To find the best bralettes, we spent hours researching the most popular choices on the market. We considered factors like price, materials, and size range to narrow our list to only the best options. In addition to Rambo, we also spoke to Colleen Leung, director of technical design and fit at Adore Me, for expert advice on choosing the best bralette for you.

“A bralette is a type of lightweight, unstructured undergarment that provides a more natural shape and feel to the breasts,” says Kathryn Rambo, senior lingerie designer at Adore Me. “Bralette designs tend to err on the side of comfort and fashion, while traditional bras are for lift and support.” She deems them a “great alternative for those who want some coverage but prefer a more natural look and feel or prioritize comfort above all.”

Discovering the perfect bralette can often seem like searching for a needle in a haystack, but once you find it, it’ll become a go-to silhouette you'll never want to be without. With tons of materials and styles to choose from, there's an ideal bralette for every person, whether you're a comfort-seeking homebody or a fitness enthusiast who’s always hitting the gym.

Best Overall Bralette Commando Butter Soft Support Adjustable Bralette 4.8 Commando View On Amazon View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out This bralette is invisible under clothing. What Could Be Improved There aren’t a lot of color options. If you want a bralette that places comfort and function at the forefront, your search ends here with this soft and stretchy style from Commando. It offers a molded shape and removable padding, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a practical base layer that’s smooth and invisible under clothing. It’s also complete with a convenient back closure and adjustable straps for extra adjustability and comfort. We only wish this style came in more color options—right now it’s available in four neutral hues. Price at time of publish: $78 Size Range: XS-XL (30A-38D) | Materials: Modal, elastane | Return Policy: 30 days

Best Budget Bralette Gap Seamless Scoop Bralette Gap View On Gap.com What Stands Out It’s available in a variety of colors and sizes. What Could Be Improved The material is pretty thin and not very supportive. Gap’s Seamless Scoop Bralette has earned must-have status. Crafted from lightweight fabric and offering light support, it gives you versatile-wear options, making it a favorite for sleeping, lounging, and everyday use. The thin material is comfortable, but we wish it were a bit thicker for added support and coverage. The adjustable straps, hook-and-eye fastening, and inclusive size range make it easy to find your perfect fit. And you won’t be disappointed on the aesthetics front either: It comes in various colors and designs, allowing you to match your style perfectly. Price at time of publish: $25 Size Range: XXS-XXL (30A-38DD) | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Return Policy: 30 days

Best Bralette for Large Busts Harper Wilde Bliss Bralette 4.8 Nordstrom View On Harperwilde.com What Stands Out It comes with a double layered sling in sizes large and up. What Could Be Improved It doesn’t have adjustable straps. For those with a larger bust, finding a bralette that provides both support and comfort can be challenging. However, this particular bra from Harper Wilde rises to the challenge. It has no wires, cups, foam, or padding, but is still supportive thanks to the thicker band and smoothing sides. Plus, if you order a size large or above your bra will come with a double layered sling for even more support. With no complicated closures, you can effortlessly slip it over your head for a fit like a glove. Although these features may not seem revolutionary at first glance, it’s not common to find a bra for larger busts that has next-level comfort and support without an underwire. Price at time of publish: $45 Size Range: XS-4XL (30A-44H) | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Return Policy: 90 days

Best Plus-Size Bralette Girlfriend Collective V Neck Bralette Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com What Stands Out It’s double-lined to provide full coverage. What Could Be Improved It sells out quickly, so we wish more inventory was available. There are many reasons why this plus-size bralette consistently sells out. First, it boasts a unique cupless design, offering light support while ensuring complete coverage with its double lining. And similar to Girlfriend Collective’s famous leggings, it's made from a sustainably-minded blend of 80 percent recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 20 percent spandex. Finally, it caters to a diverse range of sizes in various earthy colors. These hues are also available in matching bottoms, which means you can treat yourself to a complementary pair of underwear or leggings to match. Price at time of publish: $28 Size Range: XXS-6XL | Materials: Recycled plastic bottles (RPET), spandex | Return Policy: 30 days

Best Lace Bralette Aerie Show Off Eyelash Lace Padded Plunge Bralette Aerie View On Ae.com What Stands Out It has removable pads and can also be worn as a racerback. What Could Be Improved It runs a tad small. Those who want a bralette worth showing off should consider this standout design from Aerie. It has a plunge neckline, removable padding, and a convertible design, so you can wear it as a racerback if needed. It does have a hook closure, which could be a pro or a con depending on what you’re looking for, but that does give it a bit more support. The only thing to note is that this style tends to run small, so you might want to order two sizes to see which is best. Overall though, this is a great option if you want a bralette that you want to be a bit visible. Price at time of publish: $40 Size Range: XXS-XXL (28B-40D) | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Return Policy: No time limit

Best Cotton Bralette Skims Stretch Cotton Jersey Scoop Neck Bralette Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What Stands Out It has a soft and weightless fit, and has one of the best size ranges available. What Could Be Improved The band is prone to flipping up for some sizes. Crafted from a lightweight jersey fabric that evokes the sensation of your softest T-shirt, this bralette offers unmatched comfort and a weightless fit. Designed with versatility in mind, it effortlessly lends itself to various styling options. Whether you layer it beneath your everyday clothing for a streamlined look or pair it with sweatpants to curate a relaxed and understated loungewear ensemble, this bralette embodies the perfect blend of style and ease. Lastly, those who appreciate coordinated ensembles will be thrilled to hear this bralette's color offerings extend to other styles within the collection so that you can mix and match. The options are practically endless given that it’s available in nine colors, including off-white, hot pink, and more. Just keep in mind that the band might be prone to flipping up for some people. Price at time of publish: $32 Size Range: XXS-4X (30A-44H) | Materials: Cotton, spandex | Return Policy: 30 days

Best Mesh Bralette Harper Wilde Luxe Mesh Triangle Bralette Harper Wilde View On Harperwilde.com What Stands Out It offers better support than most mesh bralettes. What Could Be Improved It’s only available in three skin tone hues (but does come in more limited edition colors too). This mesh bralette checks all the boxes: It’s breathable, lightweight, and undeniably sexy. The fabric is made of nylon and spandex, a combination that lends itself to a silky-smooth, weightless feel. We appreciate the brand's attention to detail in sizing, particularly in large sizes that feature a thoughtful design enhancement, including a "double-layered sling" and band for extra support. The existing hook and eye closure could be even better if more rows were added for comfort. As for colors, you’ve got options. The brand offers three core neutrals that are available year-round (black, pearl, and taupe) and a rotating lineup of limited-edition colors to covet when they’re available. Right now, we’re crushing on the fire engine red color called “Wild,” and a lovely lavender hue named “Opal.” For the ultimate mesh look, you can even pair your bralette with the label’s high-waist style brief for fuller coverage or a thong for a cheekier look. Price at time of publish: $55 Size Range: XS-3XL (30A-44H) | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Return Policy: 90 days

Best Seamless Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Lace Lightly Lined Bralette Macy's View On Amazon View On Calvinklein.us View On Macy's What Stands Out It has a statement lace racerback design. What Could Be Improved The size range is pretty limited. This bralette embodies the saying "business up front, party in the back" with its timeless V-neck front and alluring laced back. It’s fully lined with removable pads and slim straps that make sure the pretty back detail remains the star of the show. The pads are slightly visible through the bra’s fabric, but not in a way that detracts from the bralette’s overall sleek and seamless appearance. When purchasing directly from the brand's website, you have three delightful options to choose from, including light pink, light beige, and classic black. The size range is limited though, which is disappointing. Price at time of publish: $52 Size Range: XS-XL (32A-40C) | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Return Policy: 45 days

Best Plunge Bralette Parade Dream Fit Plunge Bralette Parade View On Yourparade.com What Stands Out The material is cooling and stretchy. What Could Be Improved It’s not very supportive for larger busts. This plunge bralette is super sleek and lightweight, so it feels barely there. What's more, if you tend to run hot, you'll be delighted to know that the fabric is cooling and breathable, ensuring your comfort throughout the day. We also love how affordable it is, and the fact that it comes in a range of colors and sizes. One design note: It’s not very supportive for larger busts, but that’s not unexpected for such a plunging neckline. On the other hand, DD-F cup sizes come with a few extra features that other bralettes don’t have, like a high center gore and an extra clasp. Price at time of publish: $20 Size Range: XS-3XL (44D); 0+-3+ (30D-40F) | Materials: Recycled nylon, spandex | Return Policy: 30 days

Best Cross-Back Bralette Bombas Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette 4.2 Bombas View On Bombas.com What Stands Out It has an incredibly versatile style that can be worn under a variety of tops. What Could Be Improved It runs small, so consider ordering a size up. One of the standout details of this ribbed seamless bralette is that its straps are convertible, meaning you can transform it from a traditional-shaped style into a racerback in seconds. This convenient conversion enables you to wear it under various types of shirts and get lots of use out of it. The fit is intentionally tighter around the sides and in the center to help create support, and the material is a buttery-soft combination of modal, elastane, and elastane. It does run small, so you may want to order one size up. If you fall in love, you can scoop up the matching Ribbed Seamless Bikini for a coordinated ensemble—or perhaps order another bralette in one (or a few) of its eight colors. Price at time of publish: $38 Size Range: XS/S-2X (30A-42F) | Materials: Modal, nylon, elastane | Return Policy: 30 days

Best Cut-Out Bralette Knickey The Keyhole Bralette Knickey View On Knickey.com What Stands Out The wide underbust band prevents unwanted underboob. What Could Be Improved It feels more like a lounge bra, so the back clasp might be disappointing for some people. When choosing a cut-out bralette, you don't have to sacrifice support. Look no further than this option from Knickey, an organic underwear brand. It seamlessly combines style and functionality with its thoughtful details, like adjustable straps, a four-row hook and eye closure for a personalized fit, and a wide underbust band and darted cups that offer structure without compromising comfort. Depending on the thickness of the shirt or top, the seams of the bralette may show through. Price at time of publish: $48 Size Range: XXS-XXXL (28A-42DD) | Materials: Organic cotton, elastane | Return Policy: 30 days

Best Halter Bralette Free People Clean Lines Halter Bralette Free People View On Freepeople.com What Stands Out It has a soft and stretchy fit that’s actually comfortable. What Could Be Improved It runs pretty small. The name of this bralette couldn't be more fitting, all thanks to its seamless design and—you guessed it—distinct clean lines. Crafted from a blend of nylon and spandex, it's easy to see why people adore the soft and stretchy fabric. This bralette feels tailored to you and won’t irritate the back of your neck after a long day of wear. With a wide array of color options available, you have the freedom to wear it as a standalone top, as a base layer, or as underwear. We only wish that it came in bold designs or different textures for more versatility, and that it was better suited for larger busts. Price at time of publish: $28 Size Range: XS/S-L/XL (32A-36D) | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Return Policy: 30 days