Don’t Wait! These Comfortable Outdoor Chairs Are Up to 69% Off on Amazon This Weekend

And deals start at just $77 right now.

By
Sanah Faroke
Published on July 29, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Best Comfortable Outdoor Chair Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Outdoor patio furniture is a must for anyone wanting to spend more time outdoors this summer. But if you’ve ever bought a couch or chair, you know that items can appear to be comfortable… until you sit on it. Not anymore because there are tons of cushioned and ergonomic chairs that are loved by shoppers across the board. And all of these Amazon products are on sale for up to 69 percent off. 

Whether you’re looking for a set or need a single seat, you’ll find a comfortable chair option that’ll fit right in with your style below. Within Amazon’s Patio Furniture and Accessories section, there are cushioned wooden rocking chairs and zero-gravity loungers as well as reclining armchairs and two-piece sets. You can also shop outdoor dining chairs and discounted bistro sets, with the entire list starting at just $77. 

Comfortable Outdoor Chair Deals

Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair

Amazon

Sip on some sweet tea while relaxing on the porch with this Christopher Knight rocking chair that’s 47 percent off. Built with acacia wood, this durable chair can withstand harsh weather while still looking stylish. It has a curved back, a cushioned seat, and angled armrests, delivering the comfort you deserve for just $79. 

Patio Sense Sava Outdoor Folding Chair

Amazon Patio Sense 62774 Sava Indoor Outdoor Folding Chair

Amazon

Another great seat option is this folding outdoor chair from Patio Sense. It’s made with an interesting woven backrest and seat, which contours to your tush and back while you hang out. You’ll also love its angled seat design that gives it a relaxed feel while lounging. Shoppers use them around fire pits, on lake decks, by the pool, or near the lawn. And because it has a collapsible structure, you can stow it away when not in use. 

Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Single Cushioned Lounge Chair

Amazon

Looking for a plush outdoor chair? Try out this Ashley Furniture lounge chair that has tons of five-star ratings and is $235 off on Amazon right now. The outdoor chair has thick, weather-resistant cushions on both the back and seat that shoppers describe as firm and comfortable. It has a light, eucalyptus wood base that when paired with the sandy-hued cushions gives off a relaxed, coastal appearance. Pssst, the style is also available in a loveseat and a cushioned sofa

Check out the rest of the list below for more tried-and-true comfortable outdoor chairs while they’re discounted on Amazon. 

Phi Villa Patio Swivel Bar Stools Set

Amazon PHI VILLA Patio Swivel Bar Stools Set of 2

Amazon

Flash Furniture Lila Rattan Outdoor Stack Chair Pack

Amazon Flash Furniture Lila 4 Pack Medium Brown Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair

Amazon

Serwall Adirondack Chair

Amazon SERWALL Adirondack Chair

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Dean Outdoor Wooden Club Chair

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Dean Outdoor Wooden Club Chair

Amazon

Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set

Amazon Quality Outdoor Living 65-YZ03HM Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set

Amazon

Phi Villa Oversized Padded Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair

Amazon PHI VILLA Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Lounge Chair

Amazon

Fdw Patio Bistro Conversation Set

Amazon FDW Patio Bistro Conversation Set

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Outdoor Arm Chair Set

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Outdoor Acacia Wood Arm Chairs

Amazon

Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair

Amazon Patio Sense 62773 Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair

Amazon

Shine Company Vermont Porch Rocker

Amazon Shine Company 4332BK Vermont Porch Rocker

Amazon

Big Joe Milano Outdoor Bean Bag Chair

Amazon Big Joe Milano Outdoor Weatherproof Bean Bag Chair

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Davina Outdoor Dining Chair Set

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Davina Outdoor Dining Chair

Amazon
