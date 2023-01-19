The 12 Best Body Pillows of 2023

Our top pick is the Pluto Puff Pillow , a versatile, plush, rectangular body pillow. It has a soft, synthetic fiber filling, is washable for easy maintenance, and is hypoallergenic so you can breathe easily throughout the night.

There are many features to consider when shopping for a body pillow, such as fill, firmness, size, price, and shape. Some body pillows even have cooling features to reduce the likelihood of overheating through the night. To find the best body pillows, we researched various options and also spoke to Nicole Eichelberger , a BSM Certified Sleep Expert, as well as Dr. Hall.

The benefits of a body pillow include “providing support for the back, neck, and head; alleviating pain in the back, neck, and shoulders; reducing tossing and turning during sleep; preventing stiffness and soreness in the morning; and promoting better circulation,” says Dr. Katherine Hall , a Sleep Psychologist at Somnus Therapy .

If you wake up feeling unrested or achy, it might be time to upgrade to a body pillow. Body pillows have extra length to support your entire body and can lead to more rejuvenating sleep , so you can wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Best Overall Body Pillow Pluto Puff Pillow

Best Overall Body Pillow Pluto Puff Pillow Pluto View On Plutopillow.com Who it’s for: People who want a cooling and plush body pillow. Who it isn’t for: People who want a memory foam body pillow. Pluto’s Puff pillow is soft and supportive so you can sleep comfortably night after night. It has a superfine polyfill fiber that mimics the feel of down and a cool-to-the-touch microfiber cover, giving you the best of both worlds. The down alternative fill is extremely plush, so you don’t have to worry about the pillow losing its shape or becoming uncomfortable over time. Both the quilted cover and the pillow insert are machine-washable, making this pick easy to maintain and routinely clean. The pillow also has a 110-night trial, so you can test it out before committing. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: Fill Material: Synthetic fiber

Best Budget Body Pillow Utopia Bedding Ultra-Soft Body Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Who it’s for: People who want an affordable body pillow. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a cooling body pillow. Investing in a body pillow doesn’t have to cost a ton of money, as is the case with this Utopia pillow, which has everything you need at a budget-friendly price. It has a plush polyester filling and a breathable cover that you can fluff and squeeze to your liking—although take note that poly filling traps heat, so it’s not a great option for hot sleepers. While this pillow is not machine-washable (spot clean or hand wash only), you can always purchase a separate cover for easy cleaning. That’s also good news for hot sleepers, who can purchase one in a breathable fabric to help stay cool and comfortable. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Fill Material: Polyester

Best Splurge Body Pillow Brentwood Home Crystal Cove Charcoal Body Pillow Brentwood Home View On Brentwoodhome.com Who it’s for: People looking for a cooling memory foam body pillow that conforms to the body. Who it isn’t for: People looking for an inexpensive body pillow. Memory foam is known for relieving pressure and body aches, and this pillow is no exception. The charcoal-infused memory foam is CERTIPUR-US-certified, which means it’s made from high quality, chemical-free foam. Charcoal is naturally cooling and odor-resistant, and when paired with the gel fiberfill, ensures you stay cool (and supported). This pillow also stands out because it has an inner zipper section that allows you to add or remove fill if needed, allowing you to customize your exact feel. It also comes in two sizes, giving you even more customization. Price at time of publish: From $169 Product Details: Fill Material: Charcoal-infused memory foam and gel fiberfill

The 10 Best Foam Pillows, According to Our Testing

Best Adjustable Body Pillow Coop Home Goods Original Body Pillow 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Coophomegoods.com Who it’s for: People who need their pillow to feel just right. Who it isn’t for: People who want to fluff their pillow. Finding the right pillow can be tricky—you want something soft but not too soft, lofty but not so much that you get neck pain. This adjustable pillow is for those who are finicky about their pillow (or want the ability to change it up depending on the night). The inner case has a zipper opening that lets you add or remove filling so you can customize it to your preference or sleep position. The filling itself is made of a combination of memory foam and microfiber fill, ensuring a supportive feel, while the outer cover is made from a cooling fiber. The cover is also machine-washable, as is the pillow, as long you wash it in a commercial washer and dryer. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Fill Material: Memory foam and microfiber

Best Cooling Body Pillow Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who sleep hot. Who it isn’t for: People who want an adjustable pillow. Hot sleepers know the struggle of waking up feeling too warm in the middle of the night—and the thought of having a full-length pillow may cause you to break out in a sweat. This Snuggle-Pedic pillow, though, has an extra breathable and washable bamboo cover to keep you cool all night. Plus, it has a lightweight shredded memory foam filling, which not only conforms to your body, but also provides better airflow than typical memory foam. Price at time of publish: $67 Product Details: Fill Material: Shredded memory foam

The 10 Best Cooling Pillows, According to Our Tests

Best Body Pillow for Pregnancy PharMeDoc CeeCee Pregnancy Pillow Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who are pregnant or need extra support and want a C-shaped pillow. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a rectangular pillow. Pregnancy can make getting good sleep more challenging, and while this pillow might not solve all your problems, it may help you get a bit more comfortable. The C-shaped design is adjustable and allows you to sleep on your side while still supporting your head, neck, back, and growing belly. The jersey fabric cover is soft to the touch and machine-washable, so it’s easy to take care of. Even if you’re not pregnant (or you want to keep using it post-delivery), this pillow is for anyone who needs better support while they sleep. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Fill Material: Polyfill

Best Tencel Body Pillow Buffy Cloud Body Pillow Buffy View On Amazon View On Buffy Who it’s for: People who want a cooling body pillow made with natural materials. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a firm pillow. If you value natural (or at least eco-friendly) materials, opt for this Buffy Body Pillow. The fill is made of recycled plastic bottles (each pillow recycles about 73 plastic bottles diverted from the ocean or landfill), and the cover is made of Tencel lyocell fibers derived from wood sources like eucalyptus. The result is a sustainably-minded pillow that is soft, hypoallergenic, and cooling. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Fill Material: Recycled PET fill

Best Down Body Pillow The Company Store Company Essentials Feather and Down Body Pillow The Company Store View On The Company Store Who it’s for: People looking for a soft, moldable pillow made with high-quality down. Who it isn’t for: People who want a very firm body pillow. Getting good sleep is one of life's luxuries, so why skimp on quality when searching for your next body pillow? If soft, moldable luxury is what you’re looking for, opt for a down pillow. The Company Store’s Feather and Down Body Pillow is Responsible Down Standard-certified with a soft, machine-washable cotton twill cover. It’s firm (although not as firm as a memory foam pillow is), and relieves pressure on your joints without sacrificing a luxurious feel. It’s also much longer than a typical body pillow at 72 inches, making it suitable for tall people and those who want a truly full-size pillow. Price at time of publish: $78 Product Details: Fill Material: Feathers, down

Best Down Alternative Body Pillow Parachute Down Alternative Body Pillow Insert Parachute View On Parachute Who it’s for: People looking for an allergy-friendly alternative to down. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a pillow with a removable cover. If you want the softness of down filling without the potentially allergy-inducing drawbacks, opt for this Parachute body pillow, made with a down-like microfiber fill. It has the fluffiness of down without the use of animal products, and is complete with a cambric cotton pillow shell. The cover is not removable—but you can pair the pillow with one of the Parachute covers for easy cleanings, like this breathable linen one. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Fill Material: Microfiber

Best Ergonomic Body Pillow Bearaby Cuddler Body Pillow Bearaby View On Bearaby.com Who it’s for: People looking for a pillow that can be adjusted and twisted as needed. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a rectangular pillow (this one is more cylindrical). Twist, bend, squish, or knot it—the Bearaby Cuddler is malleable to fit your unique needs. It features responsibly-sourced rubber foam that can mold to support you in whatever sleeping position you choose, whether you’re trying to alleviate neck, back, or joint pain. The removable cover is also made of high-quality organic cotton, which is breathable and soft for even better cuddling. Overall, the pillow is fully biodegradable, so you can sleep easy knowing your pillow is sustainable, too. Just take note that it’s much longer than the average pillow at 75 inches, which is great for conforming to your needs but might not be to everyone’s liking. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Fill Material: Melofoam

Best Body Pillow With Cover Sunday Citizen Snug Body Pillow 2Modern View On 2modern.com View On Sundaycitizen.co View On Verishop.com Who it’s for: People looking for a pillow and cover bundle. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a cooling body pillow. You don’t have to worry about maintaining a pristine sleeping environment with the Sunday Citizen Snug Body Pillow. It comes with a super soft microfiber cover, available in nine colors to coordinate with your bedding. No need to worry about cleaning—just toss the cover in with your laundry (although take note that the insert is spot clean only). The pillow itself is made of memory foam, which supports you whether lounging on the couch or bed. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Fill Material: Memory foam

