stands Out: This lightweight conditioner is great for low-porosity hair types. What Could Be Improved: It's not made for overly processed hair or breakage. This lightweight conditioner from Pattern, founded by actress Tracee Ellis Ross, simultaneously moisturizes, detangles, and strengthens fine and thin hair. The formula clarifies and softens curls while also strengthening them with a mix of coconut oil, Irish moss, and biotin. Anyone worried about conditioners weighing their hair down will love this conditioner, as it's made with fine and low-porosity hair types in mind. Applying from roots to ends is suggested, followed by detangling with a brush or fingers and rinsing thoroughly. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Aloe, coconut oil, Irish moss, biotinSize: 13 ouncesCurl Types: 2A-4C Best for Coily Hair SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl and Shine Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: People with curl types 3A-4C can use this conditioner in tandem with shampoo or alone as a co-wash. What Could Be Improved: It might be too heavy for some. This fan-favorite conditioner has been beloved by curlies everywhere for its natural ingredient list that adds moisture and shine and repairs breakage—a triple threat for damaged locks. It suits curly to coily hair types (3A-4C) and works best on thick textures. It has a rich and creamy consistency and defines natural curls to a frizz-free finish. It’s also free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, making it suitable for color-treated hair. This hibiscus-enhanced formula also helps to make wash 'n go hairstyles a breeze—plus, it smells heavenly. It can be used solo in the shower or in tandem with shampoo. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, neem oil, silk protein, organic shea butter, hibiscus extractSize: 13 ouncesCurl Types: 3A-4C Best for Color-Treated Hair Pureology Hydrate Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Pureology.com View On Sephora What Stands Out: This powerhouse conditioner protects against environmental stressors and prevents color fading. What Could Be Improved: It's not for people with very fine hair. When searching for a conditioner for color-treated hair, you want to look for a sulfate-free formula, as sulfates can accelerate color fading. This vegan and cruelty-free formula from Pureology fits the bill. In addition to being sulfate-free, it utilizes a patented Antifade Complex that keeps your hair color looking vibrant wash after wash. It also protects against environmental stressors with sunflower seed oil, UV filters, and vitamin E, so your hair color looks fresh. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Jojoba, green tea extract, sage leaf extract, multi-weight proteinsSize: 9 ouncesCurl Types: 2A-4C Best for Detangling Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mielleorganics.com What Stands Out: This hydrating conditioner detangles and mends split ends without any heaviness. What Could Be Improved: It's only for those with type 4 curls. If you’re in the market for a detangling and moisturizing conditioner, this one by Mielle Organics features ingredients like honey, pomegranate extract, and babassu oil that soothe and moisturize dry, damaged curls to their smoothest potential. This conditioner was made with type 4 (coily) hair in mind, and mends broken ends and detangles coils without leaving behind any heavy, greasy residue. It also comes in a leave-in conditioner version, too. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, honey, babassu oil, pomegranate extract Size: 12 ouncesCurl Types: 4A-4C Best Deep Conditioner Oribe Intense Conditioner for Moisture & Control Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out: This is an intensely nourishing deep conditioner that will restore heavily damaged hair. What Could Be Improved: It's expensive. Look no further than this splurge-worthy option from Oribe for thick, curly hair. Marketed as a deeper-than-deep conditioner, it’s safe to say that its blend of shea butter and olive oil leave curls shiny, hydrated, and smooth. It’s safe for color- and keratin-treated hair and can be used daily for those needing intense moisture. Plus, it mends damage and detangles coarse hair. It offers UV protection and is gluten-free, vegan, and paraben-free. Price at time of publish: $52 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Oribe Signature Complex (watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower), mirabelle plum seed oil, shea butter, illipe butter, olive oil, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, rice protein Size: 6.8 ouncesCurl Types: 2C-4C Best Leave-In Conditioner Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jcpenney.com What Stands Out: This post-shower treatment primes curls for styling. What Could Be Improved: It's not a heat protectant. Ouidad’s Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner is a weightless leave-in conditioner that preps, primes, and detangles curls post-shower. Its breathable formula locks in moisture, fights frizz, and adds shine with a blend of prickly pear cactus extract, green tea, and vitamin B5. All you need for healthy, bouncy curls is a quarter-size amount of product to massage into wet or damp hair, which can be used after styling for additional moisture. Just note that the brand recommends you avoid applying it to the scalp area. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Prickly bear cactus extracts, green tea, vitamin B5, arnica extractSize: 8.5 ouncesCurl Types: 2A-4C Final Verdict If you’re looking for an all-around great conditioner for curly hair, you can’t go wrong with the Briogeo Curl Charisma Conditioner. It features naturally derived ingredients like rice amino acids and shea butter for long-lasting hydration that’s also vegan. This conditioner will work for all curl types, as well as chemically- or color-treated hair. How to Shop for Curly Hair Conditioners Like A Pro Curl Type You may know you have curly hair but have yet to hone in on your exact texture and curl type—this is vital to find a formula that will repair and nourish your strands. Finding your curl type requires determining its texture. The curl range lies on a scale utilizing numbers 1-4 (one resembling straight hair and 4 resembling coily texture, and letters A-C that categorize your curl diameter size from A (a wide diameter) to C (a small diameter that has more coil). Within the curl categories, hair can be thick, fine, or somewhere in between, regardless of the number or letter. Porosity Porosity refers to how well your hair absorbs moisture. You can determine how porous your curls are based on a simple test that only requires a bowl of water. Take a strand of your hair and let it float in the water. If it falls to the bottom, that means it’s highly porous; if it has low porosity, it’ll stay mostly floating at the top of the water; and if it’s somewhere in between sinking and floating at the top of the bowl, then it’s medium in porosity. Anyone with tighter curls or coils can often have low porosity strands—meaning the follicles are harder to penetrate and don’t absorb product as well. When finding a conditioner that works for low-porosity hair, you should opt for more clarifying products and avoid deeply hydrating products that are thick in texture. The Pattern Lightweight Conditioner is a great one to try out. If you have medium porosity hair, that’s considered the median, you have a wider range of options when it comes to conditioner formulas. You can probably take advantage of a great deep conditioning treatment here and there and the occasional clarifying conditioner for a reset. High porosity hair types tend to frizz often and get easily tangled. You also may have high porosity hair if you’ve color or chemically treated your hair. Those with this porosity level should look for deeply hydrating products with protein-based ingredients. The Pureology Hydrate Conditioner is a great choice for this hair type. Ingredients “The ingredients in conditioner work to smooth the hair cuticle, which helps to prevent tangles and breakage,” says Brittney Aub, Miami-based textured hair stylist and curl expert. Water, humectants, aloe, and various oils are some ingredients that Aub suggests looking for in a conditioner. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for specific ingredients based on your hair porosity. Curly hair folk should avoid sulfates since they are extremely drying, and if you’re looking into trying out The Curly Girl Method, you’ll want to avoid silicones, alcohol, and fragrance. Questions You Might Ask How does conditioner affect curly hair? For curly hair, conditioner is more important than shampoo. “Conditioner is essential for curly hair as it helps to add moisture, reduce frizz, and define curls. It helps to improve the overall health and appearance of curly hair by providing it with the nutrients it needs to thrive,” says Aub. If you have tighter curls, you’ll want to use extra conditioner. How often should you condition curly hair? Aub notes that this depends on your curl needs. Generally, it's recommended to condition hair every time you wash it, which is about once a week for most people with curly hair. However, if your hair is particularly dry or damaged, you may need to condition it more frequently. You’ll also want to ensure that when you apply conditioner, you do so when your hair is extremely wet. This will help reduce frizz during the drying process. Post shower, it’s suggested to rake through the curls while it’s very wet and then gently scrunch. When moving onto the styling step, you can opt to diffuse the hair with a blow dryer and diffuser attachment or allow it to air dry, and if you go the air dry route, we suggest taking advantage of the plopping method. How long should you leave conditioner on curly hair? “It’s best to leave the conditioner on curly hair for at least 3-5 minutes to allow it to penetrate the hair shaft and provide maximum benefits. However, if your hair is particularly dry or damaged, you may want to leave it in for longer, up to 10-15 minutes,” says Aub. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Allison Faccenda, a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. She spent hours researching the best curly hair conditioners to write this article and consulted Brittney Aub, Miami-based textured hair stylist and curl expert. 