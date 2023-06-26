Style Shoes & Accessories Lingerie & Hosiery The 12 Best Bras for Small Busts of 2023 Say farewell to gaping cups and pesky underwires. By Elizabeth Loomis Elizabeth Loomis Elizabeth Loomis is a writer who has covered a number of lifestyle topics, including interior design, fashion, and lifestyle for publications including The Zoe Report, Well + Good, InStyle, and The Spruce. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / Brian Kopinski If finding a bra for your small chest has felt like mission impossible, search no further. The best bras for small busts strike the perfect balance between comfort, style, and support for a fit that's just right—no gaping or poking underwires here. “If your bra rides up in the back, has gaps at the top, doesn’t lay flat at the center, or creates a double boob over the top of the cups or at their side, then your bra doesn’t fit correctly,” says Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle. “Wireless bras with adjustable straps and a plunging neckline look best for small busts." To find the best bras for small busts, we researched and compared popular options while considering their shape, style, materials, and size range. In addition to Palep, we also spoke to Caroline Peaslee, an expert bra fit specialist for Cosabella, for her expert insight on finding a bra that fits properly. From elegant, lace picks for special occasions to your staple T-shirt bra, we found a range of styles that are comfortable and stylish for anyone with small breasts. The Classic All You Bra is no exception—the shallow cups prevent pesky gaps and the mesh material lifts from the bottom for a seamless fit under clothing. This buttery-soft bra is a versatile choice for everyday wear and special occasions alike. This pick is available in a range of neutral shades, nudes, plus one playful pink hue. If you want more colors, patterns, and details on your bra, this bra's simple design might be too understated. Price at time of publish: $55 Size Range: 30AA–40B | Material: 75% polyamide, 25% elastane | Return Policy: 30 days Best Budget Bra for Small Busts Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette Nordstorm View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Skims.com What Stands Out This bra comes in a broad range of nude shades to suit different skin tones. What Could Be Improved Skims doesn’t use traditional bra sizing, so finding your correct size may require taking more measurements. Affordable and flattering, the Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette comes in a range of nude shades to suit different skin tones. The simple triangle shape has a modern, minimalist silhouette that you can wear effortlessly under most clothing. With a ‘power mesh’ lining for additional support and fully adjustable shoulder straps, this pick provides support without too much padding. The bra also has a hook-and-eye closure to ensure a customizable fit. Skims also gets high marks for its extensive range of sizes, from XXS to 4XL. Be sure to check the size guide before purchasing, as the brand does not use traditional bra sizing. Price at time of publish: $34 Size Range: XXS–4XL | Material: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane; lining: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane | Return Policy: Accepted with no time limit at Nordstrom Best Wireless Bra for Small Busts Harper Wilde Bliss Triangle Bralette Harper Wilde View On Harperwilde.com What Stands Out The bralette is extremely comfortable thanks to its sleek, wireless, and pull-over design. What Could Be Improved The sizes may run small. If comfort is your primary concern, the Harper Wilde Bliss Triangle Bralette minimizes discomfort with its sleek, pull-over, and wireless design. The lightweight material provides ample support without any underwire, making it ideal for those with smaller cup sizes who want a comfortable and practical bra. The adjustable straps can provide a custom fit, while the band has three hooks for easy adjustments. The triangle shape of the cups also creates a flattering, natural look for those with smaller busts. Plus, this lightweight bra has no foam, harsh cups, or padding, making it ideal for those who want coverage without feeling constricted. Price at time of publish: $45 Size Range: XS–3XL | Material: 79% nylon, 21% elastane | Return Policy: 90 days Best T-Shirt Bra for Small Busts Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com What Stands Out This everyday bra has a seamless design, which guarantees a smooth silhouette under any outfit. What Could Be Improved The sew-in tags can be annoying unless you remove them. The Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra is a standout choice for those who want a reliable and comfortable bra for everyday wear. It has a seamless design to ensure a smooth silhouette under any outfit while the molded cups offer a natural, rounded shape, providing excellent support and lift without additional padding. The soft and breathable fabric feels gentle against the skin, while its wide, adjustable straps distribute weight evenly to reduce strain on your shoulders. While this bra has an underwire, it is flexible and doesn't dig into the skin, ensuring all-day comfort without sacrificing support. Price at time of publish: $49 Size Range: 32A–38DD | Material: 79% nylon, 21% elastane | Return Policy: 30 days via Amazon Best Seamless Bra for Small Busts True & Co. Soft Form V Neck Adjustable Strap Bra 4.6 Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out This wireless design still offers sufficient support and lift for a flattering, comfortable fit. What Could Be Improved Its pull-over design, while convenient for some, might not suit individuals who prefer bras with hook-and-eye closures for adjustable fitting. The True & Co Soft Form Adjustable Strap Bra has a pull-over design and an elegant v-neck shape, making it comfortable and versatile for everyday wear. With a snug fit and adjustable straps, this bra is a go-to pick for support and flexibility. This wireless design is ideal for people with small busts who prefer a relaxed, unrestricted feel. But despite its wire-free construction, the bra still offers sufficient support and lift for a flattering, comfortable fit, while its seamless fabric prevents it from showing under tops and dresses. The bra comes in several primary and skin-toned colors, with an extended range of band sizes up to 46. Price at time of publish: $49 Size Range: 30A–46D | Material: 92% nylon, 8% elastane | Return Policy: 30 days via Amazon Best Push-Up Bra for Small Busts B.Tempt’d Convertible Push-Up Bra Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com What Stands Out The padded cups provide an additional lift, volume, and shape. What Could Be Improved The bra may have a slight smell when first opened. Finding a push-up bra for small busts is no easy task, but that’s where the Wacoal Convertible Push-Up Bra comes in. The padded cups offer an extra lift to your bust, while strategic padding adds volume and creates more shape. You can adjust the convertible straps in multiple ways, including a halter neck or crisscross back, depending on your desired level of lift. Plus, the plunging front is ideal for low-cut necklines, while scalloped edges make for an elegant detail that looks sophisticated when it peeks out from a tank top or blouse. Price at time of publish: $46 Size Range: 30A–36DD | Material: 80% nylon, 20% Spandex | Return Policy: 30 days via Amazon Best Balconette Bra for Small Busts Skarlett Blue Minx Lace Balconette Bra Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com What Stands Out This bra has a romantic and elegant design, featuring a center bow detail, rose gold hardware, and sheer accents along the neckline. What Could Be Improved This pick might not be as comfortable as some of our other selections. The romantic Skarlett Blue Minx Lace Balconette Bra has an adorable center bow detail, rose gold hardware, and sheer detail accents along the neckline. The low shape pairs well with most outfits, including those with open necklines. With ample support but no bulky foam pad, this bra is flattering on those with small busts. Instead of padding, the cups are double-lined with mesh and underwire for a supportive fit that's still smooth under clothing. You can wear this elegant bra for special occasions, but it’s also comfortable for casual wear. Price at time of publish: $58 Size Range: 32A–36H | Material: 65% nylon, 26% polyester, 9% Spandex | Return Policy: Accepted with no time limit at Nordstrom Best Lace Bra for Small Busts Natori Women's Bliss Perfection Contour Underwire Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com What Stands Out The seamless construction and molded cups create a smooth, rounded silhouette that subtly enhances fullness. What Could Be Improved The size chart could be more accurate. The Natori Bliss Perfection Contour Underwire Bra is known for its smooth and comfortable fit, making it an everyday bra you can wear under a T-shirt or blouse. We like that this versatile design also has elegant details like lace side paneling and gold hardware. Molded cups create a smooth, rounded silhouette with a subtle lift that adds fullness to the chest area while still looking natural. The contour underwire provides gentle support, while the seamless construction minimizes visible lines under clothing. Price at time of publish: $67 Size Range: 30A–38G | Material: 62% nylon, 38% spandex | Return Policy: 30 days via Amazon Best Sheer Bra for Small Busts Cuup The Plunge Bra CUUP View On Shopcuup.com What Stands Out The minimalist yet attractive design can complement many outfits and necklines. What Could Be Improved The bra may stretch slightly with continued use. The Cuup The Plunge Bra is a comfortable pick that doesn’t sacrifice style, with its minimalist but alluring style and deep v-neck that you can wear under almost any outfit or neckline. Sheer and unlined, the bra provides support without extra weight or bulk. Though this bra has an underwire, the brand boasts that its wires won’t dig, poke, or cause discomfort throughout the day. This bra is ideal for days when you want support without feeling like you’re wearing a bra at all. Price at time of publish: $68 Size Range: 30A–44H | Material: 79% nylon, 21% spandex | Return Policy: 30 days Best Plunge Bra for Small Busts Parade Dream Plunge Bra Parade View On Yourparade.com What Stands Out Though this bra is unlined, it still offers plenty of support and lift for a natural shape. What Could Be Improved The cups may be slightly small on this bra. This unlined, low-cut, and high-support bra is ideal for plunging necklines. Parade’s Dream Plunge Bra is made with the brand’s signature Weightless Cloud Lift, which is described as an innovative support system that lifts and supports without underwire. Instead of wires, this bra has strategically placed stitching and supportive fabrics to create a lifted yet natural shape. The brand uses recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles, aiming to reduce its environmental impact. Price at time of publish: $44 Size Range: 32A–46G | Material: Cotton, recycled yarns | Return Policy: 30 days Best Strapless Bra for Small Busts Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra 4.4 Pepper View On Wearpepper.com What Stands Out This bra has a silicone no-slip strip, ensuring that it stays in place throughout various activities. What Could Be Improved There is no lift and minimal padding with this bra, so it doesn’t add to the fullness of your bust. The Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra is supportive and comfortable, with a silicone no-slip strip that stays up throughout the day, regardless of what you’re doing. The lightly lined cups are ideal for small busts, as there is no excess fabric to gap or bulge, while the balconette cup creates just the right amount of lift. The cup is neither excessively thick or thin, making it comfortable and supportive with a natural look that suits smaller busts. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: 30AA–40B | Material: 75% polyester, 25% elastane, silicone no-slip strip, 100% polyester filling | Return Policy: 30 days The 11 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Bralette for Small Busts Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette Cosabella View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Cosabella.com What Stands Out It provides subtle shaping without padding or volume and features romantic details. What Could Be Improved The pull-over design might not be suitable for those with limited mobility. Bralettes are well-suited to smaller busts, with no underwire or bulky padding, which can cause uncomfortable poking or pesky gaping. While bralettes don’t provide as much support as a traditional bra, they have a subtle shaping effect without adding padding or volume. The Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette comes in over fifty colors, with a sweetheart neckline you can wear under most outfits—the lace also looks great peeking out from a tank or blouse. Although this unlined bra is comfortable enough for sleeping and lounging, it also has Italian lace for a romantic touch. Price at time of publish: $52 Size Range: 32A–38D | Material: 93% polyamide, 7% elastane | Return Policy: 30 days via Amazon Final Verdict Our top pick is the Pepper’s Classic All You Bra for its comfortable, everyday fit that provides the perfect amount of lift and support. For those who want even more comfort at a reasonable price, opt for the Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette—the simple, wireless design is so comfortable you might even forget you’re wearing a bra at all. How to Shop for Bras for Small Busts Like a Pro Fit Fit is the most important criterion to consider while shopping for a bra. And to get the perfect fit, it’s best to follow a few guidelines. “Measure yourself or get measured first,” says Caroline Peaslee, expert bra fit specialist for Cosabella. “Don't assume your size, guess your size, exaggerate, or minimize your size. Do not assume that your typical bra size is the same across all brands because bra sizing doesn’t always equate from brand to brand—some run small, some run big, and sometimes stores will fit you in a size they have available, not necessarily your true size.” As for how the right bra should fit when it’s on? “A well-fitting bra needs to lay flat in the center, against your chest with no gapping, and the band should be parallel to the floor,” Peaslee says. Also, ensure the cups are smooth against your bust without wrinkles. This will ensure a seamless look and feel. “The band should not ride up in the back and it should be tight enough to remain in place, but not too tight that it is uncomfortable,” Peaslee adds. “A great bra in your true size should not create double boob or side boob, and the wires should not dig into your breast tissue. The straps should remain in place and not slip.” Materials Bras are made from various materials, from stretchy nylon to elegant lace. For days where comfort is a prime consideration, lightweight options like cotton or modal blends that provide a comfortable feel against the skin are best. Bras with minimal padding or no wiring can also enhance your natural shape without adding extra bulk. Style From adorable lace bralettes that can peek out from a buttoned blouse to comfortable wireless picks that are seamless under a tight T-shirt, there are plenty of styles to choose from while bra shopping. Consider your personal preferences while shopping—if you prioritize style, opt for a pretty option like the Skarlett Blue Minx Lace Balconette Bra. For those most concerned with comfort, you may prefer a supportive, seamless pick like the True & Co Women’s Soft Form V Neck Adjustable Strap Bra. Finally, if you want to amp up your shape, a push-up bra like the B.Tempt’d by Wacoal B.Wow’d Convertible Push-Up Bra can add volume to your bust. Questions You Might Ask How do you make sure your bra fits correctly? There’s nothing worse than an ill-fitting bra, but thankfully there are plenty of easy-to-spot signs to look out for. When standing up straight, look for any gaps at the edges of the cups and check that the center of your bra lays flat against your chest. Additionally, if the underwire pokes you in the sides or the front, or the cups don’t hold your breasts at the midpoint between your elbow and shoulder, it may be time to shop for a new bra. What is the best bra style for creating cleavage? The best bra styles for creating cleavage are demi cups, push-ups, and plunge-style bras. “The demi cup style helps lift without a lot of padding and gives great décolletage,” says Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle. “We call these ‘date night’ bras because though this style works easily for every day, it is a flattering style that’s great for going out and showing off your curves.” How often should you replace your bra? You should replace your bras every six to nine months, or before then if your measurements change. “Women typically wear bras about 12–16 hours per day, so that’s a lot of wear and tear on a foundational item. Elastics break down, meaning your bra and straps will stretch out. The fabric and materials can begin to look worn, frayed, or dingy over time," Palep says. "If you do not have enough bras to rotate between or you don’t wash and care for them properly, they can wear out even faster. Elizabeth Loomis is a seasoned style writer and editor with experience covering style and beauty for publications like The Zoe Report, Well + Good, InStyle, among others. To find the best bras for small busts, Elizabeth researched and compared popular styles while considering factors like materials, style, comfort, support, and price. She also spoke to Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle, and Caroline Peaslee, expert bra fit specialist for Cosabella, for expert insight into finding the perfect bra.