5 Cheap Groceries You Should Always Stock Up On

Better meals, less money.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on June 22, 2023
Pink grocery baskets on blue background
Photo:

Daniel Grizelj/Getty Images

It’s a question most of us have asked ourselves time and again: what to eat for dinner tonight? Maybe you don’t have much food at home or perhaps you have enough options to prepare something simple but aren’t in the mood for a boring meal. You could order out (again), but that isn’t exactly the budget-friendly way to go. 

Fortunately, there’s an easy solution to this conundrum. Next time you’re at the grocery store, you could pick up some inexpensive staples that might not seem like much, but can elevate basic meals without adding a lot of extra time or effort. Are you ready to delete your favorite delivery app? Here are five cheap groceries you should always stock up on, according to chefs. 

Rice and Beans

Rice and beans are a staple in many households because they’re shelf-stable and very inexpensive. There’s also a lot you can make with these simple ingredients explains Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious and author of Meal Prep Magic. “Beans and rice are a staple in our house. Every week I make Pressure Cooker Beans with bay leaf and other aromatics and a big pot of rice in my rice cooker. We add salsa, sliced avocado, or any leftovers like grilled chicken or vegetables to make an affordable, quick meal.” 

Then McCord uses the leftover rice to whip up a variety of recipes including Rice Cakes, Leftover Rice Pudding, and Breakfast Rice Bake. So both of these ingredients can stretch your dollar and time as far as possible.

Potatoes

While many people are hesitant to stock up on fresh foods because they are perishable—potatoes are the exception to this rule. “My kids worked for a potato farmer at our farmers market, so we had endless potatoes year-round to make affordable and filling Po-Tacos, Pizza Stuffed Potatoes, or their favorite, Sweet Potato and Black Bean Enchiladas,” McCord says. “It’s fun getting creative with one simple ingredient that stays fresh in a cool, dark place for weeks and even months before cooking so you can vary the way you prepare the baked potatoes.” Best of all, every supermarket has potatoes. 

Jarred Items

Sick of plain pasta again? Chef Chris Aquilino, director of culinary at Elior North America, likes to jazz up his meals with jarred items, including pesto, olives, jalapeños, artichokes, sardines, and anchovies.” These base items are great for making quick sauces, adding to salads, or even elevating cocktails. They also stay fresh for a long time.

Herb Purées 

Whether you’re making a sauce, some chicken, or marinating meats, there are seemingly endless uses for herb purées, which are generally packaged in tubes. According to Aquilino, herb purées, such as basil and cilantro, can even stay fresh for weeks at a time. So don't be afraid to open up that tube. 

Tomato Paste

Aquilino also suggests stocking up on tomato paste. There are numerous ways to cook with tomato paste including topping fish and making barbeque sauce. It’s hard to go wrong with this ingredient. While you can easily find canned tomato paste at most supermarkets, Aquilino prefers the kind available in a tube. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
grocery-habits-costing-money-GettyImages-1466010484
9 Grocery Shopping Habits That Are Costing You Money
professional-chef-grocery-shopping-GettyImages-1483325066
10 Grocery Shopping Habits from Professional Chefs
essential-condiments-GettyImages-1297420375
A List of 12 Essential Condiments You Should Have at All Times
weekly-meal-prep-realsimple-GettyImages-1434446683
The Best Weekly Meal Prep Ideas to Help Simplify Your Life
overhead view of frozen chocolate ice cream container with ice cream scoop, surrounded by two glasses filled with chocolate ice cream
The Best Canned and Frozen Foods, According to 9 Chefs' Favorite Picks
Neapolitan-Style Margherita Pizza
52 Dinner Ideas for Two That Work for Any Occasion
ground-beef-dinners-1221DIN-Korean-Inspired -Tacos
18 Easy Ground Beef Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight
Grilled Halloumi Salad
41 Summer Vegetarian Recipes to Make on Meatless Monday—and Beyond
Grilled Pork Chop with Peach-Parsley Salad on a White Circular Plate With Metal Fork
35 Quick and Easy Dinner Ideas to Add to Your Menu
creamy-veggie-chicken-noodle-soup-0523DIN_5233-realsimple
30 Quick and Easy Family Dinner Recipes You Can Make in Under an Hour
Chicken-Pesto Flatbread Sandwiches
44 Easy Leftover Chicken Recipes to Make When You're in a Rush
fruits-vegetables-that-last-the-longest-kale-GettyImages-1460563116
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Last the Longest
Salmon with fresh salad meal for singles
Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles
high-protein-dinner-recipes-roasted-root-veggie-quinoa-bowls-recipe-0123DIN
40 High-Protein Dinner Ideas
Skillet Polenta in Creamy Tomato Sauce, an easy vegetarian recipe
80 Vegetarian Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make
Miso Roasted Radishes and Vegetables on a Baking Sheet Lined With Parchment Paper
35 Radish Recipes to Add Zing to Your Life