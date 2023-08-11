Whether you're looking for a body oil for dry or sensitive skin or to reduce the appearance of scars or stretch marks, we found the best recommendations. Keep scrolling for all our body oil picks and expert advice about what to keep in mind when shopping.

We researched and found the best body oils available, considering ingredients, scent profiles, product size, and packaging. We also tapped celebrity facial masseur Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine for tips on how to shop for and incorporate body oil into a daily routine. "The best way to use body oil is to apply it fresh out of the shower or bath when your skin is towel-dried but still slightly damp," says McLeod-Valentine.

Body oil is an additional skincare step that hydrates and nourishes the skin, resulting in a glow that is even in texture and soft to the touch. While not essential, it’s a luxe extra step that’s sure to amp up your self care routine.

While the product is vegan and cruelty-free, it does contain a slight lavender scent, essential oils, and added fragrance that might not be appealing to all people. And, sticking with its animal and planet-friendly pillars, the packaging across the multitude of sizes offered is 100 percent recyclable.

Bio-Oil Body Oil is an all-in-one product that tackles concerns ranging from dryness and texture to stretch marks and scars. The blend of oils includes vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender, all of which serve a purpose far beyond hydration. Vitamin A assists in skin renewal and collagen production, whereas vitamin E and the rest aid in decreasing inflammation and strengthening the skin's barrier.

Take note that you’ll need to apply consistently to see results.

The use of oat oil is a cornerstone of Aveeno products, as studies show that it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help condition skin. Combined with jojoba oil, the formula hydrates, soothes, and nourishes, making it a good option for those with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis .

The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist checks off all the boxes for a body product for sensitive skin. The blend of jojoba and oat oil is hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and free from ingredients like parabens and phthalates. We like the mist spray bottle, but the nozzle can sometimes become clogged.

Plus, unlike other oils the Firmeza oil is designed to firm and tighten the skin, as well as reduce puffiness. We also appreciate the wide bottle, easy-to-use pump, and spreadable consistency of the oil, which make it easy to pair with the brand's iconic Bum Bum Cream for even more hydration.

One brand known for its iconic scented body products is Sol de Janeiro. The Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil takes the brand's signature pistachio and salted caramel scent and bends it with Brazilian olive oil, promising to hydrate skin without leaving behind a cloying film.

Moroccanoil’s hair oil is a favorite of many, but a slept-on product from the brand is the Shimmering Body Oil. The blend of argan and sesame oils leaves parched skin nourished and hydrated, while the shimmery glow gives skin added radiance. It can be a bit messy to apply, but it’s worth it for the sparkly glow. And, of course, the signature musky scent takes this oil to fan-favorite status.

The shimmer might be too subtle for some people.

The nourishing and soothing blend of grapeseed oil and squalane comes in a convenient spray bottle that evenly disperses product onto the skin, making blending a breeze. It has a gourmand scent reminiscent of cookies—thanks to vanilla and almond—that might not be desirable for everyone.

The Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil from Kiehl's has been a celebrity and makeup artist favorite for years, and with good reason. This lightweight oil sinks into the skin to hydrate and refine skin texture quickly, without leaving behind a greasy residue like other oils.

The product’s sweet scent might not be for everyone.

The formula also includes fatty acid-rich sunflower and grapeseed oils that are highly nourishing. And, while the shower oil does contain added fragrance, the scent is light and doesn't feel too overpowering once the product gets washed off.

Shower oils serve two purposes: to cleanse and hydrate the skin in a simplified regimen. The L'Occitane Shea Body Shower Oil accomplishes that with a shea-infused formula (at 10 percent) that lightly lathers for a luxurious experience with each use.

Maude's multi-purpose oil is cold-pressed to ensure maximum vitamins and nutrients (like vitamins B and E and omegas 6 and 9) penetrate the skin with every use. The USDA certified-organic blend of jojoba, coconut, argan, and castor oils offers hydrating, softening, and soothing benefits when applied directly to the skin, making it perfect for a massage. We would love to see the pump dispenser improved though—it tends to get stuck at times.

The scent profile is quite unique, featuring an earthy blend of oat milk and sage. Another distinguishing attribute is the dropper dispenser, which allows you to control how much product you dispense onto your palm or into your favorite moisturizer to amp up the hydration factor. We also love that the product can provide similar benefits to the hair, as it is multi-purpose. This formula is popular, so it may be difficult to find at times.

Honey is a standout natural skincare ingredient , and studies show that Manuka honey specifically has powerful antibacterial properties. The Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil harnesses the power of this antioxidant-rich bee byproduct along with a triple-blend of marula, baobab, and jojoba oils to give skin a healthy and radiant glow. Other benefits include skin softening, brightening, and firming.

It has a dropper dispenser, so you can easily control how much product you want to use.

Apply this lightweight and fast-absorbing formula on slightly damp skin for the best results. The bottle is a bit small for the price, but a little goes a long way, and the innovative formula can’t be found anywhere else.

Like the rest of Augustinus Bader's skincare line, The Body Oil features the brand’s patented TFC8® complex—a blend of amino acids and vitamins for optimal cell renewal—to provide skin with deep and lasting hydration. Also included in the formula are skincare staples like squalane, olive fruit, and argan oil to help restore skin suppleness and softness.

The product can be used directly on the skin post-shower or added to a warm bath to enhance the softening and radiance-enhancing benefits for up to 48 hours. Keep in mind though that cocoa butter can clog pores, so those with body acne may want to use a different product.

Not only does Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil come at an affordable price, but it also delivers lightweight hydration in a recognizable scent. The blend of oils includes coconut, soybean, sesame, and safflower, so while not ideal for anyone with a soy allergy, it is incredibly hydrating and swift to absorb. The formula also features pure cocoa butter, a known moisturizer, plus vitamin E, which has antioxidant and moisturizing properties.

It absorbs quickly and keeps skin hydrated for up to 48 hours.

What sets this formula apart from other oils on the market is the processing of undaria seaweed in each bottle: Once hand-harvested, it goes into barrels to be aged with oils to enhance the skincare benefits. The packaging is also incredibly luxurious and convenient, featuring a semi-frosted glass bottle with a pump to give you complete control over how much product you want to apply at any given time.

Osea Malibu's Undaria Algae Body Oil contains a luxurious blend of oils that helps restore balance to the skin's moisture levels and improve elasticity with continued use. The formula utilizes the brand's staple ingredient, seaweed, with white lupin flower and babassu oil to create a lightweight formula. The scent, which has hints of cypress, grapefruit, and lime, might not appeal to everyone, but it’s definitely fragrant and spa-like.

It contains seaweed that is aged and infused with oils for added benefits.

Final Verdict

With a unique blend of hydrating oils and therapeutic botanicals, the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil gives immediate and long-term results along with a user-friendly application experience. If you want a more affordable body oil, the Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil is a standout drugstore option that's effective and nourishing.

How to Shop for Body Oil Like a Pro

Texture

A body oil should feel silky on the skin and not overly thick and cloying. The thicker and less viscose a formula is, the longer it will take for the skin to absorb, resulting in transfer onto clothing and sensations of feeling wet far too long after use.

Ingredients

Celebrity facial masseur Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine is a proponent of body oils that offer a blend of ingredients to maximize performance and skin health. "Look for a product that contains any of the following ingredients: argan oil, avocado oil, olive, vitamin E, shea butter, and a humectant like squalene or hyaluronic acid," he says. These additions to a formula can help restore the skin's moisture barrier, ease inflammation, help with flaking, and minimize the appearance of scars. Single-ingredient formulations often lack the essential vitamins and minerals the skin needs to feel balanced and restored.

Application

There are several packaging types for body oils. These dispensers include droppers, sprays, push-top caps, and pumps. Since body oils are usually less viscose, droppers, push-tops, and pumps are easier to use. They allow you to control the amount of product dispensed and won't result in product buildup within the dispenser.

Sprays, while convenient, are better suited for formulas that are more fluid in viscosity, as this prevents clogged nozzles and inconsistent application onto the body.

Scent

McLeod-Valentine offers a prudent point when saying that scent "is dependent on the individual's skin sensitivity." He adds: "If you love the scent, do a patch test first." A patch test allows you to see if added fragrance or essential oils will cause reactivity on the skin in the form of redness, itching, or swelling. But ultimately, the scent profile of any body product, let alone oil, comes down to personal preference.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you use body oil?

The best time to use body oil is when you’re fresh out of the shower and your skin is slightly damp. Since body oils are strictly occlusive, applying them when the skin is wet offers easy application and ensures that some hydration is locked into the skin to improve moisture levels.

As for his favorite way to use body oil, McLeod-Valentine loves it applied on the collarbone, tops of shoulders, and legs "for an added highlighted gleam to the skin."

Is body oil better than lotion?

Creams, lotions, and oils are not inherently better than the others. "Oil tends to be thicker and more occlusive, so it creates a protective barrier that locks moisture into the skin," McLeod-Valentine explains. This benefit is what makes body oil occlusive. "Lotion is thinner, absorbs faster, and is better at soothing and softening dry skin," he continues.

Since lotions typically use humectants (ingredients that draw moisture into the skin) and occlusives, they are reached for when people want to simplify their body care routines. While incredibly effective, body oil often feels like an added luxury to a post-shower or bath ritual.

How do you layer body oil and lotion?

McLeod-Valentine has two application techniques when using a body cream or lotion and oil in a regimen. The first is mixing the two products, while the other is to "moisturize with the lotion first and then add the body oil on top," since "oil is thicker and tends to sit on the surface," he says.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless sites and brands to find the best body oils, considering key ingredients, application method, and oil type. She also consulted celebrity facial masseur Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine for advice on shopping and using body oils like a pro.