The 7 Best Bread Knives of 2023

Our top pick is the Misen Serrated Knife for its sharp, pointed serrations and long, heavy blade that can slice bread, sandwiches, and fruit without crumbs or smashed pieces.

“Although there are straight-blade ‘bread’ knives in the market, serrations make the job much easier by increasing the cutting surface of the knife and changing directions of contact with the bread being cut, due to the curves of the serrations," Bixby says. "The serrated knife is unquestionably better for slicing bread and cutting other baked goods.”

To find the best bread knives, we thoroughly researched various options while considering factors like blade length, steel type, and serration shape. We also spoke with Allen Bixby , author and chef, and Theo Taylor, chef and co-owner/manager of Ken’s Artisan Bakery .

Bread knives are an essential tool in any kitchen. They can help you evenly (and almost effortlessly) slice through bread, cake, fruit, and so much more without smashing them.

Best Overall Bread Knife Misen Serrated Knife 4.9 Misen View On Amazon View On Misen.com Who it’s for: People who want a sharp bread knife with a splash of color. Who it isn’t for: People who want a bread knife with scalloped serrations. The Misen Serrated Knife is our number one pick for its sharp, heavy-duty 9.5-inch blade that can slice through everything from artisan loaves to tender cakes to fruits. It is one of the longer blades on our list, making it an ideal pick for cutting thin and uniform slices with little effort. This knife is designed for comfort and features a thick, slope-shaped bolster, which makes it easy to get the pinch grip you need to control it safely. According to the manufacturer, this knife contains a higher level of carbon than other premium knives and stays sharp longer. The blade has 27 pointed serrations on the lower end, which experts say makes the knife more effective. The serrations are deep and wide, so they can tackle thick focaccia and sandwiches without shredding the bread. For this reason, you may find that it struggles a bit with delicate foods like tomatoes or fluffy Japanese milk bread. The Misen bread knife is available in multiple colors, so you can choose the one that best matches your other kitchen accessories. It does have a higher price tag, so this isn’t the best choice if you're shopping on a budget. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Steel Type: High carbon

Best Budget Bread Knife Mercer Culinary Millennia Wide Wavy Edge Bread Knife 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Webstaurantstore.com Who it’s for: People who want a quality bread knife on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who want a stylish, aesthetically pleasing knife. The Mercer Millennia bread knife proves that price does not always correlate to quality. Whether you're a budding chef or an experienced cook who wants to save some money, this inexpensive yet high-end knife was made for anyone who spends time prepping food in the kitchen. It has finely serrated edges and a 10-inch blade that can effortlessly cut through hard crusty baguettes and soft tomatoes. The knife is made from high-carbon steel and features a thick 2.7-millimeter blade that gives it the weight to cut bread slices smoothly and evenly without leaving crumbs behind. It also has a soft, chunky rubber handle that is comfortable to hold and gives you a firm grip, even when wet. Be conscious that this knife requires more maintenance, so you shouldn’t throw it in your dishwasher or leave it damp for extended periods. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Steel Type: High carbon

Best Splurge Bread Knife Shun Classic 9-Inch Bread Knife 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Sur La Table Who it’s for: People who want an exceptional bread knife that looks like a work of art. Who it isn’t for: People who are shopping on a budget. A bread knife like the Shun Classic is for those obsessed with high-end kitchen products. Not only will it hold its edge for a long time, but it will also create precise slices of bread with every stroke. The blade is made with VG-Max, the brand’s proprietary form of steel that has a higher carbon content than other steel grades. It is more rust-resistant than other stainless steel types and has 34 layers, which reveals the intricate Damascus design on the surface if you look closely. In terms of comfort, we like that this knife is lightweight so you don’t have to apply increased pressure to cut a sandwich or slice of bread. The 5-inch handle is made of Pakkawood, a synthetic material known for its resistance to heat and water. It also has antibacterial properties, making it a more hygienic option. If you want this knife to last, we recommend hand washing it. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Steel Type: VG-Max steel

9 inches Weight: 6.8 ounces

Best Offset Bread Knife Dalstrong Serrated Offset Bread Knife Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who don’t want to strain their hands or wrist while slicing. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a traditionally shaped knife. If you want to upgrade your kitchen prowess, this serrated bread knife from Dalstrong is your best bet. The hand-polished blade is lower than the handle, making it smooth even when cutting crusty loaves and tough vegetables like cabbage. Because it is a heavy option, you don’t have to exert much force to get evenly sliced pieces. The blade is composed of high-carbon German steel and has a slightly curved edge to cut food without smashing it. The knife is also full tang, which means that the blade extends into the handle, giving it added weight and balance. This long-lasting, forged knife is hand-sharpened on each side for increased sharpness. If you are unaccustomed to using an offset serrated knife, it may take some time to get used to it. Overall, the L-shaped design helps reduce wrist strain, making it the ideal knife to use if you work in a bakery or cafeteria. It is also available in 8-inch and 10-inch sizes, so you can choose the length that works best for your needs. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Steel Type: High-carbon German steel

Best Curved Bread Knife Victorinox Swiss Army 10.25-Inch Bread Knife 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sur La Table Who it’s for: People who want a curved bread knife to slice crusty bread and fruits. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike storing their knives in a drawer or on a magnetic strip. Created by the same company that made the exceptionally popular Swiss Army Pocket Knife, the Victorinox Fibrox Pro Bread Knife can tackle even the trickiest slicing tasks. The serrated blade is gently curved instead of straight, so you can use a rocking motion while you slice bread, fruits, and vegetables. For fruits and vegetables, a curved blade is an invaluable tool for peeling without mangling. It features a simple yet reliable black handle, which is non-slip, allowing you to have a secure and stable grip when cutting. We also appreciate that the blade is a bit over the standard 10-inch length you find in most other bread knives. “A longer blade is especially helpful for cutting through the bottom layer of the loaf,” says Taylor. However, you might have to think of other ways to store this bread knife, as it might be too long for a knife block. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Steel Type: Stainless steel

10.25 inches Weight: 4.8 ounces

Best Lightweight Bread Knife Zwilling Twin Signature Bread Knife Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who it’s for: People who need a lightweight knife for soft foods and bread. Who it isn’t for: People who regularly cut thick-crust artisanal bread. When cutting fluffy bread and other soft ingredients, a gentle approach is often best—and that’s why this lightweight knife from Zwilling is a great choice. It has a thin, serrated blade that’s sharpened on two sides (hence the “twin signature” in the name), making it even more durable. And because its blade is stainless steel, you can throw it in the dishwasher without damage when you’re in a rush. The only downside to having a lighter bread knife is that it may not be able to handle loaves of bread with thick, dense crusts. But if you are looking for a knife for those squishy tomatoes or soft-skinned fruits, this is one you’ll want on your chopping block. Price at time of publish: $81 Product Details: Steel Type: Stainless steel

8 inches Weight: 5.5 ounces