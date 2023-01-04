The 12 Best Coffee Tables of 2023

Find more of our best recommendations for coffee tables below, and keep scrolling to get the answers to all your coffee table-related questions.

Our top pick, the Burrow Carta Coffee Table , is made from durable wood and steel and offers plenty of storage space. Plus, it can be customized to match your decor preference.

To determine the best coffee tables, we spent hours combing through different options, considering factors like size, shape, material, and storage to make our final decisions. For expert advice on shopping for coffee tables, we tapped Alicia Cheung and Eva Bradley of studioHEIMAT .

A good coffee table is a must for any home—it serves as an anchor for the living room and offers a practical solution to sit with a drink, display your tchotchkes, store clutter, and refresh your decor . Finding the right coffee table is key when furnishing your home , but it can be hard to find the one for your unique space and style.

Best Overall Coffee Table Burrow Carta Coffee Table Burrow View On Burrow Who it’s for: People who want a compact coffee table that offers storage space. Who it isn’t for: People look for a more traditional coffee table. Burrow is known for its high-quality, practical furniture, and the Carta Coffee Table is no different. Its metal legs give it a streamlined design, making it ideal for people living in small spaces who don’t want a bulky piece of furniture, and its solid ash frame can endure years of use. Plus, you can also pick the leg style and wood finish to customize your coffee table to your decor. Another perk is its functionality. Two trays easily lift off to reveal storage underneath and can be repurposed as an eating or work surface. While functional for storage, this lift-top design may be a bit annoying if you plan to display decor pieces on your coffee table since you have to clear them off to access the storage underneath. This coffee table is a breeze to assemble, with all hardware included in the package so you don’t need any additional tools to put it together. It’s also straightforward to take apart, making it easy to pack up and move. Burrow also offers free shipping, and you can return it within 30 days if it doesn’t suit your space. Price at time of publish: $495 Product Details: Materials: Wood, steel

Wood, steel Dimensions: ​​40 x 20 x 17 inches

Best Budget Coffee Table Room Essentials Wood and Metal Coffee Table Target View On Target Who it’s for: People searching for a simple, affordable coffee table that can dress up a small space. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a large coffee table. Coffee tables can be an expensive investment, but you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to find a sophisticated one for your home. This simply-designed wood and metal coffee table from Target has a clean, no-fuss appearance that can complement most design styles. The steel frame is durable and the lower shelf can hold up to 30 pounds, which gives you more surface area to store board games, blankets, or other knickknacks. At 18 inches tall and 31.5 inches wide, this coffee table is on the smaller side, so it may be too compact to suit a sectional couch. But for those with smaller spaces, this compact style can add storage capacity and decorative flair without being too bulky. It also comes in three finishes—black, espresso, and natural—so you can choose which best matches your furnishings. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Materials: Particleboard, steel

Particleboard, steel Dimensions: 20 x 31.5 x 18 inches

Best Small Coffee Table HAY Tulou Coffee Table Hay View On Design Within Reach View On Hay.com View On Moma.org Who it’s for: People who live in small apartments or those who tend to move frequently. Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table with storage. Finding furniture for a tiny room or apartment can be a struggle, but there are some space-savvy options, like the Hay Tulou Coffee Table. It stands at just under 14 inches tall and is made of steel, which is a long-lasting and lightweight material. This coffee table weighs just 10 pounds, so it’s not too cumbersome to carry up a 5th-floor walk-up or take to the next apartment. Its modern style has a minimal look to reduce visual clutter and comes in three color options to match your decor. Unfortunately, this coffee table doesn’t offer any storage, which can be a bummer if you need to maximize the square footage in a small apartment. The table top is also pretty petite at only 24 inches wide, so there's limited surface area to display trinkets or coffee table books. But if you don’t need extra storage, this stable and sleek coffee table could be a good fit for your place. Price at time of publish: $195 Product Details: Material: Steel

Best Round Coffee Table Rove Concepts Gallus Coffee Table Rove Concepts View On Roveconcepts.com Who it’s for: People who want a statement coffee table. Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table with a more traditional style. The Gallus Coffee Table from Rove Concepts has a beautiful silhouette that will wow anyone who walks into your space. It features a fluted base and round table top that pairs beautifully with a sectional sofa, bringing a sculptural look to any home. While elegant, this coffee table's height is on the shorter side at 11 inches tall, so it may be awkward to reach if you have a large couch. This coffee table is made of concrete, so it’s incredibly resilient and tough enough to function in outdoor settings, too. While this table doesn’t have storage or additional shelving, its tabletop offers plenty of surface area to arrange decor. It also comes in a black or alabaster finish, so you can choose whichever color complements your existing decor. The assembly process is straightforward: Screw the table top onto the base and enjoy your sophisticated new coffee table. Price at time of publish: $999 Product Details: Material: Concrete

Concrete Dimensions: 29 x 29 x 11 inches

Best Glass Coffee Table AllModern Walter Coffee Table AllModern View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People looking for a modern coffee table with clean lines. Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table that’s not prone to damage. Finding the right glass coffee table for your space can be tricky. They’re popular for their simple elegance and how they effortlessly blend in with decor, but they’re more delicate than, say, wood or concrete. This glass coffee table from AllModern, however, has a stable design and sculptural appearance that makes it shine. The unique flared base is made from solid acacia wood and is reinforced with metal accents, which gives it contemporary flair and makes it more durable. The thick glass tabletop reflects light, which gives the illusion of having a larger space, and it’s designed with rounded corners, so it’ll be a bit more gentle if you accidentally run into it. Still, if you have rowdy kids or pets, we recommend considering other options that are less delicate to be on the safe side. Another thing we like is the size of this coffee table: It’s 18 inches tall, which can work with most sofas, and it’s 51 inches wide so it’s on the larger side, giving you lots of room to show off your favorite trinkets on top, or enjoy a casual bite. It doesn’t offer any storage area, but if that’s not a dealbreaker for you, we think this coffee table will be a sophisticated touch to your home. Price at time of publish: $790 Product Details: Materials: Wood, brass, glass

Best Marble Coffee Table Article Agotu Coffee Table Article View On Article.com Who it’s for: People searching for a sturdy, luxurious coffee table. Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table that won’t require a lot of upkeep. The Article Agotu Coffee Table is ideal for those who adore sleek mid-century design. The combination of marble, solid wood, and metal gives it a striking appearance and complements all kinds of decor. Plus, the metal and wood materials are durable and long-lasting, so you know this table will last. This coffee table has a long, narrow shape that can work in both large rooms or small apartments. The simple metal frame also adds a polished touch and prevents it from overpowering a tight space. It features a lower shelf made of walnut to stow away knickknacks and clutter that lingers in your living area, making it even more functional. Marble requires some upkeep since it stains easily and is prone to scratches, so keep a stack of coasters on hand to protect your tabletop. Because Article uses natural wood and marble, each table will vary slightly in pattern, texture, and color, giving you a one-of-a-kind furniture piece to add to your home. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Materials: Wood, steel, marble

Wood, steel, marble Dimensions: 44 x 22.5 x 15 inches

Best Wood Coffee Table Pottery Barn Folsom Coffee Table Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want a versatile coffee table. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a small, dainty coffee table for their cramped apartment. The Folsom Coffee Table from Pottery Barn catches the eye with its strong frame, clean lines, and open design, giving it a presence in your space without overwhelming it. It features solid, durable pine wood, and comes in two color options: an unfinished desert pine with a warm, minimalist vibe and a darker charcoal finish that makes a bold statement. If you aren’t sure which finish is best, Pottery Barn offers wood swatches so you can see which one will look best before purchasing. Part of what makes this coffee table so striking is the negative space in its design. You can accessorize this coffee table with plenty of trinkets or tuck away baskets to create more storage. It's not the best choice for people with small abodes or people who want a streamlined coffee table for their place. But, if you have a large living area, this table can bring an effortless and elegant vibe. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Material: Wood

Best Metal Coffee Table CB2 Mill Coffee Table CB2 View On CB2 Who it’s for: People searching for a long, no-fuss coffee table. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more eye-catching coffee table. If you want a simple, no-frills coffee table, opt for the CB2 Mill Coffee Table. The design has an industrial look that brings an edge to its surroundings with its raw, antique finish, plus an iron base that stands up to wear and tear from everyday use. That said, the tabletop is prone to scratching, so be careful when placing decor on top of it. This table is on the longer side at 42 inches wide, so it’s not ideal for cozy quarters. This coffee table also has sharp corners, so you may want to invest in corner protectors if you have little ones. While it doesn’t have any storage, this table does have plenty of room underneath to place baskets or boxes. The minimal design does not suit those who want a bold, statement-making coffee table, but this low-key coffee table that offers endless styling possibilities is just as good in our book. Price at time of publish: $329 Product Details: Material: Iron

Iron Dimensions: 42 x 22 x 14.5 inches

Best Coffee Table With Storage West Elm Norre Storage Coffee Table West Elm View On West Elm Who it’s for: People who want a coffee table with both hidden and open storage. Who it isn’t for: People who want a smaller coffee table. With its simple silhouette and strong lines, this coffee table feels substantial without throwing your space off-kilter. The frame is made of a sturdy, solid oak, and has a recessed design that adds intriguing details, elevating it above a standard rectangular coffee table. The natural finish allows the warmth of the wood to shine through, though we wish it came with some other finish options for those who want to add more color to their environment. When it comes to coffee table storage, you often have to pick and choose between drawers or storage shelves. The Norre Coffee Table provides the best of both worlds by incorporating cubbies and drawers into its design, offering plenty of options to style accouterments or hide clutter you want to keep out of sight. While its dimensions are larger, its minimalist frame isn't too overpowering, and the ample storage solutions can help contain the clutter that makes a tiny apartment feel more cramped. If you're on the fence, you can take advantage of West Elm's free design services to consult an expert and ensure this is the right coffee table for your space. Price at time of publish: $599 Product Details: Material: Wood

Wood Dimensions: 56 x 24 x 16.5 inches

Best Lift-Top Coffee Table WLive Lift-Top Coffee Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People with small spaces who want a functional, space-saving coffee table. Who it isn’t for: People who want a larger coffee table. If you live in a cozy abode, you know that doubling your storage capacity with smart furniture choices is key. This compact coffee table gives you a place to work, eat, and store your possessions in the lift-top design. The raised surface can support 100 pounds, which is more than enough for your laptop or TV dinner, and gives you access to a secret storage compartment below where you can stash office supplies, movie night snacks, and other must-haves. It also has two additional shelves on the sides for even more spots to stash your things. We also like how only part of its tabletop is liftable, so you don’t have to clear off your entire table to access its storage. This table is on the shorter side at 17 inches tall, so its proportions aren’t ideal if you have a larger room or a tall couch. It comes in a few finishes to suit different design styles. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Material: Particleboard

Best Nesting Coffee Table Anthropologie Audrey Nesting Coffee Table Set Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People with larger spaces who like to entertain. Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table with built-in storage. This nesting coffee table set from Anthropologie can be styled in many ways and is a practical piece of furniture to have if you frequently entertain. You can easily separate the tables to create more surface area for guests. Its adaptable design also makes this set a good fit for spaces with modular sofas, since you can adjust the nested tables to fit your seating configuration. When nestled together, these coffee tables look more like art than furniture. The glossy glass tabletops have a stylish appearance, while the removable legs are solid oak, which creates a strong base that supports each tabletop. Unfortunately, these tables don’t offer storage, so if you want a piece to stash clutter, consider other options. But if you are searching for a stand-out coffee table with endless arrangement opportunities, this makes a great pick. Price at time of publish: $898 Product Details: Materials: Wood, glass

Wood, glass Dimensions: 34 x 26 x 16 inches for smaller table, 42.5 x 32.5 x 18 inches for larger table