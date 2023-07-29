Home Decorating Outdoor Living Don’t Wait! These Comfortable Outdoor Chairs Are Up to 69% Off on Amazon This Weekend And deals start at just $77 right now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Outdoor patio furniture is a must for anyone wanting to spend more time outdoors this summer. But if you’ve ever bought a couch or chair, you know that items can appear to be comfortable… until you sit on it. Not anymore because there are tons of cushioned and ergonomic chairs that are loved by shoppers across the board. And all of these Amazon products are on sale for up to 69 percent off. Whether you’re looking for a set or need a single seat, you’ll find a comfortable chair option that’ll fit right in with your style below. Within Amazon’s Patio Furniture and Accessories section, there are cushioned wooden rocking chairs and zero-gravity loungers as well as reclining armchairs and two-piece sets. You can also shop outdoor dining chairs and discounted bistro sets, with the entire list starting at just $77. Comfortable Outdoor Chair Deals Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair, $79 (was $147) Phi Villa Patio Swivel Bar Stools Set, $170 (was $270) Flash Furniture Lila Rattan Outdoor Stack Chair Pack, $138 (was $453) Patio Sense Sava Outdoor Folding Chair, $96 (was $160) Serwall Adirondack Chair, $136 (was $170) Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair, $333 (was $568) Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set, $243 (was $399) Phi Villa Oversized Padded Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair, $77 (was $120) Fdw Patio Bistro Conversation Set, $90 (was $125) Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair, $132 (was $360) I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $147 $79 Sip on some sweet tea while relaxing on the porch with this Christopher Knight rocking chair that’s 47 percent off. Built with acacia wood, this durable chair can withstand harsh weather while still looking stylish. It has a curved back, a cushioned seat, and angled armrests, delivering the comfort you deserve for just $79. Patio Sense Sava Outdoor Folding Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $96 Another great seat option is this folding outdoor chair from Patio Sense. It’s made with an interesting woven backrest and seat, which contours to your tush and back while you hang out. You’ll also love its angled seat design that gives it a relaxed feel while lounging. Shoppers use them around fire pits, on lake decks, by the pool, or near the lawn. And because it has a collapsible structure, you can stow it away when not in use. Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $568 $333 Looking for a plush outdoor chair? Try out this Ashley Furniture lounge chair that has tons of five-star ratings and is $235 off on Amazon right now. The outdoor chair has thick, weather-resistant cushions on both the back and seat that shoppers describe as firm and comfortable. It has a light, eucalyptus wood base that when paired with the sandy-hued cushions gives off a relaxed, coastal appearance. Pssst, the style is also available in a loveseat and a cushioned sofa. Check out the rest of the list below for more tried-and-true comfortable outdoor chairs while they’re discounted on Amazon. Phi Villa Patio Swivel Bar Stools Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $270 $170 Flash Furniture Lila Rattan Outdoor Stack Chair Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $453 $139 Serwall Adirondack Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $170 $136 Christopher Knight Home Dean Outdoor Wooden Club Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $136 Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $399 $243 Phi Villa Oversized Padded Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $77 Fdw Patio Bistro Conversation Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $125 $90 Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Outdoor Arm Chair Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $222 $126 Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair Amazon Buy on Amazon $360 $132 Shine Company Vermont Porch Rocker Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $120 Big Joe Milano Outdoor Bean Bag Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $115 $79 Christopher Knight Home Davina Outdoor Dining Chair Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $221 $160 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 