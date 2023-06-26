To find the best bras for small busts, we researched and compared popular options while considering their shape, style, materials, and size range. In addition to Palep, we also spoke to Caroline Peaslee, an expert bra fit specialist for Cosabella, for her expert insight on finding a bra that fits properly. From elegant, lace picks for special occasions to your staple T-shirt bra, we found a range of styles that are comfortable and stylish for anyone with small breasts.

“If your bra rides up in the back, has gaps at the top, doesn’t lay flat at the center, or creates a double boob over the top of the cups or at their side, then your bra doesn’t fit correctly,” says Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle. “Wireless bras with adjustable straps and a plunging neckline look best for small busts."

If finding a bra for your small chest has felt like mission impossible, search no further. The best bras for small busts strike the perfect balance between comfort, style, and support for a fit that's just right—no gaping or poking underwires here.

The Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette comes in over fifty colors, with a sweetheart neckline you can wear under most outfits —the lace also looks great peeking out from a tank or blouse. Although this unlined bra is comfortable enough for sleeping and lounging, it also has Italian lace for a romantic touch.

Bralettes are well-suited to smaller busts, with no underwire or bulky padding, which can cause uncomfortable poking or pesky gaping. While bralettes don’t provide as much support as a traditional bra, they have a subtle shaping effect without adding padding or volume.

The lightly lined cups are ideal for small busts, as there is no excess fabric to gap or bulge, while the balconette cup creates just the right amount of lift. The cup is neither excessively thick or thin, making it comfortable and supportive with a natural look that suits smaller busts.

The Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra is supportive and comfortable, with a silicone no-slip strip that stays up throughout the day, regardless of what you’re doing.

There is no lift and minimal padding with this bra, so it doesn’t add to the fullness of your bust.

Instead of wires, this bra has strategically placed stitching and supportive fabrics to create a lifted yet natural shape. The brand uses recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles, aiming to reduce its environmental impact.

This unlined, low-cut, and high-support bra is ideal for plunging necklines. Parade’s Dream Plunge Bra is made with the brand’s signature Weightless Cloud Lift, which is described as an innovative support system that lifts and supports without underwire.

Though this bra is unlined, it still offers plenty of support and lift for a natural shape.

Though this bra has an underwire, the brand boasts that its wires won’t dig, poke, or cause discomfort throughout the day. This bra is ideal for days when you want support without feeling like you’re wearing a bra at all.

The Cuup The Plunge Bra is a comfortable pick that doesn’t sacrifice style, with its minimalist but alluring style and deep v-neck that you can wear under almost any outfit or neckline. Sheer and unlined, the bra provides support without extra weight or bulk.

Molded cups create a smooth, rounded silhouette with a subtle lift that adds fullness to the chest area while still looking natural. The contour underwire provides gentle support, while the seamless construction minimizes visible lines under clothing.

The Natori Bliss Perfection Contour Underwire Bra is known for its smooth and comfortable fit, making it an everyday bra you can wear under a T-shirt or blouse. We like that this versatile design also has elegant details like lace side paneling and gold hardware.

With ample support but no bulky foam pad, this bra is flattering on those with small busts. Instead of padding, the cups are double-lined with mesh and underwire for a supportive fit that's still smooth under clothing. You can wear this elegant bra for special occasions, but it’s also comfortable for casual wear.

The romantic Skarlett Blue Minx Lace Balconette Bra has an adorable center bow detail, rose gold hardware, and sheer detail accents along the neckline. The low shape pairs well with most outfits, including those with open necklines.

This pick might not be as comfortable as some of our other selections.

You can adjust the convertible straps in multiple ways, including a halter neck or crisscross back, depending on your desired level of lift. Plus, the plunging front is ideal for low-cut necklines, while scalloped edges make for an elegant detail that looks sophisticated when it peeks out from a tank top or blouse.

Finding a push-up bra for small busts is no easy task, but that’s where the Wacoal Convertible Push-Up Bra comes in. The padded cups offer an extra lift to your bust, while strategic padding adds volume and creates more shape.

This wireless design is ideal for people with small busts who prefer a relaxed, unrestricted feel. But despite its wire-free construction , the bra still offers sufficient support and lift for a flattering, comfortable fit, while its seamless fabric prevents it from showing under tops and dresses. The bra comes in several primary and skin-toned colors, with an extended range of band sizes up to 46.

The True & Co Soft Form Adjustable Strap Bra has a pull-over design and an elegant v-neck shape, making it comfortable and versatile for everyday wear. With a snug fit and adjustable straps, this bra is a go-to pick for support and flexibility.

Its pull-over design, while convenient for some, might not suit individuals who prefer bras with hook-and-eye closures for adjustable fitting.

The soft and breathable fabric feels gentle against the skin, while its wide, adjustable straps distribute weight evenly to reduce strain on your shoulders. While this bra has an underwire, it is flexible and doesn't dig into the skin, ensuring all-day comfort without sacrificing support.

The Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra is a standout choice for those who want a reliable and comfortable bra for everyday wear. It has a seamless design to ensure a smooth silhouette under any outfit while the molded cups offer a natural, rounded shape, providing excellent support and lift without additional padding.

The triangle shape of the cups also creates a flattering, natural look for those with smaller busts. Plus, this lightweight bra has no foam, harsh cups, or padding, making it ideal for those who want coverage without feeling constricted.

If comfort is your primary concern, the Harper Wilde Bliss Triangle Bralette minimizes discomfort with its sleek, pull-over, and wireless design. The lightweight material provides ample support without any underwire, making it ideal for those with smaller cup sizes who want a comfortable and practical bra. The adjustable straps can provide a custom fit, while the band has three hooks for easy adjustments.

Skims also gets high marks for its extensive range of sizes, from XXS to 4XL. Be sure to check the size guide before purchasing, as the brand does not use traditional bra sizing.

Affordable and flattering, the Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette comes in a range of nude shades to suit different skin tones. The simple triangle shape has a modern, minimalist silhouette that you can wear effortlessly under most clothing. With a ‘power mesh’ lining for additional support and fully adjustable shoulder straps, this pick provides support without too much padding. The bra also has a hook-and-eye closure to ensure a customizable fit.

This buttery-soft bra is a versatile choice for everyday wear and special occasions alike. This pick is available in a range of neutral shades, nudes, plus one playful pink hue. If you want more colors, patterns, and details on your bra, this bra's simple design might be too understated.

Pepper specializes in bras for small busts, with innovative design elements that provide a comfortable fit. The Classic All You Bra is no exception—the shallow cups prevent pesky gaps and the mesh material lifts from the bottom for a seamless fit under clothing.

Final Verdict



Our top pick is the Pepper’s Classic All You Bra for its comfortable, everyday fit that provides the perfect amount of lift and support. For those who want even more comfort at a reasonable price, opt for the Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette—the simple, wireless design is so comfortable you might even forget you’re wearing a bra at all.

How to Shop for Bras for Small Busts Like a Pro

Fit



Fit is the most important criterion to consider while shopping for a bra. And to get the perfect fit, it’s best to follow a few guidelines. “Measure yourself or get measured first,” says Caroline Peaslee, expert bra fit specialist for Cosabella. “Don't assume your size, guess your size, exaggerate, or minimize your size. Do not assume that your typical bra size is the same across all brands because bra sizing doesn’t always equate from brand to brand—some run small, some run big, and sometimes stores will fit you in a size they have available, not necessarily your true size.”

As for how the right bra should fit when it’s on? “A well-fitting bra needs to lay flat in the center, against your chest with no gapping, and the band should be parallel to the floor,” Peaslee says. Also, ensure the cups are smooth against your bust without wrinkles. This will ensure a seamless look and feel.

“The band should not ride up in the back and it should be tight enough to remain in place, but not too tight that it is uncomfortable,” Peaslee adds. “A great bra in your true size should not create double boob or side boob, and the wires should not dig into your breast tissue. The straps should remain in place and not slip.”

Materials

Bras are made from various materials, from stretchy nylon to elegant lace. For days where comfort is a prime consideration, lightweight options like cotton or modal blends that provide a comfortable feel against the skin are best. Bras with minimal padding or no wiring can also enhance your natural shape without adding extra bulk.

Style

From adorable lace bralettes that can peek out from a buttoned blouse to comfortable wireless picks that are seamless under a tight T-shirt, there are plenty of styles to choose from while bra shopping. Consider your personal preferences while shopping—if you prioritize style, opt for a pretty option like the Skarlett Blue Minx Lace Balconette Bra. For those most concerned with comfort, you may prefer a supportive, seamless pick like the True & Co Women’s Soft Form V Neck Adjustable Strap Bra. Finally, if you want to amp up your shape, a push-up bra like the B.Tempt’d by Wacoal B.Wow’d Convertible Push-Up Bra can add volume to your bust.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you make sure your bra fits correctly?

There’s nothing worse than an ill-fitting bra, but thankfully there are plenty of easy-to-spot signs to look out for. When standing up straight, look for any gaps at the edges of the cups and check that the center of your bra lays flat against your chest. Additionally, if the underwire pokes you in the sides or the front, or the cups don’t hold your breasts at the midpoint between your elbow and shoulder, it may be time to shop for a new bra.

What is the best bra style for creating cleavage?

The best bra styles for creating cleavage are demi cups, push-ups, and plunge-style bras. “The demi cup style helps lift without a lot of padding and gives great décolletage,” says Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle. “We call these ‘date night’ bras because though this style works easily for every day, it is a flattering style that’s great for going out and showing off your curves.”

How often should you replace your bra?

You should replace your bras every six to nine months, or before then if your measurements change. “Women typically wear bras about 12–16 hours per day, so that’s a lot of wear and tear on a foundational item. Elastics break down, meaning your bra and straps will stretch out. The fabric and materials can begin to look worn, frayed, or dingy over time," Palep says. "If you do not have enough bras to rotate between or you don’t wash and care for them properly, they can wear out even faster. We recommend having at least three bras you love and never putting them in the dryer. Bras were not designed to last forever, and even if you don’t wear the same bra every day, it will still break down over time.”

Take Our Word for It

Elizabeth Loomis is a seasoned style writer and editor with experience covering style and beauty for publications like The Zoe Report, Well + Good, InStyle, among others. To find the best bras for small busts, Elizabeth researched and compared popular styles while considering factors like materials, style, comfort, support, and price. She also spoke to Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle, and Caroline Peaslee, expert bra fit specialist for Cosabella, for expert insight into finding the perfect bra.

