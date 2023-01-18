The 24 Best Blankets of 2023 for Your Bed, Couch, and Everywhere Else

In our hunt for the best blankets, we made considerations based on material, size, price, and care. We also consulted Kathryn M. Ireland , a textile and interior designer, for more insight on how to shop for blankets like a pro.

The best blankets can make your home warm and coz y—and there’s no greater joy than curling up on your couch or bed under a layer of soft, fleecy comfort. With so many patterns, styles, and colors available, it's easy to find a comfortable blanket that suits your space.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People looking for a fuzzy and easy-to-care-for throw. Who it isn’t for: People who want a blanket that comes in bed sizes. This microfiber blanket not only looks amazingly cozy but is remarkably soft. It retains heat to help you stay comfortable when it gets cold out and feels delightful to snuggle in. It only comes in one size, which may be a letdown if you want a small or oversized blanket, but is perfectly sized to sprawl out on your sofa or use as an accent blanket on your bed. This popular throw comes in bold and neutral color options and maintains its softness and quality after many washes. Price at time of publish: $147 Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: 54 x 72 inches

54 x 72 inches Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Solid Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Pendleton-usa.com Who it’s for: People who want a low-maintenance wool blanket. Who it isn’t for: People who want a colorful throw. If you’re hesitant about trying a wool blanket, the Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Blanket provides all the benefits wool offers while still being low maintenance. This pick is machine-washable and resistant to shrinking, fading, and pilling, so you can cuddle under it for years to come. The wool is lightweight but snuggly and features intricate stitching around the edges. For a personal touch, you can also get it monogrammed. This blanket only comes in bed sizes, so it may not be ideal for your couch. Price at time of publish: $239 for queen Product Details: Material: Wool

Wool Sizes: Twin, queen, king

Twin, queen, king Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bedsurehome.com Who it’s for: People who want a fluffy blanket on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lighter weight cotton blanket. This plush fleece blanket can make frigid winter months more bearable. The microfiber polyester is insulating, breathable, and resistant to pilling, letting you curl up in its luxurious softness for many seasons. This blanket is reversible, so you can display its fleece or velvety underside. While this might not be the most stylish blanket on our list, it comes in plenty of color options to suit your space and decor. It also has an ample size range that includes throw and bed blankets, and is machine-washable. Price at time of publish: $26 for throw Product Details: Material: Polyester, fleece, flannel, sherpa

Polyester, fleece, flannel, sherpa Sizes: Throw, twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king

Throw, twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low or line dry

L.L.Bean Wicked Cozy Blanket L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Who it’s for: Cold sleepers who want to stay warm in the winter. Who it isn’t for: People who are hot sleepers. The L.L.Bean Wicked Cozy Blanket lives up to its name—it’s soft yet breathable, which prevents you from overheating while snuggled up. The polyester fabric is double-brushed, which makes it extra soft and prevents pilling and shedding. This blanket can be machine washed and comes in a solid range of rich, neutral colors suitable for almost any living room or bedroom. While undeniably warm, this blanket is heavier and heats you up pretty quickly, so it’s not ideal if you’re looking for something lightweight. But it is perfect for cozying up next to the fire on a cold winter night. Price at time of publish: $139 for queen Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, extra large king

Twin, full, queen, king, extra large king Care: Machine wash, tumble dry without heat

UnHide Marshmallow 4.7 UnHide View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Unhide.us Who it’s for: People who want a faux fur blanket with a casual, comfy look. Who it isn’t for: People who want a thin, minimalist blanket. The Marshmallow Unhide Blanket is the ultimate blanket for your weekly binge-watching sessions. It’s comfortable, cozy, and effortlessly brings a room together. On one side, it features plush fabric that mimics chinchilla fur, while the other side has a velvety smooth lining that feels silky against your skin. This throw blanket only comes in one size, which may not be the best option if you want a blanket to cover your entire bed. It comes in various colors to complement your existing decor, and all are machine-washable. Price at time of publish: $219 Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: 60 x 80 inches

60 x 80 inches Care: Machine wash, line dry

Shavel Micro Flannel Sherpa Electric Blanket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People looking for a plush, heated blanket with an elegant look. Who it isn’t for: People who want an electric throw blanket that’s smaller in size. Blankets are already the perfect cuddle buddy, but a heated one takes things to a new level. The Shavel Thermee Micro Flannel Electric Blanket is a fluffy down alternative blanket with a double-sided design that combines fuzzy fleece fabric on one side and a luxe quilted pattern on the other. This blanket also comes with some bells and whistles—it includes a programmable timer with ten heat settings for maximum comfort and a memory function feature. Plus, it has a dual controller for queen and king sizes, so you don’t have to fight over the heat setting with your partner. Best of all, it’s machine-washable, making it simple to clean. Price at time of publish: $180 for queen Product Details: Material: Polyester, flannel, sherpa

Polyester, flannel, sherpa Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king

The Company Store Chunky Cable Knit Throw The Company Store View On Home Depot View On The Company Store Who it’s for: People who want a chunky, sophisticated throw blanket for their couch. Who it isn’t for: People who want a larger bed blanket. The Chunky Cable Knit Throw from The Company Store is like your favorite sweater in blanket form. The twisted cable pattern is made from cotton yarn that feels gentle, not scratchy, against the skin. The knitted design also makes it breathable, so it can keep you warm without getting too hot—plus the comforting weight can boost your sleep quality. This blanket only comes in a throw size, so it may not be able to span across your entire bed, but is ideal for curling up on the living room couch. That said, you could still drape it over a duvet for extra insulation in the winter. It’s also machine-washable so you don’t have to lug it to the dry cleaner’s when it needs sprucing up. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Sizes: 50 x 70 inches

50 x 70 inches Care: Machine wash warm, tumble dry low

Sleep Number True Temp Blanket Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Who it’s for: Hot sleepers who want a blanket that will stay cool all night. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cooling blanket made from natural materials. The Sleep Number True Temp Blanket helps hot sleepers snooze comfortably during all seasons—even summer heat. This is due to a special Sleep Number fabric that adapts to your body temperature and wicks away moisture. This blanket is available in king and queen sizes but is lightweight, so it can comfortably fit in a washing machine. Additionally, it comes in five neutral color options that can complement various decor styles. Price at time of publish: $160 for queen Product Details: Material: Polyester, cotton

Polyester, cotton Sizes: Queen, king

Coyuchi Topanga Organic Matelasse Blanket Coyuchi View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People looking for a lightweight blanket with a cozy look. Who it isn’t for: People who want a thick, heavy blanket to keep them warm. The Coyuchi Topanga Organic Matelasse Blanket is a dreamy, coastal-inspired lightweight blanket with a neutral look. It comes in three pastel colors and features a rippled texture that adds a chic yet lived-in look to your bed. This blanket uses GOTS-certified organic cotton, so you can be sure it’s ethically-made and free from pesticides and other chemicals. The fabric is airy and breathable, and the blanket is reversible with a subtle ombre and striped side to suit any room. Plus, it’s machine-washable, which makes it a breeze to clean. Price at time of publish: $248 for full/queen Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Sizes: Full/queen, king

Full/queen, king Care: Machine wash, tumble dry or line dry

Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want a colorful blanket that’s soft and fuzzy. Who it isn’t for: People who want a realistic faux fur throw. While the Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Blanket might not perfectly mimic real fur, it still looks chic draped over your couch or bed. The warm polyester blanket comes in a range of gorgeous colors to spice up your space, like raspberry, chartreuse, and dusty rose. Unfortunately, this blanket is dry clean only, so if you have small children or are prone to messes, you may want to select a machine-washable option. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: 60 x 70 inches

Bare Home Fleece Blanket Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People looking for a simple cozy fleece blanket. Who it isn’t for: People who are hot sleepers. The Bare Home Microplush Fleece Blanket is ideal for cold sleepers who want a bed blanket to curl up in. The polyester microfleece yarns have a heavier feel, and are more adept at retaining warmth so you can stay snug all night. This pick is also machine-washable and resistant to pilling, making it durable and easy to clean. We also like how it comes in plenty of color options that are reversible, so you get the same cozy comfort no matter what side you use. Lastly, its size range includes options for throws and bed blankets. Price at time of publish: $22 for throw Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: Throw, twin/twin XL, full/queen, king

Throw, twin/twin XL, full/queen, king Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Riley Cotton Ribbed Throw Riley View On Rileyhome.com Who it’s for: People who want a knitted blanket that’s stylish enough to display. Who it isn’t for: People who want a blanket with many color options. For those who want a knitted blanket with a unique twist, opt for the Riley Cotton Ribbed Throw. The sleek, striped pattern adds coziness to your home while still looking modern, and is knitted with premium cotton. The blanket is machine-washable, and the fabric gets softer with every wash, ensuring you can use it for years to come. This blanket is best suited for a living room since it comes in a throw size, but could also work folded up at the foot of your bed. We wish it came in bold color options, but the classy black and oatmeal shades can go with all kinds of decor. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Sizes: 50 x 70 inches

50 x 70 inches Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Cozy Earth Bamboo Blanket Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth View On Houzz View On Nordstromrack.com Who it’s for: Hot sleepers who want a soft, cooling blanket. Who it isn’t for: People who want a heavy blanket. If you want a luxurious blanket that won't cause night sweats, consider the Cozy Earth Bamboo Blanket. It uses bamboo-derived viscose, a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that regulates your body temperature and alleviates night sweats and hot flashes. This blanket can be machine washed and dried, but only comes in white, so stains might be difficult to avoid. The fabric is also lightweight, making it a good choice for warmer nights, though some people may prefer a blanket with more heft. Price at time of publish: $339 for queen Product Details: Material: Bamboo-derived viscose

Bamboo-derived viscose Sizes: Baby blanket, twin, full/queen, king

Boll & Branch Waffle Bed Blanket 4.7 Boll & Branch View On Nordstrom View On Bollandbranch.com Who it’s for: People looking for an extra layer for their bed. Who it isn’t for: People who want a warmer blanket. Boll and Branch’s Waffle Bed Blanket is outrageously soft with an extra-springy touch. While it’ll keep you warm, it is also breathable to prevent you from becoming too stuffy. The blanket is made from GOTS-certified organic long-staple cotton for a buttery, lightweight feel. Plus, the waffle knit texture will make your bed look even cozier. This blanket has an oversized fit that is pre-shrunk, preventing any shrinkage in the washing machine. If anything, your blanket will only get softer and cuddlier the more you wash it. Price at time of publish: $238 for queen Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king/Cal king

Twin, full/queen, king/Cal king Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Pottery Barn Chunky Handknit Throw Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People looking for a thick knitted blanket with a chic look. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less delicate blanket. If you want to bring hygge to your home, this chunky knit blanket is the way to go. Its thick knitted texture oozes luxury, and it comes in three faded, wintery hues to enhance your decor. The blanket is knitted from Oeko-Tex-certified acrylic and has insulating properties that help you stay cozy. The main downside to this blanket is that it is dry clean only, so if you frequently wash your blankets this may not be the best choice. But if you want a high-quality design to decorate your sofa or bed, this makes an excellent option. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Material: Acrylic

Acrylic Sizes: 44 x 56 inches

44 x 56 inches Care: Dry clean

Garnet Hill Plush-Loft Blanket Garnet Hill View On Garnethill.com Who it’s for: People who want a blanket that could double as a comforter. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a bed blanket. If you aren’t sure whether you want a blanket or a quilt, get the best of both with this throw from Garnet Hill. The square stitching keeps the plush down alternative in place so you can stay toasty without shifting or fluffing. The quilted side features soft, lustrous cotton sateen, while the other side is a cozy fleece-lined polyester that makes your bed extra cozy. This blanket also offers an array of colors to choose from and comes in throw and bed sizes. It is machine-washable, but Garnet Hill recommends using a commercial washer since this blanket is pretty hefty. Price at time of publish: $129 for throw Product Details: Material: Cotton, polyester, fleece, Core-Loft fill

Cotton, polyester, fleece, Core-Loft fill Sizes: Throw, twin, double, queen, king

Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Bed Blanket Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Who it’s for: People looking for a breathable all-season blanket. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a smaller throw. The Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Bed Blanket is the chameleon of blankets: It can adapt to all kinds of seasons, sleepers, and environments. During the summer months, breathable and moisture-wicking linen helps you stay cool, making it suitable even for hot sleepers. In the winter, its temperature-regulating abilities keep you toasty warm while curled up in bed. Linen can be rough, but Parachute pre-washes its materials to ensure it’s as smooth as possible. Linen is also a durable material that gets softer with every wash, so it can stand up to lots of spin cycles and will only get cozier over time. This blanket only comes in full and king sizes, so it may not be the best fit for people with smaller mattresses or sofas. But if you don’t mind an oversized blanket, this one makes an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $189 for queen Product Details: Material: Linen, cotton

Linen, cotton Sizes: Full/queen, king/Cal king

Full/queen, king/Cal king Care: Machine wash

Threshold Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket Target View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a cozy knitted blanket on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who want a winter blanket. The Target Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket proves that you don’t have to break the bank for a nice knitted blanket. It brings a cozy vibe to your space with its cable knit pattern, fuzzy appearance, and ribbed edges for a tidy look. This blanket is made of polyester to keep you toasty warm while snuggling up, although it has a lighter weight that might not be best for the coldest days. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: 70 x 50 inches

70 x 50 inches Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

ChappyWrap Oyster Cove Diamonds Gray Original Blanket ChappyWrap View On Chappywrap.com View On Verishop.com Who it’s for: People searching for an all-purpose blanket they can use indoors and out. Who it isn’t for: People who want a solid blanket. The Chappywrap Oyster Cove Diamonds Original Blanket is warm without being too heavy. The cotton polyester blend won't shrink, pill, or get staticy, plus it’s machine-washable and can stand up to indoor and outdoor use. In addition to being soft, this blanket is also stylish—the neutral colors complement many decor schemes, and the expertly stitched binding creates a polished look. It comes in a standard 60-inch x 80-inch size that is perfect as an oversized throw, and if you don’t love the pattern you can browse all of Chappywrap’s options. Price at time of publish: $135 Product Details: Material: Cotton, acrylic, polyester

Cotton, acrylic, polyester Sizes: 60 x 80 inches

Ugg Sherpa Blanket Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Buybuy BABY Who it’s for: People who want a cozy, sherpa-lined throw blanket. Who it isn’t for: People who want a sleek, contemporary blanket. You’re probably already familiar with this namesake sherpa-lined shoe brand, but you may not know they have a range of homewares that bring the same fleecy comfort to your sofa or bed. This sherpa blanket is double-sided, with a rustic melange pattern on one side and a fuzzy fabric on the other. The polyester fabric keeps you cozy and warm while napping on the couch; but since it retains heat, it may not be ideal for hot sleepers or warm seasons. While sizing is limited, it is available in various colors you can match to your existing decor. We bet this blanket will quickly become a staple for winter weather. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: 50 x 70 inches

50 x 70 inches Care: Machine wash

Buffy Puffer Blanket Buffy View On Buffy View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a colorful all-season blanket. Who it isn’t for: People who want a traditional fuzzy blanket. The Buffy Puffer Blanket is ideal for avid blanket users who want to stay snuggled up year-round. It’s machine washable and stain resistant, so you don't have to worry about eating snacks during your next movie night. This blanket also features unique, curvy stitching and bright color options that bring a funky touch to your space. This blanket is made from recycled polyester and eucalyptus-derived Tencel fabric, which regulates your body temperature throughout the night. While it’s not fuzzy and warm like a traditional polyester blanket, the fabric is smooth and wicks away moisture, allowing hot sleepers to rest peacefully without overheating. Buffy also offers free returns, so you can try out the blanket to ensure it's right for you. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Material: Polyester, Tencel lyocell

Polyester, Tencel lyocell Sizes: 70 x 50 inches

70 x 50 inches Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bigblanket.com Who it’s for: People who want an (extremely) oversized blanket. Who it isn’t for: People who want a throw blanket. If you want an oversized blanket to cocoon in, opt for this pick from Big Blanket Co. Their blankets are larger than oversized—the original stretch blanket clocks in at 10 feet by 10 feet, drowning your bed or sofa in outrageously soft fabric. Big Blanket Co. uses a warm, stretchy polyester spandex blend that comes in colors and patterns galore. While you might not be able to fit extra laundry in when it comes time to clean this blanket, it can still fit into a standard-sized washing machine. Most importantly, it puts the kibosh on your partner stealing the blankets from you in the middle of the night. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Sizes: 10 x 10 feet

10 x 10 feet Care: Machine wash

Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Throw Blanket Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Who it’s for: People who want an ultra-soft blanket with a fuzzy texture. Who it isn’t for: People who want an oversized blanket. The Amped Fleece Throw Blanket blanket is a best-seller at Urban Outfitters and definitely lives up to the hype. This lightweight sherpa blanket is like cuddling with a cloud, and its fuzzy texture instantly adds softness to any space. It’s reversible so it looks good no matter what side is displayed, and while it only comes in a throw size, it's perfect for snuggling in on the couch. This blanket is also convenient to keep clean, and can be simply tossed in the washing machine. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Material: Polyester

Polyester Sizes: 60 x 71

60 x 71 Care: Machine wash