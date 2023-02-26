When you’re prepared with the right storage solutions, any organizing task can feel like a breeze. While you could invest in custom shelves or pricey furniture for extra storage, there are plenty of organizing products that can help you do the trick for less.

Amazon is filled with smart organizers and decor at a great price, and so many clever options are hiding in this organization hub. Think nifty cabinets, storage boxes, space-saving caddies, unique shelves, and laundry dispensers all starting at $14—you’re going to want to bookmark this one, stat.

Since organizing never stops (we know the feeling), we rounded up some of the most game-changing organizing products and storage furniture that will help corral any stressful mess. Plus, our favorite part of some of these products is that they either have secret storage compartments or hidden functions that will help make your life easier when it comes to tidying up.

Clever Home Organizers and Storage Furniture on Amazon

Amazon

One of the best investments when it comes to organizing are furniture pieces that double as functional storage. With more than 9,000 five-star ratings, this lift-top coffee table is at the top of our list for adding more room to store everyday necessities. While it comes in five colors to fit any aesthetic, Amazon shoppers agree that one of the best parts about this table is that it functions as a work space, a dinner table, a storage chest, and a gathering spot for game nights all in one.

To buy: $76 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon

Whether you use this cabinet in an entryway, mudroom, or tucked into a closet, it’s one of the easiest ways to hide up to 24 pairs of shoes. Inside the cabinet, the partitions are removable, and you can adjust the height of the shelves, making it easier to stash shoes of all sizes. Plus, you can add more modules onto the cabinet to expand the size of the storage space.

To buy: $43 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

Amazon

For out-of-sight storage, this organizer is one of your best bets for under your bathroom or kitchen sink, or even in a pantry. With multiple compartments, including a slide-out drawer, it can keep pesky cleaning supplies or toiletries that you want tucked away. With more than 1,700 five-star ratings, Amazon customers especially love that various product sizes can easily fit on the unit.

“I can fit hairspray and other taller items on the bottom,” wrote one shopper who loves the vertical design. "Having enough space on both levels allowed me to organize the products where I wanted them.”

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

For indiscreet storage that is also stylish and functional, a small ottoman like this can stow away essentials you need to access in a pinch, especially if you’re in an apartment or smaller home that’s tight on space. Plus, you can flip the ottoman’s top over to use as an additional side table. And with 13 colors to choose from, you can easily find a hue that matches your style.

To buy: $48 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

Storing different types of jewelry can be a pain, but this part-mirror, part-jewelry box is one of the most genius organizers we’ve seen yet—it can hold more than 200 pieces of jewelry. With more than 9,200 five-star ratings, it’s a customer-favorite for good reason. “This mirror storage has plenty of space for all of my jewelry and even more room for me to expand my collection,” one customer wrote. “It's very nice and convenient to be able to actually see what I have when choosing my accessories for the day.”

To buy: $130 with coupon (was $150); amazon.com.

Amazon

For small spaces when side tables aren’t feasible next to a chair or sofa, this six-pocket caddy is a simple storage solution. Stash tablets, remote controls, magazines, and more in this organizer that’s available in 31 colors. Because it’s equipped with a rubber patch, the caddy won’t slip off surfaces.

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon

Pots and pans can be pesky to keep in one place, but this five-tiered shelf can help. The Amazon Choice product is one of the best to display cookware on a countertop or tuck away into a cabinet—and guarantees you won’t be looking for a lid when cooking. And with more than 11,000 five-star ratings, the rack will become a staple among your kitchen organizing accessories.

To buy: $17 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

If you need a place to store your tea collection, check out this organizer with removable drawers. With nine compartments, you can say goodbye to corralling tea bags, sweetener packets, and more. As a best-seller on Amazon, more than 7,800 shoppers love it and claim it’s a life-saving organization hack. “My tea cupboard was a disaster!” one shopper wrote. “I had stacks of boxes everywhere and couldn't tell what I had or didn't. These little drawers were perfect to help me store and see how much of everything I had.”

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon

Laundry rooms are one of the hardest areas to keep tidy, but with the right gadgets, your utility work space can stay organized. Instead of storing dryer sheets in a hard-to-reach cabinet, this magnetic caddy saves space by fitting up to 120 dryer sheets and attaching itself to the side of your drying machine. But if you aren’t a dryer sheet user, you can also store wool balls and detergent pods for easy access.

To buy: $20, amazon.com.

Amazon

Perfect for storing winter clothes, extra linens, or other seasonal clothing, these foldable organizers work best on top closet shelves or under the bed. As a top-rated product with 19,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say these fabric boxes are a must-have because they are the perfect size to hold a large amount of items without being overstuffed. “Trying to stack loose linens and blankets on a closet shelf is a nightmare [but] using these bags has been satisfying,” one shopper wrote. “I can eyeball what's in there without rooting.”

To buy: $30 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon

While a toilet paper organizer might not be a home necessity that first comes to mind, using one is a game-changer to elevate the look and feel of your bathroom. This stand keeps three rolls nearby, and it’s perfect for smaller bathrooms that may not have a mounted fixture. And it’s a top-rated product with five-star ratings just above 2,000.

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

Amazon

Clear up countertop space with this under-the-cabinet paper towel holder. With just a one-step assembly thanks to the holder’s adhesive, it’s one of the simplest kitchen upgrades to install, helping to simplify kitchen prep, chores, and more. Available in five finishes, this holder also works well in other spaces like bathrooms, outdoor kitchens, and garage work areas that can easily accumulate messes.

To buy: $16, amazon.com.

Amazon

For empty corners that are hard to decorate, this five-tier shelf is the perfect addition. It’s ideal for storing and displaying books, knick knacks, and more thanks to its small profile. With 41,000 five-star ratings, this shelf is a no-brainer for small-space areas where traditional shelving units or cabinets are too bulky.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Amazon

Charge smart phones and other small devices on any outlet thanks to this small shelf that acts as a catchall. While it’s a simple item for any room, it helps free up counters and tabletop space with a dedicated area to charge gadgets. Plus, more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating because it’s a cinch to install and has a slim profile. “This is perfect for space saving,” one customer wrote. “We only have one outlet in our bathroom, and this is a great way to [charge] an Alexa Dot without taking up space or needing an extension cord. I’m so happy I found this!”

To buy: $14, amazon.com.

Amazon

If you have narrow spaces between kitchen cabinets, your washer and dryer, or bathroom, this cart can act as hidden storage. With three shelves, you can stow away laundry supplies, pantry items, office essentials, and more in tight areas, as the cart holds up to 6.5 pounds and has a slim, 5-inch width design. And with quick assembly, you can take a cluttered space to an organized masterpiece in seconds.

To buy: $37; amazon.com.