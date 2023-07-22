To find the best coffee mug warmers, we tested 16 models in real-world conditions over a month-long trial period. In addition to Laskowski, we consulted Adriana Uriostegui, a brewing trainer at Talitha Coffee, for her expert insight on how coffee mug warmers work and what to look for while shopping for one.

“A lot of people will notice that their coffee tastes differently as it cools because the lactones in the coffee break down and the flavor can become a bit more acidic or sour," says Olivia Laskowski, the marketing lead at Partners Coffee. “A warmer [coffee] preserves the lactones longer, which means that your coffee will maintain its flavor for longer periods of time.”

If you want to sip on a continually warm cup of coffee or tea, a coffee mug warmer will keep your drink of choice at a set temperature—no lukewarm brews here. Coffee mug warmers are ideal for anyone who likes to leisurely drink their coffee without reheating it or making a fresh brew when the cup cools.

The Kin Element has a manual on/off button on the warmer, plus an auto-shut-off function if there is no mug on the plate for five minutes. Conversely, if you accidentally leave your mug heating, it will shut off after eight hours. One thing to keep in mind: This product is advertised as a candle warmer, too, but we found that it cracked the glass container of a three-wick candle and didn't melt the wax after 30 minutes. For this reason, we do not recommend using the warming plate with a glass mug or candle.

For anyone who wants to use their own mug for a hot beverage, the Kin Element Mug Warmer is an appealing option. This warmer pad’s four-inch rimless design can accommodate large mugs, French presses , and teapots. It also has three heat settings ranging from 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a 6-foot cord and BPA-free silicone lid to keep your drink warm. In our testing, we found that the included heat-trapping lid made a noticeable difference in the temperature of our coffee and tea.

It might not be the best option for those on the go.

It features a four-inch rimless base that you can use with extra-large mugs and teapots.

This smart mug also has an auto-off function that will turn off the warmer if it’s empty or there is no activity for two hours, but once you put your drink inside, it will heat again. Although the mug can keep liquids hot for up to 90 minutes, you’ll have to bring the charging mat to keep your drink hot longer. A spill-proof 360-degree lid allows you to sip your coffee from any angle—but during testing, we noticed that the lid splashed some coffee when we opened it.

Ember also has a 12-ounce travel mug in its repertoire for when you need to take your beverage on the road. It looks like a regular insulated travel mug, except it has high-tech features like a tracking device (that syncs with Apple's Find My technology) and a digital nameplate on the display screen. The outside of the mug is sleek, modern, and has a ridge for a firm grip. It also has an invisible LED screen that comes to life when you touch the Ember logo, which allows you to adjust the temperature and alerts you when the beverage is too hot to drink. You can also use the Ember app to control the settings, create personalized presets, and view the mug’s battery level.

The lid may splash coffee, so be careful when opening the mug.

You can control the Ember with the connected app, where you can tailor your preferred temperature and presets. When your phone is out of reach or you don't want to use the app, the Ember will automatically use your previous settings or heat to 135 degrees Fahrenheit out of the box. If unsure which temperature is best for your drink, check the app for suggestions.

It has a simple design, with no extra buttons or switches. You can charge the cup on the warming plate for a battery life of 90 minutes or keep it on the charging plate for as long as you need. Additionally, it has an auto-shut-off function that switches the mug off when empty or after two hours of inactivity.

The Ember Self-Warming Espresso Cup is a small replica of the Ember Smart Mug—it only holds 6 ounces, so it's well suited to espresso drinkers. During testing, we tried this mug with various hot drinks including coffee, hot chocolate, cider, coffee with creamer, and tea, evaluating how long they stayed hot and if the taste changed over time. We found that even when our drink was in the cup for hours, it never developed a burnt or bitter taste and still tasted fresh.

You cannot manage any of the settings on the cup or warming plate.

We were impressed with the charge time of the Vsitoo, which was half the time of the average coffee mug warmer. It only took 30 minutes for a full charge, which lasted about a week during our testing. However, we found that leaving our drink in the mug for an extended period of time negatively affected the taste.

You can control the temperature using the Vsitoo app or the button on the bottom of the mug. If you prefer to change the temperature settings on the mug itself, we suggest doing that before you pour your drink, as it might be difficult to adjust the settings after the liquids are inside. The mug has a temperature range of 95 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature light bar with colored lights (blue, orange, red, and green), and a warming function that keeps your drink below 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Made from double-vacuumed stainless steel, the Vsitoo S3 Pro Smart Mug 2 keeps liquids hot or cold for up to eight hours on a single charge. It also has a BPA-free lid, so you can easily take it on the go.

Using the Ohom is pretty straightforward—there is no on-off switch, just plug and unplug to turn it on and off. Though it comes with a lid to keep your drink hot for longer, we observed that it didn’t make much difference—our drink was consistently warm whether we used the lid or not. Plus, the charging plate can wirelessly charge your phone and earbuds, too. Our only criticism of the Ohom is that it only has one temperature setting at 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

While its features are totally modern, the mug is made of hand-crafted ceramic, so it feels homey to drink out of (just like your regular coffee cup). It’s also one of the few dishwasher-friendly mugs on our list. The set includes a mug, lid, wireless heating pad, USB cord, and a charging brick.

Instead of batteries, the 12-ounce Ohom Ui Self-Heating Mug uses electromagnetic energy to keep your drink piping hot. The mug has metallic sensors that self-heat when off the charging plate. It also comes with a stainless steel filter, so you can brew coffee directly in your cup.

The only downside is that the mug only holds 10 ounces, which is smaller than some other options we tested. Also, it’s hand-wash only. The price is higher than average—but we think the performance, quality, and smart features make it worth the price.

As long as the battery is charged, your coffee stays hot in the cup for around 90 minutes. If you want it hot longer, you can keep it on the charging coaster included with the mug. It has an LED light at the base to indicate when your drink is warming up or cooling, and when the mug has a low charge. Even though our drinks were always super hot, the mug and handle were never too hot to hold. This pick also has an auto-sleep function that turns the mug off if empty or idle for over two hours.

If you’re a slow sipper, the Ember Mug 2 is a must-have addition to your morning routine. You can use the connected Ember app to control the mug’s functions, set the temperature to your liking, and customize presets. While we love this smart functionality, this mug works just fine without the app, though you won’t be able to adjust the temperature (it defaults to 135 degrees Fahrenheit) or view battery life.

Although this pick includes a stainless steel mug, you can use any compatible mug on its warming pad. Keep in mind that you may not get the same heating effect if you use a ceramic or stainless steel mug with a thicker base. The only downsides we noticed were a slight aftertaste in our coffee (possibly due to the stainless steel construction) and that this mug doesn't have an auto shut-off function.

This 17-ounce stainless steel mug warmer set from Cosori is a steal compared to other coffee mug warmers on our list. In addition to its affordable price, we also loved the slip-resistant sleeve that allows you to hold your mug while it’s hot. While reasonably priced, this mug has high-quality features like a touchscreen on the warming pad you can set to your preferred temperature. The temperature ranges from 77 to 230 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can keep your drink anywhere from room temperature to steaming hot.

While the brand says the mug stays heated for four hours, we found that the battery began losing charge after an hour. And because it takes about three hours to charge completely, you may want to plug it in the night before. Although the mug is above the average price of a coffee mug warmer, we think it's a worthy investment for slow sippers, those who work from home, and coffee enthusiasts.

The Nextmug Temperature-Controlled Mug is our top pick because it offers four hours of consistent heat (with the lid on), which is longer than most picks on our list. It also has three heat settings; warm, hot, and piping, so you can tailor your cup to your temperature of choice. We also liked that the mug kept our drink hot without overheating and losing freshness and that it comes with a lid too, which is ideal for when you’re on the go. However, its shape doesn’t fit in a standard vehicle drink holder—so you may have to hold it while driving.

It can keep your drink hot for up to four hours.

Final Verdict

The Nextmug Temperature-Controlled Mug is our top pick for its self-heating function that helps your beverage stay hot for up to four hours on a single charge. If you want something more affordable, opt for the Cosori Original Coffee Warmer & Mug—just note that it doesn't have an auto shut-off switch.

Our Testing Process

We rounded up 16 of the best coffee mug warmers and put them through a series of tests in real-world conditions over a period of one month. To start, we observed what kind of power source it used, its battery life, and whether it had an automatic shut-off.

Next, we incorporated the mug warmer into our daily coffee/tea routine; and used it at least twice a week for the duration of the month. We noted factors such as how long it took us to finish our cup, how well the mug warmer held the temperature, and whether it retained the flavor of our drinks.

At least once during the testing period, we allowed our beverage to sit on the warmer for one hour undisturbed. We tasted our beverage before and after the hour of warming, evaluating whether the taste or temperature changed.

For certain models, we noted how long and how many times we could use the product before recharging it. Finally, we considered how easy it was to clean and whether it was dishwasher-safe or hand-wash only.

How to Shop for Coffee Mug Warmers Like a Pro

Mug Compatibility

Consider your mug’s size, shape, and material to decide if it’s compatible with your warmer. Many mug warmers are sold as a set and work only with the mug that comes with it, according to Olivia Laskowski, the marketing lead at Partners Coffee.

“Some mug warmers (like the Ember Mug) include a specific cup that is compatible with the warming base,” she says. “But, if you prefer to be able to use your own mugs, most warmers will work with glass, ceramic, metal, or enamel."

“Some plastic mugs are safe (on the warmer) too, but I'd probably avoid pairing a warmer with plastic the same way I'd avoid microwaving most plastic,” she says. Laskowski recommends ceramic mugs because they retain heat better than other materials.

Power Source

In terms of power, many mug warmers use a battery and USB cable that you can connect to your laptop or wall plug. If you prefer a corded coffee mug warmer, opt for an electric model that connects directly to your power supply.

Size

“Mug warmers come in a range of sizes—with some bases able to accommodate mugs up to 6 inches in diameter,” says Adriana Uriostegui, a brewing trainer at Talitha Coffee. “There’s a mug warmer for every sized mug, even those that may be oversized.”

When it comes to mug capacity, some are as small as 6 ounces to as much as 16 ounces or more.

Special Features

Practically every warmer will keep your drink hot and steamy. But depending on your budget, you can get a mug warmer with handy bonus features. For instance, many mug warmers have an auto shut-off function for safety. You can also find warmers with temperature control functions, which allow you to tailor your drink's warmth. The typical temperature range is usually between 90 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The two things I would look for are temperature control and an automatic shut-off,” says Laskowski. “Different drinks or preferences might require different temperatures, and temperature control has become a popular feature across a lot of mug warmers. Automatic shut-off, I think, is extremely important as it reduces any potential safety risks associated with warmers.”

In addition to these features, you can control some mug warmers with your phone via an app. Some warmers also have charging pads that use electromagnetic energy to charge without a wire.

Questions You Might Ask

Are coffee mug warmers worth it?

A mug warmer can retain your drink’s unique flavor and aroma by keeping it at an optimal drinking temperature, between 130-150 degrees Fahrenheit. It can help a good cup stay fresher, retain its aromatics, and be enjoyed longer. For people who truly enjoy their daily cup of coffee and take their time to savor it, a mug warmer is a must-have desktop or countertop appliance.

How much should you expect to pay for a coffee mug warmer?

“High-end coffee mug warmers featuring internal heating sources, temperature-control settings, and auto-off functionality can run upwards of $130,” says Uriostegui. “At the other end of the spectrum, consumers can pick up a perfectly serviceable pad-based warmer for as little as $10.”

Are coffee mug warmers safe?

Coffee mug warmers are perfectly safe if used properly. An auto shut-off timer is especially helpful to ensure your appliance turns off when not in use. “To be extra safe, I'd recommend using your warmer at the lower end of the temperature range and only leaving it on when you're nearby (like at your desk)," says Laskowski. “If you're walking away for a bit, it’s probably better you finish off your cup and shut it off.”

More Coffee Mug Warmers To Consider

Garmee Smart Cup Warmer: This coffee mug warmer has a sleek design and two heat settings that you can toggle between with the touch of a button. Overall, it had an average performance and included no smart features. Still, our coffee stayed consistently hot for a very long time.

ionMug & Charging Coaster: Once the ionMug & Charging Coaster is fully charged, it can keep your drink hot for up to three hours. During testing, we noticed that the flavor profile declined after 45 minutes.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To compile this list, we tested 16 coffee mug warmers to find which ones were the best. We also spoke to Adriana Uriostegui, brewing trainer at Talitha Coffee, and Olivia Laskowski, the marketing lead at Partners Coffee, for their expert advice on finding the best coffee mug warmer for you.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn’t an option. All products go through the same rigorous process, whether they are purchased or sent by the company.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.

