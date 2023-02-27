The 14 Best Affordable Couches of 2023, All Under $500

Whether you’re looking for a space-saving loveseat or a spacious sectional, our list of the best affordable couches has something for everyone.

Alice Chiu , principal interior designer at Miss Alice Designs, advises first deciding whether you want a three-seater, sectional, futon, sleeper, or loveseat, and determining where you will put it in your home. From there, she recommends looking at whether physical assembly is required so you can be prepared if a little DIY is needed. “If you don’t have time or experience assembling furniture, consider a one-piece sofa or hiring a furniture assembly company,” she says.

To come up with this list of the best affordable couches, we spent hours researching and evaluating different couches based on their design, materials, and, of course, price. We also reached out to two experts to find out what exactly we should be looking for in a budget-friendly couch. “When shopping for an affordable couch, users should look for several key factors to ensure they get the best value for their money. These include durability, comfort, style, and ease of maintenance,” says Artem Kropovinsky , interior designer and founder of Arsight, a New York interior design studio.

As one of the most important—if not the most important—items in your living room, your couch should be comfortable and durable, and it should suit your tastes, as it’s likely to be with you for quite a while. That doesn’t mean, however, that a sofa should cost a small fortune. In fact, there are plenty of well-made and affordable couches on the market.

Steelside Ainsley 73.6'' Vegan Leather Sofa Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who like leather couches but don’t want to splurge on the real thing. Who it isn’t for: People with pets that like to destroy furniture. The gorgeous vegan leather sofa will become the center of attention in any living room. Though it’s made from faux, suede-like leather, the material on this three-seater has beautiful graining that makes it look like the real deal. The rounded arms also add to its expensive look. As with all leather or leather-like furniture, it’s worth noting that pets’ claws can cause significant damage to the upholstery, so you might want to consider a more pet-friendly sofa if you have any furry friends. The Ainsley is available in a light tan and a darker brown, and the back cushions are removable, giving you more leg room. It has four tapered solid wooden legs that not only give the sofa a modern and stylish look, but also elevate it off the floor, providing ample clearance for your vacuum. It can also hold an impressive 660 pounds of weight (the average couch can take around 500–550 pounds). Price at time of publish: $370 Product Details: Type: Three-seater

Three-seater Dimensions (W x H x D): 73.6 x 32.3 x 31.9 inches

73.6 x 32.3 x 31.9 inches Upholstery Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Fill: Foam, polyester

Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a space-saving couch that they can stretch out on. Who it isn’t for: People who want more space between the floor and the couch. Smaller couches typically don’t have much space to spread out on, but this convertible sectional sofa is a compact option with a chaise section that you’ll no doubt be competing with family and friends over. The chaise can be placed on either side of the sofa to suit your home. The seats are firm and comfortable, and the couch covers come off for washing. If you don’t want a sectional, this clever sofa can convert into a three-seater and an ottoman. It’s easy to put together, and you can take it apart the same way to make moving it around and getting it through doorways easier. What’s more, you have the option of choosing between four neutral colors: three different shades of gray and a light beige. Price at time of publish: $420 Product Details: Type: Sectional

Sectional Dimensions (W x H x D): 78.5 x 35 x 30.3 inches

78.5 x 35 x 30.3 inches Upholstery Material: Polyester

Polyester Fill: Sponge

IKEA Pärup Sofa IKEA View On Ikea Who it’s for: People who want an affordable and comfortable couch with a good warranty. Who it isn’t for: People who want to comfortably seat more than two people. There’s a lot to love about the IKEA Pärup two-seater couch. Available in four colors, including a gorgeous emerald green, this sofa’s upholstery is upholstered with a durable, smooth-weaved polyester that is removable and machine-washable. There’s piping detail around the sofa’s edges that give it a high-class look and cylindrical solid birch wood legs that exude Scandinavian cool. The fill is made from a spongy polypropylene with pocket springs that make it durable and long lasting. As is typical of most IKEA furniture, assembly is required, but the company also offers a 10-year limited warranty. While three people can squeeze onto this couch, it’s definitely a more comfortable experience with just the two. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Type: Loveseat

Loveseat Dimensions (W x H x D): 81.1 x 33.9 x 31.50 inches

81.1 x 33.9 x 31.50 inches Upholstery Material: Polyester upholstery with polypropylene lining

Polyester upholstery with polypropylene lining Fill: Cut polyurethane foam, polyester fibers

Novogratz Brittany Futon Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who need a stylish sleeper that can easily convert from a sofa to a bed. Who it isn’t for: People who want extra-plush seating. The Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon encompasses sophisticated design, with its curved armrests, slender and slanted dark wooden legs, and vertical cushion lines that add to its contemporary aesthetic. But what's more, it doubles as a futon, so you can accommodate overnight guests, even with limited space. The linen and faux leather upholstery is not removable but easily wipes clean, and its split back design means you can partially or fully recline each section independently, or both together all the way down if you want to turn it into a bed. Available in an array of fashionable colors, the Novogratz Brittany is a stunning statement piece at a small price. Price at time of publish: $309 Product Details: Type: Futon

Futon Dimensions (W x H x D): 81.5 x 31.5 x 34.5 inches

81.5 x 31.5 x 34.5 inches Upholstery Material: Faux leather or linen

Faux leather or linen Fill: Polyester and foam

Raymour & Flanigan Hinsall Sofa Raymour & Flanigan View On Raymourflanigan.com Who it’s for: People who want an affordable sofa with the appearance of genuine leather. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer the soft feel of fabric over leather. There’s something about leather sofas that just scream luxury. If you’re a fan, but not keen on their typically extortionate prices, the Hinsall Sofa is the way to go. With faux tan leather that looks like the real thing to the untrained eye, this spacious three-seater oozes style, and pairs wonderfully with both traditional and modern home styles. The foam and sinuous coil spring seats are comfortable and designed to retain their shape, and all cushions are attached, so there’s no need to keep plumping and fixing them once the kids decide the sofa is a bounce house. Finally, as with all leather-style couches, it’s a total breeze to keep clean. Price at time of publish: $460 Product Details: Type: Three-seater

Three-seater Dimensions (W x H x D): 77 x 33.5 x 32.5 inches

77 x 33.5 x 32.5 inches Upholstery Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Fill: Foam

IKEA Glostad Loveseat IKEA View On Ikea Who it’s for: People who want an extra-small and extremely budget-friendly sofa. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more substantial couch. At less than $150, you can’t really go wrong with this little number from IKEA for a little extra seating capacity. Ideal for a spare bedroom, an office, or even as an extra living room couch, the compact Glostad Loveseat is surprisingly sturdy, and available in either dark gray or medium blue. The seat is firm, ensuring it retains its shape for a long time. The fabric is a durable, recycled polyester that’s not removable, but it’s still fairly easy to keep the upholstery clean with a vacuum or a damp cloth. The armrests, while padded, are rather on the thin side, but this adds to the couch’s petiteness, allowing it to fit into any small corner, such as a reading nook. This sofa can be put together quickly with just eight screws (included). Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Type: Loveseat

Loveseat Dimensions (W x H x D): 47.6 x 26.8 x 30.8 inches

47.6 x 26.8 x 30.8 inches Upholstery Material: Polyester

Polyester Fill: Polyurethane foam, hollow fiber

George Oliver Beaudin Upholstered Sofa Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Havenly.com Who it’s for: People who love mid-century modern design. Who it isn’t for: People who would like more than one color option. Another mid-century-style couch, this time with button tufted back pillows, clean lines, and square arm rests, the Beaudin Upholstered Sofa has a classic and timeless feel that can smarten up any living space. It’s only available in this one—albeit gorgeous—pear green shade, and comes with brown solid eucalyptus wood legs that are slightly tapered towards the bottom. Pocket and sinuous springs encased in foam make for bouncy and comfortable seats, and the fiber-wrapped, foam-filled back cushions provide ample back support. The polyester back cushion covers are removable for easy cleaning, and the whole thing can be put together in around 20 minutes—no tools needed. Price at time of publish: $480 Product Details: Type: Three-seater

Three-seater Dimensions (W x H x D): 74.4 x 33.5 x 30.7 inches

74.4 x 33.5 x 30.7 inches Upholstery Material: Polyester

Polyester Fill: Foam

Zinus Josh Traditional Sofa Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a traditional-looking sofa with plush seating. Who it isn’t for: People who want something more modern with bold colors. A little bigger than a loveseat, but slightly smaller than a roomy three-seater (although it can fit three people—just not sprawled out), the Zinus Josh Traditional Sofa has a timeless and homey feel, with soft and bouncy cushions you’ll want to sink right into. The curved armrests with rounded accents give it a high-end feel, despite its teeny price. The cushions are filled with foam and fiber, and the construction is also covered in foam cushioning to keep it safe. The woven fabric has a durable feel, and, while it’s not removable, it is easy to keep clean with some mild detergent and a damp cloth. The sofa arrives in one box, and you don’t need any tools to put it together, as all the parts just slot into place like a jigsaw. Price at time of publish: $425 Product Details: Type: Three-seater

Three-seater Dimensions (W x H x D): 77.6 x 32.3 x 30.3 inches

77.6 x 32.3 x 30.3 inches Upholstery Material: Polyester

Polyester Fill: Foam and fiber

Mellow Hana Sofa Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a three-seater sofa with a touch of storage space. Who it isn’t for: People who want removable and machine-washable cushion covers. This roomy three-seater is incredibly affordable for the amount of style, comfort, and seating capacity it offers. With a modern, clean-cut design, the Mellow Hana Upholstered Sofa looks far more expensive than its low price tag, and is covered in a lint-resistant polyester-linen basketweave fabric that’s available in five different colors. Its square armrests give it a space-saving edge if you need to stick it close to a wall, and we love that it comes with storage pockets on the sides for magazines, books, and remote controls. While the back cushions are removable, the seats are not, and you can’t remove the covers either. However, you can spot clean whenever needed with mild detergent and a damp cloth. Price at time of publish: $480 Product Details: Type: Three-seater

Three-seater Dimensions (W x H x D): 73.5 x 31.9 x 29 inches

73.5 x 31.9 x 29 inches Upholstery Material: Polyester-linen blend

Polyester-linen blend Fill: Foam

Modstyle Modern Fabric Loveseat Sofa Walmart View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a compact loveseat that has the look of a traditional sofa. Who it isn’t for: People who want a couch with more room for sprawling out. For a small apartment or dorm room, this loveseat has the homey look of a traditional sofa but in a much smaller package. High-density foam cushions provide support and comfort, while the square arm rests hug your body and slide neatly into tight spaces. Despite its price, this loveseat is made to last, with upholstered fabric and a solid wood frame. And the symmetrical, tufted back cushions are sure to elevate any space. Given its small frame, this sofa has an impressive weight capacity of 600 pounds, but do keep in mind that, like all loveseats, it can only seat two people. Choose from one of four neutral color options: beige, blue, dark gray, and light gray. Price at time of publish: $230 Product Details: Type: Loveseat

Loveseat Dimensions (W x H x D): 52 x 34.2 x 26 inches

52 x 34.2 x 26 inches Upholstery Material: Fabric (not listed)

Fabric (not listed) Fill: Foam

IKEA Linanäs Sofa IKEA View On Ikea Who it’s for: People who like furniture with clean lines. Who it isn’t for: People who want a couch with wide armrests. To perfectly compliment any home with a minimal aesthetic, the Linanäs Sofa offers smooth and clean lines with softly rounded corners and faux wood legs. Available in dark gray or light beige, this budget sofa has firm seating with polyester wadding, and is covered in a soft and breathable smooth-weave polyester that’s mostly made from recycled materials. The cover isn’t removable, but you can clean it with a vacuum and a damp cloth. The chaise section can be put on either side to suit your space, and, while the armrests are quite thin, they’re padded enough not to be uncomfortable, and their style really adds to the minimal look. It also comes with IKEA’s 10-year limited warranty for extra peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Type: Sectional

Sectional Dimensions (W x H x D): 77.50 x 29.88 x 31.75 inches

77.50 x 29.88 x 31.75 inches Upholstery Material: Polyester

Polyester Fill: Polyurethane foam

Mopio Aaron Futon Convertible Sofa Sleeper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who want a colorful and modern sofa that can accommodate overnight guests. Who it isn’t for: People who want a sofa that has the same upholstery on the front and back. Another futon option for anyone who needs a little more house guest space, the Mopio Aaron Convertible Sofa Sleeper is upholstered in soft, velvet-like polyester, and comes in an array of shades to suit all tastes. It has tufted backrests with an adjustable split-back design, and foam filled seats that have a 33-inch depth to offer plenty of seating room. The sofa features wooden tapered legs that elevate the sofa high off the ground with almost eight inches of clearance, so you can effortlessly sweep your vacuum under it. The armrests are padded, and they’re also removable if you’re short on space. The back of the sofa has a plain black material, so it’s best to keep it up against a wall. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Type: Futon

Futon Dimensions (W x H x D): 77.5 x 28.3 x 33 inches

77.5 x 28.3 x 33 inches Upholstery Material: Faux leather or velvet

Faux leather or velvet Fill: Foam

Mercer41 Hessville Velvet Round Arm Loveseat Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a wide variety of color options. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like velvet upholstery. In case you haven’t noticed, velvet couches are all the rage at the moment, and the pocket-friendly Hessville Velvet Round Arm Loveseat is a modern option that will effortlessly liven up your home on a budget. It can be set up in a matter of minutes, and arrives in just one package. It has comfy foam and pocket spring seats, and removable back seats, though the covers aren’t removable. It’s available in over a dozen different colors, from neutrals like beige and gray tones to bold and beautiful greens, purples, and blues, and comes with four brown legs made from solid eucalyptus wood. Price at time of publish: $360 Product Details: Type: Loveseat

Loveseat Dimensions (W x H x D): 56.3 x 33.1 x 31.1 inches

56.3 x 33.1 x 31.1 inches Upholstery Material: Velvet

Velvet Fill: Foam