The 12 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023

“Most women think the bigger the band, the better the bra will fit more comfortably. It's actually the opposite,” says Killpack. “If the band fits your body well, it will stay in place and not move around. This will prevent chafing and underwires from digging in. 90 percent of your support comes from the band, not the straps or cups.”

To find the best bras for large busts, we compared dozens of bras while considering factors like size range, style, and material. For expert tips on finding a supportive bra for big boobs, we consulted Courtney Killpack, a professional bra fitter of 16 years and owner of Bra Fittings By Court.

There’s no denying that shopping for bras can be overwhelming, especially when you have a large bust. Not only do you need to find a style that comes in an inclusive size range, but you also need one that’s supportive, comfortable, and undetectable under your clothes.

Best Overall Bra for Large Busts Elomi Cate Full Cup Banded Bra Wacoal View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a full-coverage bra with inward-placed straps to avoid slipping. Who it isn’t for: People who want a bra with convertible straps. This full-coverage bra from Elomi is a great option for anyone with a large bust who wants a comfortable bra to wear all day with zero fears of straps slipping or lack of support. Its size range is extremely impressive, with bands from 34 to 46 and cups from D to K, depending on the band size. Keep in mind that this bra is sold in U.K. cup sizes, so this is equivalent to D to O in U.S. sizes—we recommend referring to the size chart to ensure you convert your cup size properly. The bra has four-part, double-layer cups that help lift and shape the breasts, and the straps are positioned closer together on the back band to avoid any potential slippage. But since the straps aren’t convertible, they will be noticeable under racerback-style tops. It comes in several stunning colors with beautiful embroidery that lays flat, so you don’t have to worry about seeing the texture through your shirt. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Size Range: 34E(DDD)–46HH(L)

Best Budget Bra for Large Busts Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a comfortable bra at a great price point. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer underwire bras. If you’re looking for an affordable bra that offers plenty of support, this one’s a no-brainer. With four-way wireless support, this Playtex bra is comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. The full cups and high sides offer more coverage and support than you’d expect from a wireless bra. It has wide straps with padded fabric for zero digging and a smooth back that disappears under clothing. Plus, this bra is made of moisture-wicking nylon (ideal for those who tend to get sweaty) and has pretty Jacquard details on the cups. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Size Range: 36B–48DDD

Best Wireless Bra for Large Busts Glamorise MagicLift Seamless Sports Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Barenecessities.com Who it’s for: People looking for a wireless bra that shapes and supports. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a bra to wear with a low-cut top. Even though it's technically marketed as a sports bra, this pick can do it all—lift, shape, and support—with no underwire in sight. Since it's wireless, there’s no chance of any uncomfortable wires digging into the breasts or armpits. The three-row hook-and-eye closure means you can adjust the band for your perfect fit. It’s made with a blend of moisture-wicking mesh and stretch microfiber for a comfortable fit, and the cups are unlined for chafe-free wear. Just keep in mind that this wireless bra has a high neckline, so it’s not the best choice for wearing under low-cut shirts. Price at time of publish: $57 Product Details: Size Range: 34B–50I

Best Full-Coverage Bra for Large Busts Wacoal Basic Beauty Full Figure Seamless Underwire Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Wacoal-america.com Who it’s for: People who want an underwire bra that offers natural shaping and full coverage. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer padded bras. With two-ply cups made from Wacoal’s silky Bodysuede fabric (a combination of nylon and spandex), this comfy bra can naturally shape and support the breasts with its full-coverage design. We think this particular bra is a great wear-with-anything style. The underwire and gore work in tandem to keep breasts separated and lifted simultaneously (no uni-boob here), although keep in mind that this bra is unlined, which means the cups are not padded. Additionally, this bra is hand-wash only and must be hung to dry. Price at time of publish: $58 Product Details: Size Range: 32C–44H

Best Front-Closure Bra for Large Busts Glamorise Front-Closure Smoothing WonderWire Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Glamorise.com Who it’s for: People who need a bra they can easily clasp. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a racerback-style bra. A front-closure bra is much easier to put on (especially for people with mobility issues) than the common hook-and-eye closures that are usually at the back of the bra band. This smoothing bra from Glamorise has a racerback style and features a smoothing back that won’t slip with all-day wear. If you’re used to underwires poking into your skin, you’ll appreciate that this bra offers a padded underwire with an extra layer of cushion. There’s even a cushioned band inside the cups for maximum comfort, which comes in handy if you’re heading out of the house and aren’t sure when you’ll return home. This bra will keep you supported and comfortable from when you put it on until you take it off (which will be a breeze thanks to its front closure). Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Size Range: 34C–48H

Best Strapless Bra for Large Busts ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com Who it’s for: People who need a strapless bra that doesn’t slide or roll down. Who it isn’t for: People searching for a budget-friendly bra. Finding a great strapless bra that works for big boobs can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. You’re most likely expecting it to offer less support due to its lack of straps, but ThirdLove claims this style will never fall down. The silicone edges grip your skin so the bra doesn’t slip and slide, while the soft, supportive foam cups keep your breast shape defined. This versatile bra comes with straps that can be easily attached and worn in many ways, such as camisole-style and crisscross. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Size Range: 32AA–44H

Best Bralette for Large Busts Harper Wilde Bliss Bralette Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Harperwilde.com Who it’s for: People looking for a cozy bralette to wear for lounging. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer adjustable straps. It doesn’t get more comfortable than this bralette from Harper Wilde. It’s made from a buttery soft blend of nylon and elastane and has no foam, cups, wires, or padding. Even though it’s a bralette, the Bliss still offers enough everyday support for people with large breasts. It comes in sizes XS to 4X, which translates to about 30A to 44H/46G. For sizes large and above, the bra has a double-layered sling for even more support. We also like that it has a V-shaped neck and back, making it great for low-cut front and back tees. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size Range: XS–4X

Best Minimizer Bra for Large Busts Bali Passion For Comfort Minimizer Underwire Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who it’s for: People who want the illusion of reducing their bust size. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lounge-worthy bra with breast breathability. Minimizer bras aren't for everyone, but they can make your bust look smaller while offering support and shaping. This one from Bali is designed to reduce the bust up to 1.5 inches, and it still delivers in the comfort department with its smooth microfiber bodice and supportive, double-layer underwire cups. The straps are cushioned and adjustable, and the gore is arched between the cups so it lays flush against the body. This minimizer bra has a slight V-neck, so it can likely be worn with some lower-cut tops without showing. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size Range: 34C–44G

Best Balconette Bra for Large Busts Soma Smooth Balconette Bra Soma View On Soma.com Who it’s for: People who want a bra with a sweetheart neckline. Who it isn’t for: People who want a bra that comes in plenty of colors. This balconette bra from Soma has a sweetheart neckline, so the cups are more horizontal across your chest. Although the neckline is cut differently than other full-coverage bras, the balconette style still lifts, shapes, and smooths. It still offers full coverage for bigger boobs, too. The band has a padded hook-and-eye closure to avoid any potential scratching or poking on the skin. The underwire is impeccably hidden, so you can barely even tell that this bra has an underwire. Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Size Range: 32A–44G

Best T-Shirt Bra for Large Busts Wacoal Basic Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra Wacoal View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com View On Wacoal-america.com Who it’s for: People who need a go-to bra that can be worn underneath various T-shirt styles. Who it isn’t for: People who want a machine-washable bra. T-shirt bras are great because they can be worn under a variety of shirt styles without showing through the neckline. This one from Wacoal is made of spacer fabric that is lightweight and opaque. The bra is exceptional at shaping with its seamless underwire cups and smoothing band that’ll look and feel great—even under form-fitting white shirts. The straps are slightly curved on the back, and they are adjustable and anti-slip. The neckline is suitable for both scoop and V-neck shirts, making it our top choice for wearing under T-shirts. Keep in mind that the brand recommends washing this bra by hand. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Size Range: 30C–46G

Best Push-Up Bra for Large Busts Skims Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra Skims View On Skims.com Who it’s for: People looking for lifted breasts in the form of a buttery soft bra. Who it isn’t for: People who want a bra with taller and wider cups for fuller breast coverage. If you thought that people with large busts couldn’t wear push-up bras, think again. The Skims Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra is available in cup sizes up to an H, depending on the band size. The light foam pads will give your breasts a moderate lift, and they are flexible for maximum comfort. Plus, the stretchy material ensures that the bra still fits even if you’re in between sizes. Our favorite part about this push-up bra is the color range: It comes in nine neutral shades, with plenty of options to match a variety of skin tones. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Size Range: 30A–38F

