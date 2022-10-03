The 9 Best Clothes Drying Racks of 2022

While it would be great if you could toss all your clothes in the dryer , those hoping to maintain the shape and quality of their favorite pieces know that some clothing requires a bit more care . The best clothes drying racks will keep your valued garments in mint condition—whether you have an extensive collection of sweaters or just want to treat your undergarments with extra care. Not all clothes drying racks are created equally, so we sorted through a wide array of options to narrow it down to only the best. To find out what to look for when searching for the best drying racks, we consulted with Leslie Reichert, the Green Cleaning Coach and author of the book The Joy of Green Cleaning . “ Anything can be air dried , but what should be air dried are fine fabrics, sweaters, and anything that needs to be blocked to keep its shape,” says Reichert. “Blocking means putting the item flat and leaving it to dry just the way it should look when it's dry.” Our pick for the best clothes drying rack is the Honey-Can-Do Gullwing Clothes Drying Rack , which stands out for its size, durability, and ability to hold all different types of clothing. We found plenty of other options for every need, from small space-friendly racks to outdoor racks. Check out our favorites below.

Best Overall Clothes Drying Rack: Honey-Can-Do Heavy Duty Gullwing Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who need a one-size-fits-all drying rack that can accommodate various items. Who it isn’t for: People with super small spaces.



The Honey-Can-Do Gullwing Clothes Drying Rack can fold out to 46 linear feet of space, making it easy to dry every type of clothing. The alloy steel material is lightweight, durable, and easily folds into a three-inch profile so you can store it behind a door or next to your washing machine. The top features metal bars for hanging or laying larger items, like towels.



This rack also features a mesh shelf in the center, which is well-suited for quickly drying sweaters. The bottom of the stand features bars you can use for smaller items, and there’s even a specialized rack designed for drying shoes. Overall, this is a great option for people who air dry a lot of clothes at once, as long as they have somewhere to store it when it’s not in use. Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Dimensions: 23.5 x 57 x 37 inches

23.5 x 57 x 37 inches Weight: 7.3 pounds Price at time of publish: $48



Best Budget Clothes Drying Rack: Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot

Who it’s for: People who live in small spaces and have a lot of clothing to hang. Who it isn’t for: People who need to dry sweaters.



This stainless steel drying rack is another option from Honey-Can-Do—but instead of folding out to provide a wide surface area, this rack offers ample vertical space to hang all your garments. It weighs under five pounds, has 24 linear feet of drying space, and folds down to only three inches, making it an ideal option for people who live in a small space.



It features six different rungs with each bar at a different height so you can hang lots of clothes without worrying about overlap. You can use this rack to hang blouses or jeans, as those are the items that are least likely to stretch while air-drying. For the best results when drying shirts, support the shirt down the front center to evenly distribute the fabric weight. Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Dimensions: 14 x 29 x 42 inches

14 x 29 x 42 inches Weight: 4.8 pounds Price at time of publish: $23



Best Clothes Drying Rack for Small Spaces: Snomel Collapsible Hanging Clothes Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who live in small spaces or people who want a travel-friendly drying rack. Who it isn’t for: People with a lot of clothing to hang.



This drying rack is an absolute must-have for small spaces. It includes two racks, both of which come equipped with handy hangers that you can adjust to fit over door frames or around shower curtain rods. One of the racks features two tiers, while the other has three. The breathable mesh tiers measure 24-by-30 inches, and can accommodate everything from sweaters to undergarments.



These racks also conveniently fold up when they're not in use—you can compress them flat and twist the support wires to fit into the included round storage bags. If you need to bring them along to travel, this feature certainly comes in handy. Product Details: Type: Hanging

Hanging Material: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: 30.3 x 24.4 x 25.2 inches (2-tier) and 30.3 x 24.4 x 30.7 inches (3-tier)

30.3 x 24.4 x 25.2 inches (2-tier) and 30.3 x 24.4 x 30.7 inches (3-tier) Weight: 1.8 pounds Price at time of publish: $19 for 2-pack The 10 Best Hangers for Keeping Your Clothes Organized

Best Wall-Mounted Clothes Drying Rack: Step Up Wall-Mounted Retractable Clothes Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a sturdy mounted setup right in their laundry room. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t have a designated laundry room.



This drying rack can fold neatly into metal mounts under six inches wide for a low-profile look, while simultaneously providing up to 20 feet of linear hanging line and holding up to 60 pounds of weight.



The pre-drilled holes and included hardware make these racks easy to mount, whether you place them in your laundry room, walk-in closet, or patio. The stainless steel is safe to mount outdoors without worrying about rust or wear over time, so you can even hang these drying racks next to an outdoor pool—they're perfect for drying very heavy items like beach towels. Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted

Wall-mounted Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dimensions: 13.8 x 27.5 x 3.9 inches or 20 x 39.3 x 5.1 inches

13.8 x 27.5 x 3.9 inches or 20 x 39.3 x 5.1 inches Weight: 5 or 9 pounds Price at time of publish: From $90

The 5 Best Steam Irons, According to Our Tests

Best Over-the-Door Clothes Drying Rack: mDesign Over the Door Fold Out Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, space-saving clothes drying rack. Who it isn’t for: People who have a lot of heavy and bulky items to dry.



When it comes to space-saving drying solutions, it is hard to beat over-the-door drying racks. This option from mDesign folds out to provide different surfaces so that you can dry different types of clothing and delicates. It has two fold-out tiers, each of which has three 14-inch wide bars ideal for hanging items. The bars can also be used as shelves to lay clothing if you want to avoid stretching from hanging.



In addition to the rungs, this over-the-door drying rack features bars to create 22 linear feet of drying space. The sturdy hooks fit any standard door, so you can hang up this rack in any room when needed. Product Details: Type: Over-the-door

Over-the-door Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Dimensions: 18.75 x 20 x 47.5 inches

18.75 x 20 x 47.5 inches Weight: 3.9 pounds Price at time of publish: $34



Best Wooden Clothes Drying Rack: Home-It Bamboo Clothes Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an aesthetically pleasing drying rack. Who it isn’t for: People who want ample space to hang items flat.



This classic lightweight bamboo drying rack is stain and rust-resistant and has nine bars, including four bars on the top level for laying or hanging items. The rack collapses flat for easy storage and requires no assembly—it's ready to go the second it arrives at your house.



This rack weighs four pounds, making it easy to move around your home. While bamboo is lightweight, it’s also incredibly sturdy and can hold all your clothing securely. This drying rack is ideal for large items like towels, thick sweaters, or sweatshirts, as well as your everyday T-shirts and blouses. Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Material: Bamboo

Bamboo Dimensions: 14.5 x 29.5 x 41.75 inches

14.5 x 29.5 x 41.75 inches Weight: 4 pounds Price at time of publish: $35

The 5 Best Clothes Steamers, According to Our Tests

Best Large Clothes Drying Rack: Brabantia Drying Rack Tower Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Williams-Sonoma Who it’s for: People with lots of different types of laundry. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more affordable option.



This foldable, rust-resistant steel rack from Brabantia stands 52 inches tall, has non-slip feet to keep it from sliding around, and can hold an impressive 44 pounds. If you need to dry an entire load of laundry, the three-tiered racks on this option are ideal for various clothing sizes and weights. This rack supplies ample space to lay sweaters and has smaller bars for hanging smaller items and garments. Once you finish your laundry, the rack conveniently folds in so that none of your storage space goes to waste—just make sure you have an area big enough to fit it. Product Details:

Type: Freestyle

Freestyle Material: Powder-coated steel

Powder-coated steel Dimensions: 26.4 x 2 x 51.2 inches or 33.5 x 2 x 51.6 inches

26.4 x 2 x 51.2 inches or 33.5 x 2 x 51.6 inches Weight: 14 pounds Price at time of publish: $133



Best Clothes Drying Rack for Sweaters: Storage Maniac Sweater Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who only want to dry sweaters or other heavy items. Who it isn’t for: People who want to hang their items.



If you have an impressive collection of sweaters, then this Storage Maniac rack will be your new best friend. It includes two or four stackable table-style surfaces with lightweight plastic legs and mesh panels that promote air circulation. Since it’s stackable, you can use each tier individually or pile them on top of each other.



The soft mesh won’t scratch or stain your delicate garments, and the 27.95-square-inch panels provide plenty of room for oversized clothing pieces. While each tier stands at 5.7 inches tall, you need to break down the racks to store them, making this a less-than-ideal option for people who want a foldable rack. Product Details:

Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Material: Mesh and plastic

Mesh and plastic Dimensions: 28 x 28 x 5.7 inches each

28 x 28 x 5.7 inches each Weight: 2.1 pounds Price at time of publish: $27 for 2-pack

The 10 Best Laundry Detergents for Every Household's Needs