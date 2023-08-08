10 Amazon Bra Deals That Are So Good, We Did a Double Take

A quality bra doesn’t have to be an expensive one.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

RS Bra Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

In many cases, you get what you pay for and good quality bras usually fall into that category. But you know we love a good deal around here, and being that Real Simple readers are some of the savviest deal-finders around, it has come to our attention that there are a ton of comfortable bras on sale right on Amazon. And we’re not talking about tiny savings here and there—we’re talking massive markdowns of up to 50 percent off.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a wireless or racerback style, these 10 bras have something for everyone, and at absurdly low prices, too. Even the fan-loved Maidenform bra that’s gone viral is almost 40 percent off right now. Oh, and did we mention that the most inexpensive bra on this list is just $9?

Shop Amazon Bra Deals

It’s time to get shopping. Keep reading for the 10 best bra deals on Amazon right now.

Maidenform Demi T-Shirt Bra

Amazon Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit Underwire Bra, Demi T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

No puckering, or bra lines! The Maidenform Demi T-Shirt Bra is completely no-show under T-shirts, which is a really hard thing to find. It’s made with a blend of nylon and spandex, so it is extremely soft to the touch, and so smooth that it’s nearly impossible to see any inkling of what’s under your shirt. This bra also offers great nipple coverage, so you won’t have to worry about that either.

Voch Gala Sticky Bra Lifting Strapless Bra

Amazon VOCH GALA Sticky Bra Lifting Strapless Bras for Women

Amazon

Strapless sticky bras can be notoriously difficult to get right. Even when you find a good one a la someone else’s recommendation, it may not work for you since there are so many shapes and sizes of breasts. The Voch Gala Sticky Bra Lifting Strapless Bra seems to be the exception, with sizes A through D, and four neutral tones to choose from. It’s climbing up the charts right now as more shoppers continue to click “add to cart,” and at just $19, it’s at the lowest price it has been in the last 30 days. 

Hsia Minimizer Bra

Amazon HSIA Full-Coverage Minimizer Bra

Amazon

For those in need of fuller coverage, the Hsia Minimizer Bra is up for the task—whether that task is a 34C or a 38I. It’s available in a variety of colors, including fun ones like kelly green and cadmium yellow, but more importantly, it’s designed to support sagging breasts. Unlined, unpadded, and made of breathable lace, it has more than 6,200 five-star ratings on Amazon with reviewers loving how breathable, lightweight, and supportive it is. It also has a U-shaped back for smoothing the skin, and adjustable, wide elastic straps that are less likely to dig into or leave indentations on your shoulders.

Maidenform One Fab Lace-Lined Racerback Bra

Amazon Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra, Lightly-lined Underwire Bra

Amazon

Ready for more bra deals? Check out these can’t-miss markdowns on Amazon below.

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon

Bali Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra

Amazon Bali womens Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra, Full-coverage Underwire Bra, Seamless Cups

Amazon

Maidenform One Form Convertible Bra

Amazon Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit Underwire Bra

Amazon

Bali One Smooth T-Shirt Bra

Amazon Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Cotton Underlined Bra

Amazon Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Unlined Underwire Bra

Amazon

Vanity Fair Back-Smoothing Bra 

Amazon Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
I Attended 7 Wedding Events During a 4-Day Trip to Mexico, and This Is Every Amazon Outfit I Packed
I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer (New Fall Arrivals Roundup) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These 12 Finds Are the Best From Target’s 500+ New Fall Arrivals
Joseph Joseph Spice Rack Tout
Eliminate Clutter With This 'Ingenious' $15 Spice Rack That Won't Take Up Any of Your Precious Counter Space
Related Articles
Best Places to Buy Bras Online
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bras of 2023
Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Deal tout
The Comfortable Bra That Feels Like Wearing a ‘Second Skin With a Little Lift’ Is Up to 58% Off on Amazon
Bra Deal Roundup PD Tout
13 Comfortable Bras With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings That Are on Sale This Amazon Prime Day, Up to 65% Off
Maidenform Demi Bra Tout
The Maidenform Bra 5,800+ Shoppers Swear by Is Only $15 Right Now on Amazon
Collage of Knickey The Keyhole Bralette on Pink Background
The 13 Best Bralettes of 2023 for Every Size and Style
Maidenform One Fab Racerback Bra Tout
People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon
Ditch Your Uncomfortable Bras for This $20 Prime Day Deal That Feels Barely-There Tout
Ditch Your Uncomfortable Bras for This $20 Prime Day Deal That Feels Barely-There
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and LoungewearâUp to 54% Off Tout
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and Loungewear—Up to 74% Off
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Beach Dresses Tout
Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off
Three of the best bras for large busts on a peach background.
The 12 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023
A model wearing one of the best bras for small busts on a two-toned pink background.
The 12 Best Bras for Small Busts of 2023
Real Simple Selects badge image of Knix WingWoman Contour Bra in black laid flat on blanket
The 14 Best Wireless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Two of the most comfortable bras on models with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 12 Most Comfortable Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
One of the best strapless bras on a blue background with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 11 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed