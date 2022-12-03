I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65

Holiday shopping can be a challenge, especially if you’re gift hunting for someone picky, you’re pressed for time, or you’re overwhelmed by the options. But don’t fret: There’s still time to get everything you need and even better, you can get a little inspiration and help from someone who shops Amazon for a living.

As Real Simple’s shopping editor, I’m constantly testing new products, hunting for deals, and reporting on my findings. And this year, I’m sharing everything I’m buying for my family and friends in hopes that it will save folks everywhere some time, energy, and money. And everything that’s currently in my Amazon cart is going for $65 or less.

Best Editor-Loved Amazon Gifts:

Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini Li Ankle Boot

Some of the best gifts are ones that people wouldn’t buy for themselves. For example, my mom has been talking about getting herself Ugg boots for years, but has yet to treat herself. Most of the brand’s shoes are a little out of my price range, which is why I’m opting for its sister line, which I’ve tested and loved. It’s nearly identical in style and quality, but everything is in my budget. I know she’ll wear these cozy boots all winter long. Their short height will ensure that she can wear them with leggings, jeans—you name it. And I know she’ll prefer a neutral color in a darker shade, like the navy, to ensure that they go with everything while camouflaging dirt.

To buy: $60 (was $85); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazin’ Aces Signature Pickleball Paddle Set

In case you haven’t heard, Pickleball is taking over. It’s a paddle sport that’s not unlike tennis and it’s relatively easy to learn and play, so I’m planning to gift my sports-loving brother this set and travel case. I’m hoping we can get a game going while we’re both home and recruit some friends to join.

To buy: $65; amazon.com.

Amazon

MyPupSocks Custom Personalized Pet Photo Socks

Here’s a workaround for picky folks or those that already have everything: Gift them something that will remind them of someone they love, like their child or fur baby. Year after year, my uncle claims he doesn’t want or need anything, but I still want to get him a little something and I know he’ll love anything featuring his rescue dog. There are all kinds of unique items in Amazon’s hub of customizable gifts, but I think he’ll love these fun socks that I’ll personalize with a picture of his dog Benny.

To buy: $11 with coupon (was $12); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Home Hub

Several years ago, I gifted my grandfather a smart home hub and to my surprise, he loved it. He’s not the most tech savvy, which is why he appreciates the voice command function that makes it easy to use. Now, he asks Alexa for the weather report and prompts the device to play his favorite songs and albums throughout the day. I’m gifting him a second one that he can set up in his bedroom, so he’ll have easy access all over the house.

To buy: $35 (was $85); amazon.com.

Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

If you haven’t heard about Laneige’s lip sleeping mask, listen up! This wildly popular lip mask sold out during Prime Day and it’s bound to be a popular holiday gift. The overnight lip treatment heals lips while you sleep, making them soft and hydrated by morning. And owners love to use it during the day, too, claiming it gives lips a natural-looking glow. Amazon reviewers swear by it, and given the hype, I know my beauty product-collecting friend will be delighted to receive it.

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Amazon

Voluspa White Cypress Glass Candle

While many holiday candles tend to favor Christmas-inspired scents, like peppermint or gingerbread, and feel tired after December, this one features notes of cypress, mint, and evergreen, making it one the recipient can enjoy for the next several months. I know that my friend who just bought a house, will burn this beauty all winter while they enjoy their new home.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Amazon

Joyin 20-Piece Three-Size Baking Gift Boxes

For the times when I feel uninspired or tired of shopping, I opt for something that no one can resist: homemade baked goods—and these attractive boxes are the best way to make anything made at home feel a little extra special. I always keep a stash of these bakery boxes on hand, so I can box up a loaf of banana bread or a batch of chocolate chip cookies. Since they’re lightweight and disposable, they’re also great for transporting treats to parties. You’ll never have to worry about getting your tupperware back again!

To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com.

And beyond the gifts I’m grabbing this year, there are tons of go-to items I’ve purchased for loved ones over the years. They’ve become go-tos because they’re always well received, usually in-stock, and fairly affordable.

For instance, the Yeti Rambler mug that I’ve gifted to everyone in my family is something they all still use and love years later. The Olay retinol night cream that I jokingly gifted to all the men in my family became so beloved that it’s now requested by them every year. And the elegant cheese board that I’ve given to numerous friends and family members is now a recurring guest, showing up at get-togethers with friends, birthday parties, and Thanksgiving dinners.

More Go-To Gifts

Head to Amazon’s gift shopping hub to find more ideas, or start your shopping with these additional editor-loved finds, which are all $45 and under, below.

Amazon

Yeti Rambler Insulated Mug

To buy: $30 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Night Cream

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt

To buy: $13 (was $23); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

To buy: $43 (was $46) amazon.com.

Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board Serving Set

To buy: $28 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon

Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill in Book

To buy: $10 (was $12); amazon.com.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle

To buy: $30 (was $45); amazon.com.