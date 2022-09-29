Shopping The 5 Best Clothes Dryers of 2022 Our top pick is the Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ for its wrinkle-busting steam technology and large-capacity drum. By Marisa Petrarca Marisa Petrarca Marisa Petrarca is a writer and editor specializing in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. She has over five years of editorial experience and is known for researching and recommending products to consumers, from the buzziest new skincare launch to affordable fashion finds. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, POPSUGAR, SELF, and more publications. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. AJ Madison A good clothes dryer can impact whether laundry day is a dreaded chore or a relaxing task. If yours falls in the former category, it may be time to invest in a new model that streamlines your routine and makes your life a whole lot easier. To determine the best dryers, we spent hours researching top-rated units, considering factors like capacity, features, efficiency, price, and more. We also consulted Grant Pill, head of appliances at Wayfair, and Jessica Petrino, educator and appliance expert at AJ Madison, for recommendations on choosing the best dryer for your lifestyle. In purchasing a dryer, Petrino advises you to consider a variety of factors, particularly "one's space, budget, fuel type, and design preferences." The most important is determining what size dryer is best for you. As the first step in your dryer-buying process, the pro recommends figuring out "the width, depth, and height restrictions surrounding your laundry area as well as any narrow points along the delivery path." The Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ is our top choice for electric dryers because it's modern yet intuitive, ADA-compliant, roomy, and fairly priced for its bevy of innovative features. The GE 7.2 cu. ft. Aluminized Alloy Drum Gas Dryer is our top choice for gas dryers because it’s straightforward, reliable, and relatively affordable. Find all of our clothes dryer recommendations below, and keep scrolling for expert advice on how to find the best option to suit your unique laundry needs. Our Top Picks Best Electric Clothes Dryer: Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer at Ajmadison.com Jump to Review Best Gas Clothes Dryer: GE Gas Dryer at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Budget Clothes Dryer: Amana Electric Dryer at Lowe's Jump to Review Best Large-Capacity Clothes Dryer: LG Mega Capacity Gas Dryer with Steam at Walmart Jump to Review Best Energy-Efficient Clothes Dryer: Miele Heat-Pump Dryer at Ajmadison.com Jump to Review Best Electric Clothes Dryer: Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer With Steam Sanitize+ Samsung View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Samsung Who it’s for: People who want an electric dryer with steaming and sanitizing capabilities. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dryer with WiFi connectivity. Samsung's 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer With Steam Sanitize+ is our top choice for anyone looking for a machine with modern features like Multi-Steam technology and Sensor Dry. It boasts a large-capacity drum that can handle bulky items—like your entire towels—and a Sensor Dry function that automatically stops the cycle when your ultimate dryness level has been achieved. This dryer features ten drying cycles and nine additional options, ranging from the basics like delicates and heavy-duty to more innovative ones like Steam Sanitize and Eco Normal. One of its key features is the aforementioned steam functions. The Steam Sanitize cycle removes 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria and over 95 percent of pollen, and kills 100 percent of dust mites. Moreover, the Multi-Steam Technology banishes odors, static, and wrinkles, which means you can cut back on your iron use. And don’t forget the sensor dry technology, which automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle to protect your clothes from heat damage while avoiding excess energy use. This clothes dryer can be stacked or installed side-by-side depending on your personal preferences and how much space you're working with in your laundry room. It’s also ADA-compliant when paired with the Samsung 27-Inch Riser, and is designed to meet the needs of people who are visually and hearing impaired as well. Product Details: Size: 31.5 x 27 x 38.75 inches Capacity: 7.5 cubic feet Type: Front loadFuel Type: Electric Stackable: YesWiFi Compatible: No Price at time of publish: $999 Best Gas Clothes Dryer: GE 7.2 cu. ft. Aluminized Alloy Drum Gas Dryer Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Ajmadison.com Who it’s for: People looking for a roomy and straightforward gas dryer. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a stackable clothes dryer. Those looking for a roomy, reliable, and affordable gas dryer should look no further than the GE 7.2 cu. ft. Aluminized Alloy Drum Gas Dryer. It’s up-to-date, but highly intuitive with straightforward dials. If you're someone who relies on the core cycles, you'll appreciate that this one has just four: cottons, casuals, delicates, and time dry. This dryer will save you time to tackle other priorities on your to-do list thanks to its large-capacity dryer, suitable for comforters, blankets, and the like. Oh, and you won't have to worry about re-running the cycle because it features an Auto Dry technology setting that monitors the air temperature to set the optimal drying time for your load. Finally, its most acclaimed feature is Wrinkle Care Extended Tumble. This option provides approximately 15 minutes of no-heat tumbling after the drying cycle has completed to reduce wrinkles and creasing. Product Details: Size: 29.5 x 27 x 44 inches Capacity: 7.2 cubic feet Type: Front loadFuel Type: GasStackable: NoWiFi Compatible: No Price at time of publish: $785 The 10 Best Laundry Detergents for Every Household's Needs Best Budget Clothes Dryer: Amana 6.5 cu. ft. Top Load Electric Dryer Lowe's View On Lowe's View On Ajmadison.com View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People looking for an uncomplicated clothes dryer on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People looking for special bells and whistles. Many modern clothes dryers have special features, from hi-tech digital interfaces to WiFi connectivity. But not everyone wants that, as evidenced by how well-received the Amana 6.5 cu. ft. Top Load Electric Dryer is amongst shoppers. It's the most budget-friendly option on our list, yet it’s a reliable choice that gets the job done, sans extraneous bells and whistles. This clothes dryer features 11 cycles and three temperature settings, including wrinkle prevent, air dry, damp dry, and more. As for features, it has automatic dryness control, which utilizes sensors to monitor the drum temperature. The cycle stops when your fabrics dry, thus cutting down on dry time and conserving energy. There's also a wrinkle-prevent option, which tumbles clothes intermittently without heat to help prevent creases and crinkles from settling in. This dryer features a reversible door hinge that you can install to swing in either direction. Two minor drawbacks are that it doesn't have an end-of-cycle buzzer to alert you when your load is done, nor a time-remaining display. That means that you have to either pay attention to the clock when you have a load going or set an alarm of your own to go off when it's finished. Product Details: Size: 27.75 x 29 x 44 inches Capacity: 6.5 cubic feetType: Front loadFuel Type: Electric Stackable: NoWiFi Compatible: No Price at time of publish: $572 The 9 Best Dryer Balls for All Types of Laundry Best Large-Capacity Clothes Dryer: LG 9.0 Cu. Ft. Mega Capacity Gas Dryer with Steam and Sensor Dry Courtesy of Best Buy. View On Walmart View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People looking for a dryer that can handle large family-sized loads of laundry. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want their clothes dryer to be a large investment. Any clothes dryer over 7.0 cubic feet is considered large-capacity, so that should give you a clear idea of how generously sized the LG 9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Gas Dryer With Steam Technology is. It's made for ultra-large loads and can even handle a king-size comforter and a full set of bedding in one load, making it an excellent option for families or those with larger households. The next best thing after the spacious drum is the Steam Technology, which generates real steam to sanitize and reduce wrinkles and odors, as well as practically eliminates the need for ironing (yes, really). There's even a SpotClean Cycle that utilizes steam to remove stains and freshen clothes in a pinch. But there's more beyond the steaming options: There’s a total of 14 cycles, like wrinkle care, delicate, and a 20-minute speed dry, plus five temperature settings. Product Details: Size: 32.10 x 29 x 40.82 inchesCapacity: 9 cubic feetType: Front loadFuel Type: GasStackable: YesWifi Compatibility: No Price at time of publish: $1,750 The 5 Best Steam Irons, According to Our Tests Best Energy-Efficient Clothes Dryer: Miele Eco & Steam T1 Heat-Pump Dryer Plugs Appliance Center View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Plugsappliance.com Who it’s for: People looking for an energy-efficient clothes dryer that comes with a bevy of features. Who it isn’t for: People who want their clothing dried quickly. Those looking to invest in an energy-conserving dryer ought to check out the Miele Eco & Steam T1 Heat-Pump Dryer. Unlike standard dryers, this one utilizes the brand's heat-pump technology, which dries your clothes at low temperatures to conserve energy and protect your belongings. It operates as a closed-loop system by condensing moisture into a water tank and recycling the warm air back through the dryer, thus significantly reducing energy wastage. Miele prides itself on its patented Honeycomb drum, specially designed with a hexagonal web-like surface to protect the fibers of your clothes, prevent pilling, and ensure that your belongings maintain their structure. How does it work? The dryer creates a thin film of water between the drum and your laundry to ensure your items are treated gently. But don't let the word "gently'' dissuade you from the cleaning power of this machine. It boasts a whopping 19 pre-programmed cycles that you activate via touch screen, and includes special programs like those designated for dress shirts, pillows, and outerwear. The only drawbacks are that the drum is significantly smaller than the standard dryer’s, which may be a challenge for families. Additionally, the cycles are longer than most. If that's not an issue for you, you'll likely be impressed with its easy installation, intuitive technology, and energy efficiency. Product Details: Size: 25.375 x 23.5 x 33.5 inchesCapacity: 4.02 cubic feet Type: Front loadFuel Type: ElectricStackable: YesWiFi Compatible: No Price at time of publish: $1,699 Final Verdict Overall, we recommend the Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer With Steam Sanitize+ if you’re shopping for an electric dryer, and the GE 7.2 cu. ft. Aluminized Alloy Drum Gas Dryer if you’re looking for gas. The Samsung dryer stands out for its steaming and sanitizing capabilities, as well as its impressive number of cycles. The GE dryer, on the other hand, is a bit more simple and straightforward, with four basic cycles as well as an auto dry setting. How to Shop for a Clothes Dryer Like a Pro Power Type The general rule of thumb in choosing a gas or electric-powered dryer is to stick with your home's current energy source, says Pill. "Changing your existing utilities from gas to electric (or vice versa) can be expensive and typically requires the help of licensed professionals." Capacity When shopping for a clothes dryer, drum capacity—measured in cubic feet—is a major factor to consider. A standard 27-inch-wide dryer is about 7.5 cubic feet, says Petrino, whereas small space dryers are around 24 inches wide and generally offer 4.5 cubic feet. Likewise, “some brands offer super-sized large capacity models, and these dryers can offer as much as nine cubic feet.” Consider the size of your household and your laundry room and go from there. Cycles/Functions The bare-bones function of all dryers is “the ability to customize the temperature and duration of a cycle,” says Petrino. Most of them will also come with a moisture sensor, “an energy saving feature that can stop a cycle as soon as the clothes are dry.” Dryers with more features and settings will cost more, but could be worth it if you have a large household and have a variety of clothing and linen types to wash. Energy Efficiency When you’re purchasing a dryer, you may want to consider whether or not it’s Energy Star certified. “These models are a great option as they will use less energy and cost less to run,” says Pill. A bonus: “They often qualify for local incentives from your city, town, or utilities, so I recommend always checking with your retailer about available rebates.” He adds that you can find out about these rebates in your local area on e-commerce websites like Wayfair by entering your zip code on the product page. Extra Features More advanced dryer models offer more customization options, like WiFi connectivity and built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI), says Petrino. A popular feature that Pill recommends is a steam cycle for wrinkle removal. He notes how all you have to do is “put wrinkled shirts in, run the cycle, and 15 minutes later they come out looking like they’ve been ironed without any of the work of ironing.” Frequently Asked Questions How do you clean a clothes dryer? When it comes to cleaning clothes dry, it’s imperative that you keep the lint filter clean, says Pill. Removing excess lint before every cycle will “ensure the dryer performs at its best and runs efficiently,” he says.As for the dryer drum itself, it typically doesn’t need frequent cleaning, but the pro recommends wiping it with a damp cloth from time to time, which can help remove debris from dryer sheets or fabric softeners. How long do clothes dryers last? If you follow the simple-yet-crucial cleaning recommendation outlined above, your dryer should last “upwards of eight to ten years,” says Pill. Other tips for extending the life of your dryer include checking your pockets for loose change before throwing clothing in, and minimizing the use of dryer sheets. What are the pros and cons of gas versus electric? According to the pros, the functionality and effectiveness of gas and electric dryers will be the same, so stick with the fuel type already hooked up in your home. Gas dryers are typically more expensive than electric ones though, but they typically require less drying time since they run hotter. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Marisa Petrarca, a writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, POPSUGAR, SELF, and more publications. To write this article, she researched dozens of clothes dryers and compared them based on capacity, features, efficiency, price, and more. 