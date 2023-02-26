15 Clever Home Organizers With Nifty Storage Areas to Keep Your Home Tidy—Starting at $14

And you can find them all on Amazon.

By
Madison Alcedo
Madison Alcedo
Madison Alcedo
Madison Alcedo is a freelance contributor who specializes in home, lifestyle, travel, and fashion — all in the ecommerce space. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Clever Home Decor Storage Freelance Piece tout
Photo:

Amazon

When you’re prepared with the right storage solutions, any organizing task can feel like a breeze. While you could invest in custom shelves or pricey furniture for extra storage, there are plenty of organizing products that can help you do the trick for less. 

Amazon is filled with smart organizers and decor at a great price, and so many clever options are hiding in this organization hub. Think nifty cabinets, storage boxes, space-saving caddies, unique shelves, and laundry dispensers all starting at $14—you’re going to want to bookmark this one, stat. 

Since organizing never stops (we know the feeling), we rounded up some of the most game-changing organizing products and storage furniture that will help corral any stressful mess. Plus, our favorite part of some of these products is that they either have secret storage compartments or hidden functions that will help make your life easier when it comes to tidying up.  

Clever Home Organizers and Storage Furniture on Amazon 

Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment and Storage Shelf

Amazon

One of the best investments when it comes to organizing are furniture pieces that double as functional storage. With more than 9,000 five-star ratings, this lift-top coffee table is at the top of our list for adding more room to store everyday necessities. While it comes in five colors to fit any aesthetic, Amazon shoppers agree that one of the best parts about this table is that it functions as a work space, a dinner table, a storage chest, and a gathering spot for game nights all in one. 

To buy: $76 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com.

Homeidec Shoe Cabinet 

HOMIDEC Shoe Rack, 6 Tier Shoe Storage Cabinet 24 Pair Plastic Shoe Shelves Organizer for Closet Hallway Bedroom Entryway

Amazon

Whether you use this cabinet in an entryway, mudroom, or tucked into a closet, it’s one of the easiest ways to hide up to 24 pairs of shoes. Inside the cabinet, the partitions are removable, and you can adjust the height of the shelves, making it easier to stash shoes of all sizes. Plus, you can add more modules onto the cabinet to expand the size of the storage space. 

To buy: $43 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

Spacekeeper Under-Sink Organizer

SpaceKeeper Under Sink Organizer with Hooks

Amazon

For out-of-sight storage, this organizer is one of your best bets for under your bathroom or kitchen sink, or even in a pantry. With multiple compartments, including a slide-out drawer, it can keep pesky cleaning supplies or toiletries that you want tucked away. With more than 1,700 five-star ratings, Amazon customers especially love that various product sizes can easily fit on the unit. 

“I can fit hairspray and other taller items on the bottom,” wrote one shopper who loves the vertical design. "Having enough space on both levels allowed me to organize the products where I wanted them.”

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com

Lue Bona Velvet Vanity Stool Chair

LUE BONA Velvet Vanity Stool Chair for Makeup Room

Amazon

For indiscreet storage that is also stylish and functional, a small ottoman like this can stow away essentials you need to access in a pinch, especially if you’re in an apartment or smaller home that’s tight on space. Plus, you can flip the ottoman’s top over to use as an additional side table. And with 13 colors to choose from, you can easily find a hue that matches your style. 

To buy: $48 (was $70); amazon.com

Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet with Full-Length Mirror 

Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet with Full-Length Mirror

Amazon

Storing different types of jewelry can be a pain, but this part-mirror, part-jewelry box is one of the most genius organizers we’ve seen yet—it can hold more than 200 pieces of jewelry. With more than 9,200 five-star ratings, it’s a customer-favorite for good reason. “This mirror storage has plenty of space for all of my jewelry and even more room for me to expand my collection,” one customer wrote. “It's very nice and convenient to be able to actually see what I have when choosing my accessories for the day.” 

To buy: $130 with coupon (was $150); amazon.com

Joywell Remote Control Armchair Caddy

Joywell Remote Control Holder Armchair Caddy

Amazon

For small spaces when side tables aren’t feasible next to a chair or sofa, this six-pocket caddy is a simple storage solution. Stash tablets, remote controls, magazines, and more in this organizer that’s available in 31 colors. Because it’s equipped with a rubber patch, the caddy won’t slip off surfaces. 

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com

DecoBros Pan Organizer

DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack

Amazon

Pots and pans can be pesky to keep in one place, but this five-tiered shelf can help. The Amazon Choice product is one of the best to display cookware on a countertop or tuck away into a cabinet—and guarantees you won’t be looking for a lid when cooking. And with more than 11,000 five-star ratings, the rack will become a staple among your kitchen organizing accessories. 

To buy: $17 (was $30); amazon.com

Mind Reader Tea Bag Organizer

Mind Reader 9 Removable Drawers Tea Bag holder and Condiment Organizer, White

Amazon

If you need a place to store your tea collection, check out this organizer with removable drawers. With nine compartments, you can say goodbye to corralling tea bags, sweetener packets, and more. As a best-seller on Amazon, more than 7,800 shoppers love it and claim it’s a life-saving organization hack. “My tea cupboard was a disaster!” one shopper wrote. “I had stacks of boxes everywhere and couldn't tell what I had or didn't. These little drawers were perfect to help me store and see how much of everything I had.” 

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com

A.J.A. & More Magnetic Dryer Sheet Dispenser

Dryer Sheet Dispenser Magnetic - Sleek Dryer Sheet Holder

Amazon

Laundry rooms are one of the hardest areas to keep tidy, but with the right gadgets, your utility work space can stay organized. Instead of storing dryer sheets in a hard-to-reach cabinet, this magnetic caddy saves space by fitting up to 120 dryer sheets and attaching itself to the side of your drying machine. But if you aren’t a dryer sheet user, you can also store wool balls and detergent pods for easy access. 

To buy: $20, amazon.com

Budding Joy Foldable Clothing Organizers 

Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags

Amazon

Perfect for storing winter clothes, extra linens, or other seasonal clothing, these foldable organizers work best on top closet shelves or under the bed. As a top-rated product with 19,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say these fabric boxes are a must-have because they are the perfect size to hold a large amount of items without being overstuffed. “Trying to stack loose linens and blankets on a closet shelf is a nightmare [but] using these bags has been satisfying,” one shopper wrote. “I can eyeball what's in there without rooting.” 

To buy: $30 (was $45); amazon.com.

mDesign Plastic Floor Stand Toilet Paper Organizer

mDesign Plastic Floor Stand Toilet Paper Organizer with Cover

Amazon

While a toilet paper organizer might not be a home necessity that first comes to mind, using one is a game-changer to elevate the look and feel of your bathroom. This stand keeps three rolls nearby, and it’s perfect for smaller bathrooms that may not have a mounted fixture. And it’s a top-rated product with five-star ratings just above 2,000. 

To buy: $21; amazon.com

Vaehold Under-Cabinet Paper Towel Holder 

VAEHOLD Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Under Cabinet Wall Mount

Amazon

Clear up countertop space with this under-the-cabinet paper towel holder. With just a one-step assembly thanks to the holder’s adhesive, it’s one of the simplest kitchen upgrades to install, helping to simplify kitchen prep, chores, and more. Available in five finishes, this holder also works well in other spaces like bathrooms, outdoor kitchens, and garage work areas that can easily accumulate messes. 

To buy: $16, amazon.com

Greenco Five-Tier Corner Shelf 

Greenco Corner Shelf

Amazon

For empty corners that are hard to decorate, this five-tier shelf is the perfect addition. It’s ideal for storing and displaying books, knick knacks, and more thanks to its small profile. With 41,000 five-star ratings, this shelf is a no-brainer for small-space areas where traditional shelving units or cabinets are too bulky. 

To buy: $30; amazon.com

Wali Outlet Shelf

WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder

Amazon

Charge smart phones and other small devices on any outlet thanks to this small shelf that acts as a catchall. While it’s a simple item for any room, it helps free up counters and tabletop space with a dedicated area to charge gadgets. Plus, more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating because it’s a cinch to install and has a slim profile. “This is perfect for space saving,” one customer wrote. “We only have one outlet in our bathroom, and this is a great way to [charge] an Alexa Dot without taking up space or needing an extension cord. I’m so happy I found this!” 

To buy: $14, amazon.com

Miles Kimball Three-Tier Slim Storage Cart 

Miles Kimball Slim Storage Cart 3 Tier

Amazon

If you have narrow spaces between kitchen cabinets, your washer and dryer, or bathroom, this cart can act as hidden storage. With three shelves, you can stow away laundry supplies, pantry items, office essentials, and more in tight areas, as the cart holds up to 6.5 pounds and has a slim, 5-inch width design. And with quick assembly, you can take a cluttered space to an organized masterpiece in seconds. 

To buy: $37; amazon.com

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

KitchenAid Classic Ice Cream Scoop, One Size, Aqua Sky 2
KitchenAid's Popular Ice Cream Scoop Lets You Serve Your Frozen Desserts and Treats With Ease
Playtex 18 Hour Posture Boost Wirefree Bra
Save Up to 53% on The Comfy and Supportive Wireless Bra Shoppers Say They Could Sleep In
Solo Stove Sale
The Solo Stove Lets Me Enjoy My Backyard Year Round—and It’s Now $140 Off
Related Articles
Amazon Hall Decor
These 15 Designer-Approved Pieces Are Officially the Most Stylish Hallway Decor Items at Amazon Right Now
Space-Saving Pantry Solutions Tout
These 15 Space-Saving Storage Solutions Are Key for Having a Tidy Pantry—All Under $30
Amazon Outlet Bathroom Organizing Finds Tout
Reorganize Your Bathroom With These Space-Saving Finds Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet, Starting at $11
One of the best bathroom vanities on a patterned salmon color background.
The 11 Best Bathroom Vanities of 2023
SPACEKEEPER Under Sink Organizer
Keep the Space Under Your Sinks Neat and Tidy With This Clever Two-Tier Organizer That’s Nearly 30% Off
Amazon Organization Deals Tout
This Secret Amazon Storefront Will Help You Get Organized for the New Year—and Prices Start at $11
Target Space Saving Furniture Deals Tout
These Furniture and Decor Finds All Have Hidden Space-Saving Benefits—and Are Up to 59% Off at Target
Furniture Trends 2023 Freelance Roundup tout
15 Furniture Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2023, According to Interior Designers
Cyber Monday Storage Solutions Tout
These ‘Perfect’ Storage Solutions Have Over 130,800 Five-Star Ratings—and They’re All on Sale for Cyber Monday
Editor's Picks Bathroom Organizers Tout
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 2 Under-$30 Organizers I Swear by for a Tidy Bathroom
Best Over-the-Toilet Storage
The 10 Best Over-the-Toilet Storage Solutions of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Rolling Storage Carts of 2023
Heavy Duty Pan Organizer Tout
Quick! This Shopper-Loved Pan Organizer Is 54% Off at Amazon for One Day Only
Yamazaki Expandable Shoe Rack
The 19 Best Shoe Storage Solutions for Every Space
Bookcase with round and oval cutouts
This Urban Outfitters Home Collection Has Surprisingly Genius Storage Pieces
Pres Day: Storage & Organization Deals Tout
34 Presidents’ Day Storage and Organization Deals to Help You Bust Clutter on a Budget