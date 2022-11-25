The 9 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Offer Savings of Up to $400 Off

Black Friday 2022 is finally here and features great deals for robot vacuums abound. Robot vacuums are a great cleaning tool to have in your home because they allow you to continually clean your house hands-free. And in doing so, should lessen the number of times you have to pull out your upright vacuum. These amazing little machines often come at a price tag so hefty that some people opt out from getting one altogether. For this Black Friday, robot vacuums are more affordable than ever, with discounts on major brands up to 65 percent off.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals start at 12:01 PT on Thursday, November 24, and run for only 48 hours. Whether you’ve been eyeing this cleaning product as a gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself, this is truly the best time to buy a robot vacuum. We found major discounts, including hundreds of dollars off of highly-rated robot vacuums from major brands, including Shark, iRobot Roomba, Samsung, and more.

The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum is also the best robot vacuum we have ever tested. Out of the 35 robot vacuums, we found this one cleaned the best, as it successfully got rid of various dirt and debris, including sand, hair, and cereal, from our carpeting and hardwood floors. This success can be attributed to its three-stage cleaning system, which consists of two counter-rotating brushes that lift and suck messes away, as well as a dedicated brush designed for corners. The iRobot Roomba also has sensors to prevent it from bumping into furniture and walls, which worked well during our testing too, and it comes with a corresponding app that suggests when you should run the machine based on the robot’s understanding of your home’s cleanliness.

To buy: $179 (was $274); amazon.com.

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This robot vacuum’s four cleaning modes will make keeping your house free of messes even easier. These include auto clean, manual clean, and spot clean, the latter of which is great for tackling quick, small messes that come up. There is also a convenient wall follow cleaning option that will ensure pesky dust bunnies won’t be clinging to your baseboards for long. Other great features that come with the OKP Life K2 Robot Cleaner is that it has a HEPA filter, anti-drop technology (aka it won’t take a tumble down the stairs), and a small charging port that won’t take up too much additional space in your home. Plus, the brand boasts that its suction power is so strong that debris won’t get tangled in the brush roll.

To buy: $90 (was $400); amazon.com.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro features an incredibly long battery life that will be especially helpful for people with large homes. Believe it or not, this little machine is able to run for up to four hours on a single charge. What’s also convenient is that it’s a vacuum and mop combo, adding even more to the product’s overall value. The mop is designed to move back and forth like a traditional mop, only at lightning speed. You might think this is common in robot mops, but it’s not, as a handful usually squirt out water and simply go over the mess. The vacuum can detect when it’s on carpet and hard floors, and like many other robot vacs, has its own smartphone app for easier control of the machine.

To buy: $300 with coupon (was $450); amazon.com.

Airrobo P20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This affordable robot vacuum cleaner is a breath of fresh air for anyone who has previously gawked at the high price tags that come with your average robot vacuum. But just because this robot vacuum cleaner is cheaper doesn’t mean you’ll have to sacrifice performance. Reviewers were largely pleased with the Airrobo P20, with one reviewer saying that “its suction is very strong” while another reviewer found that “this vacuum does a pretty awesome job, it picks up dog hairs, crumbs, dirt, and all other small things.” This robot vacuum has four suction levels, including a deep cleaning and speed cleaning options, and sensors that prevent it from falling down stairs and bumping into furniture. You can control the vacuum cleaner via an app or the included remote control.

To buy: $100 (was $200); amazon.com.

ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The ILife V3s Pro is typically more on the affordable side, but this fire deal brings the price down to just $100. This model was made with pet owners in mind, with a tangle-free suction feature that picks up hair without getting snarled in it. It operates in four cleaning modes: scheduled cleaning, automatic cleaning, spot cleaning, and edge cleaning—and it's all easily operated via the remote control.



To buy: $100 (was $160); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Having a self-emptying mechanism for your robot vacuum is a luxury that is worth the splurge. Once the robot vacuum docks itself in its little home, all that was picked up while running is automatically emptied into its base, which you don’t have to empty for up to 60 days. The robot vacuum itself boasts features commonly seen in other robot vacuums, including the ability to schedule cleanings via an app and object avoidance, but it does clean a little differently. Some robot vacuum’s movements are random, or zigzag, but this one cleans up and down in rows the way you would with a normal vacuum, making the cleaning a little less chaotic.

To buy: $349 (was $550); amazon.com.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Self-Empty XL

Those who suffer from household allergies will benefit from this robot vacuum thanks to its HEPA self-emptying base, which is able to trap up to 99.97 percent of dust and allergens within the home. This robot vacuum is compatible on both hard floors and carpets and contains object avoidance technology, so you don’t need to worry about it eating up a rogue sock that’s lying around. This Shark vacuum is also able to create a map of your home that you can view on the corresponding smartphone app, allowing you to direct it to specific areas to clean. Plus, it’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

To buy: $399 (was $650); amazon.com.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum

What stands out about this Eufy robot vacuum is its suction power. At 2000 Pa of suction power, it has more than others on the market, which often can be 1800 or less. And reviewers agree, with the product boasting more than 4,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer, who said they were “obsessed” with this product, is frequently “surprised by how much it picks up every time.” Another reviewer said “I have tile and wood floors with rugs and I rarely have to sweep or dust anymore thanks to this little bot.” The Eufy RoboVac G30 automatically increases its suction power when it senses its moving onto a rug, and is smart enough to where it won’t go over the same area twice in one cleaning cycle.

To buy: $180 (was $319); amazon.com.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

We found this to be the best splurge robot vacuum after testing 35 different models. During testing, this Samsung robot vacuum was able to pick up all of our testing debris off the floor and avoid obstacles, including furniture, socks, cables, and simulated pet waste. The latter was able to be achieved thanks to the machine’s 3D camera and sensors. With this camera, you can watch your robot vacuum as it moves through your house on the included app. Our tester also liked other features included such as the low noise level, smart mapping, and self-cleaning extractors, which grinds up hair so you don’t have to manually remove it from the brush roll yourself.

To buy: $799 with coupon (was $1,300); amazon.com.