To find the best ceramic cookware sets, we scoured hundreds of options, looking at the number of pieces, heat thresholds, nonstick coatings, and care specifications. We also sought out the expert advice of Odette Williams, New York Times best-selling cookbook author of Simple Pasta and Simple Cake, as well as Rebecca Fuoco, MPH, the director of communications for the Green Science Policy Institute.

“Ceramic pans offer an alternative to Teflon-coated metal pans, while steering clear of the laborious reputation of cast iron,” says Abra Berens, cookbook author and executive chef at Granor Farm. “Plus, they come in a rainbow of colors, which is so much fun.”

Ceramic cookware is a favorite among home cooks because it’s easier to clean than stainless steel, does not require seasoning like cast iron, and isn’t made with the same chemicals as traditional nonstick.

For those just in need of a partial upgrade, professional chef Rachael Ray makes our favorite frying pan set . Available in several different vibrant colors, the set features both a 9.25-inch and an 11-inch pan. Rubberized handles means that you’ll always have safe hands while frying and flipping. And while the pans are hand wash only, a nonstick interior ensures minimal scrubbing is required.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a cookware set that includes pots and lids.

Who it’s for: People looking to add just a few new pieces of cookware to their existing collection.

For those looking to learn how to cook, or upgrade from their college pans, the GreenPan Lima set has 12 durable and easy-to-clean pots and pans. With a nonstick ceramic coating and aluminum base, the pans are built to withstand anything you make—even the glass lids are scratch-resistant. While the set is not induction cooktop safe, it is suitable for every other cooking surface and can be placed in ovens up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to five pots and pans and three lids, it also comes with a steamer basket and three bamboo utensils that can be used on the nonstick coating without causing damage.

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile and easy-to-clean cookware set that includes all the essentials plus a few extras.

Simple yet effective, Williams Sonoma’s Professional set is crafted for professional grade cooking, but it works just as well in home kitchens. Made from hard-anodized aluminum, the pans feature a textured, ceramic nonstick exterior for easy searing, browning, and quick food release. And for those with induction cooktops , the Induction Plus magnetic base guarantees excellent heat transfer and is compatible with all different cooktops. The pans are known for not having any pesky hot spots, and they’re sturdier than many other ceramic pots and pans, as well as dishwasher-safe.

Who it isn’t for: People who are not in a position to spend a lot on a cookware set.

Ideal for those who like to cook hot and fast, these pots and pans from Zwilling are crafted from both aluminum and stainless steel, so they heat evenly and release quickly. While they are only oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the pans tackle all cooktops with ease (including induction). And even when you’re cooking on ultra-high heat, the handles stay cool no matter what. This set includes two frying pans, two saucepans with lids, one sauté pan with lid, and one 6-quart Dutch oven with lid.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a cookware set available in different colors.

Who it’s for: People who want a cookware set that will heat quickly and evenly across all cooktops.

From Drew Barrymore’s affordable cookware collection with Walmart, this set comes complete with two fry pans, a sauté pan, a saucepan, a Dutch oven, and four cookware protectors. Not only is the cookware compatible with all cooktops (even induction), the pans heat evenly and can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven (including the lids). Do note that the coating chips if used with metal or sharp utensils, although this is not unusual for ceramic-coated cookware.

Who it’s for: People who want a ceramic cookware set that looks more expensive than it is.

If you’re looking for new cookware, but don’t need (or have the cabinet space for) eight or more pieces, opt for an essentials-only set. Complete with a large skillet, a saucepan, and a sauté pan, GreenPan’s Hudson set has everything you need to make a five-star meal without having to expand your culinary arsenal too much. Wooden handles protect your hands from the heat while quick-heating aluminum bodies add durability to the ceramic interior. Just keep in mind this set is not induction ready, and it’s only oven safe up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

Who it isn’t for: People who want induction-safe cookware or cookware that can handle high oven temperatures.

A fan-favorite thanks to its sleek designs and eye-catching colors, Our Place creates cooking essentials that are ideal for limited storage or smaller kitchens. Both the pot and pan in this set can take the place of eight other cookware pieces —so you can steam, sauté, boil, and braise without breaking out a new pan each time. We love the pan’s versatility and ceramic coating, which comes in eight gorgeous colors including sage, lavender, and azul.

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile cookware set with just a few multifunctional pieces.

The set is chip- and dent-resistant, and there’s no worry of releasing fumes or blistering if the pans get too hot. The lids even include steam-release holes to limit bubbling over. Overall, you'll get: three fry pans (the largest of which comes with a lid), two saucepans with lids, one sauté pan with lid, two stockpots with lids, and three pan protectors.

For home cooks looking to upgrade their cookware, there’s no better choice than the GreenPan GP5 14-piece set. Crafted from two layers of stainless steel and three layers of aluminum and protected by wrapped rims and a ceramic nonstick interior, this GreenPan set is the right combination of durable and easy to clean. They don't have the same colorful appearance as other ceramic cookware sets, but the sleek finish and gold accents have an undeniably sophisticated look.

Who it isn’t for: Beginner cooks or people who do not need so many pieces.

Who it’s for: People who are willing to invest in a set of substantial pots and pans.

Perfect for those moving into their first apartment , the set features a nonstick interior coating that’s scratch- and stain-resistant. Plus, the shiny blue color will definitely pop in your kitchen. And when it’s time to clean, every piece of the set is dishwasher-safe—just be sure to wash the utensils on the top rack to avoid melting plastic.

This cost-effective set is ideal for anyone starting out on their cooking journey. It includes everything you need for stress-free cooking: three frying pans, two saucepans, one Dutch oven, and even four nylon utensils. All of the products (minus two of the frying pans) come with a lid as well.

Who it’s for: People who want to fully stock their kitchen on a budget.

The set comes with a fry pan, a saucepan, a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, three lids, a canvas lid holder, and four modular pan racks to keep your pans neat and organized. In the future, we’d love to see a smaller fry pan included for frying a single egg, but otherwise, this is a set you’ll reach for for nearly any kitchen task. Plus, with a myriad of colorful exteriors, the set can coordinate with any kitchen decor.

Caraway’s signature set is just as functional as it is attractive. The super slick finish allows for scrub-free cleaning—which is important given that the pans are not dishwasher-safe. The aluminum body heats quickly and evenly and the pots and pans are oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit (although they are not recommended for use under the broiler).

Who it isn’t for: People who want a set that includes a small fry pan for frying a single egg or people who want dishwasher-safe cookware.

Who it’s for: People who want a sleek and easy-to-clean set of nonstick ceramic pots and pans.

Final Verdict

The Caraway Cookware Set tops our list as the best overall ceramic cookware set, standing out for its chic look and durable build. Plus, the ceramic nonstick coating could not be easier to clean. However, if you’re looking to spend a bit less on quality cookware, opt for our pick for the best budget set, the T-fal Initiatives Ceramic Cookware Set. It’s dishwasher- and oven-safe, and comes with 14 pieces (including cooking utensils!)—you can’t ask for more bang for your buck.

How to Shop for Ceramic Cookware Like a Pro

Material

“Glazing ceramics is a complex science,” says Odette Williams, New York Times best-selling cookbook author. “Technically, most pans are mostly metal with a thin ceramic coating.” While they are often aluminum or stainless steel at their base, ceramic pan coatings are crafted from a sand-based glaze called Sol-gel, which creates a nonstick surface as it heats.

Rebecca Fuoco, MPH, the director of communications for the Green Science Policy Institute, says to “look for brands that say they are PFAS-free (see the Green Science Policy Institute's list here) and disclose third-party testing showing no detectable levels of lead, cadmium, mercury, and other harmful metals.”

Size and Quantity

Deciding what size cookware set to purchase, along with the number of pieces, is largely up to personal preference. A large cookware set is a big investment, so Williams suggests buying one piece in order to see if that kind is the right fit.

For those with smaller kitchens or infrequent cooking schedules, a smaller set with just the essentials (like the GreenPan Hudson Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Cookware Set) is a great choice. However, if you’re one to cook every night of the week and love expanding your culinary skills, a set with eight or more pieces gives you the flexibility to try new things without having to hand wash pans in between courses.

Oven Safe

Whether it’s 400 degrees Fahrenheit or 600 degrees Fahrenheit, every ceramic pan has a different maximum oven-safe temperature. This just means that above that threshold, the pan is subject to damage like blistering, peeling, and warping. But unlike stainless steel or cast iron, ceramic pans are rarely broiler safe, so it’s important to check the individual standards, there’s not a rule that encompasses all. It’s also important to note that the lids, whether glass or ceramic, are often less durable and will have a lower heat threshold.

Care

The better you care for your pans, the longer they will last. It’s important to check the individual care instructions, but unless otherwise specified, hand wash pans only with standard dish soap. The best feature of ceramic nonstick coatings is the ease in which foods will slide off, so scrubbing while washing should be kept to a minimum.

When caring for the coating, try to avoid metal cooking utensils (metal serving spoons, tongs, and spatulas) because these will snag on the coating and accelerate the disintegration process and cause the coating to chip. Unlike cast iron, ceramic pans require no seasoning or oil coating to keep it high quality.

Questions You Might Ask

Is ceramic cookware better than traditional nonstick cookware?

For Abra Berens, cookbook author and executive chef at Granor Farm, it depends on how you define “better.” While ceramic nonstick tends to degrade and chip faster than traditional (Teflon) nonstick, it’s often considered a safer alternative to traditional nonstick, as the latter can release toxic fumes when used at high temperatures (above 500 degrees Fahrenheit). In Berens’s mind, “the best pans are the ones that last the longest.” She continues, “Ceramic, stainless steel, and cast iron are more likely to be longest-owned tools in my kitchen and I think the longer the lifespan of something the better it is for our pocket books, our families, and our world.”

On the other hand, Fuoco explains that ceramic cookware is healthier for both us and our food. “Traditional nonstick cookware is typically coated with PFAS, most often PTFE (Teflon). Ceramic cookware generally does not contain Teflon or any other PFAS. Instead, it has a thin coating acting as a barrier between the metal base and food you’re cooking.”



Is ceramic cookware made without chemicals?



Ceramic-coated pans are made free of PTFE (commonly called Teflon). However, in any man-made product, there will be a certain number of chemicals involved. Most ceramic coating is made with Sol-gel, a type of silicone oil that is released every time the pan is used.

Fuoco explains that “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or “forever chemicals” are chemicals that contain strong carbon-fluorine bonds, giving them chemical properties that make products nonstick, waterproof, or stain-repellent. Unfortunately, these same carbon-fluorine bonds also make PFAS extremely resistant to break down.”

How long does ceramic cookware last?

Ceramic cookware will last anywhere from 1-5 years. The metal pan itself is often highly durable and long-lasting, but the nonstick coating tends to only last about a year. But according to Berens, as long as the coating is not chipping into your food or blistering from high heat, the pan remains totally safe to use. “You can always add some fat to the pan to make up for a lack of non-stickiness,” she says. “As long as it’s not Teflon, where the coating degrades into your food, you can continue to use the pan.”

Take Our Word for It

Kate McGregor is a design and market editor who has written about the best in home goods and cookware for publications such as ELLE Decor, Architectural Digest, The Expert, and Domino. To write this article, she researched a wide range of cookware sets, keeping in mind materials, heat threshold, care standards, and price. She also consulted Odette Williams, New York Times best-selling cookbook author of Simple Pasta and Simple Cake; Abra Berens, cookbook author and executive chef at Granor Farm; and Rebecca Fuoco, MPH, the director of communications for the Green Science Policy Institute.

