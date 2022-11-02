The 11 Best Body Washes of 2022 for Every Skin Concern

Our best overall pick is the Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash , a cleanser that locks in hydration and is gentle enough for daily use. Keep reading for the best body washes, and what you need to know when shopping for one.

We also consulted Suzanne Friedler , M.D., a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC, about what ingredients to look for in a body wash and for the low-down on fragrance in skincare products . We also spoke to Elaine Kung , M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology, about the differences between a body wash and a shower gel, whether or not you need to use a loofah, and if it’s OK to use body wash on your face (the answer: only sometimes).

With so many options on the market, finding a body wash suited to your skin and preferences can be challenging—which is why we spent hours researching dozens of options for all skin types. The right pick for you will depend on how often you shower and whether you have skin concerns like eczema or acne .

The best body wash clears the day's sweat, oils, dirt, and impurities from your skin, leaving you cleansed and fresh. While you may not consider body wash a part of your regular skincare routine , it is a crucial component of your daily regimen.

Best Overall Body Wash: Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a gentle, affordable body wash that keeps skin moisturized. Who it isn't for: People who want a body wash that targets specific skincare concerns, like acne or eczema. This popular body wash is sulfate- and paraben-free and contains tocopheryl acetate, a form of vitamin E that protects skin cells from free radical damage (like UV rays or pollution). Sunflower seed oil and soybean oil act as emollients to protect and moisturize your skin. Plus, the formula contains Dove’s signature Microbiome Nutrient Serum, designed to nourish your skin’s microbiome. The packaging is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, and the formula is 98 percent biodegradable (meaning 98 percent of the product’s ingredients break down into carbon dioxide, minerals, and water). And on top of all that, this body wash provides a thick lather, gentle wash, and light almond scent. What else could you want? Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, soybean oil, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E)

Sunflower seed oil, soybean oil, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E) Size: 12, 22, and 102 ounces

12, 22, and 102 ounces Scent: Almond

Best Splurge Body Wash: Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus Who it’s for: People who want to splurge on scented body wash. Who it isn't for: People seeking an affordable, unscented body wash. If you’re looking to treat yourself, Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser provides a heavenly scent and promotes soft, supple skin. It has a lightweight gel texture that is low-foaming, although a little bit goes a long way. This cleanser contains bergamot oil and mandarin orange peel oil, which hydrate your skin, as well as geranium leaf extract. Research suggests that geranium extract has anti-inflammatory properties, can reduce bacteria when applied topically, and can help treat acne, making this a highly impactful body wash for all sorts of purposes. Price at time of publish: $47 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Bergamot oil, mandarin orange peel oil, geranium leaf extract

Bergamot oil, mandarin orange peel oil, geranium leaf extract Size: 3.4 and 16.9 ounces

3.4 and 16.9 ounces Scent: Citrus, geranium

Best Moisturizing Body Wash: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want an affordable body wash that combats dry skin. Who it isn't for: People with specific skin concerns like acne or flaking. The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash comes in various sizes, including a 36-ounce refill pouch option that helps cut down on plastic waste, especially if you have a big household and need to restock often. This lightly scented body wash is free of parabens, phthalates, dyes, and alcohol. It contains oat kernel flour and oat kernel oil, both of which help to hydrate skin and strengthen its protective barrier. It also contains dimethicone, a moisturizing ingredient, to help keep skin hydrated after you step out of the shower. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Oat kernel flour, oat kernel oil, dimethicone

Oat kernel flour, oat kernel oil, dimethicone Sizes: 18, 33, and 36 fl oz (refill)

Oat kernel flour, oat kernel oil, dimethicone Sizes: 18, 33, and 36 fl oz (refill)

18, 33, and 36 fl oz (refill) Scent: Lightly scented

Best Natural Body Wash: Seven Minerals Pure Castile Soap Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a gentle, unscented soap for sensitive skin. Who it isn't for: People who want a fragrant body wash. Castile is an olive oil-based soap, which has natural antibacterial properties that can help with skin conditions like eczema, acne, psoriasis, or sensitive skin. This mild and unscented option is EWG-verified, vegan, and formulated with organic oils like coconut, olive, castor, jojoba, argan, and hemp. While gentle enough for sensitive skin, this soap is more concentrated than the average body wash, so a small amount of this product goes a long way. The manufacturer also claims that you can use it as dish soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, and shave gel, making this one of the most versatile options on our list. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, olive oil, castor oil

Coconut oil, olive oil, castor oil Sizes: 33.8 or 128 ounces

33.8 or 128 ounces Scent: Unscented

Best Exfoliating Body Wash: OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Body Scrub & Wash Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want an affordable body wash that will soften and moisturize skin. Who it isn't for: People with sensitive skin. The OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Exfoliating Body Scrub and Wash contains arabica coffee and coconut oil, exuding a coffee scent that is perfect for waking up during a morning shower. There’s also a hint of sweet coconut, but the scent is not overpowering. This body wash contains exfoliating particles made from coffee-infused rice bran wax, a biodegradable ingredient gentle enough for daily use (and won’t wreak havoc on your septic system the way real coffee grounds would). The exfoliant removes dead skin, while coconut oil locks in moisture for a silky smooth texture. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Arabica coffee, coconut oil

Arabica coffee, coconut oil Size: 19.5 ounces

Arabica coffee, coconut oil Size: 19.5 ounces

19.5 ounces Scent: Coffee

Best Unscented Body Wash: Nécessaire The Body Wash 4.5 Necessaire View On Net-a-Porter View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Who it’s for: People looking for an unscented, eco-conscious body wash. Who it isn't for: People looking for a more budget-friendly option. This vegan, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic body wash comes in scented and unscented formulas (available scents are sandalwood, bergamot, and eucalyptus). The gel formula contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that maintains your skin’s protective barrier. Plant oils from cacay, marula, and meadowfoam plants help moisturize skin. This wash has no sulfates, silicones, or parabens. It’s on the pricier side, possibly due to the sustainably-sourced plant ingredients and the company’s commitment to sustainable production practices. More on that: Nécessaire is a Climate Neutral Certified brand, which means it calculates and offsets its carbon emissions each year while continually working to reduce them. The brand is also Plastic Neutral Certified via rePurpose Global, calculating and offsetting its annual plastic footprint. Price at time of publish: $37 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, plant oils

Niacinamide, plant oils Size: 8.45 or 16.9 ounces

8.45 or 16.9 ounces Scent: Unscented, eucalyptus, bergamot, or sandalwood

Best Scented Body Wash: Native Body Wash Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Who it’s for: People who want a moisturizing body wash with a simple ingredient list and unique scents. Who it isn't for: People with acne-prone skin who want a body wash with salicylic acid. The Native Body Wash contains cleansing agents derived from coconut oil for smooth, moisturized skin. It cleanses without stripping the skin of natural oils and is free from dyes, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. This wash comes in various scents, including classic options and seasonal specials. Options include coconut and vanilla (which feels particularly luxurious), lilac and white tea, citrus and herbal musk, eucalyptus and mint, and sea salt and cedar. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, food-grade cleansing salt

Coconut oil, food-grade cleansing salt Size: 18 and 36 ounces

18 and 36 ounces Scent: Coconut and vanilla, lilac and white tea, citrus and herbal musk, eucalyptus and mint, and sea salt and cedar

Best Bar Body Wash: Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar 4.3 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who prefer bar soap in a simple, unscented form. Who it isn't for: People who want an exfoliating soap. If you prefer to keep things totally fuss-free, you can use this hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic cleansing bar on your body and face. It contains sodium cocoyl isethionate, a mild cleanser derived from coconut and petrolatum (petroleum jelly) to seal in moisture, and is suitable for all skin types. The Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar cleans and moisturizes without stripping or drying out your skin. The bar is unscented, making it a good choice for people who want to avoid fragrances, and can be purchased in bulk so you’re set with body wash for the whole family for quite awhile. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Glycerin

Glycerin Size: 4.5 ounces

4.5 ounces Scent: Unscented