To determine the best car air fresheners on the market, we spent hours researching hundreds of products, determining the top products across every price point and type of freshener. We considered diffusing methods, odor technologies, price points, and consulted Pomishchyk for expert insight.

“From fog bombs to sprays and vent clips, the best way to keep your car smelling fresh for longer is with regular maintenance,” says Igor Pomishchyk, owner of EcoStates Elite Car Detailing Center, a professional car cleaner and detailer based in New York. “Regular vacuuming and replacing of your air fresheners will ensure that those stubborn odors won’t stick around.”

The best part about buying a new car isn’t the upgraded technology, fresh set of wheels, or even the feeling of driving with the windows down—it’s the new car smell. But after a few too many workouts, drive-thrus, and road trips, that beloved smell fades. The best car air fresheners not only keep your car smelling fresh, but they also help to eliminate odors instead of just masking them.

Best Overall Car Air Freshener Febreze Unstopables Car Fresh Vent Clips Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an air freshener that destroys odors and releases a fresh scent. Who it isn’t for: People who are especially sensitive to strong smells. The Febreze Unstopables Car Vent Clips assist in both masking smells and fighting them, thanks to the odor trapping and eliminating technology. Right out of the gate, the scent can be a bit strong, but fortunately you can use the dial on the clip to control how much scent is emitted. And when placed on low, the clip lasts for 30 days from installation. The Unstopables line includes three different scents: Fresh, which is our favorite for its clean laundry scent; Paradise, which smells like passion fruit and pineapple; and Breeze, which smells crisp and coastal. The vent clips are both cost-effective and easy to replace—simply pop out the old one, and clip on a new one. This also means that it is easy to switch up scents whenever you’d like. Plus, with a clear window, you can always see how much liquid is left. And you’ll probably find them less obtrusive and distracting than hanging air fresheners. Price at time of publish: $13 for 3-pack Product Details: Type: Vent clip

Best Budget Car Air Freshener Little Trees Vent Wrap Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable and unobtrusive air freshener. Who it isn’t for: People who want a long-lasting air freshener. We love the Little Trees Vent Wrap for its discrete look and powerful scent. This affordable set includes a total of 16 vent wraps, or four 4-packs, which adds up to about eight months of freshness. These air fresheners wrap sneakily around your air vent for an understated appearance. The vent wraps are available in all of Little Trees’ signature scents, including Black Ice (their famous woodsy citrus scent), New Car Scent, Summer Linen, Vanillaroma, and more. The strong scent can mask everything from fast-food odors to funky-smelling sports equipment. Do note that the scent might not last as long if you keep your heat or air conditioning blowing on high. Price at time of publish: $12 for 16-pack Product Details: Type: Vent wrap

Best Luxury Car Air Freshener DS & Durga Roadtrip Hits Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dsanddurga.com Who it’s for: People looking to try a variety of unique scents. Who it isn’t for: People who’d rather spend their money on a longer-lasting air freshener. For those who want their car to smell as intoxicating as their favorite perfume, we recommend the DS & Durga Roadtrip Hits. The set of five, each a different scent, hangs from your rearview window. We love how chic the designs are—you won’t mind having them hang for all to see. The scents (Big Sur After Rain, Concrete After Lightning, Wild Brooklyn Lavender, Portable Fireplace, and ‘85 Diesel) appeal to every type of scent lover. Plus, each scent is also sold individually, so once you figure out which you like best, you can purchase it directly. This set is great for those who aren’t sure what they want their car to smell like. Price at time of publish: $60 for 5-pack Product Details: Type: Hanging

Best Hanging Car Air Freshener Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender Scented Car Diffuser Target View On Target View On Mrsmeyers.com Who it’s for: People who want a hanging car air freshener with an adjustable scent output. Who it isn’t for: People who want an air freshener to eliminate strong odors. Known for its line of all-natural cleaning products, Mrs. Meyer’s also has a lineup of car diffusers made with essential oils in three garden-inspired scents: lavender, rainwater, and peony. We love that the compact hangs without any additional set up—all you have to do is twist the front cover in order to release the scent. To adjust the fragrance intensity, simply rotate the diffuser. And if you prefer not to hang it, the diffuser can fit in a cup holder, too. Keep in mind that this is a true scent diffuser and not an odor eliminator or absorber. The scent output is more subtle and may not fully mask heavy and stubborn odors. To prolong the lifespan of the diffuser, try leaving the cover on or closing it every once in a while to preserve the scent. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Hanging

Best Car Air Freshener Vent Clip-On Votivo Auto Vent Clip Amazon View On Amazon View On Votivo.com Who it’s for: People who want a stylish vent clip available in a wide variety of sophisticated scents. Who it isn’t for: People looking for more classic car scents, such as new car smell. For candle-quality scents, we recommend the Votivo Auto Vent Clips. The clips are available in nine of the candle brand’s most popular scents, from Clean Crisp White to Red Currant to Island Grapefruit. Whether you prefer fruity, woodsy, floral, or clean, there’s a scent available for every preference. Installation is the same as any standard vent clip, and it comes with a dial for adjusting the fragrance between three intensity settings, ranging from subtle to strong. We love the scent options that go beyond the norm, as well as the chic design. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Vent clip

Best Car Air Freshener Spray Chemical Guys New Car Smell Air Freshener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Autozone.com Who it’s for: People who want to instantly eliminate odors and refresh their car’s interior. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer an air refresher that slowly releases scent over time. For a heavy-duty refresh, this spray adds a new car smell and eliminates odors using specialty enzymes that destroy odor-causing agents. Spray it on any and all fabric surfaces, including carpet, seats, upholstery, and even in the trunk (say goodbye to that musty sports equipment smell). The spray is an ultra-fine mist which negates the need for wiping down the seats and dashboard after use. The scent is on the stronger side to begin with, but it mellows out after a few hours, leaving a subtle new-car scent that lingers for weeks. In order to maximize the spray’s effectiveness, the manufacturer recommends spraying it directly into the passenger footwell and setting your air conditioning to max circulation mode. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Spray

Best Car Air Freshener Diffuser Ceeniu Smart Car Air Freshener Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a reusable air freshener that allows them to swap out scents. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a more discreet air freshener. The Ceeniu Smart Car Air Freshener is our choice for the best diffuser for cars because of its rechargeable base and even distribution. When used for two hours a day, one charge will allow the diffuser to remain effective for nearly two months. Unlike some home scent diffusers, this product is noiseless and leak-resistant. Crafted from aluminum, this diffuser is also incredibly durable. We love that you can calibrate the scent to be as weak or as strong as you’d like. And, because of the misting, the scents distribute evenly around the car as opposed to concentrating the scent to a certain area, as is the case with hanging air fresheners. There is an auto-on and auto-off feature which detects the car’s vibration in order to start and stop the diffusing process. This product is only compatible with the brand’s accompanying scents, and refills are priced at $20 each and available in a dozen different scents. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Type: Diffuser

Best Long-Lasting Car Air Freshener California Scents Can Air Freshener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want to get months of scent out of one air freshener. Who it isn’t for: People who want an air freshener that puts out a subtle scent. This classic air freshener has stood the test of time for its powerful and long-lasting scent that gives up to 60 days of use. To use, simply pop the top of the can and place it in your cup holder, under the seat, or anywhere you want a fresh scent. Each can is filled with scented fiber pads, so there’s no risk of spilling any liquid in your vehicle. And when the scent begins to run out, simply rotate the fiber pads so that the fresh side is upright. The cans are available in many different set options, including their bestselling Coronado Cherry. Just note that aside from flipping over the fiber pads, there’s no way to tone down the scent produced by these powerful air fresheners. Price at time of publish: $29 for 12-pack Product Details: Type: Can

Best Car Air Freshener Sachets Everspring Scented Sachet Multi-Purpose Pouch Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable and sustainable air freshener. Who it isn’t for: People who want a longer-lasting scent. This reusable and refillable sachet is filled with renewable corn cob shavings and essential oils. It comes in two herbal scents: lavender & bergamot and lemon & mint. While the lifespan is only two weeks, the refill sachets are priced at only $2. The sachets deliver a subtle smell and can be discreetly tucked under a seat, in the pocket of your back seat, or in between the roof and your sun visor. On the downside, the interior sachet is fragile, and can tear if handled roughly, so use caution when refilling. However, the refillable nature of this product makes it more sustainable than traditional air fresheners. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Type: Sachet

Best Natural Car Air Freshener Drift Wood Freshener Drift View On Drift.co Who it’s for: People who want a stylish and effective air freshener. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to attach an air freshener to their sun visor. The Drift car freshener uses essential oils and natural fragrances to keep your car smelling fresh. The wooden visor clip, a chic solution to other plastic models, can be purchased in nine signature scents, including a rotating monthly scent. Crafted from sustainably sourced wood, the cedar block is soaked in the essential oils to deliver a long-lasting smell without the need for liquid refills like traditional vent-clips or sprays. We love that the magnetized backing makes for easy installation and removal, and you can even purchase a monthly subscription to get new scents delivered right before your old one runs out. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Visor clip

Best Custom Car Air Freshener TheFreshener.com Custom Air Freshener Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy View On Thefreshener.com Who it’s for: People who want to customize both the look and smell of their car air freshener. Who it isn’t for: People who want faster shipping or a longer-lasting smell. TheFreshener Custom Air Freshener lets you personalize the look of your hanging air freshener and select from 12 scents to further ensure you get exactly what you’re looking for—choose from classics like Fresh Cut Roses and Fresh Lavender, or go outside the box with Coffee Ice Cream or a Pumpkin Spice Latte. When uploading your desired photo, you can even request how it’s cropped (head, upper body, or fully body). While the scents only last up to 30 days, the price point is great for a monthly purchase or a one-time gift they’re sure to love. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Type: Hanging

