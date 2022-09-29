The 5 Best Clothes Dryers of 2022

Find all of our clothes dryer recommendations below, and keep scrolling for expert advice on how to find the best option to suit your unique laundry needs.

The Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ is our top choice for electric dryers because it's modern yet intuitive, ADA-compliant, roomy, and fairly priced for its bevy of innovative features. The GE 7.2 cu. ft. Aluminized Alloy Drum Gas Dryer is our top choice for gas dryers because it’s straightforward, reliable, and relatively affordable.

In purchasing a dryer, Petrino advises you to consider a variety of factors, particularly "one's space, budget, fuel type, and design preferences." The most important is determining what size dryer is best for you. As the first step in your dryer-buying process, the pro recommends figuring out "the width, depth, and height restrictions surrounding your laundry area as well as any narrow points along the delivery path."

To determine the best dryers, we spent hours researching top-rated units, considering factors like capacity, features, efficiency, price, and more. We also consulted Grant Pill, head of appliances at Wayfair , and Jessica Petrino , educator and appliance expert at AJ Madison , for recommendations on choosing the best dryer for your lifestyle.

A good clothes dryer can impact whether laundry day is a dreaded chore or a relaxing task. If yours falls in the former category, it may be time to invest in a new model that streamlines your routine and makes your life a whole lot easier .

Best Electric Clothes Dryer: Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer With Steam Sanitize+ Samsung View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Samsung Who it’s for: People who want an electric dryer with steaming and sanitizing capabilities. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dryer with WiFi connectivity. Samsung's 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer With Steam Sanitize+ is our top choice for anyone looking for a machine with modern features like Multi-Steam technology and Sensor Dry. It boasts a large-capacity drum that can handle bulky items—like your entire towels—and a Sensor Dry function that automatically stops the cycle when your ultimate dryness level has been achieved. This dryer features ten drying cycles and nine additional options, ranging from the basics like delicates and heavy-duty to more innovative ones like Steam Sanitize and Eco Normal. One of its key features is the aforementioned steam functions. The Steam Sanitize cycle removes 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria and over 95 percent of pollen, and kills 100 percent of dust mites. Moreover, the Multi-Steam Technology banishes odors, static, and wrinkles, which means you can cut back on your iron use. And don’t forget the sensor dry technology, which automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle to protect your clothes from heat damage while avoiding excess energy use. This clothes dryer can be stacked or installed side-by-side depending on your personal preferences and how much space you're working with in your laundry room. It’s also ADA-compliant when paired with the Samsung 27-Inch Riser, and is designed to meet the needs of people who are visually and hearing impaired as well. Product Details:

Size: 31.5 x 27 x 38.75 inches

31.5 x 27 x 38.75 inches Capacity: 7.5 cubic feet

7.5 cubic feet Type: Front load

Front load Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Stackable: Yes

Yes WiFi Compatible: No Price at time of publish: $999

Best Gas Clothes Dryer: GE 7.2 cu. ft. Aluminized Alloy Drum Gas Dryer Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Ajmadison.com Who it’s for: People looking for a roomy and straightforward gas dryer. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a stackable clothes dryer. Those looking for a roomy, reliable, and affordable gas dryer should look no further than the GE 7.2 cu. ft. Aluminized Alloy Drum Gas Dryer. It’s up-to-date, but highly intuitive with straightforward dials. If you're someone who relies on the core cycles, you'll appreciate that this one has just four: cottons, casuals, delicates, and time dry. This dryer will save you time to tackle other priorities on your to-do list thanks to its large-capacity dryer, suitable for comforters, blankets, and the like. Oh, and you won't have to worry about re-running the cycle because it features an Auto Dry technology setting that monitors the air temperature to set the optimal drying time for your load. Finally, its most acclaimed feature is Wrinkle Care Extended Tumble. This option provides approximately 15 minutes of no-heat tumbling after the drying cycle has completed to reduce wrinkles and creasing. Product Details:

Size: 29.5 x 27 x 44 inches

29.5 x 27 x 44 inches Capacity: 7.2 cubic feet

7.2 cubic feet Type: Front load

Front load Fuel Type: Gas

Gas Stackable: No

No WiFi Compatible: No Price at time of publish: $785 The 10 Best Laundry Detergents for Every Household's Needs

Best Budget Clothes Dryer: Amana 6.5 cu. ft. Top Load Electric Dryer Lowe's View On Lowe's View On Ajmadison.com View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People looking for an uncomplicated clothes dryer on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People looking for special bells and whistles. Many modern clothes dryers have special features, from hi-tech digital interfaces to WiFi connectivity. But not everyone wants that, as evidenced by how well-received the Amana 6.5 cu. ft. Top Load Electric Dryer is amongst shoppers. It's the most budget-friendly option on our list, yet it’s a reliable choice that gets the job done, sans extraneous bells and whistles. This clothes dryer features 11 cycles and three temperature settings, including wrinkle prevent, air dry, damp dry, and more. As for features, it has automatic dryness control, which utilizes sensors to monitor the drum temperature. The cycle stops when your fabrics dry, thus cutting down on dry time and conserving energy. There's also a wrinkle-prevent option, which tumbles clothes intermittently without heat to help prevent creases and crinkles from settling in. This dryer features a reversible door hinge that you can install to swing in either direction. Two minor drawbacks are that it doesn't have an end-of-cycle buzzer to alert you when your load is done, nor a time-remaining display. That means that you have to either pay attention to the clock when you have a load going or set an alarm of your own to go off when it's finished. Product Details:

Size: 27.75 x 29 x 44 inches

27.75 x 29 x 44 inches Capacity: 6.5 cubic feet

6.5 cubic feet Type: Front load

Front load Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Stackable: No

No WiFi Compatible: No Price at time of publish: $572

The 9 Best Dryer Balls for All Types of Laundry

Best Large-Capacity Clothes Dryer: LG 9.0 Cu. Ft. Mega Capacity Gas Dryer with Steam and Sensor Dry Courtesy of Best Buy. View On Walmart View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People looking for a dryer that can handle large family-sized loads of laundry. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want their clothes dryer to be a large investment. Any clothes dryer over 7.0 cubic feet is considered large-capacity, so that should give you a clear idea of how generously sized the LG 9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Gas Dryer With Steam Technology is. It's made for ultra-large loads and can even handle a king-size comforter and a full set of bedding in one load, making it an excellent option for families or those with larger households. The next best thing after the spacious drum is the Steam Technology, which generates real steam to sanitize and reduce wrinkles and odors, as well as practically eliminates the need for ironing (yes, really). There's even a SpotClean Cycle that utilizes steam to remove stains and freshen clothes in a pinch. But there's more beyond the steaming options: There’s a total of 14 cycles, like wrinkle care, delicate, and a 20-minute speed dry, plus five temperature settings. Product Details:

Size: 32.10 x 29 x 40.82 inches

32.10 x 29 x 40.82 inches Capacity: 9 cubic feet

9 cubic feet Type: Front load

Front load Fuel Type: Gas

Gas Stackable: Yes

Yes Wifi Compatibility: No Price at time of publish: $1,750 The 5 Best Steam Irons, According to Our Tests